Calendar – August / September 2018
ART
Decatur Airport Exhibit – August
Decatur Airport, Main Terminal, Lobby Gallery. Featuring Rae Nell Spencer’s artworks, airport lobby open hours, free, 217-422-1509.
Rock Springs Exhibits – August
Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Featuring Sue Watts’ watercolors in the North Gallery and Robert Reed’s nature photographs in the South Gallery, Nature Center open hours, free, 217-423-7708.
Wildflour Exhibit – August
Wildflour Artisan Bakery & Café, 256 W. Main St. Featuring the artworks of Judy Kimmons, café open hours, free, 217-422-1509.
In Living Color: Figures & Landscapes by John Hoag – August 6-29
Opening Reception – August 10
Madden Arts Center, Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St. Decatur artist John Hoag’s paintings on exhibit. Opening reception 8/10 with hors d’oeuvres and beverages, music by Celtic Whistle, 5-7:30pm, free. General exhibit hours M-F 8:30am-4:30pm & Sa 10am-2pm, free, 217-423-3189.
ArtFarm Exhibit – August 10-29
The ArtFarm, 11:11/Ankrom Gallery, 252 N. Park St. Opening reception, artist meet and greet 8/10 featuring the works of Ella Smith, 5-7:30pm, free. General exhibit hours Tu-F 9am-5pm, Sa 10am-5pm, free, 217-330-9664.
Gallery Opening Reception – August 10
Gallery 510 Exhibit – August
Gallery 510, 160 E. Main St. Opening reception 8/10 featuring Carol Kessler’s oil paint stick works, refreshments, 5-7:30pm, artist talk 6:30pm, free. General exhibit hours Tu-F 11am-5pm, Sa 11am-3pm, free, 217-422-1509.
Gallery Walks – August 10 & September 7
Four downtown art galleries: Madden Arts Center’s Anne Lloyd Gallery and Blue Connection Gallery, 125 N. Water St.; Gallery 510, 160 E. Main St.; The ArtFarm, 252 N. Park St. Walk around the block for a variety of art experiences, artist talks, hors d’oeuvres and beverages, 5-7:30pm, free, 217-423-3189.
Perkinson Exhibit: Smalls – August 20-September 28
Reception – September 6
Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, Perkinson Gallery, 1184 W. Main St. Exhibit of small still life and plein-air paintings by Millikin alumnus and artist M. Ben Cohan, M-F 12-5pm when school is in session, free, 217-424-6227.
Library Exhibit – September
Decatur Public Library, Art Gallery, 130 N. Franklin St. Featuring the artworks of Annette Russo, library hours, free, 217-422-1509.
Rock Springs Exhibits – September
Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Featuring Curt Knapp’s wildlife photography in the North Gallery and Barb Stobaugh’s works in the South Gallery, Nature Center open hours, free, 217-423-7708.
John Zhang Long: The Neo Realism – September 4-28
Opening Reception – September 7
Madden Arts Center, Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St. Internationally known contemporary Chinese artist John Zhang Long’s works on exhibit. Artist meet and greet and opening reception 9/7 with hors d’oeuvres and beverages, free, 5-7:30pm. General exhibit hours M-F 8:30am-4:30pm & Sa 10am-2pm, free, 217-423-3189.
ArtFarm Exhibit – September 7-26
The ArtFarm, 11:11/Ankrom Gallery, 252 N. Park St. Opening reception, artist meet and greet 9/7 featuring Roger Petro Hot/Mess Metalworks, 5-7:30pm, free. General exhibit hours Tu-F 9am-5pm, Sa 10am-2pm, free, 217-330-9664.
First Friday Reception – September 7
Gallery 510 Exhibit – September
Gallery 510, 160 E. Main St. First Friday opening reception featuring Sue Goodpaster’s paintings, refreshments, 5-7:30pm, artist talk 6:30pm, free. General exhibit hours Tu-F 11am-5pm, Sa 11am-3pm, free, 217-422-1509.
Arts in Central Park – September 14-16
Downtown Decatur, Central Park. The 56th annual juried fine arts fair featuring various media works for sale, more than 70 artists from five states, live music, kids’ art activities, face painting and a caricature artist, Preview Party, F 5-7pm, Arts Fair Sa 10am-5pm, Su 10am-4pm, free admission, 217-423-3189.
CONCERTS & LIVE MUSIC
Decatur Municipal Band Concerts – August
The 161st annual family-friendly summer band concerts featuring traditional and contemporary band music directed by Jim Culbertson, bring lawn chairs and/or blankets, free, 217-422-2316.
8/4 – Central Park, Decatur Celebration, 12pm
8/6-8/27 – Mondays, Downtown Decatur, Central Park, 7pm
Dulcimer Music – August 11, 25 & September 8, 22
Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Listen to the Nature Center volunteers play old time music, 10am-12pm, free, 217-423-7708.
Bluegrass Music Jams – August 12 & September 9
Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Old time tunes played by area musicians, 1-4pm free, 217-423-7708.
Summer Concert Series – August 12
Rock Springs Nature Center, West Lawn, 3939 Nearing Ln. An evening of bluegrass, folk and old-time country music by River Ramblers, co-sponsored by Stifel Investment Services, bring a lawn chair, 7pm, free, 217-423-7708.
Sounds of Summer Concert Series – August 25
Decatur Civic Center, Front Lawn, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza. Bring your family, lawn chairs and blankets for 1990’s music, dancing, singing and fun, food and beverages available for $, no outside food or drinks allowed, period clothing encouraged, children must be accompanied by an adult, music by the ’90s band Run Forrest Run, 6-9pm, free, 217-422-7300.
Labor Day Pops Concert – September 3
Hickory Point Golf Course Pavilion, 727 W. Weaver Rd. Celebrate summer’s end with the Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra’s 22nd annual family concert, featuring tenor soloist Justin John Moniz, 6pm, free, 217-424-6318.
Music Collage Concert – September 15
Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1184 W. Main St. Featuring Millikin’s top student ensembles with performances by Symphonic Wind Ensemble, University Choir, Percussion Ensemble, Tudor Voices, Electric Guitar Ensemble, One Voice and Jazz Band I, presented by the Millikin University School of Music, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.
Masterworks I – September 22
Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1184 W. Main St. Pines of Rome and Rhapsodies by Respighi, Rachmaninov and Gershwin performed by the Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra, featuring piano virtuoso Michael Davidman performing Rhapsody in Blue, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.
Millikin University Chamber Orchestra – September 26
Millikin University, Kirkland fine Arts Center, 1184 W. Main St. After a day of high school orchestra Brahms workshops, students and the MDSO perform a concert featuring Variations on a Theme of Haydn, 5pm, free, 217-424-6318.
Harmonica Workshop – September 29
Decatur Public Library, Madden Room, 140 N. Franklin St. Fun for all ages with a beginner and intermediate workshop, participants 17 and under receive a free harmonica, harmonicas for sale to others or bring your own in the key of C, co-sponsored by Decatur Blues Society and Decatur Public Library, 2pm, free, 217-855-4262.
Taikoza – September 29
Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1184 W. Main St. Translated, taikoza means “big drums,” and this promises to be a rhythmic, upbeat, fun family show, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.
COMEDY & THEATER
Summer Mainstage Shows
Little Theatre on the Square, 16 E. Harrison St., Sullivan, dates vary, matinees 2pm, evening shows 8pm, $, www.thelittletheatre.org or 217-728-7375.
8/1-12 – Young Frankenstein
8/15-26 – Noises Off!
Theatre for Young Audiences
Little Theatre on the Square, 16 E. Harrison St., Sullivan, 10:30am, dates vary, $, www.thelittletheatre.org or 217-728-7375.
8/3-11 – Madagascar
HISTORY & MUSEUMS
Governor Richard Oglesby Mansion Open House – August & September
421 W. William St. Visit the historic Decatur landmark and beautifully restored Victorian home of Illinois Governor Richard Oglesby, every W & Sa in August and 8/26 & 9/30, 2-4pm, $, 217-423-7708.
Lincoln in Illinois: The River Man – August 11
Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Guest speaker Don Chamberlain explains how rivers and creeks played important roles in Abraham Lincoln’s life, co-sponsored by the Friends of Lincoln Trail Homestead State Park, 2pm, free, 217-423-7708.
Bethel School Open House – August 4 & September 1
Friends Creek Conservation Area, 13734 Friends Creek Park Rd., Argenta. Tour one of Macon County’s last one-room schoolhouses, circa 1890, 1-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.
Homestead Prairie Farm Open House – August & September
Rock Springs Conservation Area, Homestead Prairie Farm, 3939 Nearing Ln. Tour the 1860’s Trobaugh-Good house, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Sa’s & Su’s 1-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.
Vintage Baseball – August 25 & September 22
Rock Springs Conservation Area, Trobaugh Field, 3939 Nearing Ln. The local Rock Springs Ground Squirrels challenge their opponents in home baseball matches using authentic 1858 rules and vintage uniforms, free, 217-423-7708.
8/25 – vs. St. Louis Perfectos & St. Louis Unions, 1pm
9/22 – tournament vs. Deep River Grinders, Vermillion Voles & Long Nine, 10am
Becoming the Land of Lincoln: From Colony to Territory to State – August 26
Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Explore our state’s early history with guest speaker, author and history professor Dr. John Rada from Illinois State University, 2pm, free, 217-423-7708.
African-American Slavery in Illinois – September 8
Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Central Illinois author and journalist Tara McClellan McAndrew explains how Illinois became a quasi-slave state, 2pm, free, 217-423-7708.
NATURE & GARDENS
What’s the Difference? Raptors – August 9
Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Explore the differences between owls, hawks, falcons and eagles, 6-7pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.
Dog Hike – August 19
Fort Daniel Conservation Area, 4975 Fort Daniel Rd. Explore the wooded trails with your furry friend, dogs must be on a leash and friendly to other dogs and people, 2pm, free, reservations required,
217-423-7708.
Hummingbird Festival – August 28
Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Watch the capture, banding and releasing of hummingbirds back into the wild, co-sponsored by Decatur Audubon, 4-7pm, free, 217-423-7708.
EVENTS FOR CHILDREN & FAMILIES
82nd Annual Lantern Parade – August 7
Hess Park, 2170 N. MLK. Parade and annual National Night Out with a picnic meal, Scovill Petting Zoo, DJ, K-9 demonstration, lantern making and visits with police officers, 5-8pm, free, 217-422-5911.
Decatur Park District Dance & Drama Open House – August 15-16
Poage Arts & Recreation Center, 2020 N. Oakland. Meet the qualified Park District instructors and register for 2018/19 dance and drama classes, 8/15 3-7pm, 8/16 10am-12pm, free, 217-421-6648.
KidStock – August 28
Children’s Museum of Illinois, 55 S. Country Club Rd. Arts and music festival featuring local children’s musicians and performers, make crafts and explore the arts, bring a t-shirt to tie-dye, 10am-2pm, $, 217-423-5437.
Zoo Grandparent’s Day – September 9
Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Rd. Family-friendly activities, cake walks, games and more, 1-4pm, $, grandparents free with paying child, 217-421-7435.
Scovill Zoo Family Camp Out – September 14
Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Rd. Dinner around the fire, an evening Zoo tour, animal encounters, train rides and a light breakfast, bring a tent and sleeping bags, 6pm-9am, $, 217-421-7435.
Heroes in Training – September 22
Children’s Museum of Illinois, 55 S. Country Club Rd. Meet superheroes from comic books, blockbuster films and our community, wear your mask and cape, 6-8pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-5437.
SPORTS, HEALTH & FITNESS
Obesity Prevention Coalition Family Fun/Run – August 4
Downtown Decatur, Main & Main Streets parking lot. Non-competitive one-mile fun run/walk before the Decatur Celebration Parade, proceeds benefit the local Obesity Prevention Coalition education activities and grant awards, registration 9-9:30am, line up 9:45am, run/walk 9:50am, $, registration required, 217-423-6988 ext. 1102.
Yoga in the Pines – August 4
Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Practice yoga in nature with local instructors, bring a mat and/or beach towel, 4-5pm, free, reservations required,
217-423-7708.
Community Yoga in the Park – August & September
Practice yoga in the great outdoors with local certified instructors, for all skill levels, bring water and a mat, free,
217-422-5911.
8/5 & 9/2 – Fairview Park, Pavilion #1, 1455 W. Fairview Park Dr., 10-11:15am
8/18 – Nelson Fitness Pavilion, 2301 E. Lakeshore Dr., 9-10am
FESTIVALS & EXPOSITIONS
Decatur Celebration – August 2-5
Family Night at the Carnival – Aug 2
Downtown Decatur, 22 blocks. Street festival featuring eight show stages with national head liners and emerging music artists, carnival, three blocks of arts and crafters, 70 one-of-a-kind food items, street attractions, Family Night at the Carnival 8/2 4-11pm, Razzle Dazzle Goodtimes Parade Sa 10am, festival hours F 5-11pm, Sa 11am-11pm, Su 11am-9:30pm, $, decaturcelebration.com or 217-423-4222.
Seniorama – September 7
Decatur Civic Center, Ameren Illinois Arena, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza. The 29th annual expo showcases services and products for seniors and caregivers, entertainment, refreshments, prizes, giveaways, bingo, parking lot shuttle, 10am-3pm, free, 217-422-6161 or
217-422-7300.
Mt. Zion Family Fall Fest – September 22
Fletcher Park, 323 Fletcher Park Blvd., Mt. Zion. Color Run, bags tournament and after party with food, drinks, live music and bounce houses, 2-8pm, $, registration required for Color Run, 217-864-5424.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Farmers Market – August & September
Central Park, Downtown Decatur. Illinois’ oldest farmers market dating to the late 1800s with sales of baked goods, jams, jellies and farm fresh produce grown by local farmers, Sa’s 8am-12pm, 217-428-3380 or 217-520-5098.
Richland Saturday Produce Market –
August & September
Richland Community College, under the wind turbine, 1 College Park. 24 local vendors sell their fruits, vegetables, eggs, soaps, garden art, baked goods, crafts and more, rain or shine, Sa’s 8am-12pm, 217-875-7211 ext. 442.
Decatur’s Downtown Market – August 11
Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza. Crafts, handmade and vintage items, antiques, jewelry, giveaways, food court, entertainment by John Stevens 9am-5pm, free admission,
217-422-7300.
WE Grow Garden Farmers’ Market – through September 27
Community Garden, Corner of S. Fairview & W. Wood Streets. Sell and buy homegrown crops, homemade crafts and other goodies, sponsored by WE Grow Decatur, every Th 4:30-6:30pm, free for vendors, $ to purchase goods,
630-901-1318.
Perseid Meteor Shower – August 11
Griswold Conservation Area, 9896 S. Meridian Ave., Blue Mound. Explore the cosmos, make s’mores and watch some shooting stars, free, register by August 10, 217-423-7708.
Astronomy Jamboree – August 25
Friends Creek Conservation Area, 13734 Friends Creek Park Rd., Argenta.
Start with a concert, then view the stars and visible planets, hot dogs, marshmallows and water provided, bring your telescope, concert 6:30pm, 6:30-9pm, free, reservations required,
217-423-7708.
City-Wide Clean Up – September 12
Decatur Civic Center parking lot, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza. Residents may dispose of large items such as furniture, mattresses, household items and limited tires at no charge, no electronics, paint or yard waste accepted, 2-6pm, free, 217-424-2864 or 217-424-2335.
Dressing Up Pumpkins: Spooky or Not – September 18
First Lutheran Church, 250 W. Decatur St. A demonstration by the Garden Club of Decatur on how to prepare and preserve a fresh pumpkin as the vessel for a floral design, meeting 12:30pm, program 1pm, tea 2pm, free, 217-864-1371.
CHARITY DATEBOOK
Mark your calendars for these fundraising events benefitting local charities.
USTA/Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic – July 28-August 5
Fairview Park, Tennis Complex, 1640 W. Monument Hill Dr. The 20th annual tournament for professional male tennis players from more than 20 countries, competition for ATP World Ranking Points and $25,000 in prize money, proceeds benefit community tennis in the Decatur area, 9am-7pm, $, 217-421-7432 or 217-423-7020.
Used Book Sale – August 11
Decatur Public Library, 130 N. Franklin St. Used books, CDs, albums and DVDs for sale, sponsored by Friends of the Library, proceeds benefit Decatur Public Library and local literacy programs, 9:30am-12:30pm, free admission, 217-791-4423.
Trivia Night – August 17
Doherty’s, 242 E. William St. Decatur Underground Theater’s fundraiser for their upcoming production of “Into the Woods,” trivia, raffles, 50/50 and prize money, food and drinks available for $, doors open 6pm, trivia starts 7pm, $, 217-791-1966.
Take a Walk on the Wild Side – August 18
Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Rd. Adults-only fundraiser for Scovill Zoo with food, new animal encounters, silent and live auctions, art demos, unveiling of the new Sculpture Park pieces, after party with a DJ, 5pm, $, www.behindeveryexperience.com or 217-422-5911.
Decatur KC Dances – August 19 & September 16
Decatur Knights of Columbus Hall, 520 E. North St. BAM! plays a variety of music for ballroom, WCS, country and salsa dancing, proceeds raised are shared between New Life Pregnancy Center and Heritage’s Oasis Day Center, 5-8pm, $, 217-875-3090.
Labor Day Used Book Sale – September 2-3
Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza. Used books of all genres, between 60,000 and 80,000 titles, proceeds used for library programming, Su 12-5pm, M 9am-3pm, free admission, 860-861-3136.
Decatur Craft Beer Festival – September 7-8
Downtown Decatur, 100 block N. Water St. Third annual festival with unique craft beers and ciders from breweries across the state, live music, food trucks, must be age 21 or older, proceeds benefit Macon Resources, Inc. and the Decatur Area Arts Council, VIP party with reservations required 9/7, 7-10pm, $, Sa 1-7pm, $, 217-423-3189.
Fido Scurry – September 8
Fairview Park, Pavilion #1, 1455 W. Fairview Park Dr. A 5K run or one-mile run or walk with or without a pet partner, pet parade, dog demonstrations, blessing of the animals, proceeds benefit the Decatur & Macon County Animal Shelter Foundation and the Decatur Park District’s Fido Fields Dog Parks, 8-11am, $, advance registration requested, 217-423-7387.
A Taste of History – September 15
James Millikin Homestead, 125 N. Pine St.; Governor Oglesby Mansion, 421 W. William St.; The Staley Museum, 361 N. College St.; Hieronymus Mueller Museum, 420 W. Eldorado St. A progressive cocktail and hors d’oeuvres event, begin at any of the four locations then travel to the others at your leisure, downtown trolley available for shuttle service or parking available at all locations and Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St., proceeds benefit the four historic sites, 5-9pm, $, 217-423-6161.
Prairie Pedal – September 30
Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Fundraiser includes a 20, 40 or 62-mile bicycle ride along quiet country roads, chili lunch served, helmets required, presented by the Macon County Conservation Foundation, proceeds support the natural areas and wildlife in Macon County, 7am, $, 217-423-7708.
