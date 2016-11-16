Christmas in Downtown Decatur

Christmas Kick-Off – November 19

Downtown Decatur. An entire day of festive events to kick-off the holiday season in Decatur.

Holiday Art Making, Madden Arts Center 2:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Free Ice Skating, Decatur Civic Center 3:30pm -5:30 pm

Central Park Lighting Ceremony 5:10pm

9th Annual Lighted Christmas Parade 5:30 pm

Santa House Opens following parade 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Free holiday movie at the Lincoln Square Theatre 8:00 pm

Christmas Parade – November 19

Downtown Decatur Parade Route. “It’s a Wonderful Life” is the theme for the Annual Nighttime Lighted Christmas Parade, sponsored by the Decatur Jaycees, entry fees used to send disabled children to summer camp, 5:30pm, 217-413-0990.

Santa House in Central Park – November 19 – December 23

Downtown Decatur, Central Park. Visit Santa and tell him your Christmas wishes, bring your camera, F’s 4-8pm, Sa’s 11am-5pm, W 12/7 4-9pm, Su 12/18 11am-5pm, M 12/19-F 12/23 4-8pm, free, donations accepted, 217-422-2200.

Holiday Gallery Walk – December 2

Madden Arts Center, Blue Connection, Gallery 510. Art gallery shops full of original art and fine crafts from more than 50 artists in varied mediums, 5-8pm. 217-423-3189.

XMAS ARTicles – December 2-30

Madden Arts Center, Anne Lloyd Gallery. General gallery hours MTWF’s 8:30am-4:30pm, Th’s 8:30am-7pm, Sa’s 10am-4pm, free admission, 217-423-3189.

Holidays Around the World – December 2

Decatur Club, Ballroom, 158 W. Prairie Ave. Celebrating holiday music from around the world, elegant dinner, live and silent auctions, black tie optional or dress in the tradition of a country of your choice, funds raised benefit the Millikin Decatur Symphony Orchestra and music education in Decatur, for ages 14 and older, 6pm, $, 217-454-6349.

Motown Christmas – December 3

Lincoln Square Theatre. The Fabulous Motown Revue performs classic holiday hits, 7:00pm. $. Get tickets at lincolnsquaretheatre.com or call 217-423-3189.

Christmas Walk – December 7

Downtown Decatur. Downtown comes alive with horse-drawn carriage rides, music and carolers, children’s activities, delicious goodies and Santa Claus in Central Park, extended retail and art gallery hours, 5-8pm, free, 217-422-2200.

PopLocal “Shop till you Pop” – December 9 – 10

Downtown Decatur, Corner of Main & William (Haines & Essick Building). A hip handmade market with home goods, art, jewelry, wearables and more featuring central Illinois artisans. A great place to buy Christmas gifts, or just treat yourself! Also get your tickets here for Asleep at the Wheel at The Lincoln Theatre, presented by Backland Radio. Serving refreshments and adult beverages. Friday 5-9pm, Saturday 10-2pm, 217-423-4739. More info >

It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play – December 9 – 10

Decatur Club, 158 W. Prairie Ave. Holiday dinner-theatre fundraiser to benefit Theatre 7, which brings the beloved American holiday classic to life as a live 1940’s radio broadcast, seated five-course dinner, cash bar and show, doors open 6:30pm, dinner 7pm, $, 217-429-4200.

A Christmas Carol – December 9 – 11

Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza. Original stage adaptation of Charles Dickens’ tale presented by Mid Summer Moon Productions, F 7pm, Sa 2 & 7pm, Su 2pm, $, 217-422-7300.

Merry Texas Christmas Y’All – December 11

Lincoln Square Theatre. Celebrate the holiday season with a performance by Asleep At The Wheel. 3:00pm Matinee. Advance $30, Door $35. Get tickets at lincolnsquaretheatre.com