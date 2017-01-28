ART

Peace, Love, Posters – through February 24

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, Perkinson Gallery, 1184 W. Main St. Exhibition viewing M-F 12-5pm when school is in session, free, 217-424-6227.

Library Exhibit – February

Decatur Public Library, Art Gallery, 130 N. Franklin St. Featuring varied works of the Barn Colony artists, library hours, free, 217-422-1509.

Rock Springs Exhibits – February

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. The Decatur Camera Club’s photographs in the North Gallery and the Decatur Audubon photographers’ works in the South Gallery, Rock Springs business hours, free, 217-423-7708.

First Friday Gallery Walks – February 3 & March 3

Anne Lloyd Gallery – 125 N. Water St., Blue Connection – 117 N. Water St., and Gallery 510 – 160 E. Main St. Visit three downtown Decatur art galleries featuring unique art, artist talks, live music, hors d’oeuvres and beverages, 5-7:30pm, free, 217-423-3189.

First Friday Reception – February 3

Gallery 510 Exhibit – February

Gallery 510, 160 E. Main St. First Friday opening reception for artist Nicole Christison during the Gallery Walk, refreshments, F 2/3, 5-7:30pm, free. General exhibit viewing throughout February, Tu-F 11am-5pm, Sa 11am-3pm, free, 217-422-1509.

Stories Within a Story Exhibit – February 3-27

Opening Reception – February 3

Madden Arts Center, Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St. Celebrate the relationships between caregivers and children served by Baby Talk through portraits by local photographer Kathy Locke. Opening reception 2/3, 5-7:30pm. General exhibit hours M-F 8:30am-4:30pm, Sa 10am-2pm, free, 217-423-3189.

Perkinson Exhibit – February 27-March 31

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, Perkinson Gallery, 1184 W. Main St. Millikin University’s art faculty biennial show featuring works in a variety of mediums and styles, M-F 12-5pm, free, 217-424-6227.

Rock Springs Exhibits – March

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Featuring wildlife and night photography by Sharon Blazer in the North Gallery and various works by Colin Bishop and Mikayla Mendenhall in the South Gallery, Rock Springs business hours, free, 217-423-7708.

First Friday Reception – March 3

Gallery 510 Exhibit – March

Gallery 510, 160 E. Main St. First Friday opening reception for artist Michael Delaney during the Gallery Walk, refreshments, F 3/3, 5-7:30pm, free. General exhibit viewing throughout March, Tu-F 11am-5pm, Sa 11am-3pm, free, 217-422-1509.

The Legacy of Glenn Bradshaw Exhibit – March 3-28

Madden Arts Center, Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St. Watercolor paintings by Glenn Bradshaw, M-F 8:30am-4:30pm, Sa 10am-2pm, free, 217-423-3189.

CONCERTS & LIVE MUSIC

Masterworks III – February 4

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1184 W. Main St. The Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra presents A Voyage of Discovery: Space and Fast Machines, which includes Adams Short Ride in a Fast Machine, Milhaud Concerto for Percussion and Small Orchestra with Jeremy Brunk percussion soloist, Hovhaness Meditations on Orpheus and Holst The Planets, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.

42nd Central Illinois Jazz Festival – February 10-12

Decatur Conference Center & Hotel, 4191 US Highway 36 West. Three-day jazz festival featuring world class musicians playing many styles of jazz, multiple venues with music under one roof, family friendly, hosted by the Juvae Jazz Society, F 4pm-12am, Sa 10am-2am, Su 10am-5pm, $, reservations suggested but not required, www.juvaejazz.com , 217-546-6091, 217-454-2709 or 217-877-4527.

What’s Going On – The Marvin Gaye Experience – February 11

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1184 W. Main St. Soul man Brian Owens’ tribute to Marvin Gaye, including music that spans the legendary artist’s career, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.

Blues Jam – February 15

Pop’s Place, 4335 W. Main St. Blues musicians and vocalists are welcome to jam with Noah Williams, 7pm, free, 217-855-4262.

Groove for Thought – February 18

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1184 W. Main St. Groove for Thought performs classic tunes in a unique jazz style, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.

Maggie Rose with The Morrison Brothers Band – February 18

Lincoln Square Theatre, 141 N. Main St. Pop/Country singer Maggie Rose is one of CMT’s top artists to watch in 2017. Presented by Brown Beans Consulting. Tickets: Lincolnsquaretheatre.com

Synergy – February 19

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1184 W. Main St. Percussion Ensemble Masterworks showcases contemporary percussion chamber music, presented by the Millikin University School of Music, 4pm, 217-424-6318.

Masterworks IV – March 4

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1184 W. Main St. The Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra presents Young Artists and Shotakovich Symphony No. 15, featuring the Millikin young artists winners, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.

Millikin Wind Ensemble – March 5

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1184 W. Main St. The Symphonic Wind Ensemble performs The Music of Staff Sergeant, arranger Scott Nimmer, presented by the Millikin University School of Music, 4pm, 217-424-6318.

Irish/Celtic Salute – March 9

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1184 W. Main St. Millikin men perform, presented by the Millikin University School of Music, 6 & 7:30pm, 217-424-6318.

Delbert McClinton – March 11

Lincoln Square Theatre, 141 N. Main St. A three-time Grammy award winner, Delbert McClinton and Self-Made Men will perform songs from their newest album Prick of the Litter, a soulful blend of blues, jazz, country and rock. Tickets $40/advance, $45 at the door. Lincolnsquaretheatre.com

Women of Ireland – March 11

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1184 W. Main St. Irish and Celtic music, song and dance, showcasing the next generation of Ireland’s leading female performers, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.

The Willis Clan – March 25

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1184 W. Main St. A family of musicians, dancers, athletes, writers and artists merge their Irish roots with a range of music and dance genres, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.

COMEDY & THEATER

Vanya & Sonya & Masha & Spike – February 17-19, 24-26

Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza. The 2013 Tony award winner for Best Play, presented by Theatre 7, F’s & Sa’s 7:30pm, Su’s 2pm, $, mail@theatre7.net

PERFORM! Guys and Dolls – March 17-19

Decatur Civic Center Theatre, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza. Popular musical performed by two casts of actors from first through twelfth grades, presented by the Decatur Park District, F & Sa 7pm, Sa & Su 2pm, $, 217-429-5911.

Mauritius – March 23-26

Millikin University, Shilling Hall, Albert Taylor Theatre, 1184 W. Main St. After their mother’s death, two estranged half-sisters discover a book of rare stamps — and a seemingly simple sale turns dangerous, presented by the Department of Theatre & Dance, Th, F, Sa 7:30pm, Sa & Su 2pm, $, 217-424-6318.

HISTORY & MUSEUMS

Dulcimer Music – February 11, 25 & March 11, 25

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Listen to volunteers play old time music, 10am-12pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Blue Grass Music Jams – February 12 & March 12

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Enjoy old time tunes played by area musicians, 1-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Decatur’s Lincoln Statues – February 19

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Hear the stories behind Decatur’s Lincoln statues and their sculptors, 2pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

18th Century French Settlement in Illinois – March 26

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Guest speaker Bonnie Vega discusses the impact of early French settlers on Illinois, 2pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Governor Richard Oglesby Mansion Open House – March 26

421 W. William St. Visit the historic Decatur landmark and beautifully restored Victorian home of Illinois Governor Richard Oglesby, 2-4pm, $, members free, 217-429-9422.

NATURE & GARDENS

Conservation Success Stories – February 4

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Learn about animals that have rebounded from near extinction and hear recovery stories, 2pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

Conservation Areas in Winter – February 5

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Take a drive to conservation district sites with Nature Center staff to look for wildlife and hear about natural restoration work, 2-4pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

Eagle Viewing – February 11

Departs from Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Van trip to Pere Marquette State Park to view bald eagles, tour the Melvin Price Lock and Dam, lunch at the lodge, 8am-4pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

Eagle Viewing – February 25

Departs from Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Trip to Starved Rock State Park to watch eagles along the Illinois River, visit the Lock and Dam Museum, bring a lunch or purchase one from the Starved Rock Restaurant, 8am-4pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

Stargazing 101 – March 16

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Participants receive a star finder to help guide them through the night sky, brief PowerPoint program followed by outdoor stargazing, for ages 10 and older, 6:30-7:30pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

Family Hikes – February & March

Fort Daniel Conservation Area (FDCA), 4975 Fort Daniel Rd., Sand Creek Conservation Area (SCCA), 4314 Franklin St., free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

3/18 – Birds of a Feather, FDCA, 10am

3/25 – Season’s Changes, SCCA, 2pm

EVENTS FOR CHILDREN & FAMILIES

School’s Out Day Camp – February 20

Decatur Indoor Sports Center (DISC), 1295 W. Wood St. Play games, enjoy the rock wall and inflatables, for students ages 5-14, 6:30am-6pm, $, 217-429-3472.

Pokemon Go Family Event – March 10

Madden Arts Center, 125 N. Water St. Play Pokemon Go, trade cards, create Pikachus, make art, play games, buy handmade Pokemon crafts, videos and Pokemon-themed foods, activities for all ages including teens and adults, ages 5 and under must be accompanied by an adult, 5-8pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-3189.

Heroes in Training – March 11

Children’s Museum of Illinois, 55 S. Country Club Rd. Superhero family fun exploring the worlds of super animals, meet our community heroes, superhero outfits encouraged, 6-8pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-5437.

Spirits of the Prairie Series – March 11

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Swing on a vine, play prairie games and balance on a slack line or indo board, 2pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

SPORTS, HEALTH & FITNESS

Club Ice – through March 3

Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza. Public ice skating, skate rental available, F’s 7:30-10:30pm, Sa’s 3:30-5:30pm, Su’s 1-3pm, $, 217-422-7300.

FESTIVALS & EXPOSITIONS

Home, Lawn & Garden Show – March 11-12

Decatur Civic Center, #1 Gary Anderson Plaza. Local businesses and experts display, demonstrate and explain products and services for homeowners, Sa 9am-6pm, Su 11am-4pm, 217-422-7300.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Chamber Business Breakfasts – February 1 & March 1

Decatur Club, 158 W. Prairie Ave. Breakfast and networking opportunities with more than 100 business professionals, sponsored by Caterpillar and Team Soy, doors open 6:30am, breakfast and program 7am, $, 217-422-2200.

Why They Call Me Chef – February 8

Madden Arts Center, 125 N. Water St. Millikin University’s Executive Chef Brian Pehr explains the journey and role of a professionally trained chef, light refreshments served, 6:30-7:30pm, free, reservations preferred, 217-423-3189.

Adult Bingo – February 15 & March 15

Fletcher Park Recreation Center, 323 Fletcher Pk. Blvd., Mt. Zion. Bingo games with prizes and treats, 10-11am, free, 217-864-5424.

Mardi Gras Madness – February 17

Mt. Zion District Library, 115 W. Main St., Mt. Zion. Stories, snacks and crafts, register at the Mt. Zion Village Hall or at the Mt. Zion Library, 1pm, free, 217-864-3622.

Downtown Mardi Gras – February 18

Downtown Decatur. Twelve local restaurants celebrate with specialty drinks and menus, entertainment and beads…lots of beads! The party starts at 5:00 pm. 217-423-0448.

Spring Craft Show – March 3-4

Mt. Zion Convention Center, 1400 Mt. Zion Pkwy., Mt. Zion. More than 70 crafters, concessions by the Kitchen of Doris Yoder, F 7-9pm, Sa 9am-3pm, free admission, 217-864-5424.

Maple Syrup Programs – March 4

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Sample and discover how maple syrup is produced by tapping a tree, collecting sap and boiling it down over an open fire, hourly from 10am-1pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

Chamber Restaurant Week – March 20-26

At participating Greater Decatur Chamber of Commerce restaurants. Local restaurants highlight their customer service and menus, times vary, $, 217-422-2200.



