Blues in Central Park Ending

Decatur, Illinois, February 8, 2017 – Decatur Magazine publisher Beth Stringer announced today that the Blues in Central Park concert series will not return this summer.

“We’ve had a great run over the past 16 years and have thoroughly enjoyed bringing talented blues musicians to the Central Park stage in downtown Decatur,” said Stringer. “After considerable discussion, we decided the timing is right to develop new projects.”

Introduced in summer 2001, the mission of Blues in Central Park was to book nationally known blues musicians that would attract large audiences — an objective that complemented efforts by city officials to establish downtown Decatur as an entertainment destination. “We definitely achieved our goal,” Stringer added. “Thousands of people attended the free blues concerts every summer, and many were visiting downtown Decatur for the very first time.”

Stringer credits the success of Blues in Central Park to the outpouring of community support provided by corporate sponsors, civic partners, and loyal blues fans who ventured downtown to hear great music.

“I want to thank all of our longtime sponsors and tireless volunteers for supporting Decatur Magazine’s efforts to bring quality entertainment to Decatur,” said Stringer. “Special thanks go to Eric Mueller and Denny Harris at Mueller Distributing; Jim and Kathy Gresham and their merry band of volunteers; Jay Hartman, who played a huge role by booking and managing the band logistics for the first fourteen years; and Chris Brodnicki, who took over the last two years.”

SPONSORS AND CIVIC PARTNERS:

Miller Lite and George Mueller Distributing

Hickory Point Bank & Trust

Decatur Conference Center & Hotel

Advanced Disposal

WAND TV

Goss Advertising

Decatur Area Arts Council

Greater Decatur Chamber of Commerce

Community Foundation for Decatur & Macon County