ART

Decatur Barn Colony Artists – April & May

Madden Arts Center, 125 N. Water St. Artists meet for shared hands-on painting and learning and to support the arts, M’s 7-9pm, free, 217-791-4423.

Rock Springs Exhibits – April

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Featuring Katherine Unruh’s paintings and drawings of animals and natural landscapes in the North Gallery and Fred Delcomyn’s wildlife photographs in the South Gallery, Nature Center open hours, free, 217-423-7708.

Senior BFA Exhibit – April 1-26

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, Perkinson Gallery, 1215 Kirkland Dr. Millikin University’s annual Bachelor of Fine Arts Thesis Exhibitions, works in varied mediums, M-F 12-5pm when school is in session, free, 217-420-6639.

Luminous Life: 33 Years of Woodcut Prints – April 2-29

Meet the Artist Reception – April 5

Madden Arts Center, Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St. Exhibit of Cathie Crawford’s woodcut prints using luminous, bold colors. Artist Reception 4/5, 5-7:30pm, free. April general exhibit hours M-F 8:30am-4:30pm, Sa 10am-2pm, free, 217-423-3189.

ArtFarm Exhibit – April

Opening Reception – April 5

The ArtFarm, 11:11/Ankrom Gallery, 252 N. Park St. Opening reception featuring the works of John McDevitt, 5-7:30pm, free. General exhibit hours Tu-F 9am-5pm, Sa 10am-5pm, free, 217-330-9664.

First Friday Gallery Walks – April 5 & May 3

5 Downtown Decatur Art Galleries: Anne Lloyd Gallery and Madden Arts Center 3rd Floor Gallery,125 N. Water St.; Blue Connection, 117 N. Water St.; Gallery 510, 160 E. Main St.; The ArtFarm, 252 N. Park St. Visit 5 downtown Decatur art galleries featuring unique art, artist talks, live music, hors d’oeuvres and beverages, 5-7:30pm, free, 217-423-3189.

Decatur Camera Club Spring Salon – April 11

Macon County Conservation District, 3939 Nearing Ln. Decatur Camera Club members’ digital and print photos competition, viewing open to the public, 6-8pm, free, 217-864-5951.

Annual Student Exhibition – April 29-May 9

Reception & Awards – May 9

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, Perkinson Gallery, 1215 Kirkland Dr. Millikin University’s annual student art exhibition, art works by freshman through junior level art students in varied mediums, reception 5/9 5-6:30pm, awards presentation 6pm. General exhibit hours when school is in session M-F 12-5pm, free, 217-420-6639.

Rock Springs Exhibits – May

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Featuring nature photography by Chris and Alan Perry in the North Gallery and by Kattina Williams in the South Gallery, Nature Center open hours, free, 217-423-7708.

ArtFarm Exhibit – May

Opening Reception – May 3

The ArtFarm, 11:11/Ankrom Gallery, 252 N. Park St. Opening reception featuring the works of Shari Mullinax, 5-7:30pm, free. General exhibit hours Tu-F 9am-5pm, Sa 10am-5pm, free, 217-330-9664.

Barn Colony Artists Annual Spring Show – May 3-30

Madden Arts Center, Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St. Showcasing the works of local Barn Colony Artists, varied media, M-F 8:30am-4:30pm, Sa 10am-2pm, free, 217-423-3189.

Our Favorite Photos – May 9

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Exhibit of Decatur Camera Club’s favorite photos taken in 2018, 6-8pm, free, 217-864-5951.



CONCERTS & LIVE MUSIC

Cross Country Classics – April 4 & May 2

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Enjoy tunes played by local musicians, 6-7:30pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Millikin Big Band Spectacular – April 5

Decatur Club, 158 W. Prairie Ave. Millikin University’s Jazz Band I and II perform their award winning jazz, 7:30pm, free, 217-433-4240.

Dulcimer Music – April 6, 20 & May 4, 18

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Tranquil music performed by the Dulcimer Club, 10am-12pm, free, 217-423-7708.

The Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular – April 6

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 Kirkland Dr. A cult classic, presenting the music of Pink Floyd with cutting-edge effects, full-color lasers, Hi-Definition multi-screen projection, concert quality sound and lighting effects, 7:30pm, $,

217-424-6318.

Bluegrass Music Jams – April 8 & May 13

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Old time foot-tappin’ Bluegrass music played by area musicians, bring your instrument and play or just listen, 1-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Masterworks V – April 13

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 Kirkland Dr. Dvorák’s New World Symphony no. 9 and Amy Catron presented by the Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.

Decatur Youth Symphony Orchestra – April 14

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 Kirkland Dr. Spring concert, 7pm, 217-424-6318.

Concert for Lent – April 16

Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St. Presented by Millikin University’s School of Music, 7:30pm, free, 217-424-6318.

Almost 76 Trombones – April 26

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 Kirkland Dr. Dr. Gary Shaw joins the Guest Trombone Choir, the Millikin Symphonic Wind Ensemble, former trombone students, friends and colleagues for his final concert at Kirkland celebrating his 37 years of performing and teaching at Millikin University, 7:30pm, free, 217-424-6318.

Mothers and Mentors Concert – April 28

Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St. The Millikin University Women perform, highlighting music and influences of women composers, conductors, teachers and mentors, 2pm, free, 217-424-6318.

Spring Choral Concert – April 28

Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St. Presented by Millikin University’s School of Music, 4pm, free, 217-424-6318.

Percussion Ensemble Masterworks – May 3

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 Kirkland Dr. Concert showcasing contemporary percussion chamber music performed by one of the nation’s top collegiate ensembles from Millikin University, senior music majors in percussion will be featured, 7:30pm, free, 217-424-6318.

Triplets of Belleville – May 11

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 Kirkland Dr. The beloved animated film is screened as composer Benoit Charest leads Le Terrible Orchestre de Belleville in the live performance of his original score for the film transporting the audience to the exciting streets of 1920s Paris and Le Jazz Hot, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.

Opus 24 Spring Concert – May 14

Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St. Featuring the Requiem by John Rulter, new choral music by Ola Gjeilo, Stacey Gibbs and others, scholarship winners perform, 7:30pm, $, 217-422-1422.

Cookin’ with the Chorale – May 25-26

Fairview Park, Pavilion #1, 1455 W. Fairview Park Dr. Bring a picnic to the park and enjoy a concert by The Greater Decatur Chorale featuring more than 70 talented vocalists, concessions and hot grills available for cooking 5pm, concert 6-8pm, free, 217-422-5911.

Shape Note Singing – May 26

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. The Charleston-Mattoon Sacred Harp Singers perform a traditional style of unique unaccompanied singing dating back to 1801 using solfa notation where the shape of the note indicates its pitch, 2-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.



COMEDY & THEATER

Hand to God – March 22-April 6

Millikin University Pipe Dreams Studio Theatre, 1099 W. Wood St. A recent widow is asked to run her church’s puppet club where the puppets take on lives of their own leading the puppets into sin and the exposure of secrets that would have been better left unacknowledged, call for dates and times, $, 217-424-6318.

Murder Inn – April 5-7, 12-14

Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. A group of tourists on the Ghosts and Ghouls of New England tour is forced to make an unscheduled stop at a haunted 18th century inn where a storm builds, the body count rises and the survivors try to figure out who did it, presented by Theatre 7, F’s & Sa’s 7:30pm, Sa’s 2pm, $, 217-422-3263.

Hair The Musical – April 11-14

Millikin University, Shilling Hall, Albert Taylor Theatre, 1184 W. Main St. In the shadow of the Vietnam War, a group of young hippies challenge the government’s role in drafting their friend into service while exploring their right to live in a world of peace, joy, and free love, Th, F, Sa 7:30pm, Sa & Su 2pm, $, 217-424-6318.

Shrek, Jr. The Musical – April 5-7

The Little Theatre on the Square, 16 E. Harrison St., Sullivan, IL. Part romance and part twisted fairytale where Shrek leads a cast of fairytale misfits on an adventure to rescue a princess and find true acceptance, F & Sa 7pm, Sa & Su 2pm, $, 217-728-7375.

The Guide to Being Single – April 26-May 11

Millikin University Pipe Dreams Studio Theatre, 1099 W. Wood St. Unlucky in love 20-somethings conclude that the solution to their relationship problems is to stay single as they mingle through the bars of Wrigleyville, call for dates and times, $, 217-424-6318.

Title Yet to be Determined: A World Premiere Play – May 9-11

Millikin University, Shilling Hall, Albert Taylor Theatre, 1184 W. Main St. Millikin University’s School of Theatre and Dance turns the tables on the traditional process of producing plays by casting a show before it is written, Th, F, Sa 7:30pm, Sa 2pm, $, 217-424-6318.



HISTORY & MUSEUMS

Governor Richard Oglesby Mansion Open House – April 28 & May 26

421 W. William St. Visit the historic Decatur landmark and beautifully restored Victorian home of Illinois Governor Richard Oglesby, 2-4pm, $, 217-423-7708.

James Millikin Homestead Tours – April 28 & May 26

125 S. Pine St. Tour one of Decatur’s beautiful historic Victorian mansions that belonged to one of Decatur’s leading citizens, circa 1875, must be able to climb steps to enter the house and to view its upstairs, 2-4pm, $, 217-422-9003.

Bethel School Open House – May 4

Friends Creek Conservation Area, 13734 Friends Creek Park Rd., Cisco, IL. Open house and tour of one of the area’s few remaining one room country schools, circa 1890-1946, 1-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.

They Called President Lincoln a ‘What’? – May 5

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Join Lincoln expert Kim Bauer as he discusses the many ways Abraham Lincoln was personally attacked by individuals and organizations before and during his Presidency, 2pm, free, 217-423-7708.



NATURE & GARDENS

Nature Hikes – April & May

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. (except 5/25 at Friends Creek Conservation Area, 13734 Friends Creek Park Rd.), wear clothing that can get wet and/or dirty and appropriate footwear, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

4/7 – Wildflowers, 2-4, free

5/12 – Wildflowers, 2-4, free

5/18 – Frog Music, bring a flashlight, 9-11pm, $

5/25 – Night Hike, 8-10pm, $

Stop the Spread – April 13

U of I Macon County Extension Office, 3351 N. Pres. Howard Brown Blvd. Join the Glacier’s Edge Master Naturalists’ 4 speakers to hear how to take action on invasive species in Central Illinois which include invasive plants, animals, fish and insects with a hands-on workshop to build an herbicide applicator, adults only, 9am-3pm, $, reservations required by 4/1, 217-877-6042.

Spring Container Gardens Using Perennials – April 16

First United Methodist Church, 201 W. North St. Presenter Heather Wilcox from Growing Grounds in Bloomington designs containers using perennials that have texture, greens and a variety of foliage, meeting 11:30am, salad luncheon 12pm, program 1pm, free, 217-677-2186.

Sangamon River Cleanup – April 27

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Help make the Sangamon River a safer and more beautiful place for wildlife and people by clearing trash from its banks, dress to get dirty, bring gloves if you can, registration 9:30-10am, cleanup 10am-12pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Saturday Zoo Buzz: Pop Culture Nature – May 4

Scovill Zoo, Education Center, 71 S. Country Club Rd. The first Saturday of the month enjoy coffee, snacks and a presentation by zoo professionals from around Illinois, adult-focused sessions feature local, national and global conservation topics, 9-10am, $, 217-421-7435.

Mother’s Day Plant Sale – May 10-11

Richland Community College, 1 College Pk. RCC’s horticulture students sell the plants they grew this semester which include annuals, perennials, hanging baskets, native flowers and grasses, foliage and accent plants, vegetables and herbs, F 7am-6pm, Sa 7am-1pm, free admission, 217-875-7211 ext.

Canoe the Sangamon – May 11

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Paddle a canoe down the river, all equipment provided, must have at least one adult per canoe, bring water and wear clothes that could get wet, 10am-1pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

Mushrooms, Fungi and More – May 11

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Hear about the world of fungi presented by Dr. Andrew Miller, a mycologist with the Illinois Natural History Survey at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign followed by a short hike to look for fungi, 10am-12pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Wildflowers of Illinois Woodlands – May 21

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Public program presented by Master Naturalist and Master Gardener Elizabeth Jeffrey followed by a wildflower walk through Rock Springs, meeting 10:30am, presentation 11am, walk 12:30pm, free, reservations required for Wildflower Walk only, 217-677-2186.

Bee Bath – May 26

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Find out how to attract bees to your flower garden by creating a one-of-a-kind bee bath to help the busy insects stay hydrated, all supplies provided, for adults, 2pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.



EVENTS FOR CHILDREN & FAMILIES

Scovill Zoo & Overlook Adventure Park Opening Day – April 6

Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Rd. & Overlook Adventure Park, 2501 E. Nelson Park Rd. Opening Day 2019, Scovill Zoo 9:30am-6pm, Overlook Adventure Park 10am-10pm, $, 217-421-7435.

Critter Egg Hunt – April 20

Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Rd. Annual egg hunt on the lawn for children ages 10 and under, pre-egg hunt songs and dances, sponsored by Scovill Zoo and Children’s Museum of Illinois, dance/music 1:30pm, egg hunt 2pm, free, 217-421-7435.

Lullaby Concert – April 23

Decatur Public Library, Madden Auditorium, 130 N. Franklin St. Special concert and finger plays for families with children ages 5 and younger, presented by the Millikin University String Arts Ensemble, presented by Baby TALK and sponsored by Jerger Pediatric Dentistry, wear your PJ’s, 6-7pm, free, 217-475-2234.

Fairy Tale Ball – Apri1 12-13

Children’s Museum of Illinois, 55 S. Country Club Rd. A storybook evening for princesses and princes with regal food, magical surprises and dancing the night away with your favorite fairy tale characters, fairy tale costumes encouraged, 6-8pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-5437.

Annual Kite Day – April 27

Sinawik Park, 1715 S. 32nd St. Bring your favorite kite to fly, fun for all ages, celebrated by park districts statewide, sponsored by the Illinois Association of Park Districts and 1-3pm, free, 217-429-7750.

MLB Pitch, Hit & Run – April 27

Graceland Ball Park, Field #3, 2091 N. Oakland Ave. Competition for boys and girls ages 7-14 to showcase their baseball and softball skills and for a chance to advance to the Team Championships at Busch Stadium during a Cardinals baseball game, bring a copy of your child’s birth certificate and complete a registration/waiver form, 10am-12pm, 217-422-5911.

Zippy Zoo Day with Mom – May 11-12

Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Rd. Honoring moms with games, gifts (while supplies last), and animal presentations, 9:30am-5pm, free admission for mothers with a paid child, 217-421-7435.

Memorial Day Celebration at the Zoo – May 27

Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Rd. Veterans receive free zoo admission and train rides all day, 9:30am-5pm, 217-421-7435.



SPORTS, HEALTH & FITNESS

Community Yoga in the Park – May 18

Nelson Park, Nelson Fitness Pavilion, 2301 E. Lakeshore Dr. Public yoga session in the great outdoors led by licensed area instructors, bring drinking water and a mat, wear comfortable clothing, 9-10am, free, 217-422-5911.

Vintage Baseball – May 25

Rock Springs Conservation Area, Trobaugh Field, 3939 Nearing Ln. The Rock Springs Ground Squirrels challenge the St. Louis Unions and Lafayette Square Cyclones during a home baseball match played with authentic 1858 rules and vintage uniforms, 12pm, free, 217-423-7708.







FESTIVALS & EXPOSITIONS

Pride of the Prairie Marble Show – April 4-6

Country Inn & Suites, 5150 Hickory Point Frontage Rd. The 30th annual show with wall-to-wall collectable marbles, room trading, buying and selling, free marble identification and appraisals, 9am-1pm, show display Sa 9am-1pm, free admission, 217-422-8454.

Decatur Train Fair – April 6-7

Decatur Civic Center, Arena, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza. Annual exposition with trains of all scales and sizes on display, clinics, operating layouts, vendors tables selling model and real railroad items, $, 217-422-7300.

Festival of Spring – April 27

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Celebrate Earth Day with family activities including wagon rides, canoeing, crafts, pony rides and more, co-sponsored by the Decatur Audubon Society, 12-4pm, free admission, 217-423-7708.

Beginning of the Year Car Show – May 5

Decatur Civic Center, Parking Lot, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza. Car, truck and motorcycle show, Series 1900 to present, trophies presented, muffler rappling contest, music by David Lee, food by Vinnie’s Barbee-Q, rain date 5/26, registration 1pm, show 3-7pm, $ for registration and concessions, 217-412-7427.







SPECIAL EVENTS

Community Leaders Breakfast – April 4

Decatur Conference Center & Hotel, 4191 W. US Highway 36. Celebration of our community leaders’ accomplishments of improving where we live, work and raise our families, key note speaker, sponsored by the Herald & Review, doors open 6am, breakfast 7am, program 7:30am, $, 217-422-2200.

Senior Easter Brunch – April 17

Johns Hill Senior Center, 601 S. Jasper St. Enjoy brunch with your senior friends, transportation available for $, 11am-1pm, $, register by 4/10, 217-429-7750.

Gooder Cooking Show – April 22 & May 20

Mari-Mann Herbs, 1405 Mari-Mann Ln. Outdoor Summer BBQ Series with Millikin University’s Executive Chef Brian Pehr in the Pavilion and Herb Gardens, enjoy the meal after the recipe demonstrations and receive copies to take home, 6-8pm, $, reservations required, 217-429-1555.

Trip to Millikin’s Requarth Observatory – April 25

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Hear what is visible in the night sky, then board Rock Springs van to attend a Public Observation Night at Millikin University’s Observatory, 8-10pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

Mothers’ Day Lunch – May 13

Johns Hill Senior Center, 601 S. Jasper St. Enjoy the brunch with your senior friends, transportation available for $, 12-2pm, $, register by 5/6, 217-429-7750.

For information on how to include your event on the calendar, contact Cultural Arts Editor Terrie Potter by email: ArtsEdit@aol.com or call 217-423-0422.