ART

Decatur Airport Exhibit – June

Decatur Airport, Main Terminal, Lobby Gallery, 910 S. Airport Rd. Featuring Annette Russo’s works, airport lobby open hours, free, 217-422-1509.



Library Exhibit – June

Decatur Public Library, Art Gallery, 130 N. Franklin St. Exhibit of Sue Watts’ paintings, library hours, free, 217-422-1509.



Rock Springs Exhibit – June

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Featuring the wildlife and nature photography of Chris and Alan Perry in the North Gallery and Kattina Williams in the South Gallery, Nature Center open hours, free, 217-423-7708.



Wildflour Exhibit – June

Wildflour Artisan Bakery & Café, 256 W. Main St. Barbara Dove’s oil paintings on exhibit, café open hours, free, 217-422-1509.



CHINA: Symbols & Motifs, A Chinese Art Journey – June 2-July 27

Opening Cultural Event – June 2

Madden Arts Center, Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St. Exhibit of authentic traditional and contemporary Chinese arts featuring paintings, jade carvings, ceramics, textiles and more. Family-friendly opening event 6/2 with Chinese dancers, authentic Chinese food, live music by the Jasmine Field Orchestra ensemble and more, 5-7:30pm, free. General exhibit hours M-F 8:30am-4:30pm, Sa 10am-4pm, free, 217-423-3189.



First Friday – June 2

Gallery 510 Exhibit – June

Gallery 510/NOVA Framing, 160 E. Main St. First Friday opening reception 6/2 featuring Jamie Rutherford’s works, refreshments served, 5-7:30pm, artist’s talk 6:30pm, free. General exhibit hours Tu-F 11am-5pm, Sa 11am-3pm, free, 217-422-1509.



Decatur Airport Exhibit – July

Decatur Airport, Main Terminal, Lobby Gallery, 910 S. Airport Rd. Featuring the works of Greg Fombelle, airport lobby open hours, free, 217-422-1509.



Library Exhibit – July

Decatur Public Library, Art Gallery, 130 N. Franklin St. Exhibit of Shirley Buescher’s works, library hours, free, 217-422-1509.



Rock Springs Exhibit – July

Rock Springs Nature Center, Exhibit Hall, 3939 Nearing Ln. Featuring Sue Watts’ nature watercolor paintings in the North Gallery and Robert Reed’s nature photography in the South Gallery, Nature Center open hours, free, 217-423-7708.



Wildflour Exhibit – July

Wildflour Artisan Bakery & Café, 256 W. Main St. Sue Watts’ paintings on exhibit, café open hours, free, 217-422-1509.



First Friday – July 7

Gallery 510 Exhibit – July

Gallery 510/NOVA Framing, 160 E. Main St. First Friday opening reception 7/7 featuring Brenda Bunch’s art works, refreshments served, 5-7:30pm, artist’s talk 6:30pm, free. General exhibit hours, Tu-F 11am-5pm, Sa 11am-3pm, free, 217-422-1509.



First Friday Gallery Walk – July 7

3 Downtown Art Galleries: Madden Arts Center’s Anne Lloyd Gallery and Blue Connection Gallery 125 N. Water St.;.and Gallery 510 160 E. Main St. Walk around the block for art, artists’ talks, live music and refreshments, 5-7:30pm, free, 217-423-3189.



Art on the Farm: Two Central Illinois Artists – July 16

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. McLean County Museum of History Librarian Bill Kemp explores the lives of two little-known artists who used crops and livestock as artistic inspiration, 2pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

CONCERTS & LIVE MUSIC

Chill on the Hill – Summer Concert Series – June & July

Fletcher Park, 400 S. Henderson St., Mt. Zion. Enjoy an outdoor family concert in the park, concessions available for $, no outside food, drinks and/or pets allowed, gates open 6:30pm, music 7-10pm, $4 for ages 12+, 217-864-5424.

6/1 – Feudin’ Hillbillys

6/8 – James Armstrong

6/15 – Imagine That

6/22 – Melody Line

6/29 – Ethan Bell Band

7/6 – Lady Luck

7/13 – Bygones

7/20 – Lick Creek Band



Dulcimer Music – June 3, 17 & July 1, 15, 29

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Tranquil dulcimer music played by the Dulcimer Club, 10am-12pm, free, 217-423-7708.



Rock Springs Outdoor Summer Concerts – June 4, 25 & July 2, 16

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. An evening of bluegrass, folk, or old-time country music, bring a lawn chair, 7-8pm, free, 217-423-7708.

6/4 – Cactus Ranch

6/25 – The Deep Hollow

7/2 – Chickadee Sermon

7/16 – River Ramblers



Decatur Municipal Band Concerts – June & July

The 160th annual family friendly summer band concerts featuring traditional and contemporary band music, bring lawn chairs and/or blankets, free, 217-422-2316.

6/5-7/31 – M’s, Central Park in Downtown Decatur, 7pm

6/11-7/30 – Su’s, Fairview Park, Large Pavilion, 1455 W. Fairview Park Dr., 6pm

6/21 – Overlook Adventure Park, 2501 E. Nelson Park Rd., 7:30pm



Shake the Lake Concert Series – June 9, 23 & July 4, 21

Nelson Park, parking lot west of Beach House restaurant, 2301 E. Lakeshore Dr. Featuring up-and-coming country music stars, presented by the Decatur Park District, www.decatur-parks.org for details, 6pm, free, $ for concessions, 217-422-5911.

6/9-Borderline

6/23-Craig Campbell and Sam Grow

7/4-Wreckless Whiskey

7/21-Jackie Lee with Justin Adams



Acoustic Blues Guitar Workshop – June 10

Decatur Public Library, 130 N. Franklin St. A bottleneck slide, followed by an acoustic blues guitar workshop, presented by Reverend Robert, bring your acoustic guitars, each lasts about one hour, 1pm, free, 217-855-4262.



Icon for Hire: You Can’t Kill Us Tour – June 10

Macon County Fair Grounds, Maltas Building, 3700 N. Westlawn Ave. Fun for all ages during the Macon County Fair with live music events, also included supporting acts from Assuming We Survive and October Sky, presented by Brown Beans Consulting, 8-11pm, $, 217-330-5735.



Blue Grass Music Jams – June 11 & July 9

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Enjoy old time tunes by local musicians, 1-4pm free, 217-423-7708.

Oakwood Street Festival – June 24

South Oakland Ave. Live music, food and fun! List of bands to be announced on facebook. 5:00-midnight. Oakwooddecatur.com



Greater Decatur Youth Band Concerts – July & August

Decatur Park District’s Greater Decatur Youth Band performances by students in grades 4-10, bring lawn chairs, blankets and/or a picnic, 6pm, free, www.millikin.edu/bands or 217-424-6309.

7/5 – Millikin University Quad, 1184 W. Main St.

7/19 – Kiwanis Park Ice Cream Social, 407 S. Redwood Ln.

7/26 – Cresthaven Park, 4051 Arthur Ct.

8/2 – Fairview Park Lantern Parade, 1455 W. Fairview Park Dr.



Full Throttle Friday – July 7

Decatur Civic Center Lawn. Bike Night in the parking lot from 6:00-8:00pm and free concert by blues artist Patrick Sweany starts at 8:30pm on the lawn. Food & beverage available. Free music.

COMEDY & THEATER

Shakespeare in the Park – June 2

Overlook Adventure Park, Nelson Park, 2501 E. Nelson Park Rd. A touring theater production of Julius Caesar in a relaxed outdoor setting, presented by Stone Soup Shakespeare, bring a blanket or lawn chair, 6:30pm, free, 217-422-5911.



Summer Mainstage Shows

Little Theatre on the Square, 16 E. Harrison St., Sullivan, dates and show times vary, $, www.thelittletheatre.org or 217-728-7375.

6/7-6/18 – Beauty and the Beast

6/21-7/2 – Thoroughly Modern Millie

7/5-7/16 – Smokey Joe’s Café

7/19-7/30 – Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Theatre for Young Audiences

Little Theatre on the Square, 16 E. Harrison St., Sullivan, 10:30am, dates vary, $, www.thelittletheatre.org or 217-728-7375.

6/9-17 – Fancy Nancy

7/7-7/15 – The Lion King, Jr.

Death of a Hot Sauce Salesman – June 29 & 30

Main Hangar Restaurant. Spice up your evening with a dinner theatre murder mystery presented by Theatre 7. Doors open at 6:30pm, dinner served at 7:00pm. Advance reservations required by calling 217-421-7452 or www.mainhangarrestaurant.net. Tickets are $35.00 per person and include the buffet, dessert, coffee, tea, soft drinks and gratuity. Cash bar is available.



Disney’s Lion King KIDS – July 14-15

Decatur Civic Center Theatre, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza. Performance by the B.O.S.S., Jr. actors ages 6-11, F 7pm, Sa 2pm, $, reserved seating, 217-422-5911.



Singin’ In the Rain – July 15-16

Decatur Civic Center Theatre, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza. Performance by the B.O.S.S., Sr. actors ages 11-18, Sa 7pm, Su 2pm, $, reserved seating, 217-422-5911.

HISTORY & MUSEUMS

Bethel School Open House – June 3 & July 1

Friends Creek Conservation Area, 13734 Friends Creek Park Rd., Cisco. Tour one of Macon County’s last one-room schoolhouses, circa 1890, now restored as a museum, 1-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.



Homestead Prairie Farm Tours – June & July

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Tour the historic 1860’s Decatur farm house listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Sa’s & Su’s 1-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.



Vintage Baseball – June 10 & July 15

Rock Springs Conservation Area, Trobaugh Field, 3939 Nearing Ln. The Rock Springs Ground Squirrels challenge their opponents in a true gentlemen’s baseball match with vintage uniforms and authentic 1858 rules, around or about 12pm, free, 217-423-7708.

6/10 – vs. St. Louis Unions & Springfield Lone Nine

7/15 – vs. Belleville Stags



Lincoln’s Legacy: Lessons from History – June 18

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Guest speaker Dan Guillory, Millikin University Professor Emeritus and author, explores Abraham Lincoln’s compassion, tolerance and civility, 2pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.



Independence Day 1860 – June 24

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Celebrate our nation’s birthday 1860’s style with Homestead Prairie Farm tours, old-time toys and games, ice cream social and concert by the Rock Springs Dulcimer Club, bring a picnic lunch if desired, 12-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.



Governor Richard Oglesby Mansion Open House – June 25 & July 30

421 W. William St. Tour the restored Victorian home of the Illinois Governor and learn of his friendship with Abraham Lincoln and his life as a Civil War General, 2-4pm, $, 217-423-7708.



James Millikin Homestead Tours – June 25 & July 30

125 S. Pine St. Tour the beautiful Victorian mansion, circa 1875, that belonged to one of Decatur’s leading citizens, 2-4pm, $, 217-422-9003.

NATURE & GARDENS

Family Hikes & Walks – June & July

Rock Springs Conservation Area (RSCA) 3939 Nearing Ln.; Fort Daniel Conservation Area (FDCA) 4975 Fort Daniel Rd.; Griswold Conservation Area (GCA) 9896 Meridian Rd., Blue Mound; free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

6/3 – Creek Walk (FDCA), 2pm, dress for mud

6/10 – River Trail & Lunch (RSCA), 2.5 miles, bring lunch, 11am-1pm

7/8 – Buck Moon (GCA), 10pm

7/22 – Prairie Flowers (RSCA), 10am



Frog and Toad Shows – June 8 & July 13

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Several species shown by the naturalist, 6-7pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-7708.



Garden Club of Decatur – June 20

First Lutheran Church, 250 W. Decatur St. Open to the public, Veggie Floral Art program presented by Maria Christian, meeting 12:30pm, program 1pm, tea 2pm, free, 217-330-6614.



Bugs, Bugs, Bugs! – June 25

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Catch and learn about our local insects, 2pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.



Bats in the Barn – July 29

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Carpool to Sand Creek Conservation Area to observe wild bats as they fly out for a night of hunting, 7-9pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

EVENTS FOR CHILDREN & FAMILIES

Free Zoo Admission Thursdays – June & July

Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Rd. Free admission to Scovill Zoo every Thursday in June and July, Th’s 9:30am-6pm, free, 217-421-7435.



Pro Tips/Family Fun Nights – June 1, 8 & June 22-July 27

Hickory Point Golf Course, 727 W. Weaver Rd. Join Decatur Park District’s golf professionals for tips on the driving range and putting green, for all skill levels, unlimited range balls, Th’s 6-7pm, $ with family rates, 217-421-7444.



Movies in the Park – June 2 & July 7

Bring a blanket and snacks to watch a movie on the huge inflatable screen at dusk, free, 217-422-5911.

6/2 – Moana, at Overlook Adventure Park, 2501 E. Nelson Park Rd.

7/7 – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, at Fairview Park, 1455 W. Fairview Pk. Dr.



Airport Fun Day – June 3

Decatur Airport, EAA Hangar #107, 910 S. Airport Rd. K-9 demonstrations, Scovill Mobile Zoo, explore Decatur Park District’s Striker emergency vehicle, pancake breakfast sponsored by the Experimental Aircraft Association, 8-11am, free, 217-428-2423.



Sensory Friendly Hours – June 3-4 & July 1-2

Children’s Museum of Illinois, 55 S. Country Club Rd. Visit the museum when exhibits are turned down and the crowd is controlled, Su’s also include visits of comfort dogs from Paw Print Ministries and art activity from Millikin University’s Art Therapy Department, Sa’s 9-10am, Su’s 12-1pm, $, 217-423-5437.



Faerie Garden Tea Party – June 10

Mari-Mann Herb Farm, 1405 Mari-Mann Ln. Experience the magic of make-believe in the Faerie Garden with stories, chimes, fairy dust and an English High Tea in memory of Maribeth King, 10am-12pm, $, reservations required, 217-429-1555.



Bicycle Rodeo – June 14

Fletcher Park, 323 Fletcher Park Blvd., Mt. Zion. Bring your bicycle for games of skill, safety and fun, Mt. Zion Police Department’s trained bicycle officers demonstrate their skills, 9am, free, 217-864-5424.



Fletcher Park Movie Night – June 16 & July 14

Fletcher Park, 323 Fletcher Park Blvd., Mt. Zion. Family movie outdoors on the big screen, dusk, free, 217-864-5424.

6/16 – Horton Hears a Who

7/14 – The Peanuts Movie



Dad’s Day Dollar Deals – June 18

Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Rd. Celebrate Father’s Day with special $1 deals on admission, train and carousel rides, and additional per-person deals for the entire family, 9:30am-6pm, $, 217-421-7435.



Father’s Day at Overlook – June 18

Overlook Adventure Park, Nelson Park, 2501 E. Nelson Park Rd. Dads play mini golf at no charge with a paid child, 12-10pm, 217-422-2316.



Beauty & the Beast Tea Party – June 24

Madden Arts Center, 125 N. Water St. Meet Belle, play Beauty and the Beast games with prizes, art projects and activities, food, snacks, movie, popcorn and more, for children of all ages, ages 6 and under must be accompanied by an adult, 11:30am-2pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-3189.



Ice Cream Safari – July 16

Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Rd. A wild safari through the zoo and samples of ice cream at various stations, presented by Prairie Farms Dairy, 1-4pm, $, 217-421-7435.



KidStock – July 29

Children’s Museum of Illinois, 55 S. Country Club Rd. Arts and music festival featuring local children’s musicians, crafts from local organizations, bring a t-shirt to tie-dye, 10am-2pm, $, 217-423-5437.

SPORTS, HEALTH & FITNESS

Community Yoga – June 4 & July 2

Nelson Park, Pavilion #1, 2301 E. Lakeshore Dr. Enjoy yoga in the great outdoors led by Decatur Park District and area licensed instructors, limited number of mats available, 10-11:30am, free, 217-422-5911.



Tuesday Night Park Runs – June 6-July 25

Fairview Park, Pavilion #1, 1455 W. Fairview Park Dr. Weekly family event includes half-mile Tot Trot, one-mile fun run, or various distance runs, for all ages and skill levels, presented by Staley Credit Union, Tu’s, registration 5:30pm, runs 6pm, $, 217-429-3472.



Staley Firecracker Road Run/Walk – July 4

Nelson Park, Rock Garden Parking Lot, 2301 E. Lakeshore Dr. Annual 4-mile or 8-mile run, 2-mile fun run/walk, or half-mile kids run, register by 6/23 to guarantee a Firecracker shirt or tank, check-in 6:30-7:15am, Kids Run 7:30am, race 8am, $, 217-429-3472.

Decatur Lakeside Triathlon – July 8 & 9

Nelson Park. Kids Race and Kids Duathlon on July 8 at 7:30am. Adult Races on July 9 at 7:30am. Compete as individual or team. Register at decaturtriathlon.com

USTA/Ursula Beck Pro Tennis Classic – July 31-August 6

Fairview Park, Tennis Complex, 1640 W. Monument Hill Dr. The 19th annual tournament for professional male tennis players from more than 20 countries, competition for ATP World Ranking Points and $25,000 in prize money, match times vary but are generally 10am-6pm, free admission, 217-421-7432.

FESTIVALS & EXPOSITIONS

Macon County Fair – June 6-11

Macon County Fair Grounds, 3700 N. Westlawn Ave. The 161st fair with pageants, rodeo, carnival, truck and tractor pulls, demolition derby and more, Tu-F 5-10pm, Sa & Su 1-10pm, $, www.maconcountyfair.com or 217-875-0135.



Blue Ribbon Night – July 3

Fletcher Park, 323 Fletcher Park Blvd., Mt. Zion. Annual family friendly 4th of July event (no alcohol), food vendors, fireworks display at dusk, gates open 6pm, free, 217-864-5424.



4th of July Festivities – July 4

Nelson Park, 2301 E. Lakeshore Dr. Decatur Park District’s Independence Day celebration, family friendly activities, B.O.S.S. with Disney’s Lion King KIDS & Singin’ In the Rain preview performances 5pm, Shake the Lake Concert 6pm, fireworks display at dusk, free, 217-422-5911.









SPECIAL EVENTS

15th Anniversary Open House – June 3-4

Wabash Depot Antique Center, 780 E. Cerro Gordo St. Entertainment, refreshments, dealer specials, door prizes, silent auction: 5/28-6/4, Sa 10am-5pm, Su 12-5pm, free admission, 217-233-0800.



Farmers Market – June 3-October 28

Central Park, Downtown Decatur. llinois’ oldest farmers market with baked goods, jams, jellies, and farm fresh produce grown by local farmers, Sa’s 8am-12pm, $ to purchase goods, 217-428-3380 or 217-520-5098.



Saturday Produce Market – June 3-September 23

Richland Community College, under the wind turbine, 1 College Park. Local vendors sell their fruits, vegetables, plants, baked goods and crafts, Sa’s 8am-12pm, $ to purchase goods, 217-855-8069.

Community Awards Gala – June 9

Decatur Club, 158 W. Prairie. The Metro Decatur Black Chamber of Commerce awards gala features guest speaker J. Alexander Martin, co-founder of FUBU and founder of AFashionMind. Tickets are $75.00 per person and may be purchased at Victory Medical and Equipment, 163 N. Water St. Deadline to purchase tickets is Thursday, June 1st. Tickets will not be available at the door. Black tie. Social at 6:00pm, dinner, awards and speaker at 7:00pm, dancing to music by Smooth Times Band 9:00-11:00pm.



City-Wide Clean Up – June 13

Decatur Civic Center parking lot, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza. Residents may dispose of large items such as furniture, mattresses, household items and limited tires at no charge, no electronics, paint or yard waste accepted, 2-6pm, free, 217-424-2864 or 217-424-2727.



Community Prayer Breakfast – June 14

Decatur Conference Center & Hotel, 4191 US Highway 36 West. The 9th annual event for all community members to join in prayer and fellowship with local pastors, hot breakfast served, guest speaker Biggest Loser Finalist Sonya Jones, doors open 6:30am, breakfast/program 7-8:30am, $, reservations required before 6/9, 217-422-2200.



Paint, Stain and Varnish Collections – June 14 & July 12

Macon County Environmental Management, 1750 N. 21st St. Proper disposal of old and discarded wet paints, stains and varnishes, latex or oil based paints accepted, stains and varnishes in original labeled containers, residential items only, no business or commercial items accepted, 9:30am-1pm, free, 217-425-4505.



Animal Shelter Open House – June 24

Macon County Animal Control & Care Center, 2820 E. Parkway Dr. Annual open house with activities, refreshments, door prizes, adoption specials, veterans may adopt a pet for no charge, sponsored by the Decatur & Macon County Animal Shelter Foundation, 12-4pm, free, 217-423-7387.



Poetry on the Prairie – July 2

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Bring and recite your favorite poem written by a 19th century poet or by an Illinois poet of any era, or just listen in, 2pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.





