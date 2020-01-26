ART

Central Illinois Title Co. Exhibit – February-March

Central IL Title Co., 145 S. Water St. Featuring the works of Jessica Disbrow, business open hours, free, 217-422-1509.

Decatur Airport Exhibit – February

Decatur Airport, Main Terminal, Lobby Gallery, 910 Airport Rd. Exhibition of Jeannie Rhodes’ artworks, airport lobby open hours, free, 217-422-1509.

Decatur Barn Colony Artists – February & March

Madden Arts Center, 2nd Floor, 125 N. Water St. Artists and friends of the arts gather to improve their art skills and learn from each other, M’s 7-9pm, free to members, $ to join group, 217-791-4423.

Library Exhibit – February

Decatur Public Library, Art Gallery, 130 N. Franklin St. Featuring the artworks of Mike Delaney, library hours, free, 217-422-1509.

Rock Springs Exhibits – February

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. The Decatur Camera Club’s photographs displayed in the North Gallery and Melody Arnold’s photographs in the South Gallery, Rock Springs business hours, free, 217-423-7708.

Wildflour Exhibit – February-March

Wildflour Artisan Bakery & Café, 256 W. Main St. Featuring Pam Marty’s watercolor paintings, café open hours, free, 217-422-1509.

Perkinson Exhibit – February 3-March 20

Reception – February 12

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, Perkinson Gallery, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Exhibit of Simon Levin’s “Lineage”, Studio Conversations between Simon Levin & Apprentices: Brian Chen & Daniel Pfohl, wood fired pottery. Reception 2/12 5-7pm, Exhibit M-F 12-5pm when school is in session, free, 217-424-6227.

Michelle Sendy: In Flux – February 5-29

Opening Reception – February 7

Madden Arts Center, Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St. Clinton, IL artist Michelle Sendy exhibits her abstract paintings and collages. Opening reception 2/7, 5-7:30pm, free. General exhibit hours M-F 8:30am-4:30pm, Sa 10am-2pm, free, 217-423-3189.

First Friday Gallery Walks – February 7 & March 6

4 Downtown Art Galleries: Madden Arts Center’s Anne Lloyd Gallery and Blue Connection Gallery, 125 N. Water St.; Gallery 510, 160 E. Main St.; The ArtFarm, 252 N. Park St. An evening of unique art, artist talks, hors d’oeuvres and beverages in the downtown Decatur art galleries, 5-7:30pm, free, 217-423-3189.

First Friday Reception – February 7

Gallery 510 Exhibit – February

Gallery 510 Art & Framing, 160 E. Main St. First Friday opening reception for artist Marilyn Shull during the Gallery Walk, refreshments served, F 2/7, 5-7:30pm, free. General exhibit viewing month of February, Tu-F 11am-5pm, Sa 11am-3pm, free, 217-422-1509.

ArtFarm Exhibit – February

Opening Reception – February 7

The ArtFarm, 11:11/Ankrom Gallery, 252 N. Park St. Opening Reception 2/7 for Debra Joy Hart: Bringing Light to Sacred Shadows, 5-7:30pm, free. February exhibit hours Tu-F 9am-5pm, Sa 10am-2pm, free, 217-330-9664.

From Sheep to Sweater – February 12

Madden Arts Center, Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St. Local artist Donna Lighthouse will present a program on the process of turning wool into yarn and ultimately wearable clothing, 6:30-7:20pm, free, 217-423-3189.

Decatur Airport Exhibit – March

Decatur Airport, Main Terminal, Lobby Gallery, 910 Airport Rd. Exhibition of Annette Russo’s artworks, airport lobby open hours, free, 217-422-1509.

Library Exhibit – March

Decatur Public Library, Art Gallery, 130 N. Franklin St. Featuring the artworks of Marilyn Shull, library hours, free, 217-422-1509.

Barbara Houseworth: Retrospective– March 5-28

Opening Reception – March 6

Madden Arts Center, Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St. Indiana born artist Barbara Houseworth’s (1925-2015) works are exhibited covering a variety of styles. Opening reception 3/6, 5-7:30pm, free. General exhibit hours M-F 8:30am-4:30pm, Sa 10am-2pm, free, 217-423-3189.

First Friday Reception – March 6

Gallery 510 Exhibit – March

Gallery 510 Art & Framing, 160 E. Main St. First Friday opening reception for artist Jim Hill during the Gallery Walk, refreshments served, F 3/6, 5-7:30pm, free. General exhibit viewing month of March, Tu-F 11am-5pm, Sa 11am-3pm, free, 217-422-1509.

2020 Spring Student Art Show – March 23-April 3

First Friday Reception & Awards – April 3

Madden Arts Center, 3rd Floor Gallery, 125 N. Water St. High school teachers select 30 pieces from their class for exhibition, reception and awards 4/3, free. General exhibit hours M-F 8:30am-4:30pm, Sa 10am-2pm, free, 217-423-3189.

Annual Student Art Show – March 30-April 10

Reception and Awards Presentation – April 9

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, Perkinson Gallery, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Featuring freshman through junior art students’ works in various mediums. Reception and Awards 4/9 5-6pm, Exhibit M-F 12-5pm when school is in session, free, 217-424-6227.

BFA Thesis Exhibitions – March 30-May 3

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, Lower Gallery, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. and Blue Connection Gallery, 125 N. Water St. Bachelor of Fine Arts senior thesis works in various mediums on exhibit, M-F 12-5pm when school is in session, free, 217-424-6227.

CONCERTS & LIVE MUSIC

Masterworks III – February 1

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. The Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra features American advocate Amy Beach’s “Gaelic Symphony” along with performances by the winners of Millikin’s annual Concerto and Aria Competition, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.

Tuba and Electronics – February 2

Millikin University, Perkinson Music Center, Kaeuper Hall, 1184 W. Main St. Faculty Recital Series event with Tim Schachtschneider combining classical music and technology, 4pm, 217-424-6318.

Mid-Day MUSIC – February 5

Madden Arts Center, Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St. International pianist and Millikin University faculty musician, Silvan Negrutiu, presents excerpts from Beethoven 250, a celebration of Beethoven’s 250th birthday, bring a brown bag lunch if you wish, 12:15-12:45pm, free, 217-423-3189.

Dulcimer Music – February 8, 22 & March 7, 21

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Live music performed by the dulcimer club, 10am-12pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Beethoven 250 – February 9

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Pianist Silvan Nergutiu presents a recital celebrating Beethoven’s 250th birthday, 2pm, free, 217-424-6318.

Blue Grass Music Jams – February 9 & March 8

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Enjoy old time foot-tappin’ tunes played by area musicians, bring your instrument and play or just enjoy the music, 1-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Valentine Gala – February 14

Decatur Club, 158 W. Prairie Ave. Join Millikin University’s Jazz Band I and Millikin’s alum vocalist Angel Spiccia for a memorable Valentine’s evening of great food and swinging sentimental favorites, cash bar, doors open 5:30pm, arrival 6:30, dinner 7:30, performance 7:45, $, reservations required, 217-429-4216.

Ballet Folclorico Nacional De Mexico De Silvia Lozano – February 21

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. With an artistic career spanning over 56 years, the BFNM reflects the work of Mexico’s leading researchers and practitioners of folklore, dance, music and costumes, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.

Synergy – February 23

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Percussion Ensemble Synergy presents a collaborative concert featuring performances by students and faculty from the College of Fine Arts, highlighting musical influences on percussion music by cultures from around the world, 4pm, 217-424-6318.

Masterworks IV and Young Artists – February 29

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. The Young Artists Concert, and the Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra performs Beethoven’s Symphony No 5 which premiered in 1808, celebrating Beethoven’s 250th birthday, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.

Wind Ensemble Concert – March 1

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. The Millikin Symphonic Wind Ensemble III and friends perform, 4pm, 217-424-6318.

ICONS: Divas Through the Decades – March 6-15

The Little Theatre On The Square, 16 E. Harrison, Sullivan, IL. Song-and-dance musical revue celebrating the iconic women who changed music forever with hits from Aretha, Whitney, Barbara and more, featuring talent from across the country, on stage orchestra, evenings 7:30pm, matinees 2pm, $, 217-728-7375.

Irish/Celtic Salute – March 20

Decatur Club, 158 W. Prairie Ave. The Millikin Men are joined by the Broken Brogue Irish Band to present an Irish/Celtic Salute performing ancient chants to pub songs in a rollicking concert of new and old Irish music, 6 & 7:30pm, 217-424-6318.

Mid-Day MUSIC – March 25

Madden Arts Center, Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St. Millikin University faculty musicians Alexandra Rodriguez, Dr. David Cook and dr. Pei-I Wang perform solo and chamber music by French composers, informal chat with the musicians after the mini-concert, bring a brown bag lunch if you wish, 12:15-12:45pm, free, 217-423-3189.

A Cappella Live! – March 27

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. High-energy musical celebration of contemporary acapella with internationally-recognized, award-winning rising star ensembles, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.

Joie de Vivre – March 29

Millikin University, Perkinson Music Center, Kaeuper Hall, 1184 W. Main St. Final Faculty Recital Series event with Alexandra Rodriguez on flute, Dr. David Cook on clarinet and Dr. Pei-I Wang on piano exploring solo and chamber music by French composers, 4pm, 217-424-6318.

COMEDY & THEATRE

The 39 Steps – February 14-16, 21-23

Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza. A fast-paced whodunit with a mix of Hitchcock, a spy novel and a dash of Monty Python, lots of laughs and 150 zany characters, presented by Theatre 7, F’s & Sa’s 7:30pm, Su’s 2pm, $, 217-422-6161.

The Pirates of Penzance – February 20-23

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. An updated version of a classic operetta where the “pirates” are members of a 50s biker-gang and one young pirate apprentice meets the sorority girl of his dreams, a collaboration between Millikin University’s Opera Theatre, Chamber Orchestra and School of Theatre and Dance, Th, F & Sa 7:30pm, Su 2pm, $, 217-424-6318.

The Nick Di Paolo Show – February 28

Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza. Comedian Nick De Paolo has performed on The Tonight Show, Late Night with David Letterman, Jimmy Kimmel Live and Conan O’Brien, show 8pm, $, 217-422-7300.

Actors from the London Stage: The Tempest – March 5

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Performance of Shakespeare’s plays with a minimum of props and no sets with the actors never leaving the stage which offer an intriguing and comedic effect, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.

Seussical the Musical – March 26-29

Millikin University, Shilling Hall, Albert Taylor Theatre, 1184 W. Main St. Based on the classic stories of Dr. Seuss and featuring a fabulous score, presented by Millikin University’s Department of Theatre & Dance, Th, F & Sa 7:30pm, Sa & Su 2pm, $, 217-424-6318.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Musical – March 27-29 & April 3-5

Decatur Civic Center Theater, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Musical comedy with audience participation about six awkward spelling champions learning that winning (and losing) isn’t everything, but at least the losers get a juice box, presented by Decatur Underground Theater, F’s & Sa’s 7pm, Su’s 2pm, $, 217-422-7300.

HISTORY & MUSEUMS

Hands on History: Newspapers in the 1800s – February 2

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Explore what a typical Central Illinois newspaper was like before the Civil War by examining its layout, content, and more, 2pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Decatur’s Five Civil War Generals – March 29

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Hear the public and personal stories behind these five remarkable men, 2pm, free, 217-423-7708.

NATURE & GARDENS

Saturday Zoo Buzz – February & March

Scovill Zoo, Education Center, 71 S. Country Club Rd. Adult focused presentations by zoo professionals from around Illinois, featuring local, national and global conservation topics, coffee and snacks provided, 9-10am, $, 217-421-7435.

2/1 – Small Steps to Save the World

3/7 – Zoo Recreation

Predators of the Prairie – February 8

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Join a naturalist to hear about the different predators found in our prairies, then go outside to find some, dress warm, 1pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

Maple Syrup Programs – February 15

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Sample and discover how maple syrup is produced by tapping a tree, collecting the sap and boiling it down over an open fire, hourly from 11am-1pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

Nature Programs and Family Hikes – February & March

Griswold Conservation Area (GCA), 9896 Meridian Rd., Blue Mound, IL.; Fort Daniel Conservation Area (FDCA), 4975 Fort Daniel Rd, dress warm, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

2/22 – Owl Prowl, GCA, 8-9:30pm, $

2/29 – Leap Day Nature Walk, FDCA, 5-6:30pm, free

3/7 – Night Hike, GCA, 8-9:30pm, $

Floral Design Going Green – March 17

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1 Bachrach Ct. Varied topics presented by speakers from the Garden Club of Decatur, for adults, 1-2pm, free, 217-620-6850.

2/15 – George Virgil on water conservation using 10% of water often used

3/17 – Candace Hart on going green in the floral industry

World Water Day Movie Night – March 22

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Discover the importance of fresh water through a critically acclaimed documentary about Earth’s rivers and lakes, popcorn provided, 7pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

Hibernators of Macon County – March 28

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Discover which animals have been dormant all winter as they begin to awaken, view furs, skeletons and a live animal, 2pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

EVENTS FOR CHILDREN & FAMILIES

Fairy Tale Ball – March 20-21

Children’s Museum of Illinois, 55 S. Country Club Rd. A story book evening for little princesses and princes, regal food, magical surprises, dancing with your favorite fairy tale characters, children encouraged to dress as their favorite fairy tale character, 6-8pm, $, reservations encouraged, 217-423-5437.

KIDSFEST – March 21

Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Family friendly day of entertainment and activities including bounce houses, games, balloon animals, face painting and more, presented by Neuhoff Media, 11am-4pm, $, 217-423-9744.

SPORTS, HEALTH & FITNESS

Penguin in the Park 5K Run/Walk – March 28

Fairview Park, 1300 W. Eldorado St. Celebrate the 15th anniversary of the event, run or walk the course, proceeds benefit Millikin University’s scholarship fund for entrepreneurship students and youth athletic programs through the Decatur Indoor Sports Center, 300 meter Penguin Dash for kids 8:30am, 5 K 9am, $, registration required,

217-615-0511.

FESTIVALS & EXPOSITIONS

Home, Lawn & Remodeling Expo – March 14-15

Decatur Civic Center, #1 Gary Anderson Plaza. Local businesses and experts display, demonstrate, and explain their products and services for homeowners of Central Illinois, Sa 9am-4pm, Su 11am-3pm, $, 217-422-7300.

SPECIAL EVENTS

A Novel Idea: From Pen to Published – March 6

Madden Arts Center, 125 N. Water St. Program from local author T L Fisher on the steps from putting an idea on paper to publishing a final draft, light refreshments served, 6:30-7:30pm, free, reservations preferred, 217-423-3189.

Books Between Bites – February 5 & March 4

Decatur Public Library, 130 N. Franklin St. A book or topic of interest is presented by a speaker, you do not have to have read the book, bring your lunch, coffee provided, 12:15-1pm, free, 217-791-4423.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade – March 14

Downtown parade route. Kickoff at 11:00am with after party at the Knights of Columbus (KC) Hall. 217-422-2624.

2020 Run to LSB – March 14

Race kicks off St Patrick’s Day Parade downtown and ends at the post race party at Lock Stock & Barrel. Runners get a bunch of cool stuff. Pre-registration only before March 1. $35 entry fee. 217-429-7411.

