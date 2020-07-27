ART

Decatur Airport Exhibit – August

Decatur Airport, Main Terminal, Lobby Gallery, 910 S. Airport Rd. Marilyn Shull’s artworks, airport lobby open hours, free, 217-422-1509.

Library Exhibit – August

Decatur Public Library, Art Gallery, 130 N. Franklin St. The works of Jessica Disbrow, library hours, free, 217-422-1509.

Rock Springs Exhibits – August

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Sue Watts’ watercolors in the North Gallery and Robert Reed’s nature photographs in the South Gallery, Nature Center open hours, free, 217-423-7708.

Fragments: Lisa Hinrichs & Suzy Farren – August 6-29

Opening Reception – August 7

Madden Arts Center, Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St. Artwork in fiber and form by two St. Louis artists. Opening reception 8/7, 5-7:30pm, free. General exhibit hours M-F 9am-4pm & Sa 10am-2pm, free, 217-423-3189.

Gallery 510 Exhibit – August 7-31

Gallery 510, 160 E. Main St. Featuring Barbara Dove’s oil paintings, Tu-F 11am-5pm, Sa 11am-3pm, free, 217-422-1509.

Decatur Airport Exhibit – September

Decatur Airport, Main Terminal, Lobby Gallery, 910 S. Airport Rd. Featuring the works of Juan Cervantes, airport lobby open hours, free, 217-422-1509.

Library Exhibit – September

Decatur Public Library, Art Gallery, 130 N. Franklin St. Featuring the works of Barbara Dove, library hours, free, 217-422-1509.

Rock Springs Exhibits – September

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Featuring Curt Knapp’s photographs in the North Gallery and nature photography by Barb Stobaugh in the South Gallery, Nature Center open hours, free, 217-423-7708.

Voyeur: Erica Entrop – September 3-26

Opening Reception – September 4

Madden Arts Center, Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St. Observe the anonymous people the artist paints in familiar scenes and everyday life. Opening reception 9/4, 5-7:30pm, free. General exhibit hours M-F 9am-4pm & Sa 10am-2pm, free, 217-423-3189.

Gallery 510 Exhibit – September 4-30

Gallery 510, 160 E. Main St. Featuring Glenda Sue Goodpaster’s works, Tu-F 11am-5pm, Sa 11am-3pm, free, 217-422-1509.

NATURE & GARDENS

Nature Hikes & Walks – August & September

Rock Springs Conservation Area (RSCA), 3939 Nearing Ln.; Fort Daniel Conservation Area (FDCA), 4975 Fort Daniel Rd.; Sand Creek Conservation Area (SCCA), 4314 S. Franklin Street Rd., wear appropriate clothing and shoes/boots that could get dirty or wet, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

8/16 – Sunset Prairie Hike, RSCA, 7pm

8/23 – Creek Walk, FDCA, 2pm

9/20 – PawPaw Hike, SCCA, 2pm

Astronomy Jamboree – August 22

Griswold Conservation Area, 9896 Meridian Road, Blue Mound, IL Start with a concert, then view the stars and visible planets, craft and giveaway, pre-packaged snacks and water provided, bring your telescope and share your knowledge, concert 7-7:45pm, 7-9pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

Hummingbird Festival – August 27

Friends Creek Conservation Area, 13734 Friends Creek Park Road, Argenta, IL

Learn all about hummingbirds. Watch as we capture, band, and release wild birds. Some participants will get to help with a release. Co-sponsored by Decatur Audubon, 4-7pm, 217-423-7708.

Canoe the Sangamon – August 29 & September 19

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Explore the Sangamon River, all equipment provided, at least one adult required per canoe, meeting location TBA and determined by river conditions, bring drinking water and wear clothes that could get wet, 1-4pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

EVENTS FOR CHILDREN & FAMILIES

Movie in the Park – August 7

Midstate Soccer Complex, 1 Educational Pk. Frozen II shown, grass seating, bring blankets or chairs, restrooms and concessions available, sealed bottled water allowed but no other outside food or beverages permitted, presented by Scott State Bank, dusk, $, limited and advance tickets required at www.eventbrite.com, 217-422-5911.

Let’s Go Fly a Kite! – September 6

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Make a homemade kite out of everyday materials then see if you can get it to fly, meet in the Rodney T. Miller Wetland parking lot, 2pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

CHARITY EVENTS

Run United 5K – August 22

Fairview Park, 1455 W. Fairview Park Dr. United Way’s annual event, but this year will feature a Virtual 5K, proceeds benefit United Way of Decatur & Mid-IL, time TBD, $, for changes & registration www.uwdecatur.org, 217-422-8537.



Game of Cups – August & September

Decatur Brew Works and Golden Fox Brewery team up for a few weeks of red Solo cup games and revelry to benefit the programs and services of the Decatur Area Arts Council. For details and tickets, call 217-423-3189.

Farm to Fund Dinner – September 19

Specialty menu created by local chefs for curbside meal pick up with package add-ons for at home/group dinners, proceeds benefit Northeast Community Fund’s Pantry, $, to order call 217-429-5836.

Prairie Pedal – September 27

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Fundraiser includes a 20, 40 or 62 mile bicycle ride along quiet country roads, helmets required, free sports towel and well stocked rest stops provided, presented by the Macon County Conservation Foundation, proceeds support the natural areas and wildlife in Macon County, 6:30am-2pm, $, 217-423-7708.

For information on how to include your event on the calendar, contact Cultural Arts Editor Terrie Potter by email: ArtsEdit@aol.com or call 217-423-0422.