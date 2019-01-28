ART

Perkinson Exhibit – through February 8

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, Perkinson Gallery, 1184 W. Main St. Brilliant artworks on exhibit from the Millikin University permanent collection, M-F 12-5pm when school is in session, free, 217-424-6227.

First Friday Gallery Walks – February 1 & March 1

Four Downtown Art Galleries: Madden Arts Center’s Anne Lloyd Gallery and Blue Connection Gallery, 125 N. Water St.; Illinois Art Gallery, 160 E. Main St.; The ArtFarm, 252 N. Park St. An evening of unique art, artist talks, hors d’oeuvres and beverages in the downtown Decatur art galleries, 5-7:30pm, free, 217-423-3189.

First Friday Reception – February 1

Illinois Art Gallery Exhibit – February

Illinois Art Gallery, 160 E. Main St. First Friday opening reception for artist Nicole Christison during the Gallery Walk, artist talk 6:30pm, refreshments, F 2/1, 5-7:30pm, free. General exhibit viewing through February, Tu-F 11am-5pm, Sa 11am-3pm, free, 217-422-1509.

Honoring HER-story Exhibit – February 1-26

Opening Reception – February 1

Madden Arts Center, Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St. Four African American female artists — Sandra Bridges, Malika Jackson, Natalie Jackson O’Neal and Trish Williams — use four art forms to celebrate African American women throughout history. Opening reception 2/1, 5-7:30pm, free. General exhibit hours M-F 8:30am-4:30pm, Sa 10am-2pm, free, 217-423-3189.

The ArtFarm 11:11/Ankrom First Friday Opening – February 1

Exhibit – February 1-28

The ArtFarm, 252 N. Park St. First Friday opening reception featuring the works of Gene Tanta during the Gallery Walk, 5-7:30pm, free. General exhibit viewing through 2/28 during normal business hours, free, 217-330-9664.

Decatur Barn Colony Artists – February & March

Madden Arts Center, 2nd Floor, 125 N. Water St. Artists and friends of the arts gather to learn from each other, M’s 7-9pm, free, $ to join group, 217-791-4423.

Decatur Airport Exhibit – February

Decatur Airport, Main Terminal, Lobby Gallery, 910 Airport Rd. Featuring Barbara Dove’s paintings, airport lobby open hours, free, 217-422-1509.

Library Exhibit – February

Decatur Public Library, Art Gallery, 130 N. Franklin St. Featuring the January 2019 Young Artists Showcase blue ribbon winners, library hours, free, 217-422-1509.

Rock Springs Exhibits – February

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. The Decatur Camera Club’s photographs in the North Gallery and art by Sustain Our Natural Areas in the South Gallery, Rock Springs business hours, free, 217-423-7708.

Wildflour Exhibit – February

Wildflour Artisan Bakery & Café, 256 W. Main St. Featuring Judy Kimmons’ paintings, café open hours, free, 217-422-1509.

Perkinson Exhibit – February 11-23

Reception & Awards Ceremony – February 23

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, Perkinson Gallery, 1184 W. Main St. Annual A.C.E. High School Art Show, M-F 12-5pm when school is in session, free. Reception and awards ceremony 2/23, 4-5:30pm, free, 217-424-6227.

Perkinson Exhibit – February 25-March 29

Reception – March 7

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, Perkinson Gallery, 1184 W. Main St. Faculty biennial exhibit of recent works in varied mediums, M-F 12-5pm when school is in session, free. Reception 3/7, 5-7:30pm, free, 217-424-6227.

First Friday Reception – March 1

Illinois Art Gallery Exhibit – March

Illinois Art Gallery, 160 E. Main St. First Friday opening reception for fabric artist Cindy Harwood during the Gallery Walk, artist talk 6:30pm, refreshments, F 3/1, 5-7:30pm, free. General exhibit viewing through March, Tu-F 11am-5pm, Sa 11am-3pm, free, 217-422-1509.

Signs of Life Exhibit – March 1-27

Opening Reception – March 1

Madden Arts Center, Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St. Chicago artist Jason Watts mixes iconography, symbols and nostalgic references with vibrant color and a bold graphic quality. Opening reception 3/1, 5-7:30pm, free. General exhibit hours M-F 8:30am-4:30pm, Sa 10am-2pm, free, 217-423-3189.

The ArtFarm 11:11/Ankrom First Friday Opening – March 1

Exhibit – March

The ArtFarm, 252 N. Park St. First Friday opening reception featuring the works of Lucy Brownlee during the Gallery Walk, 5-7:30pm, free. General exhibit viewing through March during normal business hours, free, 217-330-9664.

Decatur Airport Exhibit – March

Decatur Airport, Main Terminal, Lobby Gallery, 910 Airport Rd. Featuring Nicole Christison’s paintings, airport lobby open hours, free, 217-422-1509.

Library Exhibit – March

Decatur Public Library, Art Gallery, 130 N. Franklin St. Featuring the works of Barn Colony, library hours, free, 217-422-1509.

Wildflour Exhibit – March

Wildflour Artisan Bakery & Café, 256 W. Main St. Featuring Barbara Dove’s paintings, café open hours, free, 217-422-1509.



CONCERTS & LIVE MUSIC

Masterworks III – February 2

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr.

The Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra performs Edward Elgar’s Enigma Variations, winners of the annual Concerto and Aria competition make their solo debuts, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.

Historical Novels and Unknown Piano Treasures – February 3

Millikin University, Perkinson Music Center, Kaeuper Hall, 1184 W. Main St. Performance of Carl Czerny’s 4-Handed Fantasies on Sir Walter Scott’s Waverley Novels by Dr. Sam Gingher and Dr. Pei-I Wang, 4pm, free, 217-424-6318.

Langston Hughes Project – February 9

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr.

“Ask Your Mama: 12 Moods of Jazz” is a multimedia concert performance of Hughes’ kaleidoscopic twelve-part epic jazz poem suite, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.

Dulcimer Music – February 9, 23 & March 9, 23

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Listen to volunteers play old time music, 10am-12pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Blue Grass Music Jams – February 10 & March 10

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Enjoy old time tunes played by area musicians, 1-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Valentine Gala – February 15

Decatur Club, 158 W. Prairie Ave. Millikin University’s Jazz Band I performs with guest vocalist Angel Spiccia for a memorable evening of great food and swinging sentimental favorites, reception 6:30pm, dinner 7pm, $, 217-429-4200.

Synergy – February 24

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr.

Percussion Ensemble Synergy presents a collaborative concert featuring performances by students and faculty from the College of Fine Arts, 4pm, 217-424-6318.

Masterworks IV – March 2

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. More than 300 performers from the Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra and the Millikin Union of Choirs present Mahler’s Symphony No. 2, known as the Resurrection Symphony, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.

Concertino for Percussion by David Gillingham – March 3

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. The Millikin Symphonic Wind Ensemble performs, joined by Millikin percussion faculty and the Morris, Illinois, Community Symphonic Winds, 4pm, free, 217-424-6318.

Irish/Celtic Salute – March 20

Millikin University, Kaeuper Hall, Perkinson Music Center, 1184 W. Main St. The Millikin Men perform a concert of old and new Irish music, 6 & 7:30pm, free, 217-424-6318.

Mid-Day MUSIC – March 20

Madden Arts Center, Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St. Millikin University faculty musicians David Cook and Emily Grabinski perform American duos for clarinet and piano, bring a brown bag lunch if you wish, 12:15-12:45pm, free, 217-423-3189.

American Duos for Clarinet and Piano – March 24

Millikin University, Perkinson Music Center, Kaeuper Hall, 1184 W. Main St. Performance by Dr. David Cook on clarinet and Emily Gravinski on piano, 4pm, free, 217-424-6318.

COMEDY & THEATER

Menopause The Musical – February 22-24

Decatur Civic Center Theatre, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza. Musical parody set to classic tunes from the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s, F & Sa 7:30pm, Sa & Su 2pm, Su 7pm, $, 217-422-7300.

Farce of Nature – February 8-10, 15-17

Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza. Non-stop hilarity in this Southern-fried farce, rated PG13 for adult humor, presented by Theatre 7, F’s & Sa’s 7:30pm, Su’s 2pm, $, 217-422-6161.

The Wolves – February 28-March 3

Millikin University Pipe Dreams Studio Theatre, 1099 W. Wood St. A portrait of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for nine American girls who just want to score some soccer goals, Th, F & Sa 7:30pm, Sa & Su 2pm, $, 217-424-6318.

Beauty and the Beast – March 15

Decatur Civic Center Theatre, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza. Musical production featuring local actors in grades 1-12 with two full casts and the Decatur Youth Symphony Orchestra, presented by the Decatur Park District’s PERFORM!, 7pm, $, 217-422-5911.

Chelsea Sunrise – March 22-24

Millikin University, Shilling Hall, Albert Taylor Theatre, 1184 W. Main St. Musical about a Toronto kid who models himself and his band after the music of the 1960’s British Invasion, F & Sa 7:30pm, Su 2pm, $, 217-424-6318.

Hand to God – March 22-April 6

Millikin University Pipe Dreams Studio Theatre, 1099 W. Wood St. A recent widow is asked to run her church’s puppet club where the puppets take on lives of their own, call for dates and times, $, 217-424-6318.

Sleeping Beauty – March 30-31

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr.

The enchanting artistry of the Alabama Ballet’s performance of Tchaikovsky’s Sleeping Beauty accompanied by members of the Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra, Sa 7:30pm, Su 2pm, $, 217-424-6318.

NATURE & GARDENS

Winter Photography Basics – February 9

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Bring your camera and tripod for a nature in winter photography workshop with the Decatur Camera club, all skill levels welcome, 1-4pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

Maple Syrup Programs – February 16

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Sample and discover how maple syrup is produced by tapping a tree, collecting the sap and boiling it down over an open fire, hourly from 11am-1pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

Forest Facts – February 19

First Lutheran Church, 250 W. Decatur St. Learn why our forests and trees are vitally important, presented by the Garden Club of Decatur, meeting 12:30pm, program and tea 2pm, free, 217-864-1371.

Nature Programs and Family Hikes – February & March

Rock Springs Conservation Area (RSCA), 3939 Nearing Ln.; Friends Creek Conservation Area (FCCA) 13734 Friends Creek Park Rd., Cisco; Fort Daniel Conservation Area (FDCA), 4975 Fort Daniel Rd; reservations required, 217-423-7708.

2/23 – Owl Prowl, FCCA, 9-10:30pm, $

2/28 – Twilight Hike, RSCA, 5-6:30pm, free

3/9 – Dog Hike (bring your leashed and friendly dog), FDCA, 2pm, free

3/20 – First Day of Spring Hike, RSCA, 4pm, free

3/31 – Spring Forest Hike, FCCA, 3pm, free

Using Prescribed Fire in Central Illinois – February 24

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Explore the history and application of conducting prescribed burns on the Illinois landscape, presented by Natural Resources Specialist Ethan Snively, 2pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Easter Parade…From Bunnies to Baubles – March 19

First United Methodist Church, 210 W. North St. A celebration of Easter, spring, parties and the start of a new growing season, presented by the Garden Club of Decatur, meeting and lunch 11:30am, program 1pm, $, reservations required, 217-864-1371.

Ice Age Animals – March 23

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Discover how mammoths, saber-toothed cats and dire wolves hunted their prey, then play some survival games, 2pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

Living with Wildlife: How to Help & Coexist – March 24

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. A naturalist discusses how to share your space peacefully with the natural world, 2pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

Frog Music – March 30

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Listen to native frog and toad songs and meet some real amphibians, 2pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.



EVENTS FOR CHILDREN & FAMILIES

PERFORM! presents Beauty and the Beast – March 15 -17

Decatur Civic Center. Actors in 1st – 12th grade will present the musical Beauty and the Beast, in conjunction with the Decatur Youth Symphony Orchestra. $8 in advance and $10 at door, 217-429-5911 or online at decatur-parks.org

Kidsfest – March 23

Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza. A family-friendly day of entertainment and activities with samples, business branding and product demonstrations, presented by Neuhoff Media, 11am-4pm, $, 217-423-9744.

Scovill Zoo Critter Egg Hunt – March 31

Scovill Zoo and the Children’s Museum will hold their annual Critter Egg Hunt, free for ages 10 and under..Attendees will enjoy pre-egg hunt songs/dances at 1:30 pm, followed by an egg hunt on the lawn. Although the zoo will be closed, free carousel rides will be available after the egg hunt until 3 p.m. The Children’s Museum of Illinois will offer reduced admission from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. For more information, call Scovill Zoo at 217-421-7435.

Canoe the Sangamon – March 30

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Paddle down the Sangamon River, all equipment provided, must have at least one adult in each canoe, bring water, 10am-1pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

FESTIVALS & EXPOSITIONS

Home, Lawn & Garden Show – March 16-17

Decatur Civic Center, #1 Gary Anderson Plaza. Local businesses and experts display, demonstrate and explain their products and services, presented by Metro Decatur Home Builders Association, Sa 9am-6pm, Su 11am-4pm, $, 217-422-7300.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Preserving Your Past – February 3

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Guest speaker Rachael Ward shares tips and guidelines on protecting old letters and documents and preserving family history, attendees can bring their own items for personal review, 2pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Farm to Table Valentine’s Dinner – February 16

Richland Community College, Bistro Five Thirty Seven, 1 College Park. Three-course, seasonally inspired and locally sourced dinner by Chef Brian Tucker and Richland Culinary Arts students, meet the area farmers, growers and chefs behind the meal, for adults only, doors open and appetizers 5:30pm, dinner 6pm, $, reservations required by 2/1, 217-877-6042.

Mardi Gras – February 23

Downtown Decatur. Annual celebration at select restaurants with menu and drink specials, lots of beads and giveaways. Bizou, Coney McKanes, Doherty’s, Gin Mill, Lincoln Lounge & Robbies Grille…the fun starts at 5! 217-423-0448.

A Novel Idea: From Pen to Published – March 6

Madden Arts Center, 125 N. Water St. Local author T L Fisher walks through the steps from putting idea on paper to publishing a final draft, light refreshments served, 6:30-7:30pm, free, reservations preferred, 217-423-3189.

Trip to Millikin’s Requarth Observatory – March 21

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Learn about what’s visible in the night sky, then hop in the van to attend a public observation night at Millikin University’s Requarth Observatory, 8-10pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

Decatur Rampage – March 30

Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza. Zero1USA Presents: Decatur Rampage Live Pro Wrestling Show, featuring former WWE Superstar The Boogeyman, 7pm, $, 217-422-7300.

