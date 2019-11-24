HOLIDAY EVENTS

Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony – November 30

Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary Anderson Plaza. Start a new family tradition with cookies and cocoa, holiday music and reindeer sleigh rides. 4-7pm, free, 217-422-7300.

Holiday Gift Shoppe – through December 28

Madden Arts Center, Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St. Original art and fine crafts for sale from more than 50 artists, varied mediums, M-F 8:30am-5:30pm, Sa 10am-4pm, free admission, 217-423-3189.

Christmas Card Lane – November 28-December 28

Downtown Decatur, across from ADM Center. Display of 4 x 6 foot Christmas cards painted and decorated by local artists and community groups, vote for your favorite, cash prizes awarded to the top 3 designs, free, $ to submit artworks, 217-423-3189.

Christmas Walk – December 4

Downtown Decatur. Downtown comes alive with horse-drawn carriage rides, music and carolers, children’s activities, delicious goodies, and Santa Claus in Central Park, extended retail hours and art galleries open, 5-8pm, free, 217-423-7000.

95Q Secret Santa Concert – December 6

Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Country community concert benefitting the Salvation Army, 6pm, $, advance tickets required, 217-429-9595.

“It’s Christmas Time Decatur!” – December 6

Country Club of Decatur, 135 N. Country Club Rd. The Symphony Orchestra Guild’s gala dinner, silent and live auctions, music by Terry Brennan and Friends, funds raised benefit the Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra, the Decatur Youth Orchestra and music education programs funded by the Guild, $, reservations required, 217-423-3189.

Nutcracker Ballet – December 6-8

Richland Community College, Shilling Auditorium, 1 College Park. Annual Nutcracker Ballet, a family holiday tradition, F 7pm, Sa 2 & 7pm, Su 2:30pm, $, 217-875-7211 ext. 6170.

Bells and Baklava Christmas Bake Sale – December 7

Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 520 N. Union St. A la carte bake sale featuring homemade Greek pastries, cookies, spanakopita and more, all proceeds benefit St. Catherine’s Philoptochos fund donating to local, national and international charitable efforts, 9am-1pm, call ahead for full-pan orders, 217-620-9762.

Christmas Parade – December 7

Downtown Decatur parade route. Annual Nighttime Lighted Christmas Parade, 5:30pm, free admission, 217-872-3567.

Vespers – December 7-8

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1184 W. Main St. Millikin’s 61st annual Vespers (Evening Prayers) performed by over 300 student singers and instrumentalists featuring songs from past centuries, carols, anthems, and candlelight, not recommended for children under age 7, 2 & 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.

Christmas Tea – December 8

Oglesby Mansion, 421 W. William St. Enjoy an old-fashioned Christmas afternoon tea at Governor Oglesby’s beautiful Victorian mansion decorated for the holidays, cookies, tea and punch served, 1-4pm, free, 217-429-9422.

Santa Shuffle – December 8

Decatur Indoor Sports Center (DISC), 1295 W. Wood St. Fun run on the indoor track, play games, jump on the inflatables, all participants receive a medal, cookie and photo with Santa, run distances vary per age group from 1/8 to 1 mile, check in 10 minutes prior to child’s start time, ages 2-4 3:30-4pm, ages 5-6 4-4:30pm, ages 7-8 4:30-5pm, ages 9-10 5-5:30pm, $, 217-429-3472.

Christmas Open House – December 8

James Millikin Homestead, 125 N. Pine St. Annual reception held in this historic home decorated for the holidays. Sweet Treats Bakery will offer delectable goodies for sale in the South Parlor, 12:30-4:30pm, free.

Christmas Shoot – December 12

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. The Decatur Camera Club will hold its annual Christmas shoot for taking photos of indoor Christmas scenes and decorations onsite, bring a tripod if you have one, the public is welcome, refreshments served, 6-8pm, free, 217-412-4900.

Elf The Musical – December 13-22

Little Theatre On The Square, 16 E. Harrison, Sullivan, IL. New musical based on the holiday film about Buddy the Elf and his quest to find his true identity, 2 & 7:30pm, $, 217-728-7375.

Holiday Big Band Jazz Gala – December 13

Decatur Club, 158 W. Prairie Ave. Holiday dinner theater jazz event featuring Millikin University’s Jazz Band I and One Voice, with guest jazz singer and Millikin Alum Angel Spiccia, dinner 6:30pm, performance 7pm, reservations, 217-429-4200.

Holiday Trivia & Other Festive Shenanigans – December 13

Children’s Museum of Illinois, 55 S. Country Club Rd. Holiday trivia and games at this adults-only Museum After Dark event, must be 21 years or older, 6-9pm, $, reservations preferred, 217-423-5437.

Christmas High Tea – December 14

Mari-Mann Herb Co., 1405 Mari Mann Ln. The 30th annual full English High Tea featuring 12 sweet and savory treats, tea and mulled cider, Christmas stories and special surprises, 12-2pm, $, reservations required, 217-429-1555.

A Very Postmodern Christmas – December 14

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Holiday show filled with originality, wit and virtuosic musical performances, presented by Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.

PJ Party with Santa at Scovill Zoo – December 14

Scovill Zoo, Education Center, 71 S. Country Club Rd. Bring your pillow, wear your PJs, visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, ornament making, cookie decorating, animal presentations, for children ages 3-10 accompanied by an adult, 1-3pm or 5-7pm, $, 217-421-7435.



Tribute to the Trans-Siberian Orchestra – December 14

Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. An extravagant Christmas musical production featuring the power, music and magic of The Prophecy performing songs from most of TSO’s albums, 7pm, $, 217-422-7300.

Christmastime in the Soy City: A Rockin’ Musical Revue – December 21

Decatur Civic Center Theater, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Festive show filled with pop-rock and rhythm & blues holiday songs presented in a classic TV Christmas special style, proceeds benefit the Decatur Area Arts Council and Rock University: Millikin, 7:30pm, $, 217-423-3189.

Gingerbread Workshop – December 21 & 23

Children’s Museum of Illinois, 55 S. Country Club Rd. Decorate pre-made cardboard houses with icing and candy as a family, Sa 10am-12pm & 1-3pm, M 10am-12pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-5437.

Happy Noon Year – December 31

Children’s Museum of Illinois, 55 S. Country Club Rd. A special countdown to noon to bring in the New Year, music, crafts and festive fun for those who don’t stay up late, 10am-2pm, $, 217-423-5437.

New Year’s Eve 5K Run/Walk – December 31

Decatur Family YMCA, 220 W. McKinley Ave. End 2019 with a Run/Walk presented by The Decatur Family YMCA and Bob Brady Auto Group, medals for all participants, awards for top runners in various age groups, long-sleeve t-shirts if registered by 12/6, for ages 14 and older, proceeds benefit YMCA Youth Sports Programs, registration ends 12:15pm, race start 1pm, $, 217-872-9622.



