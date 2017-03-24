ART

Arts in Education Spring Show – March 31-April 7

Closing Reception – April 7

Madden Arts Center, 3rd floor, 125 N. Water St. Display of works by area high school students in all mediums. Closing reception 4/7, 5-7pm, free. General exhibit hours M-F 8:30am-4:30pm, Sa 10am-2pm, free, 217-423-3189.



Rock Springs Exhibit – April

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Featuring wildlife and night photography by Sharon Blazer in the North Gallery and various works by Colin Bishop and Mikayla Mendenhall in the South Gallery, Nature Center open hours, free, 217-423-7708.



Senior BFA Exhibit – April

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, Perkinson Gallery, 1215 Kirkland Dr. Millikin University’s annual Bachelor of Fine Arts Thesis exhibitions, works in varied mediums, M-F 12-5pm, free, 217-420-6639.



Wildflour Exhibit – April

Wildflour Artisan Bakery & Café, 256 W. Main St. Featuring the works of Mike Delaney, café hours, free, 217-422-1509.



Time & Light Exhibit – April 1-27

Meet the Artist Reception – April 7

Madden Arts Center, Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St. Bloomington artist Dennis French’s illuminants and unusual clocks. Artist Reception 4/7, 5-7:30, free. April general exhibit hours M-F 8:30am-4:30pm, Sa 10am-2pm, free, 217-423-3189.



First Friday Gallery Walks – April 7 & May 5

Downtown Decatur Art Galleries: Anne Lloyd Gallery and Madden Arts Center 3rd Floor Gallery (4/7), 125 N. Water St., Blue Connection, 117 N. Water St., and Gallery 510, 160 E. Main St. Visit the downtown Decatur art galleries featuring unique art, artist talks, live music, hors d’oeuvres and beverages, 5-7:30pm, free, 217-423-3189.



First Friday Reception – April 7

Gallery 510 Exhibit – April

Gallery 510, 160 E. Main St. First Friday opening reception featuring Annette Russo’s works, light refreshments, 5-7:30pm, artist talk 6:30pm, free. General exhibit viewing throughout April, Tu-F 11am-5pm, Sa 11am-3pm, free, 217-422-1509.



Annual Student Exhibition – May

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, Perkinson Gallery, 1215 Kirkland Dr. Works by freshman through junior level art students in varied mediums, M-F 12-5pm, free, 217-420-6639.



Decatur Airport Exhibit – May

Decatur Airport, Main Terminal, Lobby Gallery, 910 S. Airport Rd. Featuring Rae Nell Spencer’s watercolor paintings, airport lobby hours, free, 217-422-1509.



Library Exhibit – May

Decatur Public Library, Art Gallery, 130 N. Franklin St. Featuring works by Carol Kessler, library hours, free, 217-422-1509.



Rock Springs Exhibit – May

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Featuring nature photography by Chris and Alan Perry in the North Gallery and by Kattina Williams in the South Gallery, Nature Center open hours, free, 217-423-7708.



Wildflour Exhibit – May

Wildflour Artisan Bakery & Café, 256 W. Main St. Featuring works by Annette Russo, café hours, free, 217-422-1509.



Barn Colony Artists Annual Show – May 3-26

Madden Arts Center, Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St. Showcasing works by local Barn Colony Artists, varied media, M-F 8:30am-4:30pm, Sa 10am-2pm, free, 217-423-3189.



First Friday Reception – May 5

Gallery 510 Exhibit – May

Gallery 510, 160 E. Main St. First Friday opening reception featuring the works of Rob O’Dell, light refreshments, 5-7:30pm, artist talk 6:30pm, free. General exhibit viewing throughout May, Tu-F 11am-5pm, Sa 11am-3pm, free, 217-422-1509.

CONCERTS & LIVE MUSIC

Trombone Day Recitals – April 3

Millikin University, Perkinson Music Center, Kaeuper Hall, 1184 W. Main St. Trombones of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra will hold master classes and recitals at Millikin University for high school and university trombone participants who register at www.millikin.edu/trombone-day, Participants’ Recital 5pm, Trombones of the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra Trombonists’ Recital 7:30pm, free, 217-424-6309.

Dulcimer Music – April 8, 22 & May 6, 20

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Tranquil music performed by the Dulcimer Club, 10am-12pm, free, 217-423-7708.



LSB Live Performances

Lock Stock & Barrel, 129 S. Oakland Ave., no cover charge unless otherwise indicated, 217-429-7411.

4/8 – Krush, 9pm, $

4/22 – Men of Essence Band, 9pm

4/29 – Perry Huckins Band, 9pm, $

5/6 – Oakwood Street Party, 5pm

5/13 – Le Men Rogers Duo, 9pm, $

5/20 – Wreakless Whiskey, 9pm, $



Saturday Jazz at LSB

Lock Stock & Barrel, 129 S. Oakland Ave., 3:30-5:30pm (unless otherwise listed), 217-429-7411.

4/8 – Millikin University Jazz II

4/15 – Billy Rogers and The Hip Replacements

4/22 – Decatur Big Band

4/29 – Millikin University Jazz I

5/6 – Boss Trio

5/13 – Millikin University Jazz Bash, 2-6pm

5/20 – Four Other Brothers

5/27 – Billy Rogers and The Hip Replacements



Bluegrass Music Jams – April 9 & May 14

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Bluegrass music played by area musicians, 1-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.



Spring Jazz Band Concert – April 11

Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1360 W. Main St. Millikin University Jazz Bands perform, 7:30pm, 217-424-6318.



Lenten Concert – April 12

Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St. Presented by the Millikin University School of Music, 7:30pm, 217-424-6318.



Spring Vocal Jazz Concert – April 18

Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1360 W. Main St. Millikin University vocal jazz groups perform, 7:30pm, 217-424-6318.



Masterworks V – April 22

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 Kirkland Dr. The Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra performs Beethoven and Rautavaara, the Symphonic Revolutionaries, Silvan Negrutju on piano, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.



Millikin Symphonic Wind Ensemble – April 23

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 Kirkland Dr. The Symphonic Wind Ensemble performs, presented by the Millikin University School of Music, 4pm, 217-424-6318.



Percussion Ensemble: Masterworks – April 30

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 Kirkland Dr. Concert showcasing contemporary percussion chamber music performed by one of the nation’s top collegiate ensembles from Millikin University, 4pm, 217-424-6318.



Spring Choral Concert – April 30

Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St. A final performance by the Millikin University choirs of the 2016-2017 academic year, 2 & 4pm, free, 217-428-4336 or 217-424-6318.



Lullaby Concert – May 2

Decatur Public Library, Madden Auditorium, 130 N. Franklin St. The Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra presents a program of music and stories for families with very young children, wear your pajamas, 6pm, free, 217-475-2234.

Oakwood Block Party Series – May 6

South Oakland Avenue. Live music, food and fun! List of bands to be announced. Sponsored by Miller Lite and Decatur Earthmover Credit Union. Oakwooddecatur.com

Village People – May 6

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 Kirkland Dr. High-energy performance of the group’s hit songs, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.



Connected: Opus 24 Concert – May 16

Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St. Featuring instrumentalists from the choir and music composed by an Opus member, 7:30pm, $, 217-422-1422.



Cookin’ with the Chorale – May 27-28

Fairview Park, Pavilion #1. Bring a picnic and enjoy The Great Outdoors concert by The Greater Decatur Chorale and special guests Christine Smith and the Millikin’s Children Choir, presented by WAND-17 TV, concessions and hot grills available for cooking 5pm, concert 6pm, free, 217-422-5911.



Shape Note Singers – May 28

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. The Charleston-Mattoon Sacred Harp Singers perform, 2-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.

COMEDY & THEATER

The Marvelous Wonderettes Musical – March 31-April 2

Decatur Civic Center Theatre, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza. A smash off-Broadway, family friendly musical journey with over 30 classic ’50s and ’60s hit songs, presented by Decatur Underground Theater, sponsored by Cromwell Radio Group, F & Sa 7pm, Sa & Su 2pm, $, 217-422-6161.



As You Like It – April 6-9

Millikin University, Shilling Hall, Albert Taylor Theatre, 1184 W. Main St. One of Shakespeare’s most popular romantic comedies, rated PG-13, Th-Sa 7:30pm, Sa & Su 2pm, $, 217-424-6318.



The Music Man, Jr. – April 7-9

Little Theatre on the Square, 16 E. Harrison St., Sullivan. Featuring students of the STAR program, show times vary, $, www.thelittletheatre.org or 217-728-7375.



Adam Trent-The Futurist – April 8

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 Kirkland Dr. Adam Trent, star from the hit Broadway show The Illusionists, performs with part magic, part concert and part stand-up comedy, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.



Bachelorette – April 21-23, 28-30 & May 5-7

Millikin University, Pipe Dreams Studio Theatre, 1099 W. Wood St. A bitter comedy about four girls and their New York City prenuptial bender, times vary, $, www.pdtheatre.com or 217-424-6318.



Last Round-Up of the Guacamole Queens – April 21-23 & 28-30

Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza. A funny Southern-fried comedy presented by Theatre 7, F’s & Sa’s 7:30pm, Su’s 2pm, $, mail@theatre7.net



Heathers: The Musical – May 4-7

Millikin University, Shilling Hall, Albert Taylor Theatre, 1184 W. Main St. Story deals with a high school social order, rated R, Th-Sa 7:30pm, Sa & Su 2pm, $, 217-424-6318.



Broadway Bound! – May 12-13

Decatur Civic Center Theatre, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza. Performances by the Decatur Park District’s dance students, F 7pm, Sa 11am & 5pm, $, 217-422-5911.



Dance Recital – May 12-13

Decatur Civic Center Theatre, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza. Featuring the Decatur Park District’s dance students ages 3 – adult, F 7pm, Sa 11am & 5pm, $, reserved seating, 217-422-5911.

HISTORY & MUSEUMS

Governor Richard Oglesby Mansion Open House – April 30 & May 28

421 W. William St. Visit the beautifully restored Victorian home of Illinois Governor Richard Oglesby, 2-4pm, $, 217-423-7708.



James Millikin Homestead Tours – April 30 & May 28

125 S. Pine St. Tour the beautiful historic Victorian mansion that belonged to one of Decatur’s leading citizens, circa 1875, 2-4pm, $, 217-428-0597.

Bethel School Open House – May 6

Friends Creek Conservation Area, 13734 Friends Creek Park Rd., Cisco. Open house and tour of one of the area’s few remaining one-room country schools, circa 1890-1946, 1-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.

NATURE & GARDENS

Not in My Park – April 1

Fairview Park, meet in swimming pool lot, 1455 W. Fairview Pk. Dr. Volunteer groups will cut and treat Amur Honeysuckle bush, wear work clothes and gloves, bring pruning shears and loppers if possible, 9am-12pm, free, 217-877-6042.



Spirits of the Prairie Series – April 8

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Sing animal calls, pet a snake and learn about prairie animals, 2pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.



Family Hikes – April & May

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln., 2-4pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

4/9 – Wildflowers

5/7 – Spring Bloomers

5/14 – Wildflowers



Stargazing 101 – April 13

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Discover tricks, useful websites and how to find planets using a Celestron 8” telescope, for ages 10 and older, 6:30-7:30pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.



Canoe Big Creek – April 15 & May 6

Cannon Park, 3125 S. Baltimore Ave. Paddle a canoe down the creek, all equipment provided, must have at least one adult per canoe, 10am-12pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-7708.



Mari-Mann Greenhouse Opening Day – April 15

Mari-Mann Herb Company, 1405 Mari Mann Ln. Greenhouse opening day and start of the Herb Farm Season with everlastings, herbs, vegetables and flowering bedding plants for sale, 9am-5pm, free admission, 217-429-1555.



Everyone Loves Hummingbirds – April 18

Decatur Public Library, Madden Auditorium, 130 N. Franklin St. Annual public meeting and program; Vern Kleen, avian ecologist, presents the life and history of the Ruby-Throated Hummingbird, meeting 12:30pm, program 1pm, tea 2pm, free, 217-330-6614.



Sangamon River Cleanup – April 22

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Help make the Sangamon River a safer and more beautiful place for wildlife and people, bags, snacks and water provided, dress to get dirty, bring gloves, registration 9:30-10am, cleanup 10am-12pm, free, 217-423-7708.



Let’s Rock! – April 29

Griswold Conservation Area, 9896 Meridian Rd., Blue Mound. Discover glacial kames and dig up the differences between rocks and minerals, 2pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.



Garden Club of Decatur Annual Plant Sale – May 6

Riverside Baptist Church, 1250 W. Mound Rd. Perennials, annuals, cuttings, herbs, hanging baskets and more for sale, 8:30-10:30am, free admission, 217-864-2903.



Master Gardener Plant Sale – May 6

Macon County Fairgrounds, 3700 N. Westlawn Ave. Featuring a large selection of annuals, shared-perennials, hostas and more, presented by the University of Illinois Macon County Master Gardeners, 9am-2pm, free admission, 217-877-6042.

Student Farm Annual Plant Sale – May 12-13

Richland Community College, 1 College Park. Richland’s agriculture students present annual flowers, perennials, vegetables and house plants for sale, proceeds benefit the Agriculture/Horticulture Program at RCC, F 7-6pm, Sa 7am-1pm, free admission, 217-875-7211 ext. 562.



Spirits of the Prairie Series – May 13

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Try your luck at striking tinder with magnesium and steel, take a prairie hike and learn to identify plant species, 2pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.



Wild Wetlands – May 21

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Explore the Rodney T. Miller Wetland with a naturalist and learn about aquatic animals using nets and buckets for catch and release, all equipment provided, 2pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

EVENTS FOR CHILDREN & FAMILIES

Sensory Friendly Hours – April 1-2 & May 6-7

Children’s Museum of Illinois, 55 S. Country Club Rd. Visit the museum when the exhibits are turned down and the crowd is controlled, one hour before Museum opening, Sa’s 9-10am, Su’s 12-1pm, $, 217-423-5437.



Native American Games – April 2

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Create and play Native American games, 2pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.



Fairy Tale Ball – April 20-22

Children’s Museum of Illinois, 55 S. Country Club Rd. Visit with real woodland creatures, create a blinking wand and cast bubbling spells, food and dancing, fairy tale costumes encouraged, 6-8pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-5437.



Annual Kite Day – April 22

Sinawik Park, 1715 S. 32nd St. Bring your favorite kite to fly, sponsored by the Illinois Association of Park Districts, 1-3pm, free, 217-429-7750.



Zippy Zoo Day with Mom – May 13

Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Rd. Celebrate Mothers Day with games, gifts, animal presentations, 9:30am-5pm, moms free with paying child 5/13 & 5/14, 217-421-7435.



Memorial Day at Scovill Zoo – May 29

Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Rd. Free admission and train rides for veterans with I.D., 9:30am-6pm, $ for non-Veterans, 217-421-7435.

SPORTS, HEALTH & FITNESS

The Basics: Memory Loss, Dementia, and Alzheimer’s Disease – April 4

St. Mary’s Hospital, 1800 E. Lake Shore Dr. Information provided on diagnosis, risk factors, disease stages, treatment options and more, 10-11:30am, free, 217-726-5184.



Healthy Kids Day – April 29

Decatur Family YMCA, 220 W. McKinley Ave. A day for parents and children ages 5-14 to focus on fun ways to stay healthy and active with activity stations, giveaways, Parent/Child Splash and Dash, motivational speaker and BMX Flatland rider Matt Wilhelm, 9am-12pm, Matt Wilhelm show 9:30am, Splash and Dash 11am-12pm, free, 217-872-9622.



Run/Walk to Beat Parkinson’s – April 29

Forsyth Park, Main Pavilion, 500 W. Weaver Rd. Annual 5K and 1 mile fun/run, all proceeds benefit the National Parkinson’s Foundation and provide a scholarship to a Macon County high school senior, packet pick-ups 4/28 5-7pm & 4/29 7:30-8:45am, race 9am, awards and scholarship presentation 10am, $, www.run2beatpd.com



MLB Pitch, Hit & Run Contest – May 6

Rotary Park, Field #2, 2450 Bus. US 51 South. Girls and boys ages 7-14 display their baseball and softball skills, participants may advance to the team championships at Busch Stadium, 10am-1pm, free, 217-429-3472.



Community Yoga – May 7

Nelson Park, Pavilion #1, 2301 E. Lakeshore Dr. Public yoga session led by instructors from the Decatur Park District and area licensed instructors, limited number of mats available, 10-11:30am, free, 217-422-5911.



MidState Cup Tournament – May 12-14

Decatur Soccer Complex, 1 Educational Park Dr. Featuring premier youth soccer teams from across the Midwest, vendors, concessions available for purchase, presented by ADM and Midwest Fiber, times TBA, free for spectators, www.midstatesoccer.com or 217-429-3472.



National Senior Health & Fitness Day – May 31

Decatur Indoor Sports Center (DISC), 1295 W. Wood St. Giveaways, exercise activities, DMH Health screenings, 8-11am, free, 217-429-3472.

FESTIVALS & EXPOSITIONS

Pride of the Prairie Marble Show – April 6-8

Country Inn & Suites, 5150 Hickory Point Frontage Rd. Wall-to-wall collectable marbles, room trading, buying and selling, free marble identification and appraisals, 9am-1pm, show display Sa 9am-1pm, free admission, 217-872-2402 or 217-422-8454.



Decatur Train Fair – April 8-9

Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza. Presented by the Mt. Zion and Southern Model Railroad Club, 11am-4pm, $, 217-422-7300.



Festival of Spring – April 22

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Celebrate Earth Day with family activities including wagon rides, food, face painting, crafts and more, co-sponsored by the Decatur Audubon Society, 12-4pm, free admission, 217-423-7708.



Maker Fest – April 29

Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza. Idea exploring and talent sharing through 3D printing, homemade foods and household products, unique gardening and horticulture ideas, drones, robotics, music and more, 10am-3pm, free admission, 217-877-6042.



Greater Decatur Chamber of Commerce Business Expo Events – May 3-4

Decatur Civic Center, Arena, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza. Networking and trade show for business owners and entrepreneurs,

217-422-2200.

5/3 – VIP Expo Preview Party, ages 21+, 5-7pm, $

5/4 – State of the City Breakfast, 6:30am, $, reservations required

5/4 – Business Expo, 9am-2pm, free

5/4 – Taste of Decatur by area restaurants and caterers, 11:30am-1:30pm, $



Ladies Night Out – May 26

Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza. Women’s event to shop, taste wine and sample products from local businesses, 5-9pm, free, 217-422-7300.





SPECIAL EVENTS

Registration for Electronics Disposal – March 1-April 16

Electronics Disposal – April 21-22

Decatur Civic Center, parking lot, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza. Disposal of electronic items and components, must be pre-registered 3/1-4/16 for specific timed drop-off appointments at www.MaconGreen.com, $ to dispose TVs and monitors, free for other components, 217-425-4505.



The Ghosts in Our Machine – April 1

Unitarian-Universalist Fellowship of Decatur, 3773 N. MacArthur Rd. Documentary dealing with the question of whether non-human animals are property to be owned and used or sentient beings deserving of rights, discussions led by local experts, part of the Environmental Film Series, for ages 10 and older, 7pm, free, 217-521-9702.



Wreath Lighting – April 3

Macon County Courthouse, 253 E. Wood St. Wreath lighting to commemorate National Child Abuse Awareness Month, speeches and reception follow, sponsored by Macon County CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) for abused and neglected children in the Macon County juvenile court system, 4:30pm, free, 217-428-8424.



Chamber Business Breakfast – April 5

Decatur Club, 158 W. Prairie Ave. Breakfast and guest speaker Greg Baise, President and CEO of the Illinois Manufacturer’s Association, breakfast 6:30am, program 7-8am, $, registration preferred, 217-422-2200.



Paint, Stain and Varnish Collections – April 5, 26 & May 10, 24

Macon County Environmental Management, 1750 N. 21st St. Proper disposal of old and discarded paints, stains and varnishes, accepted items are latex or oil based paints, stains and varnishes in original labeled containers, residential items only, 4/5 & 4/26 2-6pm, 5/10 & 5/24 9:30am-1pm, free, 217-425-4505.



A Night of Poetry – April 12

Madden Arts Center, 125 N. Water St. Readings by featured poets, performance of original songs, open mic session for experienced or novice, light refreshments, presented by Decatur Area Arts Council in conjunction with Millikin Bronze Man Books, 6:30-8:30pm, free, 423-3189.

Blessing of the Bikes – April 23

Coziahr Harley Davidson, 150 W. Marion, Forsyth. Annual ceremony to ask God for safety and protection for riders during the motorcycle season. Music and food, Blessing at 2:00pm.

Progress City Cluster Dog Shows – April 27-30

Progress City, 1 College Park. Four AKC all-breed dog shows with Best in Show judging mid-afternoon each day, proceeds benefit a variety of dog-related activities and scholarships, judging begins 9am Th-Sa & 8:30am Su, $, 217-262-3266 or 217-621-5169.



PopLocal Shop Till You Pop! #2 – April 28-29

Barnes Citizens Building, 250 N. Water St. Decatur’s first “hip” handmade market, featuring local artisans. Jewelry, art, body products, clothing, home goods and more! www.facebook.com/poplocal/

F 4-9pm, Sa 10am-3pm, free admission.

Community Rummage Sale – April 29

Macon County Fairgrounds, Maltas Building, 3700 N. Westlawn Ave. Large community garage sale, rent a space to sell unwanted items or stop by and shop, proceeds benefit the Macon County Fair, 8am-3pm, $, 217-875-0135.



Fairly Craft, Craft Sale – April 29

Macon County Fairgrounds, Pride of the Prairie Center, 3700 N. Westlawn Ave. Central Illinois craft vendors and small businesses showcase their goods, proceeds benefit the Macon County Fair, 8am-3pm, free admission, 217-875-0135.



Confidential Documents Shredding – May 9

Salvation Army Community Center, 229 W. Main St. Secure shredding disposal of confidential materials, 10am-12pm, free, 217-425-4505.



Business After Hours – May 10 & 17

Networking among the local business community, hors d’oeuvres and cocktails provided, 5-7pm, free, 217-422-2200.

5/10 – Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Rd.

5/17 – J.L. Hubbard Insurance & Bonds, 60th Anniversary, 1090 S. U.S. 51, Forsyth.

For information on how to include your event on the calendar, contact Cultural Arts Editor Terrie Potter by email: ArtsEdit@aol.com or call 217-423-0422.