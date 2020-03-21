ART

2020 Spring Student Art Show – March 23-April 3

First Friday Reception & Awards – April 3

Madden Arts Center, 3rd Floor Gallery, 125 N. Water St. High school teachers select 30 pieces from their classes for exhibition, reception and awards 4/3, free. General exhibit hours M-F 8:30am-4:30pm, Sa 10am-2pm, free, 217-423-3189.

BFA Thesis Exhibitions – March 30-May 3

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, Lower Gallery, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. and Blue Connection Gallery, 125 N. Water St. Bachelor of Fine Arts senior thesis works in various mediums on exhibit, M-F 12-5pm when school is in session, free, 217-424-6227.

Annual Student Art Show – March 30-April 10

Reception and Awards Presentation – April 9

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, Perkinson Gallery, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Featuring freshman through junior art students’ works in various mediums. Reception and Awards 4/9 5-6pm, Exhibit M-F 12-5pm when school is in session, free, 217-424-6227.

Central Illinois Title Co. Exhibit – April

Central IL Title Co., 145 S. Water St. Featuring the works of Jessica Disbrow, business open hours, free, 217-422-1509.

Decatur Airport Exhibit – April

Decatur Airport, Main Terminal, Lobby Gallery, 910 S. Airport Rd. Exhibition of Annette Russo’s artworks, airport lobby open hours, free, 217-422-1509.

Library Exhibit – April

Decatur Public Library, Art Gallery, 130 N. Franklin St. Featuring Marilyn Shull’s acrylic pour paintings, library hours, free, 217-422-1509.

Rock Springs Exhibit – April

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Featuring Katherine Unruh’s animal and natural landscapes paintings and drawings in the North Gallery and the rural American countryside works by Ronald Bartanen in the South Gallery, Nature Center open hours, free, 217-423-7708.

Wildflour Exhibit – April-May

Wildflour Artisan Bakery & Café, 256 W. Main St. Featuring Dan Modzelewski’s drawings, café hours, free, 217-422-1509.

Modern Ceramic Art – April 2-28

Opening Reception – April 3

Madden Arts Center, Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St. Several artists’ functional and sculptural clay works on exhibit. Opening Reception 4/3, 5-7:30pm, free. April general exhibit hours M-F 8:30am-4:30pm, Sa 10am-2pm, free, 217-423-3189.

ArtFarm Exhibit – April

Opening Reception – April 3

The ArtFarm, 11:11/Ankrom Gallery, 252 N. Park St. Opening reception featuring Fever Dreams: Art by Orrin Taylor, 5-7:30pm, free. General exhibit hours Tu-F 9am-5pm, Sa 10am-5pm, free, 217-330-9664.

First Friday Gallery Walks – April 3 & May 1

Downtown Decatur Art Galleries: Anne Lloyd Gallery and Madden Arts Center 3rd Floor Gallery (4/7),125 N. Water St., Blue Connection, 117 N. Water St., and Gallery 510, 160 E. Main St. Visit the downtown Decatur art galleries featuring unique art, artist talks, live music, hors d’oeuvres and beverages, 5-7:30pm, free, 217-423-3189.

First Friday Reception – April 3

Gallery 510 Exhibit – April

Gallery 510 Art & Framing, 160 E. Main St. First Friday opening reception for acrylics and oils artist Juan Cervantes and Eisenhower High School student of the month Makayla Rogers during the Gallery Walk, refreshments served, F 4/3, 5-7:30pm, artist talk & student recognition 6:30pm, free. General exhibit viewing month of February, Tu-F 11am-5pm, Sa 11am-3pm, free, 217-422-1509.

Works from the Permanent Collection – April 13-May 22

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, Perkinson Gallery, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Selected works from the Millikin permanent collection on display featuring a wide array of art in various genres and materials, M-F 12-5pm when school is in session, free, 217-424-6227.

ArtFarm Exhibit – May

Opening Reception – May 1

The ArtFarm, 11:11/Ankrom Gallery, 252 N. Park St. Opening reception featuring Art by Ralph Rother, and live Music by Jeff Williams from Nil8. 5-7:30pm, free. General exhibit hours Tu-F 9am-5pm, Sa 10am-5pm, free, 217-330-9664.

Barn Colony Artists Annual Show – May 1-28

Madden Arts Center, Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St. Showcasing the works of local Barn Colony Artists, varied media, M-F 8:30am-4:30pm, Sa 10am-2pm, free, 217-423-3189.

Decatur Airport Exhibit – May

Decatur Airport, Main Terminal, Lobby Gallery, 910 S. Airport Rd. Featuring Sue Watts’ watercolor paintings, airport lobby hours, free, 217-422-1509.

First Friday Reception – May 1

Gallery 510 Exhibit – May

Gallery 510, 160 E. Main St. First Friday opening reception featuring watercolor artist Shirley Buescher and the Student of the Month artist from Warrensburg-Latham High School, light refreshments, 5-7:30pm, artist talk & student recognition 6:30pm, free. General exhibit viewing month of May, Tu-F 11am-5pm, Sa 11am-3pm, free, 217-422-1509.

Library Exhibit – May

Decatur Public Library, Art Gallery, 130 N. Franklin St. Featuring the works of Juan Cervantes, library hours, free, 217-422-1509.

Rock Springs Exhibit – May

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Featuring astrophotography by Bryan Maple in the North Gallery and bird photography by Kattina Williams in the South Gallery, Nature Center open hours, free, 217-423-7708.

Turning Your Lens to the Sky – May 13

Madden Arts Center, Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St. Illinois photographer Joshua Rhoades discusses his technique for taking long-exposure photography of deep space and Midwestern skies, a Members Plus Presentation, 6:30-7:30pm, free, 217-423-3189.

CONCERTS & LIVE MUSIC

Cross Country Classics – April 2 & May 7

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Enjoy tunes played by local musicians, 6-7:30pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Millikin Big Band Spectacular – April 3

Decatur Club, 158 W. Prairie Ave. Millikin University’s Spring Jazz Band Concert featuring Jazz Band I and II performing their award-winning jazz, 7:30pm, free, 217-424-6300.

Dulcimer Music – April 4, 18 & May 16, 30

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Tranquil music performed by the Dulcimer Club, 10am-12pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Concert for Lent – April 7

Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St. A reflective concert of Lenten music from the masters, presented by Millikin University’s School of Music, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.

Mid-Day MUSIC – April 8

Madden Arts Center, Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St. Millikin University Flute Choir performs, bring a brown bag lunch if you wish, 12:15-12:45pm, free, 217-423-3189.

Masterworks V – April 18

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 Kirkland Dr. Carmina Burana, Bogza’s Symphony No. 1 debut, with Millikin Union of Choirs, a conclusion to the 2019-2020 season, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.

Decatur Youth Symphony Orchestra – April 19

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 Kirkland Dr. Spring concert, 4pm, free, 217-424-6318.

Wind Ensemble IV Spring Concert – April 24

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 Kirkland Dr. The Millikin Symphonic Wind Ensemble will conclude the concert season with an array of band music, including masterpieces from both the past and present, 7:30pm, free, 217-424-6318.

Mothers and Mentors Concert – April 26

Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St. The Millikin University Women’s choir is joined by family and community members who have had a lasting influence on their lives for this final concert of the season, 4pm, free, 217-424-6318.

Spring Choral Concert – April 26

Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St. Millikin’s University choir, Collegiate Choral and Millikin Men perform in the final concert of the year featuring lighter music and springtime themes, presented by Millikin University’s School of Music, 2pm, free, 217-424-6318.

Percussion Ensemble Masterworks – May 2

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 Kirkland Dr. Concert showcasing contemporary percussion chamber music performed by one of the nation’s top collegiate ensembles from Millikin University, 7:30pm, free, 217-424-6318.

Celebrate Youth in the Arts – May 3

Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, 2686 E. Cantrell St. Variety of youth performances in the arts on stage featuring Decatur Park District Dancers, Millikin Children’s Choir, Decatur Youth Symphony Orchestra, Rock University and DPS art students, 3-6pm, free for 12 and under, $ for ages 13 and older, tickets required, 217-422-5911.

Decatur Park District Dance Recital – May 8-9

Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Dance students ages 3 through adult perform a Best of the 80s dance concert, times vary, $, 217-422-5911.

Jazz Bash – May 9

Lock Stock & Barrel, 129 S. Oakland Ave. Millikin University jazz ensembles perform continuously, 2-6pm, free admission, 217-424-6300.

Bluegrass Music Jams – May 10

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Old time foot-tappin’ Bluegrass music played by area musicians, bring your instrument and play or just listen, 1-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Opus 24 Spring Concert – May 12

Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St. Spring concert “Tapestry of Love” with Renaissance through Contemporary choral music, featuring guest musicians from Millikin University, 7:30pm, $, 217-422-1422.

Bon Voyage Concert – May 16

Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St. Millikin University Choir presents their International Tour program before departing on a 10-day excursion to Sicily and mainland Italy, 4pm, free, 217-424-6300.

Cookin’ with the Chorale – May 23-24

Fairview Park, Pavilion #1, 1455 W. Fairview Park Dr. Bring a picnic to the park and enjoy a concert by The Greater Decatur Chorale featuring The Best of the Best – the Chorale’s favorite songs from the past 35 years, special guests Millikin Children’s Choir, concessions and hot grills available for cooking 5pm, concert 6-8pm, free, 217-422-5911.

Shape Note Singing – May 24

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. The Charleston-Mattoon Sacred Harp Singers perform a traditional style of unique unaccompanied singing dating back to 1801 using solfa notation where the shape of the note indicates its pitch, 2-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater Concerts – May

2686 E. Cantrell St., doors open 6pm, concert 7pm, $, 217-422-5911.

5/22 – The Ides of March, with Jim Peterik & Mark Farner

5/23 – The Beat Goes On, a Cher Tribute

5/29 – 90’s Daughter

5/30 – Dogs of Society: The Ultimate Elton Rock Tribute

COMEDY & THEATRE

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Musical – March 27-29 & April 3-5

Decatur Civic Center Theater, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Musical comedy with audience participation about six awkward spelling champions learning that winning (and losing) isn’t everything, presented by Decatur Underground Theater, F’s & Sa’s 7pm, Su’s 2pm, $, 217-422-7300.

Some Enchanted Evening – April 2-5

Millikin University, various locations, 1184 W. Main St. Music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein, concept by Jeffrey B. Moss, capturing moments from musicals created by the famous duo, presented by Millikin University School of Theatre & Dance as a work in progress, intended for special audiences, Th, F, Sa 7:30pm, Sa & Su 2pm, $, 217-424-6318.

The Official Blues Brothers Revue – April 4

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 Kirkland Dr. The infectious humor and unbridled spirit of the original pair is captured by the official hat and sunglasses clad pair of performers, the only duo that has been sanctioned by Dan Aykroyd and Judith Belushi, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.

Shakespeare Corrected – April 15-19

Decatur Correctional Center, 2310 E. Mound Rd. An atmosphere of respectful inclusion and supported expression is created as undergraduate students, incarcerated offenders, and Millikin faculty work side by side to produce a full-scale production within the Decatur Correctional Center, a life changing experience for all involved, times TBD, $, 217-424-6318.

Noises Off – April 17-19, 25-27

Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Hilarious backstage farce brimming with slapstick, comedy, slamming doors, falling trousers and flying sardines, rated PG13, presented by Theatre 7, F’s & Sa’s 7:30pm, Su’s 2pm, $, 217-422-6161.

Marisol – April 30-May 1-2

Millikin University, Shilling Hall, Albert Taylor Theatre, 1184 W. Main St. In an America gone wrong, will Marisol Perez join her guardian angel in the fight to save the world? Magic realism entwines with absurdism in weaving Jose Rivera’s apocalyptic tale, Th, F, Sa 7:30pm, Sa & Su 2pm, $, 217-424-6318.

HISTORY & MUSEUMS

Culver House Open House – April 4-5

Culver House, 412 W. Prairie Ave. Visit the beautiful Decatur historic home and view the recent renovations, 1-4pm, free, 217-433-5274.

George Washington: The New York Campaign (1776) – April 25

Macon County History Museum, 5580 N. Fork Rd. Program presents the battles, and the losses of forts as the Continental Army escaped into New Jersey and the death of Nathan Hale and the burning of New York City, 1:30pm, free, 217-422-4919.

Governor Richard Oglesby Mansion Open House – April 26 & May 31

421 W. William St. Visit the historic Decatur landmark and beautifully restored Victorian home of Illinois Governor Richard Oglesby, 2-4pm, $, 217-423-7708.

Bethel School Open House – May 2

Friends Creek Conservation Area, 13734 Friends Creek Park Rd., Cisco, IL. Open house and tour of one of the area’s few remaining one room country schools, circa 1890-1946, 1-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Vintage Baseball – May 2

Rock Springs Conservation Area, Trobaugh Field, 3939 Nearing Ln. The Rock Springs Ground Squirrels challenge the McLean County Prairie Chickens during a home baseball match played with authentic 1858 rules and vintage uniforms, 1pm, free, 217-423-7708.

NATURE & GARDENS

Canoe the Sangamon – April 11 & May 9

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Paddle a canoe down the river, all equipment provided, must have at least one adult per canoe, bring drinking water and wear clothes that could get wet, 10am-1pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

Nature Programs & Hikes – April & May

Griswold Conservation Area (GCA), 9896 Meridian Rd., Blue Mound, IL.; Rock Springs Nature Center (RSNC), 3939 Nearing Ln., wear clothing that can get wet and/or dirty, boots or appropriate footwear, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

4/18 – Night Hike, GCA, 8-9:30pm, $

4/19 – Wildflower Hike, RSNC, 2-4pm, free

5/10 – Pollinator Power, RSNC, 2pm, free

5/16 – Nighttime Frog Quest, RSNC, bring flashlight, 9-11pm, $

5/23 – Night Hike, GCA, 8-9:30pm, $

5/24 – Wildflower Hike, RSNC, 2-4pm, free

What’s New in Horticulture this Season? – April 21

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1 Bachrach Ct. Josh McGrath, Horticulturist for Decatur Park District, will present information on new annuals and perennials that will do well in local gardens, 1-2pm, 217-620-6850.

Sangamon River Cleanup – April 25

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Help make the Sangamon River a safer and more beautiful place for wildlife and people by clearing trash from its banks, dress to get dirty, bring gloves if you can, registration 9:30-10am, cleanup 10am-12pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Plant Sale – May 1-2

Schaub Floral Display Center, 3415 Lost Bridge Rd. Variety of annuals, perennials, succulents and tropical plants for sale from the Decatur Park District Horticulture Department, 9am-3pm,217-422-591

Garden Club Plant Sale – May 2

Riverside Baptist Church, 1250 W. Mound Rd. Perennials, annuals, hanging baskets, house plants and more for sale, 8:30-11am or until sold out, free admission, 217-620-6850.

Student Farms Plant Sale – May 8-9

Richland Community College, 1 College Pk. RCC’s horticulture students sell annuals, perennials, hanging baskets, native flowers and grasses, foliage and accent plants, vegetables and herbs, F 7am-6pm, Sa 7am-1pm, free admission, 217-875-7211 ext. 6442.

EVENTS FOR CHILDREN & FAMILIES

Critter Egg Hunt – April 11

Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Rd. Annual family egg hunt on the lawn, pre-egg hunt songs and dances, music & dancing 1:30pm, egg hunt 2pm, free for ages 10 and under, reduced $ admission to Children’s Museum of Illinois, 217-421-7435.

Let’s Fly a Kite! – April 11

Overlook Adventure Park, 2501 E. Nelson Park Rd.; Sinawik Park, 1831 S. 32nd St.; South Shores Park, 22 Phillips Dr. First 50 kids at Overlook Adventure Park receive one free kite, fly your kite at any of the 3 parks, 10am-10pm, free, reduced $ mini golf all day, 217-422-5911.

Zippy Zoo Day with Mom – May 9-10

Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Rd. Honoring moms with games, gifts (while supplies last) and animal presentations on 5/9, 9:30am-5pm, free admission for mothers all weekend with a paid child, 217-421-7435.

SPORTS, HEALTH & FITNESS

11th Annual Midstate Cup Tournament – May 29-31

Decatur Soccer Complex, 1 Educational Pk. U8-U19 boys and girls club soccer teams from Illinois and surrounding states compete, times vary, free, www.midstatesoccer.com for teams & schedules.

FESTIVALS & EXPOSITIONS

Pride of the Prairie Marble Show – April 2-4

Country Inn & Suites, 5150 Hickory Point Frontage Rd. The 31st annual show with wall-to-wall collectable marbles, room trading, buying and selling, free marble identification and appraisals, 9am-1pm, show display Sa 9am-1pm, free admission, 217-422-8454.

40th Ruby Celebration Quilt Fest – April 3-4

Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Quilt making at its finest, presented by the Decatur Quilters Guild, Ruby Celebration quilt raffle, quilt auction, vendor mall and demos by vendors every hour, quilt appraisals by appointment on Th & F, F 10am-5pm with quilt auction 6pm, Sa 10am-4pm, raffle drawing 4pm, $, 217-422-7300.

Decatur Train Fair – April 18-19

Decatur Civic Center, Arena, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza. Annual exposition with trains of all scales and sizes on display, massive model layouts, swap meet, rare model train collectables, Sa 10am-4pm, Su 11am-4pm, $, 217-422-7300.

Arts Technology & Administration Film Festival – April 24

Millikin University, Shilling Hall, Albert Taylor Theatre, 1184 W. Main St. The 2nd annual festival where teams of student filmmakers, animators, and performers have the opportunity to exhibit their work and have their projects evaluated by industry professionals, 6pm, free, 217-424-6318.

Images in Motion – April 24

Avon Theater, 426 N. Water St. Student films and animations shown, followed by the movie Before You Know It written, directed and starring Millikin University alum Jen Tullock that premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, student film premiers 6pm, intermission 7:30pm, Q & A with Jen Tullock 7:45, movie 8pm, $, 217-424-3536.

Wedding Showcase 2020 – April 24

Decatur Conference Center & Hotel. 4191 W. US Rt. 36. Tour the venue, sample catering, meet preferred vendors. 6-9pm. $5 admission, 12 & under free. 217-420-8718.

Festival of Spring – April 25

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Celebrate Earth Day with family activities including wagon rides, canoeing, crafts and more, co-sponsored by the Decatur Audubon Society, 12-4pm, free admission, 217-423-7708.

Beginning of the Year Car Show – May 3

Decatur Civic Center, Parking Lot, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza. Car, truck and motorcycle show, Series 1900 to present trophies, muffler rappling contest, music by David Lee, food by Vinnie’s Barbee-Q, cash bar, rain date 5/31, registration 1pm, show 3-7pm, $, 217-412-7427.

Greater Decatur Chamber of Commerce Business Expo Events – May 6-7

Decatur Civic Center, Arena, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Business networking event and trade show for business owners and entrepreneurs, 217-422-2200.

5/6 – VIP Preview Party, 5-7pm, $

5/7 – State of the City Breakfast, 7am, $, reservations required

5/7 – Business Expo, 9am-2pm, free

5/7 – Taste of Decatur by area restaurants & caterers, 11:30am-1:30pm, $

SPECIAL EVENTS

Books Between Bites – April 1 & May 6

Decatur Public Library, 130 N. Franklin St. A book or topic of interest is presented by a speaker, you do not have to have read the book, bring your lunch, coffee provided, 12:15-1pm, free, 217-791-4423.

Chamber Business Breakfast – April 1

Decatur Club, 158 W. Prairie Ave. Breakfast and program by the Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity’s Mike Pomerantz on the advantage of local opportunity zones, doors open 6:30am, program 7am, $, reservations required, 217-422-2200.

Our Tags on Flag – April 30-May 2

Decatur Public Library, 130 N. Franklin St. The Veterans & Athletes Fallen Heroes Memorial flag traveled from Richmond, VA to be displayed – a 28 by 6 foot American flag made from 7,000 dog tags of heroes who have fallen in the War on Terror along with 50 gold stars honoring all gold star families nationwide are draped on a fallen service member’s casket, 4 of the dog tags are from local heroes, library hours, free, 217-791-1385.

Cheers to 30 Years – May 2

Children’s Museum of Illinois, 55 S. Country Club Rd. Celebrate Children’s Museum of Illinois’ 30 Anniversary at this adults-only birthday event, for ages 21 and older, 6:30-9:30pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-5437.

Decatur Rampage Live Pro Wrestling – May 2

Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Zero 1 USA/Supreme Productions presents live pro wrestling and junior heavyweight steel cage challenge, doors open 6pm, event 7pm, $, 217-422-7300.

For information on how to include your event on the calendar, contact Cultural Arts Editor Terrie Potter by email: ArtsEdit@aol.com or call 217-423-0422.