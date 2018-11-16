HOLIDAY DATEBOOK

Christmas Card Lane – November 24- December 30

Downtown Decatur across from ADM Center. Display of 4-by-6 foot Christmas cards based on the theme Holiday Season Around the World, painted and decorated by local artists and community groups, vote for your favorite, cash prizes awarded to the top three designs, free, $ to submit artworks, 217-423-3189.

Sleigh Bells Ring, Come and Listen – November 30

Country Club of Decatur, 135 N. Country Club Rd. The Symphony Orchestra Guild’s annual fundraiser, a gala evening with dinner, fine wines, live auction, music and dancing, black tie optional, funds raised benefit the Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra, the Decatur Youth Orchestra and music education programs funded by the Guild, 6pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-3189.

The ReGifters Holiday Dinner Theatre – November 30 & December 1

Decatur Club, 158 W. Prairie Ave. A couple regifts a Christmas present, only to find out it’s worth millions, annual holiday dinner theatre with proceeds benefitting Theatre 7, doors open 6pm, dinner 6:30pm, show 7pm, $, 217-429-4200.

XMAS Articles 2018 – November 30-December 29

Opening Event – November 30

Madden Arts Center, Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St. Original art and fine crafts for sale from more than 50 artists, varied mediums, opening event 11/30 during the First Friday Gallery Walk 5-7:30pm. Extended general gallery hours M-F 8:30am-5:30pm, Sa 10am-4pm, free admission, 217-423-3189.

Christmas Parade – December 1

Downtown Decatur. Annual Nighttime Lighted Christmas Parade, funds raised benefit Macon County CASA, 5:30pm, free admission, 217-872-3567.

Holiday Ornaments – December 1

Madden Arts Center, 2nd Floor, 125 N. Water St. Decatur Area Arts Council and Children’s Museum of Illinois team up to offer fun, easy Christmas decorations and ornaments for families to make and take, 1-3pm, free, 217-423-3189.

Vespers – December 1-2

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1184 W. Main St. Millikin’s 60th annual Vespers (Evening Prayers), the beautiful seasonal production performed by over 300 student singers and instrumentalists featuring songs from past centuries, carols, anthems and candlelight, not recommended for children under age 7, 2 & 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.

Christmas Open House – December 2

James Millikin Homestead, 125 N. Pine St. Tour the beautifully decorated Homestead, Sweet Shop Bakery treats for sale, proceeds support the preservation and restoration of the Homestead, 12:30-4:30pm, free, 217-422-9003.

Victorian Christmas Tea – December 2

Oglesby Mansion, 421 W. William St. Enjoy an old-fashioned Christmas celebration at Governor Oglesby’s beautiful Victorian mansion, refreshments served, 1-4pm, free, 217-429-9422.

Christmas Walk – December 5

Downtown Decatur. Downtown comes alive with horse-drawn carriage rides, music and carolers, children’s activities, delicious goodies and Santa Claus in Central Park, extended retail hours and art galleries open, 5-8pm, free, 217-423-7000.

Cocoa & Cookies – December 7

Children’s Museum of Illinois, 55 S. Country Club Rd. Join Santa for an evening of crafts, cocoa, cookies and fun, PJ’s encouraged, 6-8pm, $, pre-registration suggested, 217-423-5437.

Nutcracker Ballet – December 7-9

Richland Community College, Shilling Auditorium, 1 College Park. Annual Nutcracker Ballet, a family holiday tradition, presented by Richland Dance & Mid-Summer Moon Productions, Sugar Plum Tea for guests after the Sunday performance, F 7pm, Sa 2 & 7pm, Su 2:30pm, $, 217-875-7211 ext. 6170.

The Miracles of Christmas – December 7-16

Little Theatre On The Square, 16 E. Harrison, Sullivan. New musical about Becca who has lost the spirit of Christmas, featuring many favorite holiday songs, 2 & 7:30pm, $, 217-728-7375.

95Q Secret Santa Concert – December 8

Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza. Annual 95Q holiday event, time TBA, $, 217-422-7300.

Holiday Jazz – December 8

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1184 W. Main St. Millikin University’s faculty jazz sextet performs their interpretation of holiday classics, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.

PJ’s Party with Santa at Scovill Zoo – December 8

Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Rd. Bring your pillow, wear your PJ’s, visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, ornament making, cookie decorating, animal presentation, children must be accompanied by an adult, 1-3pm or 5-7pm, $, 217-421-7435.

Chamber Orchestra Advent Service – December 9

Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St. The Millikin-Decatur Symphony Chamber Orchestra performs in a service of the season, caroling favorites, 10:30am, free, 217-428-4336.

No Room at the Inn Nativity Display – December 9

James Millikin Homestead, 125 N. Pine St. Large variety of Nativity set styles on loan from local residents, vintage to modern collections, refreshments served, proceeds support the preservation and restoration of the Homestead, 1-5pm, $, 217-422-9003.

Santa Shuffle – December 9

Decatur Indoor Sports Center (DISC), 1295 W. Wood St. Non-competitive fun run for ages two-10 on the indoor track from 1/8 to one mile, games and inflatables, all participants receive a medal, cookie and photo with Santa, ages two to four, 3:30-4pm; ages five to six, 4-4:30pm; ages seven to eight; 4:30-5pm; ages nine-10 5-5:30pm, $, 217-429-3472.

Senior Center Trip to The Little Theatre – December 12

Johns Hill Center departure, 601 S. Jasper St. Bus trip to enjoy The Miracles of Christmas in Sullivan, 12pm, $, reservations by 12/5, 217-429-7750.

Christmas High Tea – December 15

Mari-Mann Herb Co., 1405 Mari Mann Ln. Annual full English High Tea featuring 12 sweet and savory treats, tea and mulled cider, Christmas stories and special surprises, 12-2pm, $, reservations required, 217-429-1555.

Tribute to the Trans-Siberian Orchestra – December 15

Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza. Experience the power, music and magic of The Prophecy Show featuring songs from most of TSO’s albums, 7pm, $, 217-422-7300.

Celebrate the Season – December 18

Country Club of Decatur, 135 N. Country Club Rd. Lunch and program by Champaign resident Rick Orr who will demonstrate how to make live winter arrangements, presented by the Garden Club of Decatur, social hour 11am, lunch 12pm, program 1pm, $, reservations required, 217-864-1371.

Seniors’ Holiday Lunch & Bingo – December 20

Macon County Senior Center, 1430 N. 22nd St. Enjoy a catered holiday lunch followed by bingo, 12pm, $, reservations by 12/14, 217-429-7750.

Gingerbread House Workshop – December 21 & 22

Children’s Museum of Illinois, 55 S. Country Club Rd. Decorate your own gingerbread house, fun for the whole family, all materials provided, 10am-12pm & 1-3pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-5437.

Happy Noon Year – December 31

Children’s Museum of Illinois, 55 S. Country Club Rd. A special countdown to noon to bring in the New Year, crafts and dancing, 10am-2pm, $, pre-registration encouraged, 217-423-5437.

New Year’s Eve Ice Skating Party – December 31

Decatur Civic Center, Ice Arena, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza. Music, games and ice skating, 7:30pm-12:30am, $, 217-422-7300.

Seniors’ New Year’s Party – January 1

Johns Hill Center, 601 S. Jasper St. Ring in the new year, bring a snack to share, play cards, dominoes or work on a puzzle, 1-4pm, free, 217-429-7750.