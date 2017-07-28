ART

Decatur Airport Exhibit – August

Decatur Airport, Main Terminal, Lobby Gallery. Featuring Mike Delaney’s works, airport lobby open hours, free, 217-422-1509.

Library Exhibit – August

Decatur Public Library, Art Gallery, 130 N. Franklin St. Featuring the works of Nicole Christison, library open hours, free, 217-422-1509.

Rock Springs Exhibits – August

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Featuring Sue Watts’ watercolors in the North Gallery and Robert Reed’s nature photographs in the South Gallery, Nature Center open hours, free, 217-423-7708.

Wildflour Exhibit – August

Wildflour Artisan Bakery & Café, 256 W. Main St. Featuring the artworks of Jamie Rutherford, café open hours, free, 217-422-1509.

Inner Map, Textile Art – August 3-29

Opening Reception – August 11

Madden Arts Center, Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St. Exhibit of Peoria artist Lisa Nelson Raabe’s fiber arts. Opening reception 8/11 with hors d’oeuvres and beverages, featured musician Kristen Nelson, artist talk 6pm, 5-7:30pm, free. General exhibit hours M-F 8:30am-4:30pm & Sa 10am-2pm, free, 217-423-3189.

Gallery Opening Reception – August 11

Gallery 510 Exhibit – August

Gallery 510, 160 E. Main St. Opening reception 8/11 featuring Jim Hill’s photographs, refreshments, 5-7:30pm, free. General exhibit hours Tu-F 11am-5pm, Sa 11am-3pm, free, 217-422-1509.

Gallery Walks – August 11 & September 1

3 Downtown Art Galleries: Madden Arts Center’s Anne Lloyd Gallery and Blue Connection Gallery, 125 N. Water St. and Gallery 510, 160 E. Main St. Walk around the block for a variety of art experiences, artist talks, hors d’oeuvres and beverages, 5-7:30pm, free, 217-423-3189.

Gradual Dislocation – August 21-September 28

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, Perkinson Gallery, 1184 W. Main St. Millikin alum and artist Mike Pasier displays paintings in his first solo exhibition in Illinois, M-F 12-5pm when school is in session, free, 217-424-6227.

Face to Face – September 1-28

Opening Reception – September 1

Artist Presentation – September 6

Madden Arts Center, Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St. Gene Tanta mirrors life through his portraits. Opening reception 9/1 with hors d’oeuvres and beverages, free, artist talk 6pm, 5-7:30pm. Artist presentation with reflection and discussion 9/6, 6:30-7:30pm. General exhibit hours M-F 8:30am-4:30pm & Sa 10am-2pm, free, 217-423-3189.

First Friday – September 1

Gallery 510 Exhibit – September

Gallery 510, 160 E. Main St. First Friday opening reception featuring Leta Burch’s paintings, refreshments, 5-7:30pm, free. General exhibit hours Tu-F 11am-5pm, Sa 11am-3pm, free, 217-422-1509.

Decatur Airport Exhibit – September

Decatur Airport, Main Terminal, Lobby Gallery. Featuring the works of Shirley Buescher, airport lobby open hours, free, 217-422-1509.

Rock Springs Exhibits – September

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Featuring Curt Knapp’s wildlife photography in the North Gallery and Barb Stobaugh works in the South Gallery, Nature Center open hours, free, 217-423-7708.

Wildflour Exhibit – September

Wildflour Artisan Bakery & Café, 256 W. Main St. Featuring the artworks of Dan Modzelewski, café open hours, free, 217-422-1509.

Arts in Central Park – September 15-17

Downtown Decatur, Central Park. 55th annual juried fine arts fair featuring various media works for sale by 80 artists from several states, live musical entertainment, kids’ art activities, F Preview Party 5-7pm, Sa 10am-5pm, Su 10am-4pm, free admission, 217-423-3189.

CONCERTS & LIVE MUSIC

Decatur Municipal Band Concerts – August

The 160th annual family friendly summer band concerts featuring traditional and contemporary band music directed by Jim Culbertson, free, 217-422-2316.

8/7-8/28 – M’s, Downtown Decatur, Central Park, 7pm

8/5 – Downtown Decatur, Central Park, Decatur Celebration, 12pm

8/9 – Hickory Point Golf Course Pavilion, 7pm

Dulcimer Music – August 12, 26 & September 9, 23

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Listen to Nature Center volunteers play old time music, 10am-12pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Bluegrass Music Jams – August 13 & September 10

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Old time tunes played by area musicians, 1-4pm free, 217-423-7708.

LSB Music Events – August & September

Lock Stock & Barrel, 129 S. Oakland Ave., outdoor events weather permitting, no cover charges, 217-429-7411.

8/19 – Oakwood Street Party, 5pm-12am

8/26 – Champaign Freight Band, 9pm-1am, 21 & older

9/7 – Men of Essence Band, 9pm-1am, 21 & older

9/17 – Oakwood Street Party, 5pm-12am

Labor Day Pops Concert – September 4

Central Park, Downtown Decatur. Celebrate the end of summer with the Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra’s 21st annual family concert, 6pm, free, 217-424-6318.

Road to Memphis Blues Challenge – September 9

Pop’s Place, 4335 W. Main St. Blues bands vie to represent the Decatur Blues Society at the International Blues Challenge held in Memphis, TN, in January 2018, open to all area blues bands, 3pm, free, 217-855-4262.

Season Opener Concert – September 23

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1184 W. Main St. Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra’s 2017-2018 season opener with Masterworks I – Opening Night Inspired by Shakespeare, featuring works from Tchaikovsky, Shostakovich and Prokofiev with special guest pianist Ilya Yakushev, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.

COMEDY & THEATER

Summer Mainstage Shows

Little Theatre on the Square, 16 E. Harrison St., Sullivan, dates and show times vary, $, www.thelittletheatre.org or 217-728-7375.

8/2-20 – Mamma Mia

8/23-9/3 – Steel Magnolias

Theatre for Young Audiences

Little Theatre on the Square, 16 E. Harrison St., Sullivan, IL, 10:30am, dates vary, $, www.thelittletheatre.org or 217-728-7375.

8/2-20 – Curious George and the Golden Meatball

Ben Vereen – September 9

Kirkland Fine Arts Center. His one-man show Steppin’ Out With Ben Vereen is receiving rave reviews internationally. Join us for a night of excellence with this Broadway legend! 7:30 pm. Ticket prices- $25/$30/$40, K-12 student tickets- $10 with paid adult (Discount not available online) 217-424-6318 or kirklandfinearts.com

The Undeniable Sound of Right Now – September 22-24, 28-October 1

Millikin University Pipe Dreams Studio Theatre, 1099 W. Wood St. Bringing comedy and heartbreak to life as Hank struggles to keep his legendary rock club going, times vary, $, 217-424-6318.

HISTORY & MUSEUMS

Governor Richard Oglesby Mansion Open House – August & September

421 W. William St. Visit the historic Decatur landmark and beautifully restored Victorian home of Illinois Governor Richard Oglesby, every W & Sa in August and 8/27 & 9/24, 2-4pm, $, 217-423-7708.

Bethel School Open House – August 5 & September 2

Friends Creek Conservation Area, 13734 Friends Creek Park Rd., Argenta. Tour one of Macon County’s last one-room schoolhouses, circa 1890, 1-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Homestead Prairie Farm Open House – August & September

Rock Springs Conservation Area, Homestead Prairie Farm, 3939 Nearing Ln. Tour the 1860’s Trobaugh-Good house which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Sa’s & Su’s 1-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Central Illinois Prairie Farming – August 6

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Guest speaker Steve John of the Agricultural Watershed Institute discusses major changes in local farming during the 20th century and the lessons learned, 2pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

Early Decatur Patents – August 12

Macon County History Museum, 5580 N. Fork Rd. Learn about unique local patents from the mid-1800s to early 1900s and view display of Decatur-patented items, 1:30pm, $, 217-422-4919.

Sulphur Springs School House Program – August 13

Sulphur Springs School House, Fletcher Park, 400 S. Henderson St., Mt. Zion.

Program and tour of the historic one-room school house, bed turning presented by the Decatur Quilters Guild, refreshments served, 1pm, free, 217-864-5424.

Railroads in the Civil War – August 20

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Guest speaker Don Chamberlain shows the role of railroads in moving people and supplies during the Civil War, 2pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

Trappers and Traders – September 10

Sulphur Springs School House, Fletcher Park, 400 S. Henderson St., Mt. Zion.

A trip to the early 1900s when fur was the currency of the day, presented by the Macon County Conservation District, 1pm, free, 217-864-5424.

Beyond Cahokia Mounds: A Look at the Rest of Central Illinois – September 30

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Dr. Duane Esarey, assistant director of the Illinois State Archaeological Survey, shares recent discoveries and work on 21 prehistoric towns in Central Illinois, 2pm, free, 217-423-7708.

NATURE & GARDENS

Hummingbird Festival – August 8

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Adopt a hummingbird, witness the banding process and help release it back into the wild, 4-7pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Frog and Toad Shows – August 10

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. See, feel and watch several species of live amphibians, 6-7pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

Canoe the Sangamon – August 27 & September 23

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Canoe adventure on the river, must have at least one adult per canoe, all equipment provided, 8/27 12-4pm, 9/23 1-4pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

Fall Garden Open House – September 10

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. A Master Gardener offers advice for getting the most from your garden; also enjoy the Homestead Prairie Farm’s heirloom vegetable garden, 2-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Monarch Madness – September 17

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Help capture and tag monarchs and view the exhibit, co-sponsored by the University of Illinois Extension Office, 2-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.

EVENTS FOR CHILDREN & FAMILIES

81st Annual Lantern Parade – August 2

Fairview Park, Pavilion #1, 1455 W. Fairview Park Dr. Greater Decatur Youth Band performance, Scovill Petting Zoo, magician, games and Lantern Parade around Dreamland Lake, celebrating 81 years of summer fun, 5-9pm, free, 217-422-5911.

Movie in the Park: Sing – August 11

Nelson Park by Overlook Adventure Mini Golf, 200 Nelson Blvd. Bring blankets, lawn chairs and snacks and watch the movie at dusk, free, www.decatur-parks.org for weather updates, 217-422-5911.

Grandparent’s Day Hike – September 10

Sand Creek Conservation Area, 4314 S. Franklin St. Look for migrating monarch butterflies and enjoy the late summer scenery during a naturalist-led hike, 2pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

Zoo Grandparent’s Day – September 10

Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Rd. Family-friendly activities with cake walks, games and more, 1-4pm, $, grandparents free with paying child, 217-421-7435.

SPORTS, HEALTH & FITNESS

Tuesday Night Park Runs – through August 1

Fairview Park, Pavilion #1, 1455 W. Fairview Park Dr. Weekly family event includes half-mile Tot Trot, one-mile fun run, or various distance runs, for all ages and skill levels, presented by Staley Credit Union, Tu’s, registration 5:30pm, runs 6pm, $, 217-429-3472.

USTA/Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic – July 31-August 6

Fairview Park, Tennis Complex, 1640 W. Monument Hill Dr. The 19th annual tournament for professional male tennis players from more than 20 countries, competition for ATP World Ranking Points and $25,000 in prize money, match times vary, free admission, 217-421-7432.

Golf Family Fun Days – August 5-27

Red Tail Run Golf Club, Hickory Point and Scovill Golf Courses. Families play 9 holes with one cart at reduced fees, at least one adult must accompany a junior aged 17 or younger, Sa’s, Su’s, holidays, after 2:30pm, $, 217-422-2211.

Obesity Prevention Coalition Family Fun Run/Walk – August 5

Intersection of E. Main St. and US Rt. 51. The 7th annual 1-mile fun run/walk for all ages held before the Decatur Celebration parade, proceeds benefit the Obesity Prevention Coalition and the OPC Grant Program, registration 9-9:30am, run/walk 9:45 am, $, 217-423-6988 ext. 1102.

Community Yoga – August 6 & September 3

Nelson Park, Pavilion #1, 2301 E. Lakeshore Dr. Yoga in the great outdoors overlooking Lake Decatur led by Decatur Park District and area licensed instructors, 10-11:30am, free, 217-422-5911.

Vintage Baseball – August 26 & September 16

Rock Springs Conservation Area, Trobaugh Field, 3939 Nearing Ln. The Rock Springs Ground Squirrels challenge their opponents in home baseball matches using authentic 1858 rules and wearing vintage uniforms, around 1pm, free, 217-423-7708.

8/26 – vs. Alton Giants

9/16 – tournament with Deep River Grinders, Lafayette Square Cyclones, Vermillion Voles (time TBD)

3D Archery – September 2

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Rotate through life-like animal targets, basic instruction provided, bring your equipment or use Rock Springs’, for ages 10 and older, 2-4pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

FESTIVALS & EXPOSITIONS

Decatur Celebration – August 3-6

Family Night at the Carnival – August 3

Downtown Decatur, 22 blocks. Street festival featuring show stages with national headliners and emerging music artists, carnival, 3 blocks of arts and crafts vendors, more than 60 unique food items, street attractions, Family Night at the Carnival 8/3 4-11pm, Razzle-Dazzle Goodtimes Parade Sa 10am, festival hours F 5-11pm, Sa 11am-11pm, Su 11am-9:30pm, $, www.decaturcelebration.com or

217-423-4222.

Oakwood Street Festival – August 19

South Oakland Ave. Live music, food and fun! List of bands to be announced on Facebook. 5:00-midnight. Oakwooddecatur.com

Harvest Fest Craft Show – August 25-26

Mt. Zion Convention Center, 1400 Mt. Zion Parkway, Mt. Zion. Craft show with more than 70 vendors, concessions by the Kitchen of Doris Yoder, F 7-9pm, Sa 9am-3pm, free admission, 217-864-5424.

Women, Wine & Wellness – August 25

Decatur Civic Center, Hickory Point Bank Arena, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza. Event includes shopping and wine tasting, 5-9pm, free, 217-422-7300.

Farm Progress Show – August 29-31

Progress City USA, 1 College Park. The nation’s leading outdoor farm show featuring extensive state-of-the-art information and technology for today’s agricultural producers, T & W 8am-5pm, Th 8am-4pm, $, (866) 264-7469.

Seniorama – September 8

Decatur Civic Center, Hickory Point Bank Arena, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza. The 28th annual expo showcases services and products for seniors and caregivers, entertainment, prizes, parking lot shuttle, 10am-3pm, free, 217-422-6161 or 217-422-7300.

Train Fair – September 16-17

Decatur Civic Center Arena, Hickory Point Bank Arena, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza. Model train layouts, swap meets and many rare model train collectables, Sa 10am-4pm, Su 11am-4pm, $, 217-422-7300.

Oakwood Street Festival – September 17

South Oakland Ave. Live music, food and fun! List of bands to be announced on Facebook. 5:00-midnight. Oakwooddecatur.com

Anything Bridal – September 24

Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza. Bridal services from various vendors, gently used items for resale, décor and more, 1-4pm, $, 217-233-3391.

Downtown Decatur Family Fest – September 29-30

Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza, 217-422-7300 or 217-233-3391. Everything is free to attend.

Sept 29: 5-9pm Craft & Flea Market (arena) / 5-10pm Convoy Cuisine Food Trucks (outdoor parking lot) / 6-10pm Wreckless Whiskey with opening act The Backroad Travelers play on the front lawn

Sept 30: 9-5pm Craft & Flea Market (arena) / 10am-10pm Convoy Cuisine Food Trucks (parking lot) / 10am-6pm Kids Fest (front lawn) / 6-10pm The Boat Drunks Jimmy Buffett tribute band plays on the front lawn

Decatur Craft Beer Festival – September 29-30

Decatur Area Arts Council, 125 N. Water St. More than 80 beers and ciders featured, local food trucks, VIP event 9/29 showcases a rare selection of beers and bourbons paired with delicious cuisine, must be 21 or older, proceeds benefit Macon Resources, Inc., and the Decatur Area Arts Council, F 7-10pm, Sa 1-5pm, $, reservations required for VIP event, 217-875-8850 or 217-423-3189.

Blues & Brews Fest – September 30

Fletcher Park, 323 Fletcher Park Blvd., Mt. Zion. Blues music, food and beverages by The Gin Mill and Skeff Distributing, presented by the Village of Mt. Zion, 12-10:30pm, $, 217-864-5424.

12-2pm – Kilborn Alley Blues

2:30-4:30pm – Mary Jo Curry

5-7pm – James Armstrong

7:30-10:30pm – Ghost Town Blues



SPECIAL EVENTS

Farmers Market – through October 28

Central Park, Downtown Decatur. Illinois’ oldest farmers market dating to the late 1800s with baked goods, jams, jellies and farm fresh produce grown by local farmers, Sa’s 8am-12pm, $ to purchase goods, 217-428-3380 or 217-520-5098.

Richland Saturday Produce Market – through September 30

Richland Community College, under the wind turbine, 1 College Park. Local vendors sell fruits, vegetables, eggs, soaps, garden art, baked goods, crafts and more, rain or shine, Sa’s 8am-12pm, $ to purchase goods, 217-875-7211 ext. 442.

Paint, Stain and Varnish Collections – August 9 & September 13, 27

Macon County Environmental Management, 1750 N. 21st St. Proper disposal of old and discarded wet paints, stains and varnishes, latex or oil based paints accepted, stains and varnishes in original labeled containers, residential items only, 8/9 9:30am-1pm, 9/13 & 9/27 2-6pm, free, 217-425-4505.

Astronomy Jamboree – August 26

Friends Creek Conservation Area, 13734 Friends Creek Park Rd., Argenta. Discover constellations, planets, our moon and a few mysteries, marshmallow roasting, children’s crafts, 7-9pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

City-Wide Clean Up – September 23

Decatur Civic Center parking lot, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza. Residents may dispose of large items such as furniture, mattresses, household items and limited tires at no charge, no electronics, paint or yard waste accepted, 8am-12pm, free, 217-424-2864 or 217-424-2727.

For information on how to include your event on the calendar, contact Cultural Arts Editor Terrie Potter by email: ArtsEdit@aol.com or call 217-423-0422.