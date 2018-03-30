ART

Decatur Airport Exhibit – April

Decatur Airport, Main Terminal, Lobby Gallery, 910 S. Airport Rd. Featuring the works of Beki VanMeter, airport lobby hours, free, 217-422-1509.

Decatur Barn Colony Artists – April & May

Madden Arts Center, 125 N. Water St. Artists meet for shared hands-on painting and learning and to support the arts, M’s 7-9pm, free, 217-791-4423.

Rock Springs Exhibit – April

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Featuring wildlife and night photography by Sharon Blazer in the North Gallery and various works by Tracey Maras in the South Gallery, Nature Center open hours, free, 217-423-7708.

Wildflour Exhibit – April

Wildflour Artisan Bakery & Café, 256 W. Main St. Featuring Barbara Dove’s oil paintings, café hours, free, 217-422-1509.

Preston Jackson Exhibit – April 4-28

Meet the Artist Reception – April 6

Madden Arts Center, Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St. Exhibit includes drawings, paintings and sculptures. Artist Reception 4/6, 5-7:30pm, free. April general exhibit hours M-F 8:30am-4:30pm, Sa 10am-2pm, free,

217-423-3189.

Arts in Education Spring Show – April 5-19

Opening Reception – April 6

Madden Arts Center, 3rd floor, 125 N. Water St. The 28th annual exhibit of art works by area junior and high school students in all mediums, people’s choice voting open for exhibit duration. Opening reception 4/6, 5-7:30pm, free. General exhibit hours M-F 8:30am-4:30pm, Sa 10am-2pm, free, 217-423-3189.

First Friday Gallery Walks – April 6 & May 4

5 Downtown Decatur Art Galleries: Anne Lloyd Gallery and Madden Arts Center 3rd Floor Gallery,125 N. Water St.; Blue Connection, 117 N. Water St.; Gallery 510, 160 E. Main St.; The ArtFarm, 252 N. Park St. Visit five downtown Decatur art galleries featuring unique art, artist talks, live music, hors d’oeuvres and beverages, 5-7:30pm, free, 217-423-3189.

First Friday Reception – April 6

Gallery 510 Exhibit – April

Gallery 510, 160 E. Main St. First Friday opening reception featuring Sue Watts’ watercolors, light refreshments, 5-7:30pm, artist talk 6:30pm, free. General exhibit viewing throughout April, Tu-F 11am-5pm, Sa 11am-3pm, free, 217-422-1509.

Senior BFA Exhibit – April 8-27

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, Perkinson Gallery, 1215 Kirkland Dr. Millikin University’s annual Bachelor of Fine Arts Thesis exhibitions, works in varied mediums, M-F 12-5pm, free, 217-420-6639.

Library Exhibit – April 19-30

Decatur Public Library, Art Gallery, 130 N. Franklin St. Featuring the winning works of the Arts in Education Show, library hours, free, 217-422-1509.

Annual Student Exhibition – April 30-May 10

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, Perkinson Gallery, 1215 Kirkland Dr. Millikin University’s annual exhibition, art works by freshman through junior level art students in varied mediums, M-F 12-5pm, free, 217-420-6639.

Rock Springs Exhibit – May

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Featuring nature photography by Chris and Alan Perry in the North Gallery and by Kattina Williams in the South Gallery, Nature Center open hours, free, 217-423-7708.

Decatur Airport Exhibit – May

Decatur Airport, Main Terminal, Lobby Gallery, 910 S. Airport Rd. Featuring Barbara Dove’s oil paintings, airport lobby hours, free, 217-422-1509.

Wildflour Exhibit – May

Wildflour Artisan Bakery & Café, 256 W. Main St. Featuring the works of Beki VanMeter, café hours, free, 217-422-1509.

Barn Colony Artists Annual Show – May 3-25

Madden Arts Center, Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St. Showcasing the works of local Barn Colony Artists, varied media, M-F 8:30am-4:30pm, Sa 10am-2pm, free, 217-423-3189.

First Friday Reception – May 4

Gallery 510 Exhibit – May

Gallery 510, 160 E. Main St. First Friday opening reception featuring Shirley Buescher’s paintings, light refreshments, 5-7:30pm, artist talk 6:30pm, free. General exhibit viewing throughout May, Tu-F 11am-5pm, Sa 11am-3pm, free, 217-422-1509.



CONCERTS & LIVE MUSIC

Dulcimer Music – April 7, 21 & May 5, 19

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Tranquil music performed by the Dulcimer Club, 10am-12pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Bluegrass Music Jams – April 8 & May 13

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Bluegrass music played by area musicians, 1-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.

April Showers Party – April 21

Decatur Conference Center and Hotel, Fountain Hall, 4191 US 36 West. Jazz music by Sunset Stomp, concessions by DCCH, Decorated Umbrella and Name That Song contests, presented by the Juvae Jazz Society, 2-5pm, $, 217-855-8495 or 217-877-4527.

Decatur Youth Symphony Orchestra – April 23

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 Kirkland Dr. Spring concert directed by Dr. Gary Shaw, 7pm, 217-423-6318.

Student Solo Competition Concert – April 27

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 Kirkland Dr. Presented by the Millikin University Symphonic Wind Ensemble, featuring student soloists and the Monticello High School Band, 7:30pm, free, 217-424-6318.

Mothers and Mentors Concert – April 29

Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St. The Millikin University Women perform, highlighting music and influences of female composers, conductors, teachers and mentors, 2pm, 217-424-6318.

Percussion Ensemble: Masterworks – April 29

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 Kirkland Dr. Concert showcasing contemporary percussion chamber music performed by one of the nation’s top collegiate ensembles from Millikin University, 4pm, 217-424-6318.

Spring Choral Concert – April 29

Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St. The Collegiate Chorale, Millikin University Men perform, 6pm, 217-424-6318.

M J Live! – May 11

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 Kirkland Dr. Tribute concert that re-lives the energy, excitement and joy of superstar Michael Jackson, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.

Opus 24 Spring Concert – May 15

Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St. Music from the Heart and Soul choral concert by Opus 24, featuring the Kamen Petkov String Quartet, 7:30pm, $, 217-422-1422.

Cookin’ with the Chorale – May 26-27

Fairview Park, Pavilion #1. Pack a picnic and enjoy the outdoor concert, “It’s a Grand Night for Singing,” by The Greater Decatur Chorale, presented by WAND-17 TV, concessions and hot grills available for cooking at 5pm, concert 6pm, free, 217-421-6648.

Shape Note Singing – May 27

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. The Charleston-Mattoon Sacred Harp Singers perform a traditional style of unique unaccompanied singing dating to 1801, 2-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.



COMEDY & THEATER

Clinton the Musical – April 6-8, 13-15, 20-22

Millikin University, Pipe Dreams Studio Theatre, 1099 W. Wood St. A satirical look at the nation’s 42nd president, times vary, $, www.pdtheatre.com or 217-424-6318.

The Murder Room – April 6-8, 13-15

Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza. A farcical spoof of British mysteries and crime thrillers, presented by Theatre 7, F’s & Sa’s 7:30pm, Su’s 2pm, $, mail@theatre7.net or 217-422-7300.

Catapult-Shadow Dance – April 7

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 Kirkland Dr. Catapult is an “America’s Got Talent” Season 8 finalist group that performs behind a screen to create magical shadow silhouettes of shapes with their bodies, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.

The Phantom of the Opera – April 20-22

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1184 W. Main St. The Millikin School of Theatre and Dance and Music Opera Workshop team up with the Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra to present Andrew Lloyd Webber’s critically-acclaimed musical, F & Sa 7:30pm, Su 2pm, $, 217-424-6318.

Godspell the Musical – April 20-22, 27-29

Decatur Civic Center Theatre, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza. A comedic troupe of eccentric players team up with Jesus to teach his lessons in a new age, based on the Gospel according to Matthew, presented by Decatur Underground Theater, F & Sa 7pm, Su 2pm, $, 217-422-7300.

Unlatched: A Devised Work – April 26-29

Millikin University, Pipe Dreams Studio Theatre, 1099 W. Wood St. A piece that begins with simple boxes and explores their destinies and those who open them, Th, F, Sa 7:30pm, Sa, Su 2pm, $, www.pdtheatre.com or 217-424-6318.

Equinox, A Concert of Dance – May 4-6

Millikin University, Shilling Hall, Albert Taylor Theatre, 1184 W. Main St. Original dance performances, student and faculty choreography, presented by Millikin University’s School of Music, F & Sa 7:30pm, Su 2pm, $, 217-424-6318.

Dance Recital – May 11-12

Decatur Civic Center Theatre, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza. The World of Dance highlights dance and music from across the globe, featuring the Decatur Park District’s dance students ages 3 – adult, F 7pm, Sa 11am & 5pm, $, reserved seating, 217-422-5911.



HISTORY & MUSEUMS

Ragdolls – April 7

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Create and personalize your own old-fashioned rag doll, 2pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

Governor Richard Oglesby Mansion Open House – April 29 & May 27

421 W. William St. Visit the historic Decatur landmark and beautifully restored Victorian home of Illinois Governor Richard Oglesby, 2-4pm, $, 217-423-7708.

James Millikin Homestead Tours – April 29 & May 27

125 S. Pine St. Tour the beautiful historic Victorian mansion that belonged to one of Decatur’s leading citizens, circa 1875, 2-4pm, $, 217-428-0597.

Bethel School Open House – May 5

Friends Creek Conservation Area, 13734 Friends Creek Park Rd., Cisco. Open house and tour of one of the area’s few remaining one-room country schools, circa 1890-1946, 1-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Corvair Museum Grand Opening – May 18-20

Chevrolet Hall of Fame Museum, 3635 US Rt. 36 East. Corvair Museum car show and display, F 10am, Sa 9am, Su 10am, $, 217-454-4583.



NATURE & GARDENS

Nature Hikes – April & May

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. (except 4/22 at Fort Daniel Conservation Area, 4975 Fort Daniel Rd.), reservations required, 217-423-7708.

4/8 – Wildflowers, 2-4pm, free

4/22 – Bird Migration, 2pm, free

5/12 – Frog Music, 8-10pm, $

5/13 – Wildflowers, 2-4pm, free

Canoe the Sangamon – April 14 & May 5

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Paddle a canoe down the river, all equipment provided, must have at least one adult per canoe, 10am-1pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

Green House Opening – April 16

Mari-Mann Herbs, 1405 Mari Mann Ln. Opening showcases a wide variety of herbs, everlastings, select tomatoes and bedding plants, 9am-5pm, free admission, 217-429-1555.

Gardening with Native Plants – April 17

First Lutheran Church, 250 W. Decatur St. Sponsored by the Garden Club of Decatur and presented by Connor Shaw from Possibility Place Nursery, meeting 12:30pm, program 1pm, tea 2pm, free, 217-864-4283.

Sangamon River Cleanup – April 21

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Beautify the Sangamon River by clearing trash from its banks, bring gloves, registration 9:30-10am, cleanup 10am-12pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Collecting Rainwater – April 25

University of Illinois Macon County Extension Office, 3351 N. President Howard Brown Blvd. Discover the benefits of collecting rainwater for garden use, learn to make a rain barrel, participants take home a 32-gallon rain barrel, 6-7:30pm, $, reservations required by 4/23, 217-877-6042.

Dipping and Scooping – April 28

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Uncover aquatic critters that live in the nature center ponds, 10am-12pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

Monarch Madness – April 29

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Celebrate and learn about the beautiful migratory butterflies just in time for their return from Mexico and California, 2pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

Master Gardener Plant Sale – May 5

Macon County Fairgrounds, 3700 N. Westlawn Ave. Featuring a large selection of annuals, shared-perennials, hostas and more, presented by the University of Illinois Macon County Master Gardeners, 9am-2pm, free admission, 217-877-6042.

Colorful Container Gardening – May 8

University of Illinois Macon County Extension Office, 3351 N. President Howard Brown Blvd. Learn the basics of growing a successful container garden, participants create a 16-inch container garden of annual flowers to take home, 6-7:30pm, $, reservations required by 5/5, 217-877-6042.

Mother’s Day Plant Sale – May 11-12

Richland Community College, 1 College Parkway. Richland’s horticulture students sell the plants they grew this semester, including annual flowers, vegetable plants, perennials, tropical house plants and more, F 7am-6pm, Sa 7am-1pm, free admission, 217-875-7211 ext. 442.



EVENTS FOR CHILDREN & FAMILIES

Scovill Zoo Spring Opening – April 7

Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Rd. Opening day, 9:30am-6pm, $, 217-421-7435.

Fairy Tale Ball – April 19-21

Children’s Museum of Illinois, 55 S. Country Club Rd. A storybook evening for princesses and princes with regal food, magical surprises and dancing with your favorite fairy tale characters, fairy tale costumes encouraged, 6-8pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-5437.

Annual Kite Day – April 21

Sinawik Park, 1715 S. 32nd St. Bring a kite to fly, fun for all ages, sponsored by the Illinois Association of Park Districts, 1-3pm, free, 217-429-7750.

Earth Day/World Penguin Day – April 21

Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Rd. Annual celebration includes a Keeper Chat about the zoo’s popular Humboldt penguins with tips on ways to help the environment, 12-4pm, $, 217-421-7435.

Lullaby Concert – May 10

Decatur Public Library, Madden Auditorium, 130 N. Franklin St. Special music and fun for families with very young children, presented by the Millikin University String Arts Ensemble, bedtime care package provided by Jerger Pediatric Dentistry, presented by Baby TALK, wear your pajamas, 6-7pm, free, 217-475-2234.

Zippy Zoo Day & Mother’s Day – May 12-13

Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Rd. Honoring moms with games, gifts and animal presentations, 9:30am-5pm, free admission for mothers with a paid child, 217-421-7435.

Mt. Zion Summer Kickoff – May 24-25

Fletcher Park, 323 Fletcher Park Blvd., Mt. Zion. Community family event with food, drinks, music and fun, 4pm, $, 217-864-5424.

SPORTS, HEALTH & FITNESS

Community Yoga in the Park – May 6

Public yoga sessions in the great outdoors led by licensed area instructors, bring water and a mat, free, 217-422-5911.

5/6 – Fairview Park Pavilion #1, 1455 W. Fairview Pk. Dr., 10-11:15am

5/19 – Nelson Fitness Pavilion, 2301 E. Lakeshore Dr., 9-10am

National Senior Health & Fitness Day – May 30

Decatur Indoor Sports Center (DISC), 1295 W. Wood St. Organizations across the country celebrate the nation’s largest health promotion event for older adults with Decatur Memorial Hospital health screenings, exercise demos, activities and giveaways, 8-11am, free, 217-429-3472.



FESTIVALS & EXPOSITIONS

Pride of the Prairie Marble Show – April 5-7

Country Inn & Suites, 5150 Hickory Point Frontage Rd. The 29th annual show with wall-to-wall collectable marbles, room trading, buying and selling, free marble identification and appraisals, 9am-1pm, show display Sa 9am-1pm, free admission, 217-872-2402 or 217-422-8454.

GET FIT Health and Wellness Expo – April 7

Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza. Health and wellness vendors, product demonstrations, healthy food and beverage court, Get Fit Kids, guest speakers and giveaways, sponsored by the YMCA and the Decatur Civic Center, 10am-4pm, free, 217-422-7300.

Festival of Spring – April 21

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Celebrate Earth Day with family activities including wagon rides, food, face painting, crafts and more, co-sponsored by the Decatur Audubon Society, 12-4pm, free admission, 217-423-7708.

Decatur Train Fair – April 21-22

Decatur Civic Center, Arena, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza. Annual exposition with trains of all scales and sizes on display, clinics, operating layouts, vendors, door prizes, $, 217-422-7300.

Greater Decatur Chamber of Commerce Business Expo – May 3

Decatur Civic Center, Arena, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza. Networking event and trade show for business owners and entrepreneurs, 217-422-2200.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Lifelong Learners’ Summit – April 3

University of Illinois Macon County Extension Office, 3351 N. President Howard Brown Blvd. Speakers examine legal documents, nutritional health and resiliency focusing on their importance for seniors, lunch included, recommended for older adults, 9am-2pm, $, reservations by 3/27, 217-877-6042.

Books Between Bites – April 4 & May 2

Decatur Public Library, 130 N. Franklin St. Reports and discussions of a wide range of books, bring your lunch, presented by Friends of the Decatur Public Library, 12:15-1pm, free, 217-791-4423.

A Night of Poetry – April 12

Madden Arts Center, 125 N. Water St. Celebrate National Poetry Month with readings by featured poets, performance of original songs by a local musician, open mic session, light refreshments, presented by Decatur Area Arts Council in conjunction with Millikin Bronze Man Books, 6:30-8:30pm, free, 217-423-3189.

Meals with Friends – April 24 & May 14

Johns Hill Senior Center, 601 N. Jasper St. Lunches to celebrate Spring 4/24 and Mother’s Day 5/14, transportation available for $, 12pm, $, 217-429-7750.

Full Moon Astronomy – April 29

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. View the full moon, learn about stars and constellations and discuss basic astronomy, 7pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

Visions of the Prairie – May 6

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Explore the impressions the tall prairie grasses left on poets and authors, guest speaker Dr. Dan Guillory presents his poetry and photographs, 2pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Downtown Market – May 12

Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza. Featuring crafts, handmade items, vintage items, antiques, boutiques, jewelry and more, entertainment, food court, giveaways, 9am-5pm, free admission, 217-422-7300.

