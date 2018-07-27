ART

Decatur Airport Exhibit – August

Decatur Airport, Main Terminal, Lobby Gallery. Featuring Rae Nell Spencer’s artworks, airport lobby open hours, free, 217-422-1509.

Rock Springs Exhibits – August

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Featuring Sue Watts’ watercolors in the North Gallery and Robert Reed’s nature photographs in the South Gallery, Nature Center open hours, free, 217-423-7708.

Wildflour Exhibit – August

Wildflour Artisan Bakery & Café, 256 W. Main St. Featuring the artworks of Judy Kimmons, café open hours, free, 217-422-1509.

In Living Color: Figures & Landscapes by John Hoag – August 6-29

Opening Reception – August 10

Madden Arts Center, Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St. Decatur artist John Hoag’s paintings on exhibit. Opening reception 8/10 with hors d’oeuvres and beverages, music by Celtic Whistle, 5-7:30pm, free. General exhibit hours M-F 8:30am-4:30pm & Sa 10am-2pm, free, 217-423-3189.

ArtFarm Exhibit – August 10-29

The ArtFarm, 11:11/Ankrom Gallery, 252 N. Park St. Opening reception, artist meet and greet 8/10 featuring the works of Ella Smith, 5-7:30pm, free. General exhibit hours Tu-F 9am-5pm, Sa 10am-5pm, free, 217-330-9664.

Gallery Opening Reception – August 10

Gallery 510 Exhibit – August

Gallery 510, 160 E. Main St. Opening reception 8/10 featuring Carol Kessler’s oil paint stick works, refreshments, 5-7:30pm, artist talk 6:30pm, free. General exhibit hours Tu-F 11am-5pm, Sa 11am-3pm, free, 217-422-1509.

Gallery Walks – August 10 & September 7

Four downtown art galleries: Madden Arts Center’s Anne Lloyd Gallery and Blue Connection Gallery, 125 N. Water St.; Gallery 510, 160 E. Main St.; The ArtFarm, 252 N. Park St. Walk around the block for a variety of art experiences, artist talks, hors d’oeuvres and beverages, 5-7:30pm, free, 217-423-3189.

Perkinson Exhibit: Smalls – August 20-September 28

Reception – September 6

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, Perkinson Gallery, 1184 W. Main St. Exhibit of small still life and plein-air paintings by Millikin alumnus and artist M. Ben Cohan, M-F 12-5pm when school is in session, free, 217-424-6227.

Library Exhibit – September

Decatur Public Library, Art Gallery, 130 N. Franklin St. Featuring the artworks of Annette Russo, library hours, free, 217-422-1509.

Rock Springs Exhibits – September

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Featuring Curt Knapp’s wildlife photography in the North Gallery and Barb Stobaugh’s works in the South Gallery, Nature Center open hours, free, 217-423-7708.

John Zhang Long: The Neo Realism – September 4-28

Opening Reception – September 7

Madden Arts Center, Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St. Internationally known contemporary Chinese artist John Zhang Long’s works on exhibit. Artist meet and greet and opening reception 9/7 with hors d’oeuvres and beverages, free, 5-7:30pm. General exhibit hours M-F 8:30am-4:30pm & Sa 10am-2pm, free, 217-423-3189.

ArtFarm Exhibit – September 7-26

The ArtFarm, 11:11/Ankrom Gallery, 252 N. Park St. Opening reception, artist meet and greet 9/7 featuring Roger Petro Hot/Mess Metalworks, 5-7:30pm, free. General exhibit hours Tu-F 9am-5pm, Sa 10am-2pm, free, 217-330-9664.

First Friday Reception – September 7

Gallery 510 Exhibit – September

Gallery 510, 160 E. Main St. First Friday opening reception featuring Sue Goodpaster’s paintings, refreshments, 5-7:30pm, artist talk 6:30pm, free. General exhibit hours Tu-F 11am-5pm, Sa 11am-3pm, free, 217-422-1509.

Arts in Central Park – September 14-16

Downtown Decatur, Central Park. The 56th annual juried fine arts fair featuring various media works for sale, more than 70 artists from five states, live music, kids’ art activities, face painting and a caricature artist, Preview Party, F 5-7pm, Arts Fair Sa 10am-5pm, Su 10am-4pm, free admission, 217-423-3189.



CONCERTS & LIVE MUSIC

Decatur Municipal Band Concerts – August

The 161st annual family-friendly summer band concerts featuring traditional and contemporary band music directed by Jim Culbertson, bring lawn chairs and/or blankets, free, 217-422-2316.

8/4 – Central Park, Decatur Celebration, 12pm

8/6-8/27 – Mondays, Downtown Decatur, Central Park, 7pm

Dulcimer Music – August 11, 25 & September 8, 22

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Listen to the Nature Center volunteers play old time music, 10am-12pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Bluegrass Music Jams – August 12 & September 9

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Old time tunes played by area musicians, 1-4pm free, 217-423-7708.

Summer Concert Series – August 12

Rock Springs Nature Center, West Lawn, 3939 Nearing Ln. An evening of bluegrass, folk and old-time country music by River Ramblers, co-sponsored by Stifel Investment Services, bring a lawn chair, 7pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Sounds of Summer Concert Series – August 25

Decatur Civic Center, Front Lawn, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza. Bring your family, lawn chairs and blankets for 1990’s music, dancing, singing and fun, food and beverages available for $, no outside food or drinks allowed, period clothing encouraged, children must be accompanied by an adult, music by the ’90s band Run Forrest Run, 6-9pm, free, 217-422-7300.

Labor Day Pops Concert – September 3

Hickory Point Golf Course Pavilion, 727 W. Weaver Rd. Celebrate summer’s end with the Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra’s 22nd annual family concert, featuring tenor soloist Justin John Moniz, 6pm, free, 217-424-6318.

Music Collage Concert – September 15

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1184 W. Main St. Featuring Millikin’s top student ensembles with performances by Symphonic Wind Ensemble, University Choir, Percussion Ensemble, Tudor Voices, Electric Guitar Ensemble, One Voice and Jazz Band I, presented by the Millikin University School of Music, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.

Masterworks I – September 22

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1184 W. Main St. Pines of Rome and Rhapsodies by Respighi, Rachmaninov and Gershwin performed by the Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra, featuring piano virtuoso Michael Davidman performing Rhapsody in Blue, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.

Millikin University Chamber Orchestra – September 26

Millikin University, Kirkland fine Arts Center, 1184 W. Main St. After a day of high school orchestra Brahms workshops, students and the MDSO perform a concert featuring Variations on a Theme of Haydn, 5pm, free, 217-424-6318.

Harmonica Workshop – September 29

Decatur Public Library, Madden Room, 140 N. Franklin St. Fun for all ages with a beginner and intermediate workshop, participants 17 and under receive a free harmonica, harmonicas for sale to others or bring your own in the key of C, co-sponsored by Decatur Blues Society and Decatur Public Library, 2pm, free, 217-855-4262.

Taikoza – September 29

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1184 W. Main St. Translated, taikoza means “big drums,” and this promises to be a rhythmic, upbeat, fun family show, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.



COMEDY & THEATER

Summer Mainstage Shows

Little Theatre on the Square, 16 E. Harrison St., Sullivan, dates vary, matinees 2pm, evening shows 8pm, $, www.thelittletheatre.org or 217-728-7375.

8/1-12 – Young Frankenstein

8/15-26 – Noises Off!

Theatre for Young Audiences

Little Theatre on the Square, 16 E. Harrison St., Sullivan, 10:30am, dates vary, $, www.thelittletheatre.org or 217-728-7375.

8/3-11 – Madagascar



HISTORY & MUSEUMS

Governor Richard Oglesby Mansion Open House – August & September

421 W. William St. Visit the historic Decatur landmark and beautifully restored Victorian home of Illinois Governor Richard Oglesby, every W & Sa in August and 8/26 & 9/30, 2-4pm, $, 217-423-7708.

Lincoln in Illinois: The River Man – August 11

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Guest speaker Don Chamberlain explains how rivers and creeks played important roles in Abraham Lincoln’s life, co-sponsored by the Friends of Lincoln Trail Homestead State Park, 2pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Bethel School Open House – August 4 & September 1

Friends Creek Conservation Area, 13734 Friends Creek Park Rd., Argenta. Tour one of Macon County’s last one-room schoolhouses, circa 1890, 1-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Homestead Prairie Farm Open House – August & September

Rock Springs Conservation Area, Homestead Prairie Farm, 3939 Nearing Ln. Tour the 1860’s Trobaugh-Good house, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Sa’s & Su’s 1-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Vintage Baseball – August 25 & September 22

Rock Springs Conservation Area, Trobaugh Field, 3939 Nearing Ln. The local Rock Springs Ground Squirrels challenge their opponents in home baseball matches using authentic 1858 rules and vintage uniforms, free, 217-423-7708.

8/25 – vs. St. Louis Perfectos & St. Louis Unions, 1pm

9/22 – tournament vs. Deep River Grinders, Vermillion Voles & Long Nine, 10am

Becoming the Land of Lincoln: From Colony to Territory to State – August 26

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Explore our state’s early history with guest speaker, author and history professor Dr. John Rada from Illinois State University, 2pm, free, 217-423-7708.

African-American Slavery in Illinois – September 8

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Central Illinois author and journalist Tara McClellan McAndrew explains how Illinois became a quasi-slave state, 2pm, free, 217-423-7708.



NATURE & GARDENS

What’s the Difference? Raptors – August 9

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Explore the differences between owls, hawks, falcons and eagles, 6-7pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.



Dog Hike – August 19

Fort Daniel Conservation Area, 4975 Fort Daniel Rd. Explore the wooded trails with your furry friend, dogs must be on a leash and friendly to other dogs and people, 2pm, free, reservations required,

217-423-7708.



Hummingbird Festival – August 28

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Watch the capture, banding and releasing of hummingbirds back into the wild, co-sponsored by Decatur Audubon, 4-7pm, free, 217-423-7708.



EVENTS FOR CHILDREN & FAMILIES

82nd Annual Lantern Parade – August 7

Hess Park, 2170 N. MLK. Parade and annual National Night Out with a picnic meal, Scovill Petting Zoo, DJ, K-9 demonstration, lantern making and visits with police officers, 5-8pm, free, 217-422-5911.



Decatur Park District Dance & Drama Open House – August 15-16

Poage Arts & Recreation Center, 2020 N. Oakland. Meet the qualified Park District instructors and register for 2018/19 dance and drama classes, 8/15 3-7pm, 8/16 10am-12pm, free, 217-421-6648.

KidStock – August 28

Children’s Museum of Illinois, 55 S. Country Club Rd. Arts and music festival featuring local children’s musicians and performers, make crafts and explore the arts, bring a t-shirt to tie-dye, 10am-2pm, $, 217-423-5437.



Zoo Grandparent’s Day – September 9

Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Rd. Family-friendly activities, cake walks, games and more, 1-4pm, $, grandparents free with paying child, 217-421-7435.



Scovill Zoo Family Camp Out – September 14

Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Rd. Dinner around the fire, an evening Zoo tour, animal encounters, train rides and a light breakfast, bring a tent and sleeping bags, 6pm-9am, $, 217-421-7435.



Heroes in Training – September 22

Children’s Museum of Illinois, 55 S. Country Club Rd. Meet superheroes from comic books, blockbuster films and our community, wear your mask and cape, 6-8pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-5437.



SPORTS, HEALTH & FITNESS

Obesity Prevention Coalition Family Fun/Run – August 4

Downtown Decatur, Main & Main Streets parking lot. Non-competitive one-mile fun run/walk before the Decatur Celebration Parade, proceeds benefit the local Obesity Prevention Coalition education activities and grant awards, registration 9-9:30am, line up 9:45am, run/walk 9:50am, $, registration required, 217-423-6988 ext. 1102.



Yoga in the Pines – August 4

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Practice yoga in nature with local instructors, bring a mat and/or beach towel, 4-5pm, free, reservations required,

217-423-7708.



Community Yoga in the Park – August & September

Practice yoga in the great outdoors with local certified instructors, for all skill levels, bring water and a mat, free,

217-422-5911.

8/5 & 9/2 – Fairview Park, Pavilion #1, 1455 W. Fairview Park Dr., 10-11:15am

8/18 – Nelson Fitness Pavilion, 2301 E. Lakeshore Dr., 9-10am



FESTIVALS & EXPOSITIONS

Decatur Celebration – August 2-5

Family Night at the Carnival – Aug 2

Downtown Decatur, 22 blocks. Street festival featuring eight show stages with national head liners and emerging music artists, carnival, three blocks of arts and crafters, 70 one-of-a-kind food items, street attractions, Family Night at the Carnival 8/2 4-11pm, Razzle Dazzle Goodtimes Parade Sa 10am, festival hours F 5-11pm, Sa 11am-11pm, Su 11am-9:30pm, $, decaturcelebration.com or 217-423-4222.



Seniorama – September 7

Decatur Civic Center, Ameren Illinois Arena, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza. The 29th annual expo showcases services and products for seniors and caregivers, entertainment, refreshments, prizes, giveaways, bingo, parking lot shuttle, 10am-3pm, free, 217-422-6161 or

217-422-7300.



Mt. Zion Family Fall Fest – September 22

Fletcher Park, 323 Fletcher Park Blvd., Mt. Zion. Color Run, bags tournament and after party with food, drinks, live music and bounce houses, 2-8pm, $, registration required for Color Run, 217-864-5424.



SPECIAL EVENTS

Farmers Market – August & September

Central Park, Downtown Decatur. Illinois’ oldest farmers market dating to the late 1800s with sales of baked goods, jams, jellies and farm fresh produce grown by local farmers, Sa’s 8am-12pm, 217-428-3380 or 217-520-5098.



Richland Saturday Produce Market –

August & September

Richland Community College, under the wind turbine, 1 College Park. 24 local vendors sell their fruits, vegetables, eggs, soaps, garden art, baked goods, crafts and more, rain or shine, Sa’s 8am-12pm, 217-875-7211 ext. 442.

Decatur’s Downtown Market – August 11

Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza. Crafts, handmade and vintage items, antiques, jewelry, giveaways, food court, entertainment by John Stevens 9am-5pm, free admission,

217-422-7300.



WE Grow Garden Farmers’ Market – through September 27

Community Garden, Corner of S. Fairview & W. Wood Streets. Sell and buy homegrown crops, homemade crafts and other goodies, sponsored by WE Grow Decatur, every Th 4:30-6:30pm, free for vendors, $ to purchase goods,

630-901-1318.

Perseid Meteor Shower – August 11

Griswold Conservation Area, 9896 S. Meridian Ave., Blue Mound. Explore the cosmos, make s’mores and watch some shooting stars, free, register by August 10, 217-423-7708.



Astronomy Jamboree – August 25

Friends Creek Conservation Area, 13734 Friends Creek Park Rd., Argenta.

Start with a concert, then view the stars and visible planets, hot dogs, marshmallows and water provided, bring your telescope, concert 6:30pm, 6:30-9pm, free, reservations required,

217-423-7708.



City-Wide Clean Up – September 12

Decatur Civic Center parking lot, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza. Residents may dispose of large items such as furniture, mattresses, household items and limited tires at no charge, no electronics, paint or yard waste accepted, 2-6pm, free, 217-424-2864 or 217-424-2335.



Dressing Up Pumpkins: Spooky or Not – September 18

First Lutheran Church, 250 W. Decatur St. A demonstration by the Garden Club of Decatur on how to prepare and preserve a fresh pumpkin as the vessel for a floral design, meeting 12:30pm, program 1pm, tea 2pm, free, 217-864-1371.





