ART

AFRICA – June 1-July 28

Opening Cultural Event – June 1

Pre-K African Art Experience – June 30

Madden Arts Center, Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St. Exhibit of authentic African handmade arts including paintings by Nigeria’s Art Ambassador Ibiyinka Alao, sculptures, baskets, masks, ritual artifacts and more. General exhibit hours M-F 8:30am-4:30pm, Sa 10am-4pm, free, 217-423-3189.

6/1 – Family-friendly opening event with authentic food, music, dance and storytelling, meet Ibiyinka Alao, create African-inspired art, 5-7:30pm, free.

6/30 – Pre-K Experience with music, art, movement acting and more, ages 2-5 with an adult, $, reservations required, 10:30-11:30am.

Decatur Airport Exhibit – June

Decatur Airport, Main Terminal, Lobby Gallery, 910 S. Airport Rd. Featuring Annette Russo’s works, airport lobby open hours, free, 217-422-1509.

First Friday – June 1

Gallery 510 Exhibit – June

Gallery 510/NOVA Framing, 160 E. Main St. First Friday opening reception 6/1 featuring Rae Nell Spencer’s paintings, refreshments served, 5-7:30pm, artist’s talk 6:30pm, free. General exhibit hours Tu-F 11am-5pm, Sa 11am-3pm, free, 217-422-1509.

First Friday Gallery Walks – June 1 & July 6

Downtown Decatur Art Galleries: Anne Lloyd Gallery and Blue Connection, 125 N. Water St.; Gallery 510, 160 E. Main St.; The ArtFarm, 252 N. Park St. Visit four downtown Decatur art galleries featuring unique art, artist talks, live music, hors d’oeuvres and beverages, 5-7:30pm, free, 217-423-3189.

Library Exhibit – June

Decatur Public Library, Art Gallery, 130 N. Franklin St. Decatur Area Arts Council 50th Anniversary exhibit, library hours, free, 217-422-1509.

Rock Springs Exhibit – June

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Featuring wildlife and nature photography by Chris and Alan Perry in the North Gallery and Kattina Williams in the South Gallery, Nature Center open hours, free, 217-423-7708.

Wildflour Exhibit – June

Wildflour Artisan Bakery & Café, 256 W. Main St. Jessica Disbrow’s works on exhibit, café open hours, free, 217-422-1509.

Decatur Airport Exhibit – July

Decatur Airport, Main Terminal, Lobby Gallery, 910 S. Airport Rd. Featuring the works of Judy Kimmons, airport lobby open hours, free, 217-422-1509.

Library Exhibit – July

Decatur Public Library, Art Gallery, 130 N. Franklin St. Featuring the works of Beki Van Meter, library hours, free, 217-422-1509.

Rock Springs Exhibit – July

Rock Springs Nature Center, Exhibit Hall, 3939 Nearing Ln. Featuring Sue Watts’ nature watercolor paintings in the North Gallery and Robert Reed’s nature photography in the South Gallery, Nature Center open hours, free, 217-423-7708.

First Friday – July 6

Gallery 510 Exhibit – July

Gallery 510/NOVA Framing, 160 E. Main St. First Friday opening reception 7/6 featuring the wood turning of Jeremy Williams, refreshments served, 5-7:30pm, artist’s talk 6:30pm, free. General exhibit hours, Tu-F 11am-5pm, Sa 11am-3pm, free, 217-422-1509.



CONCERTS & LIVE MUSIC

Dulcimer Music – June 2, 16, 30 & July 14, 28

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Music played by the Dulcimer Club, 10am-12pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Outdoor Summer Concert Series – June & July

Rock Springs Conservation Area, West Lawn, 3939 Nearing Ln. An evening of bluegrass, folk or old-time country music, bring a lawn chair, rain location inside the Nature Center, 7-8pm, free, 217-423-7708.

6/3 – Cactus Ranch

6/17 – Cross Country Classics

7/8 – Rylie Bourne & Damon Atkins

7/22 – Square of the Root

7/29 – Ashley Riley

Decatur Municipal Band Concerts – June & July

The 161st annual family-friendly summer band concerts featuring traditional and contemporary band music, bring lawn chairs and/or blankets, free, 217-422-2316.

6/4-7/30 – M’s, Central Park in downtown Decatur, 7pm

6/10-7/29 – Su’s, Fairview Park, large pavilion, 1455 W. Fairview Park Dr., 6pm (except 7/1)

7/1 – Life Foursquare Church, 2954 W. Ash St., 7:30pm

7/18 – Millikin University Quad, 1184 W. Main St.7pm

Blue Grass Music Jams – June 10 & July 8

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Enjoy old time tunes by local musicians, 1-4pm free, 217-423-7708.

Shake the Lake Concert Series – June 22 & July 4, 27

Nelson Park, parking lot west of Beach House restaurant, 2301 E. Lakeshore Dr. Live concerts in the park, presented by Dansig in conjunction with Neuhoff Media, band list and details on the Decatur Park District and NowDecatur Facebook pages, 6pm, free, beer and concessions available for $, no personal coolers allowed, 217-422-5911.

Sounds of Summer Concert Series – June 23 & July 28

Decatur Civic Center, Front Lawn, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza. Bring lawn chairs and blankets for music, dancing, singing and fun, food and beverages available for $, no outside food or drinks allowed, period clothing encouraged, children must be accompanied by an adult,

6-9pm, free, 217-422-7300.

6/23 – The Shagadelics (’70s band)

7/28 – The Breakfast Club (’80s band)

Greater Decatur Youth Band Concerts – July

Decatur Park District’s Greater Decatur Youth Band performances by students in grades 4-10, bring lawn chairs, blankets and/or a picnic, 7pm, free, 217-422-5911.

7/11 & 7/30 – Fairview Park, 1455 W. Fairview Park Dr.

7/18 – Millikin University Quad, 1184 W. Main St.

7/23 – Central Park, downtown Decatur

Oakwood Block Party – July 14

South Oakland Avenue. Live music, delicious food, cold beer, dancing and fun starts at 5:00 pm.

COMEDY & THEATER

Summer Mainstage Shows

Little Theatre on the Square, 16 E. Harrison St., Sullivan, dates vary, matinees 2pm, evening shows 8pm, $, www.thelittletheatre.org or 217-728-7375.

6/6-6/17 – Million Dollar Quartet

6/20-7/1 – Hello Dolly

7/5-7/15 – Damn Yankees

7/18-7/29 – Annie

Theatre for Young Audiences

Little Theatre on the Square, 16 E. Harrison St., Sullivan, 10:30am, dates vary, $, www.thelittletheatre.org or 217-728-7375.

6/8-6/16 – Aladdin, Jr.

7/6-7/14 – Super Kids

High School Musical – July 21-22

Decatur Civic Center Theatre, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza. Performance by the B.O.S.S., Sr. (Best Of Summer Stock) actors ages 11-18, Sa 7pm, Su 2pm, $, 217-422-5911.

A Year with Frog and Toad – July 20-21

Decatur Civic Center Theatre, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza. Performance by the B.O.S. S. Jr. (Best Of Summer Stock) actors in grades 2-12, F 7pm, Sa 2pm, $, 217-422-5911.



HISTORY & MUSEUMS

Bethel School Open House – June 2 & July 7

Friends Creek Conservation Area, 13734 Friends Creek Park Rd., Cisco. Tour one of Macon County’s last one-room schoolhouses, circa 1890, now restored as a museum, 1-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Homestead Prairie Farm Tours – June & July

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Tour the historic 1860’s Decatur farm house listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Sa’s & Su’s 1-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Governor Richard Oglesby Mansion Open House – June & July

421 W. William St. Tour the restored Victorian home of the Illinois Governor and learn of his friendship with Abraham Lincoln and his life as a Civil War General, W’s and Sa’s, and 6/24 & 7/29, 2-4pm, $, 217-423-7708.

Vintage Baseball – June 10 & July 15

Rock Springs Conservation Area, Trobaugh Field, 3939 Nearing Ln. The local Rock Springs Ground Squirrels challenge their opponents in a true gentlemen’s baseball match with vintage uniforms and authentic 1858 rules, around or about 12pm, free, 217-423-7708.

6/24 – vs. East Wood Iron Horses

6/30 – vs. Lafayette Square Cyclones & Vandalia Old Capitals

James Millikin Homestead Tours – June 24 & July 29

125 S. Pine St. Tour the beautiful historic Victorian mansion that belonged to one of Decatur’s leading citizens, 2-4pm, $, 217-422-9003.

Independence Day 1860 – June 30

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Celebrate our nation’s birthday 1860’s style with Homestead Prairie Farm tours, old-time toys and games, vintage baseball game, concert by Over the Hills, ice cream social, bring a picnic lunch if desired, 1-5pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Indigenous Illinois Peoples in Early America – July 22

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. University of Illinois author and history professor Dr. Robert Morrissey presents a fresh perspective on Illinois Native Americans, 2pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.



NATURE & GARDENS

What’s the Difference? Raptors – June 7 & July 12

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Explore what makes owls, hawks, falcons and eagles different from one another, 6-7pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

Family Hikes & Walks – June & July

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln., free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

6/10 – Tree Identification, 2pm

6/23 – Morning Prairie, 10am

Snake & Turtle Shows – June 21 & July 19

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. See, feel and watch the live reptiles, 6-7pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

Illinois Wildflowers for the Home Garden – June 19

Richland Community College, Auditorium, 1 College Park. Illinois botanizer Chris Benda speaks about Illinois wildflowers, including easy to grow species available in the nursery trade, 11am-12pm, free,

217-677-2186.

Summer Garden & Farmers Market Flowers for IKEBANA – July 17

First Lutheran Church, 250 W. Decatur St. Presented by Jeannie Holy, president of Illinois Prairie Chapter, IKEBANA Society of America, 10:30am, free, 217-677-2186.

Bats in the Barn – July 21

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Myths about bats will be busted, carpool to Sand Creek Conservation Area to observe wild bats as they fly out for a night of hunting, 7-9pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

Can You See Me? – July 28

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Explore how birds, insects and mammals use camouflage to blend in and protect themselves from predators, then take a short hike, 2pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.



EVENTS FOR CHILDREN & FAMILIES

Airport Fun Day – June 2

Decatur Airport, EAA Hangar #107, 910 S. Airport Rd. Fun for all ages with K9 demonstrations, Scovill Mobile Zoo, explore Decatur Park District’s Striker emergency vehicle, pancake breakfast sponsored by the Experimental Aircraft Association, 8-11am, free, 217-422-5911.

Movies in the Park – June 8, 11

Bring a blanket and snacks to watch a movie on the huge inflatable screen at dusk, presented by the Decatur Park District, free, 217-422-5911.

6/8 – Paddington 2, Overlook Adventure Park, 2501 E. Nelson Park Rd.,

6/11 – Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Fairview Park, 1455 W. Fairview Park Dr.

American Girl & Friends Galaxy Space Party – June 9

Madden Arts Center, 125 N. Water St. Meet American Girl doll Luciana Vega and explore all things space related, paint a cosmic bandana, make a rocket to launch with a balloon, create a robot pet, enjoy space food, activities, games, prizes, movie and photo ops, 11am-1:30pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-3189.

32nd Annual Faerie Garden Tea Party – June 9

Mari-Mann Herb Farm, 1405 Mari-Mann Ln. Experience the magic of make-believe in the Faerie Garden with stories, chimes, fairy dust and an English High Tea in memory of Maribeth King, 10am-12pm, $, reservations required, 217-429-1555.

Dad’s Day Dollar Deal – June 17

Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Rd. Celebrate Father’s Day with $1 admission for all dads and the entire family, all day, $, 217-421-7435.

Bike Rodeo & the Chris Clark Bicycle Stunt Show – June 18

Mt. Zion Convention Center, 1400 Mt. Zion Parkway, Mt. Zion. Family-friendly event, Bike Rodeo 4pm, Stunt Show 5pm, free, 217-864-5424.

Family Campout at Scovill Zoo – June 22-23

Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Rd. Dinner around the fire, an evening tour, animal encounters, train rides and a light breakfast, bring a tent and sleeping bags, 6pm-9am, $, 217-421-7435.

Children’s Tea – June 23

James Millikin Homestead, 125 N. Pine St. Tea, cold beverages, finger sandwiches, fruits and sweets served for children and adults, children must attend with an adult, 10:30am-12pm or 1-2:30pm, $, reservations required, 217-412-0093.

Twilight Tuesdays at Scovill Zoo – June 26 & July 31

Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Rd. Learn how the animals spend their evenings during zoo extended hours, 9:30am-7pm (grounds close at 8pm), $, 217-421-7435.

Jus’ Kids Expo – July 21

Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza. Family-friendly event featuring exhibits, activities, demonstrations, educational exploring, entertainment and more, 10am-4pm, free, 217-422-7300.

Lego Blind Bash Pizza Party – July 21

Madden Arts Center, 125 N. Water St. Table full of Legos for creating, racetrack to race Lego cars, Lego activities, games, prizes, short film, popcorn, drinks and more, each person receives a small mini figure blind bag, 11:30am-1:30pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-3189.

Ice Cream Safari – July 15

Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Rd. A wild safari through the zoo while sampling Prairie Farms ice cream at various stations, meet your favorite men and women in uniform, presented by Dansig, 1-4pm, $ for standard zoo admission, 217-421-7435.

Richland Dance Open House – July 24

Richland Community College, Shilling Educational Center, 1 College Park. Children can dance with the students and visit with teachers, 5:30-7pm, free, 217-875-7211 ext. 6170.

Lawn Party: Happy Birthday Mr. Millikin! – July 31

James Millikin Homestead, 125 N. Pine St. Refreshments and family activities for all ages, concert by The Greater Decatur Youth Band and the Decatur Park District Summer Strings Program, bring a lawn chair or blanket, 6pm, free, 217-422-9003.



SPORTS, HEALTH & FITNESS

Community Blood Drives – June & July

Central Illinois Community Blood Center (CICBC) blood drives, register at www.bloodcenterIMPACT.org or walk-in’s welcome, CICBC is the exclusive provider to Decatur Memorial Hospital and HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital, visit www.cicbc.org for donor eligibility, free, 217-241-7550 or 866-GIVE-BLD.

6/4 – Antioch Christian Church, 5409 E. US 36, 3-6pm

6/5 – Decatur Memorial Hospital, 2300 N. Edward St., 8am-2pm

6/6 – Brinkoetter & Associates, 1610 E. Pershing Rd., 10:30am-1pm

6/7 – Decatur Public Library, 130 N. Franklin St., 11:30am-2pm

6/25 – Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza, 2-5:30pm

7/3 – Decatur Memorial Hospital, 2300 N. Edward St., 8am-2pm

7/14 – Macon County Farm Bureau, 1150 W. Pershing Rd., 8am-12pm

7/18 – HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital, 1800 E. Lake Shore Dr., 10am-4pm

7/25 – Richland Community College, 1 College Park, 10am-2pm

Yoga in the Pines – June 2 & July 7

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Practice Yoga in nature with local instructors, bring a mat and/or beach towel, 4-5pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

Community Yoga – June & July

Practice Yoga in the great outdoors with certified instructors, for all skill levels, bring water and a mat, free, 217-422-5911.

6/3 & 7/1 – Fairview Park, Pavilion #1, 1455 W. Fairview Park Dr., 10-11:15am

6/16 & 7/21 – Nelson Fitness Pavilion (by dog park), 2301 E. Lakeshore Dr., 9-10am

IDNR Fishing – June 4-July 27

Fairview Park, Pavilion #1 and Dreamland Lake, 1455 W. Fairview Park Dr. Fishing license not required, for ages 15 and under, children must be accompanied by an adult, M’s-F’s, 9-11am or 1-3pm, free, registration required, 217-422-5911.

Pro Tips/Family Fun Nights – June 7, 21, 28 & July 12, 19, 26

Hickory Point Golf Course, 727 W. Weaver Rd. Join Decatur Park District’s golf professionals for tips on the driving range and putting green, all skill levels, unlimited range balls, 6-7pm, $, 217-421-7444.

Zero 1 USA Live Pro Wrestling – June 9

Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza. A Decatur Civic Center debut, doors open 6pm, bell time 7pm, $, 217-422-7300.

Tuesday Night Park Runs – June 12-July 31

Fairview Park, Pavilion #1, 1455 W. Fairview Park Dr. Weekly family event includes half-mile Tot Trot, one-mile fun run, and various distance runs, all ages and skill levels, presented by Staley Credit Union, Tu’s, registration 5:30pm, runs 6pm, $, 217-422-5911.

Staley Striders Track & Field – June 18-August 1

Fairview Park Tennis Complex, DISC Track, Millikin University Track. Running and field events to promote a healthy lifestyle led by Coach Mike Landacre, for ages 6-18, 4:30-5:30pm, $, registration required, www.Decatur-parks.org or 217-422-5911.

Staley Firecracker Road Run/Walk – July 4

Nelson Park, 2301 E. Lakeshore Dr. Annual 4-mile or 8-mile run, 2-mile fun run/walk, or ½ mile kids run, register by 6/22 to guarantee a Dri-Fit shirt or tank, 7:30am, $, register at www.Active.com or 217-429-7750.



FESTIVALS & EXPOSITIONS

Macon County Fair – June 5-10

Macon County Fairgrounds, 3700 N. Westlawn Ave. The 162nd annual county fair with pageants, rodeo, carnival, truck and tractor pulls, demolition derby, karaoke contest, adorable baby contest and more, Tu-F 5-10pm, Sa & Su 1-10pm, $, 217-875-0135.

All About the Guys Expo – June 16

Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza. Expo for men with vendors, local businesses, beer tastings, food, demonstrations and more, 10am-4pm, free, 217-422-7300.

Decatur Quilt Fest – June 29-30

Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza. The 37th annual festival featuring author and speaker Suzi Parron F & Sa 1pm, quilt appraiser Sandy Schweitzer, quilt displays, 23 quilt-related and craft vendors, quilt raffle, F 10am-5pm, Sa 10am-4pm, $, www.decaturquiltersguild.com or 217-454-4159.

Blue Ribbon Night – July 3

Fletcher Park, 323 Fletcher Park Blvd., Mt. Zion. Annual family-friendly July 4 event (no alcohol), food vendors, fireworks display at dusk, gates open 6:30pm, free, 217-864-5424.

Warrensburg Corn Festival – July 26-28

Illini Park & Village of Warrensburg, 155 E. Main St., Warrensburg. Family- friendly event with live music, 5K run/walk, bicycle fun ride, parade, bounce houses, craft and food vendors, Maddox sweet corn, car show, BBQ cook off and more, Th 4-10pm F 4-11pm, Sa 7am-11pm, free admission, www.warrensburgcornfestival.com or 217-433-0822.

4th of July Festivities – July 4

Nelson Park, 2301 E. Lakeshore Dr., Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Rd., Overlook Adventure Park, 2501 E. Nelson Park Rd., Fairview Family Aquatic Center, 1455 W. Fairview Park Dr. Decatur Park District’s Independence Day celebration with family-friendly activities at all above listed locations, 217-422-5911.

8am – Staley Firecracker Road Run

5pm – B.O.S.S. preview performance

6pm – Dansig’s Shake the Lake

Dusk – fireworks display

Women, Wine and Wellness Expo – July 27

Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza. The 19th annual women’s expo featuring healthcare, gyms, spas, shopping, crafters, product demonstrations, wine garden, food vendors and live entertainment, Boutique Balcony and Fashion Show by Shop on Main and Events Plus, 5-9pm, free, 217-233-3381 or 217-422-7300.



SPECIAL EVENTS

Farmers Market – June & July

Central Park, Downtown Decatur. Illinois’ oldest farmers market with sales of baked goods, jams, jellies, and farm fresh produce grown by local farmers, Sa’s 8am-12pm, 217-428-3380 or 217-520-5098.

Saturday Produce Market – June & July

Richland Community College, under the wind turbine, 1 College Park. Local vendors sell their fruits, vegetables, plants, baked goods and crafts, Sa’s 8am-12pm, 217-855-8069.

Residential Electronics Collections – June 5 & 23

Macon County Environmental Management, 1750 N. 21st St. Proper disposal of up to 10 residential electronics items including a maximum of three TVs/monitors at $10 each, no business or commercial items accepted, free except for TVs/monitors, appointment required, www.MaconGreen.com or 217-425-4505.

Paint, Stain and Varnish Collections – June 9 & 26

Macon County Environmental Management, 1750 N. 21st St. Proper disposal of old and discarded wet paints, stains and varnishes, latex or oil based paints, stains and varnishes in original labeled containers, up to 20 containers accepted, residential items only, free, appointment required, www.MaconGreen.com or 217-425-4505.

Heinkel’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Pre-qualifier – June 16

Timbuktu, 5843 E. Rt. 36. Annual event to determine contestants for the Hot Dog Eating Contest Main Event on the Funfest Stage during the Decatur Celebration on Aug. 4, must be 18 or older to compete, competitors arrive 1pm, contest 2pm, free, 217-423-4222 or 217-428-4401.

City-Wide Clean Up – June 19

Decatur Civic Center parking lot, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza. Residents may dispose of large items including furniture, mattresses, household items and limited tires at no charge, no electronics, paint or yard waste accepted, 2-6pm, free, 217-424-2864 or 217-424-2335.

