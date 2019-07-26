ART

Central Illinois Title Co. Exhibit – August-September

Central IL Title Co., 145 S. Water St. Featuring the works of Annette Russo, business open hours, free, 217-422-1509.

Decatur Airport Exhibit – August

Decatur Airport, Main Terminal, Lobby Gallery. Featuring Carol Kessler’s artworks, airport lobby open hours, free, 217-422-1509.

Library Exhibit – August

Decatur Public Library, Art Gallery, 130 N. Franklin St. Featuring Mike Delaney’s watercolors, library hours, free, 217-422-1509.

Rock Springs Exhibits – August

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Featuring Sue Watts’ watercolors in the North Gallery and Robert Reed’s nature photographs in the South Gallery, Nature Center open hours, free, 217-423-7708.

Wildflour Exhibit – August-September

Wildflour Artisan Bakery & Café, 256 W. Main St. Featuring the works of Annette Russo, café open hours, free, 217-422-1509.

ArtFarm Exhibit – August 9-31

Opening Reception – August 9

The ArtFarm, 11:11/Ankrom Gallery, 252 N. Park St. Opening reception 8/9 for Casey Wilen’s: Consumption, live music for the “Out Back” Summer Music Series featuring The Red Wheelbarrows, refreshments, artist meet & greet, 5-7:30pm, free. General exhibit hours Tu-F 9am-5pm, Sa 10am-2pm, free, 217-330-9664.

Illinois Art Gallery First Friday Opening – August 9

Illinois Art Gallery Exhibit – August

Illinois Art Gallery, 160 E. Main St. First Friday opening reception 8/9 featuring the works of Brenda Bunch, refreshments served, 5-7:30pm, free. General exhibit hours Tu-F 11am-5pm, Sa 11am-3pm, free, 217-422-1509.

The Art of Thom Whalen – August 5-29

Opening Reception – August 9

Madden Arts Center, Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St. Springfield artist Thom Whalen’s works on exhibit. Meet the artist opening reception 8/9 with hors d’oeuvres and beverages, 5-7:30pm, free. General exhibit hours M-F 8:30am-4:30pm & Sa 10am-2pm, free, 217-423-3189.

First Friday Gallery Walks – August 9 & September 6

4 Downtown Art Galleries: Madden Arts Center’s Anne Lloyd Gallery and Blue Connection Gallery, 125 N. Water St.; Gallery 510, 160 E. Main St.; The ArtFarm, 252 N. Park St. Walk around the block for a variety of art experiences, artist talks, hors d’oeuvres and beverages, 5-7:30pm, free, 217-423-3189.

Photography Exhibit Open House – August 31

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Local photographers’ works and the winning photos of the Children’s photography contest on display, refreshments, 2pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Decatur Airport Exhibit – September

Decatur Airport, Main Terminal, Lobby Gallery. Featuring Mike Delaney’s watercolors, airport lobby open hours, free, 217-422-1509.

Library Exhibit – September

Decatur Public Library, Art Gallery, 130 N. Franklin St. Featuring the artworks of Annette Russo, library hours, free, 217-422-1509.

Pulp Painting Landscapes by Terry Lacy – September 5-30

Opening Reception – September 6

Madden Arts Center, Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St. Indiana artist Terry Lacy creates his works by adding pigments to white cotton pulp while it is wet. Meet the artist opening reception and demonstration 9/6 with hors d’oeuvres and beverages, free, 5-7:30pm. General exhibit hours M-F 8:30am-4:30pm & Sa 10am-2pm, free, 217-423-3189.

ArtFarm Exhibit – September 6-28

Opening Reception – September 6

The ArtFarm, 11:11/Ankrom Gallery, 252 N. Park St. Opening reception 9/6 for Darren Miller’s Sculptures, live music for the “Out Back” Summer Music Series, refreshments, artist meet & greet, 5-7:30pm, free. General exhibit hours Tu-F 9am-5pm, Sa 10am-2pm, free, 217-330-9664.

Illinois Art Gallery First Friday Opening – September 6

Illinois Art Gallery Exhibit – September

Illinois Art Gallery, 160 E. Main St. First Friday opening reception 9/6 featuring the works of Tina Acciavatti, refreshments served, 5-7:30pm, free. General exhibit hours Tu-F 11am-5pm, Sa 11am-3pm, free, 217-422-1509.

Summer Challenge Exhibit – September 12

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Digital photographs from the summer challenge on display covering the topics of what I did on my vacation, architecture, landscapes, and macro photographs, 6-8pm, free, 217-412-4900.

Arts in Central Park – September 20-22

Downtown Decatur, Central Park. The 57th annual juried fine arts fair with various media works, more than 60 artists from 5 states, live music, kids art activities, face painting and caricature artist, Preview Party, F 5-7pm, $, Arts Fair Sa 10am-5pm, Su 10am-4pm, free admission, 217-423-3189.

Decatur Camera Club Fall Salon – September 26

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Exhibit of Decatur Camera Club members’ competition photographs in various categories, 6-8pm, free, 217-412-4900.

CONCERTS, LIVE MUSIC & MOVIES

Decatur Municipal Band Concerts – August

The 162nd annual family friendly summer band concerts featuring traditional and contemporary band music directed by Jim Culbertson, bring lawn chairs and/or blankets, free, 7pm, 217-422-2316.

8/5-8/26 – M’s, Downtown Decatur, Central Park

8/14 – Devon Amphitheater, 2686 E. Cantrell St.

Devon G. Buffett Lakeshore Amphitheater Shows – August & September

2686 E. Cantrell St., doors open 6pm, $ unless otherwise noted, 217-422-5911.

8/9 – Brian McKnight 4

8/10 – The Chicago 6

8/16 – Movie Night: Sweet Home Alabama, dusk, free

8/23 – Hello Weekend

8/31 – Movie Night: Bohemian Rhapsody, dusk, free

9/7 – Scotty McCreery

9/2 – Millikin-Decatur Symphony Labor Day Pops, $ & free

9/13 – No Alternative

9/20 – Comedians Brad Upton & Troy Davis

9/21 – Movie Night: E.T., dusk, free

9/27 – Platinum Rock Legends

Dulcimer Music – August 10, 24 & September 7, 21

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Listen to the Nature Center volunteers play old time music, or bring your dulcimer and join in, 10am-12pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Bluegrass Music Jams – August 11 & September 8

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Old time foot-tappin’ tunes played by area musicians, just listen or bring your instrument and play along, 1-4pm free, 217-423-7708.

Summer Concert Series – August 11

Rock Springs Nature Center, West Lawn, 3939 Nearing Ln. The final concert in the series featuring bluegrass, folk or old-time country music by Cross Country Classics, co-sponsored by Stifel Investment Services, bring a lawn chair, 7pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Labor Day Pops Concert – September 2

Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, 2301 E. Lakeshore Dr. Celebrate the end of summer with the Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra’s 23rd annual family concert featuring hits from Carousel, The Sound of Music, Rocky, Frozen and more, 6pm, $ & free, 217-424-6318.

Vocal Festival Opening Concert – September 15

Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1360 W. Main St. Presented by the Millikin University School of Music, 7:30pm, 217-424-6318.

Vocal Festival Opening Concert – September 16

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 Kirkland Dr. Presented by the Millikin University School of Music, 4:30pm, 217-424-6318.

Masterworks I – September 21

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 Kirkland Dr. Featuring Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1 and Stravinsky’s The Rite of Spring performed by the Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra, guest pianist Ilya Yakushev, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.

Homecoming Talent Show – September 24

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 Kirkland Dr. Presented by the Millikin University School of Music, 7pm, 217-424-6318.

Music Collage Concert – September 27

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1184 W. Main St. Performances by the Symphonic Wind Ensemble, Chamber Orchestra, University Choir, Percussion Ensemble, Tudor Voices, One Voice and Jazz Band I, presented by the Millikin University School of Music, 7:30pm, 217-424-6318.

Millikin Choirs Alumni Concert – September 28

Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St. Current choir members join alumni of the University Choir in its first extended program of the year, 3pm, 217-423-6318.

COMEDY & THEATER

Summer Mainstage Shows – August

Little Theatre on the Square, 16 E. Harrison St., Sullivan, IL, dates vary, matinees 2pm, evening shows 8pm, $, tickets 217-728-7375.

7/31-8/11 – The Full Monty (PG-13)

8/14-8/25 – Church Basement Ladies

Theatre for Young Audiences – August

Little Theatre on the Square, 16 E. Harrison St., Sullivan, IL, dates vary, 10:30am, $, tickets 217-728-7375.

8/2-8/10 – The Very Different Duckling

A.R. Gurney’s Love Letters – September 14

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 Kirkland Dr. America’s long running hit Broadway play now starring Barbara Eden and Barry Bostwick live onstage, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.

Comedy at the Devon – September 20

Devon G. Buffett Lakeshore Amphitheater, 2686 E. Cantrell St. Comedians Brad Upton and Troy Davis perform, doors open 6pm, show 7pm, $, 217-422-5911.

HISTORY & MUSEUMS

Bethel School Open House – August 3 & September 7

Friends Creek Conservation Area, 13734 Friends Creek Park Rd., Argenta, IL. Tour one of Macon County’s last one-room schoolhouses circa 1890 which served the community for over 50 years, 1-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Governor Richard Oglesby Mansion Open House – August & September

421 W. William St. Visit the historic Decatur landmark and beautifully restored Victorian home of Illinois Governor Richard Oglesby, every W & Sa in August and 8/25 & 9/29,

2-4pm, $, 217-423-7708.

Homestead Prairie Farm Open House – August & September

Rock Springs Conservation Area, Homestead Prairie Farm, 3939 Nearing Ln. Tour the 1860s Trobaugh-Good house which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, guides dressed in period clothing, Sa’s & Su’s 1-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Railroads in the Civil War – August 4

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Guest speaker Don Chamberlain explains how the newly established railroads in the 1860s did not yet connect the entire nation, but were pivotal in the outcome of the war, 2pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Exploring Central Illinois 200 Years Ago – August 18

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Retrace the steps of newly arrived German settlers who traveled through Central Illinois in the late summer of 1819, 2pm, free, 217-423-7708.

James Millikin Homestead Tours – August 25 & September 29

125 S. Pine St. Tour one of Decatur’s beautiful historic Victorian mansions, circa 1875, that belonged to Millikin University founder James Millikin and his wife, Anna, all proceeds benefit the preservation and maintenance of the home, 2-4pm, $,

217-422-9003.

A Taste of History – September 14

James Millikin Homestead, 125 N. Pine St.; Governor Oglesby Mansion, 421 W. William St.; The Staley Museum, 361 N. College St.; Culver House, 412 W. Prairie Ave.; Hieronymus Mueller Museum, 420 W. Eldorado St. A progressive cocktail and hors d’oeuvres event, 5-9pm, $, 217-423-6161.

From Fleece and Fiber to Yarn – September 21

Homestead Prairie Farm, Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Historic and modern spinning wheel demonstrations with wool and exotic fibers of camel, alpaca, and angora with Cecelia Hicks and Valerie Gaddis, 1-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.

NATURE & GARDENS

Snake & Turtle Shows – August 8

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Several species shown by the naturalist, see, feel and watch the live reptiles, 6-7pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

Perseid Meteor Shower – August 10

Griswold Conservation Area, 9896 S. Meridian Ave., Blue Mound, IL. Explore the cosmos, make s’mores, and watch some shooting stars, bring a blanket or lawn chair, 10pm-12am, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

Conservation in Your Backyard – August 17

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Learn what you can do in your own backyard to help local wildlife, each registered family receives a free bluebird nest box to take home, 2pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

Conservation of Monarch Butterflies – August 20

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1 Bachrach Ct. Program on increasing and conserving Monarch butterfly populations, their life cycle and migration, what to assist them in all stages of their life cycle, and how to raise caterpillars to their adult stage, presented by Master Gardener J.C. Nashland, sponsored by the Garden Club of Decatur, program 1pm, tea 2pm, free, 217-620-6850.

Astronomy Jamboree – August 24

Friends Creek Conservation Area, 13734 Friends Creek Park Rd., Argenta, IL.

Start with a concert, then view the stars and visible planets, hot dogs, marshmallows and water provided, craft and giveaway, bring your telescope and share your knowledge, concert 7-7:45pm, 7-9pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

Canoe the Bike Trail Pond – Augusts 25

Meet at Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Canoe around the bike trail pond, wear clothes and shoes that could get wet, all equipment provided, 2pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

Hummingbird Festival – August 27

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Watch the capture, banding and release of the hummingbirds back into the wild, co-sponsored by the Decatur Audubon Society, come for part or stay the entire time, 4-7pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Monarch Madness – September 8

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Learn about monarch butterflies from the naturalists, then help capture and tag live butterflies, co-sponsored by the University of Illinois Extension Office, 2-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.

The Prairie: Then and Now – September 14

Homestead Prairie Farm, Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Explore the impressions that the sweeping horizons of the Illinois prairie has had on poets and authors, guest speaker Dr. Dan Guillory shares his own poetry and photographs, 2pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Full Moon Hike – September 14

Fort Daniel Conservation Area, 4975 Fort Daniel Rd. Join a naturalist for a look at the full moon, then take a hike through the forest illuminated only by the moon, 8-10pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

Flower Power Story Time – September 15

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Join a naturalist for information about coneflowers and reading stories about nature and wildlife, 3-3:30pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

Canoe the Sangamon – September 21

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. A leisurely exploration of the Sangamon River, all equipment provided, at least one adult required per canoe, meeting location TBA and determined by river conditions, 6-8pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

Adult Raptor Camp – September 28

Illinois Raptor Center, 5685 W. Hill Rd. An experience of a lifetime with live birds of prey, sleeves and closed toe shoes must be worn, proceeds support Illinois Raptor Center’s Wildlife Hospital, 9am-3pm, $, reservations required at brownpapertickets.com/event/4276957

EVENTS FOR CHILDREN & FAMILIES

83rd Annual Lantern Parade & National Night Out – August 6

Hess Park, 2170 N. MLK, Jr. Dr. Parade and annual National Night Out with a picnic meal, Scovill Petting Zoo, DJ, games, inflatables and lantern parade, sponsored by the City of Decatur, Decatur Police Department, Macon County Sheriff’s Office and Decatur Park Police Department, lantern making 5-6pm, event 5-9pm, free, 217-422-5911.

Grandparent’s Day at Scovill Zoo – September 8

Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Rd. Family-friendly activities with cake walks, games, zookeeper trivia and more, 1-4pm, $, grandparents free with paying child, 217-421-7435.

Scovill Zoo Twilight Tuesdays – August 27 & September 24

Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Rd. Zoo and gift shop stay open late, shop open 9:30am-7pm, zoo open 9:30-8pm, $, 217-421-7435.

Scovill Zoo Family Camp Out – September 20-21

Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Rd. Dinner around the fire, an evening Zoo tour, animal encounters, train ride and light breakfast, bring a tent and sleeping bags, 6pm-9am, $, 217-421-7435.



SPORTS, HEALTH & FITNESS

USTA/Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic – July 31-August 6

Fairview Park, Tennis Complex, 1640 W. Monument Hill Dr. The 21st annual tournament for professional male tennis players from 20 countries, competition for ATP World Ranking Points and $25,000 in prize money, match times vary, proceeds support tennis in the Decatur community, 9am-7pm, free admission, 217-421-7432.

Yoga at the Devon – August 4 & September 1

Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, 2301 E. Lakeshore Dr. Public community yoga session on the amphitheater stage led by licensed area instructors, bring a mat and drinking water, wear comfortable clothing, 8-9:30pm, free, 217-422-5911.

Ladies Only Golf Clinic – August 8, 15, 22

Hickory Point Golf Course, 727 W. Weaver Rd. Interactive clinic with Decatur Park District golf pros designed for ladies of all golf skill levels, 6-7:30pm, $, 217-422-5911.

Moonlight Yoga – August 12 & September 9

Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, 2301 E. Lakeshore Dr. Public community yoga session on the amphitheater stage illuminated by the full moon led by licensed area instructors, bring a mat and drinking water, wear comfortable clothing, 8-9:30pm, free, 217-422-5911.

Yoga in the Park – August 17 & September 21

Nelson Park, Nelson Fitness Pavilion, Dog Park, 2301 E. Lakeshore Dr. Public community yoga session outdoors led by licensed area instructors, bring a mat and drinking water, wear comfortable clothing, 9-10am, free, 217-422-5911.

Run United 5K – August 24

Fairview Park, 1455 W. Fairview Park Dr. United Way’s annual race, runners of all skill levels are welcome, “fast pass” walk route available, race begins at Fairview Park and ends at the Oakwood Block Party 129 S. Oakland Ave., post-party at Fleet Feet Sports, proceeds benefit United Way of Decatur & Mid-IL, 5-8pm, $, register at www.uwdecatur.org, 217-422-8537.

30th Annual Shoreline Classic – September 15

Nelson Park. 15K Run, 5K Run/Walk and Tot Trot. Beautiful course along the shores of Lake Decatur. Register online at shorelineclassic.com.

FESTIVALS & EXPOSITIONS

Decatur Celebration – August 2-4

Family Night at the Carnival – August 1

Downtown Decatur, 22 blocks. Street festival featuring show stages with national head liners and emerging music artists, carnival, 3 blocks of arts and crafters, 70 one-of-a-kind food items, street attractions, Family Night at the Carnival 8/1 4-11pm, Razzle Dazzle Goodtimes Parade Sa 10am, festival hours F 5-11pm, Sa 11am-11pm, Su 11am-9:30pm, $, 217-422-7300.

Women, Wine & Wellness Expo – August 9

Decatur Civic Center, Ameren Illinois Arena, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. The 20th annual expo featuring healthcare, gyms, spas, shopping, local businesses, crafters, vendors, product demonstrations, wine garden, food vendors, live entertainment and more, 5-9pm, free admission, 217-422-7300.

Farm Progress Show – August 27-29

Progress City USA. All roads lead to Decatur for the nation’s largest agricultural show. Field demos, new tech, and the latest equipment. For more, to to farmprogressshow.com

Seniorama – September 6

Decatur Civic Center, Ameren Illinois Arena, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. The 30th annual expo showcases services and products for seniors and caregivers, vendors, entertainment, giveaways, bingo, giveaways, parking lot shuttle, 10am-3pm, free admission, 217-422-7300.

Decatur’s Smokin’ BBQ Fest – September 13-14

Central Park in downtown Decatur. Kansas City BBQ sanctioned event that brings people together for BBQ, craft beer and wine, Kid Zone and more! For more info call 217-423-7000.

SPECIAL EVENTS

WeGrow Farmer’s Market – August & September

Corner of Fairview Ave. and Wood St. Community Farmer’s Market with produce, floral, food and craft vendors, children’s activities, live music, Th’s 4:30-6:30pm, $ to purchase goods, 217-424-6395.

Farmers Market – August & September

Central Park, Downtown Decatur. Illinois’ oldest farmers market dating back to the late 1800s with sales of baked goods, jams, jellies, and farm fresh produce grown by local farmers, Sa’s 8am-12pm, $ to purchase goods, 217-428-3380 or 217-520-5098.

Saturday Market – August & September

Richland Community College, outside Bistro Five Thirty Seven, 1 College Park. Fresh fruits, vegetables and plants grown by Richland students and local farmers, baked goods, cheese, candy and fudge also offered for sale, hosted by Richland Student Farms, Sa’s 8am-12pm, 217-855-7200 ext. 6442.

Outdoor BBQ Series – August 19 & September 16, 30

Mari-Mann Herbs, 1405 MariMann Ln. A Gooder BBQ meal prepared by, Executive Chef Brian Pehr overlooking the Mari-Mann Herb Garden, cooking demonstrations, tips, recipes and full meal provided, outdoor seating weather permitting, BYOB, 6-8pm, $, reservations required, 217-429-1555.

8/19 – Brats & Sausage

9/16 – Roasted Chicken

9/30 – Cooking with Beer, sponsored by Skeff Distributing

Senior 16th Annual Luau – August 26

Johns Hill Center, 601 S. Jasper St. Luau event for seniors, transportation provided for $, 12-2pm, $, reservations required by 8/19, 217-429-7750.

End of Year Car Show – September 15

Decatur Civic Center, Ameren Illinois Arena, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Car, truck and motorcycle show, muffler rappling contest, music by David Lee, food by Vinnie’s Barbee-Q, trophies presented, drinks and cash bar, sponsored by Vinnie’s Barbee-Q, registration 1pm, show 3-7pm, $, 217-412-7427.

Senior Fall Lunch – September 17

Johns Hill Center, 601 S. Jasper St. Socialize and have lunch with your senior friends, transportation provided for $, 12-2pm, $, reservations required by 9/10, 217-429-7750.

