ART

Perkinson Exhibit – through February 22

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, Perkinson Gallery, 1184 W. Main St. Selected works from Cinema Gallery showcasing more than 70 professional artists from the Midwest, M-F 12-5pm when school is in session, free, 217-424-6227.

Decatur Airport Exhibit – February

Decatur Airport, Main Terminal, Lobby Gallery, 910 Airport Rd. Featuring the works of Jessica Disbrow, airport lobby open hours, free, 217-422-1509.

Rock Springs Exhibits – February

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. The Decatur Camera Club’s photographs in the North Gallery and Melody Arnold’s works in the South Gallery, Rock Springs business hours, free, 217-423-7708.

Wildflour Exhibit – February

Wildflour Artisan Bakery & Café, 256 W. Main St. Featuring Annette Russo’s artworks, café open hours, free, 217-422-1509.

First Friday Gallery Walks – February 2 & March 2

Anne Lloyd Gallery at 125 N. Water St., Blue Connection at 117 N. Water St., and Gallery 510 at 160 E. Main St. Visit three downtown Decatur art galleries featuring unique art, artist talks, live music, hors d’oeuvres and beverages, 5-7:30pm, free, 217-423-3189.

First Friday Reception – February 2

Gallery 510 Exhibit – February

Gallery 510, 160 E. Main St. First Friday opening reception for artist Barbara Dove during the Gallery Walk, artist talk 6:30pm, refreshments, F 2/2, 5-7:30pm, free. General exhibit viewing month of February, Tu-F 11am-5pm, Sa 11am-3pm, free, 217-422-1509.

Metamorphosis Exhibit – February 2-26

Opening Reception – February 2

Madden Arts Center, Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St. Metamorphosis speaks to an evolution and transformation of the Decatur Area Arts Council with its 50th year celebration through the works of artists Carol Brookes, Kass Copeland and Michael Waraksa. Opening reception 2/2, 5-7:30pm. General exhibit hours M-F 8:30am-4:30pm, Sa 10am-2pm, free, 217-423-3189.

Perkinson Exhibit – February 26-March 29

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, Perkinson Gallery, 1184 W. Main St. Exhibit from the collection of the Organic Architecture & Design Archives, featuring original artifacts and memorabilia from the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Imperial Hotel in Tokyo, Japan, 1923, on display, M-F 12-5pm when school is in session, free, 217-424-6227.

Decatur Airport Exhibit – March

Decatur Airport, Main Terminal, Lobby Gallery, 910 Airport Rd. Featuring the works of Jessica Disbrow, airport lobby open hours, free, 217-422-1509.

Library Exhibit – March

Decatur Public Library, Art Gallery, 130 N. Franklin St. Featuring Barbara Dove’s oil paintings, library hours, free, 217-422-1509.

Rock Springs Exhibits – March

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Showcasing wildlife and night photography by Sharon Blazer in the North Gallery and various works by Tracey Maras in the South Gallery, Rock Springs business hours, free, 217-423-7708.

Wildflour Exhibit – March

Wildflour Artisan Bakery & Café, 256 W. Main St. Featuring Annette Russo’s artworks, café open hours, free, 217-422-1509.

First Friday Reception – March 2

Gallery 510 Exhibit – March

Gallery 510, 160 E. Main St. First Friday opening reception for watercolor artist Pam Marty during the Gallery Walk, artist talk 6:30pm, refreshments, F 3/2, 5-7:30pm, free. General exhibit viewing month of March, Tu-F 11am-5pm, Sa 11am-3pm, free, 217-422-1509.

Icons & Illusions Exhibit – March 2-28

Opening Reception – March 2

Madden Arts Center, Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St. Cynthia Hayes uses the technique grisaille to create Indian mythological sculptural images on fabric. Opening reception 3/2, 5-7:30pm, free. General exhibit hours M-F 8:30am-4:30pm, Sa 10am-2pm, free, 217-423-3189.

Master(ful) Works Exhibit – March 2-8

Artist Presentation – March 7

Madden Arts Center, 3rd Floor, 125 N. Water St. Works by more than 20 area artists featuring copies of images painted in the style of a famous artist. Artist presentation 3/7 by Jim Morrison, 6:30-7:30pm, free, reservations preferred. General exhibit hours M-F 8:30am-4:30pm, Sa 10am-2pm, free, 217-423-3189.

CONCERTS & LIVE MUSIC

Masterworks IV – February 3

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1184 W. Main St. The Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra presents Masterworks IV – Creative & Innovative: Young Artists Debut!, Mozart and the Concerto and Aria competition winners, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.

Silent Movie: Steamboat Bill, Jr. – February 4

Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St. Mark Gifford accompanies the silent movie on the pipe organ. Steamboat Bill, Jr. (1928) stars Buster Keaton, 1 hr & 10 min, 7:30pm, free, 217-428-4336.

Valentine Gala – February 9

Decatur Club, 158 W. Prairie Ave. Celebrate Valentine’s Day with fine dining and great music featuring the Millikin University Jazz Band with vocalist Angel Spiccia, 6:30pm, $, 217-429-4200.

Dulcimer Music – February 10, 24 & March 10, 24

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Listen to volunteers play old time music or bring your dulcimer and join in, 10am-12pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Blue Grass Music Jams – February 11 & March 11

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Enjoy old time tunes played by area musicians, bring your instrument and play or just enjoy the music, 1-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Synergy – February 18

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1184 W. Main St. Percussion Ensemble Masterworks showcases contemporary percussion chamber music through a collaborative concert featuring performances by students and faculty from the College of Fine Arts, 4pm, free, 217-424-6318.

Open Blues Jam – February 21

Pop’s Place, 4335 W. Main St. All blues musicians, vocalists and blues fans are welcome, 7-10pm, free admission, 217-855-4262.

Mojo and the Bayou Gypsies – February 24

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1184 W. Main St. An authentic Cajun experience of Zydeco music and Mardi Gras celebration, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.

Masterworks V – March 3

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1184 W. Main St. The Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra presents Masterworks V – Ode to Joy: Beethoven Symphony No. 9, Symphony No. 1, and the Millikin Union of Choirs, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.

Joseph Welch – Piano/Vocalists Concert Romantic Quartets – March 4

Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St. An intimate performance by a quartet of singers and a pair of pianists, Romantic Quartets explores love and yearning through songs by the German masters Brahms and Schumann, 4pm, free, 217-428-4336.

Millikin Wind Ensemble – March 4

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1184 W. Main St. The Symphonic Wind Ensemble performs and features faculty cellist Amy Catron, presented by the Millikin University School of Music, 4pm, free, 217-424-6318.

Millikin Men – March 21

Millikin University, Kaueper Hall, 1184 W. Main St. Celtic-influenced music from a broad variety of genres to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, presented by the Millikin University School of Music, 6 & & 7:30pm,, free, 217-424-6318.

Rhonda Vincent and the Rage – March 24

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1184 W. Main St. A one-of-a-kind performance by Bluegrass queen Rhonda Vincent, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.

Holy Week Concert – March 27

Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St. A selection of music written for or appropriate to the Lenten season, presented by Millikin’s University Choir and Collegiate Chorale, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.

COMEDY & THEATER

And Then There Were None – February 16-18, 23-25

Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza. One of Agatha Christie’s darkest tales that will keep you guessing to the very end, presented by Theatre 7, F’s & Sa’s 7:30pm, Su’s 2pm, $, mail@theatre7.net or 217-422-7300.

Mr. Burns, A Post-Electric Play – March 1-4

Millikin University, Shilling Hall, Albert Taylor Theatre, 1184 W. Main St. Dark comic examination of man’s instinct to survive 75 years after the apocalypse, presented by the School of Theatre & Dance, Th, F, Sa 7:30pm, Sa & Su 2pm, $, 217-424-6318.

The Great American Trailer Park Musical – March 2-11

The Little Theatre on the Square, 16 E. Harrison St., Sullivan. Country-rock and blues musical about agoraphobia , adultery, 80s nostalgia, spray cheese and more, rated PG-13, days and times vary, $, 217-728-7375.

Seussical – March 16-18

Decatur Civic Center Theatre, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza. Perform! presents this fantastical musical production featuring local actors in grades one-12 and two full casts, F & Sa 7pm, Sa & Su 2pm, $, 217-422-5911.

HISTORY & MUSEUMS

Governor Richard Oglesby Mansion Open House – March 25

421 W. William St. Visit the beautifully restored Victorian home of Illinois Governor Richard Oglesby, 2-4pm, $, members free, 217-429-9422

NATURE & GARDENS

Great Backyard Bird Count – February 16

Griswold Conservation Area, 9896 Meridian Rd., Blue Mound. Help scientists track bird species and populations in Macon County, no bird identification experience necessary, be prepared to take a hike around the glacial kame, 9-11am, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

Family Hikes – February

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln., reservations required,

217-423-7708.

2/24 – Night Hike, 9-10:30pm, $

2/25 – Seasons Changing, 2-3pm, free

Gardening Insights – February 24

Richland Community College, 1 College Pk. Macon County Master Gardeners present a day of horticulture programs, keynote speakers are Chicago-based Amanda Thomsen and Connor Shaw from Possibility Place in Monee, IL, lunch served, 9am-4pm, $, registration required by 2/20, 217-877-6042.

Maple Syrup Programs – March 3

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Discover how maple syrup is produced by tapping a tree, collecting sap and boiling it down over an open fire, hourly from 10am-1pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

Wonderful Wood Ducks – March 24

Griswold Conservation Area, 9896 Meridian Rd., Blue Mound. Learn where wood ducks live, what they eat, and how we can protect their habitat, first five groups to register will go home with a wood duck box of their own, 2-4pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

Pioneer Naturalist: John James Audubon – March 25

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Melody Arnold, president of Decatur Audubon Society, explores the life and travels of the famous naturalist, 2pm, free, 217-423-7708.

EVENTS FOR CHILDREN & FAMILIES

Super Saturday Recess – through February 10

Decatur Indoor Sports Center (DISC), 1295 W. Wood St. Active Saturday mornings with inflatables, scooters, basketball, tumbling and rock wall (select dates), for kids ages 4-11, Sa’s 10am-12pm, $, 217-429-3472.

Toddler Open Gym – through March 28

Decatur Indoor Sports Center (DISC), 1295 W. Wood St. Balls, hoops, building blocks, riding toys and puzzles provided in a safe play environment for children infant-5 yrs. old, W’s 9:30-11:30am, $, 217-429-3472.

Zoo Buddies – February 13 & March 13

Scovill Zoo Education Center, 71 S. Country Club Rd. Discover a new species or environment and take home a zoo buddy plush toy, for kids ages 3-5, 10-11am or 2-3pm, $, 217-421-7435.

2/13 – You’re a Lizard, Larry

3/13 – Bunch-O-Bunnies

School’s Out Day Camp – February 19, March 16 & 19

Decatur Indoor Sports Center (DISC), 1295 W. Wood St. Play games, enjoy the rock wall, inflatables and field trips, for students ages 5-14, 6:30am-6pm, $, 217-429-3472.

Comic Book Heroes & Villains Party – February 23

Madden Arts Center, 125 N. Water St. Come dressed as your favorite comic book, graphic novel, manga, movie super hero or villain, enjoy games, art and other activities, costume contests, door prizes, photo ops, food and drinks, activities for all ages, under age 6 must be accompanied by an adult, 6-8:30pm, $, reservations required, www.decaturarts.org or 217-423-3189.

Mommy/Son Play Night – March 9

Decatur Indoor Sports Center (DISC), 1295 W. Wood St. Boys ages 5-12 and their moms enjoy a night of active play, music, a bounce house, rock wall climbing, photo booth, pizza, prizes and giveaways, 6-9pm, $, 217-429-3472.

Critter Egg Hunt – March 31

Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Rd. Annual egg hunt, for children ages 10 and under, 1:30pm, zoo closed but free carousel rides available after the egg hunt until 4pm, free, 217-421-7435.

SPORTS, HEALTH & FITNESS

Club Ice – February

Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza. Public ice skating, skates rental available, F’s 7:30-10:30pm, Sa’s 3:30-5:30pm, 7:30-9:30pm (limited availability) Su’s 1-3pm, W’s 2-3pm (for home schools), $, www.decaturciviccenter.org for skating schedules or 217-422-7300.

Penguin in the Park 5K Run/Walk – March 24

Fairview Park, 575 N. McClellan St. The 13th annual 5K event for the speedy and the not-so-speedy, also Penguin Dash for the younger penguins, participants receive t-shirt, goody bag and a finisher ribbon, post-race party inside Millikin’s Griswold Gym, proceeds benefit the John Bingham Scholarship at Millikin University and youth programs at the Decatur Indoor Sports Center, Penguin Dash 8:30am, 5K 9am, After Party 10:30am, $, www.penguin5K.com or 217-615-0511.

FESTIVALS & EXPOSITIONS

Spring Craft Show – March 2-3

Mt. Zion Convention Center, 1400 Mt. Zion Pkwy., Mt. Zion. Shop an array of vendors with something for everyone, concessions by the Kitchen of Doris Yoder, F 7-9pm, Sa 9am-3pm, free admission, 217-864-5424.

Home, Lawn & Garden Show – March 10-11

Decatur Civic Center, #1 Gary Anderson Plaza. Local businesses and experts display, demonstrate and explain their products and services for homeowners of Central Illinois, presented by Metro Decatur Home Builders Association, Sa 9am-6pm, Su 11am-4pm, $, 217-422-7300.

Lady Palooza – March 22

Mt. Zion Convention Center, 1400 Mt. Zion Pkwy, Mt. Zion. Booths with handmade crafts, goodies to sample, designer jewelry, purses, salon products and more, 4-7pm, 217-423-9744.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Books Between Bites – February 7 & March 7

Decatur Public Library, 130 N. Franklin St. Discussions of a wide range of books, bring your lunch, presented by Friends of the Decatur Public Library, 12:15-1pm, free, 217-791-4423.

Chamber Business Breakfasts – February 7 & March 7

Decatur Club, 158 W. Prairie Ave. Hot breakfast and networking opportunities with more than 100 business professionals, 3/7 featured speaker Raymond Lai, director of the City of Decatur’s Department of Economic & Community Development, business casual, doors open 6:30am, breakfast and program 7-8am, $, registration preferred, www.decaturchamber.com or 217-422-2200.

Meals with Friends – February 14 & March 16

Johns Hill Senior Center, 601 N. Jasper St. Sweetheart lunches to celebrate Valentine’s Day 2/14, and St. Patrick’s Day 3/16, transportation available for $, 12pm, $, 217-429-7750.

Downtown Mardi Gras – February 24

Annual celebration at select restaurants with menu and drink specials, lots of beads and giveaways. Bizou, Sol Bistro, Lincoln Lounge, Robbie’s, and Sloan’s…the fun starts at 5! 217-423-0448.

