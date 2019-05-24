ART

Central Illinois Title Co. Exhibit – thru June

Central IL Title Co., 145 S. Water St. Featuring the works of Mike Delaney and Shirley Buescher, business open hours, free, 217-422-1509.

Art Exhibit Open House – June 1

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. “Nature through Art” exhibit by local artists and the submissions and winners of the children’s and teens’ Wildlife Art Contest, refreshments, 2pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Decatur Airport Exhibit – June

Decatur Airport, Main Terminal, Lobby Gallery, 910 S. Airport Rd. Featuring Sue Watts’ works, airport lobby open hours, free, 217-422-1509.

Library Exhibit – June

Decatur Public Library, Art Gallery, 130 N. Franklin St. Featuring Carol Kessler’s works, library hours, free, 217-422-1509.

Rock Springs Exhibit – June

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Featuring the wildlife and nature photography by Chris and Alan Perry in the North Gallery and Kattina Williams in the South Gallery, Nature Center open hours, free, 217-423-7708.

Wildflour Exhibit – June

Wildflour Artisan Bakery & Café, 256 W. Main St. Nicole Christison’s works on exhibit, café open hours, free, 217-422-1509

ArtFarm Opening Reception – June 7

ArtFarm Exhibit – June

The ArtFarm, 11:11/Ankrom Gallery, 252 N. Park St. Opening reception and artists meet and greet 6/7 featuring “Death Show” a collaborative artworks exhibit by Lydia Puddicombe, Kim Caisse and Eli Brown, 5-7:30pm, free. General exhibit hours Tu-F 9am-5pm, Sa 10am-5pm, free, 217-330-9664.

EASTERN EUROPE: Kindred Cultures – June 7-July 29

Opening Cultural Event – June 7

Madden Arts Center, Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St. Exhibit of art and artifacts from Russia, Czech Republic, Romania and more. Opening Cultural Event 6/7 for the entire family with the Chicago Cossacks’ traditional folk music and dancers, crafts, tastes of authentic ethnic cuisine by Chef Nick from Bizou, parental supervision required, 5-7:30pm, free. General exhibit hours M-F 8:30am-4:30pm, Sa 10am-4pm, free, 217-423-3189.

First Friday Gallery Walks – June 7 & July 12

Downtown Decatur Art Galleries: Anne Lloyd Gallery and Blue Connection, 125 N. Water St.; Illinois Art Gallery, 160 E. Main St.; The ArtFarm, 252 N. Park St. Visit four downtown Decatur art galleries featuring unique art, artist talks, live music, and refreshments, 5-7:30pm, free, 217-423-3189.

Illinois Art Gallery First Friday Opening – June 7

Illinois Art Gallery Exhibit – June

Illinois Art Gallery, 160 E. Main St. First Friday opening reception 6/7 featuring the works of Dan Modzelewski, refreshments served, 5-7:30pm, artist talk 6:30pm, free. General exhibit hours Tu-F 11am-5pm, Sa 11am-3pm, free, 217-422-1509.

Central Illinois Title Co. Exhibit – July-September

Central IL Title Co., 145 S. Water St. Featuring the works of Annette Russo, business open hours, free, 217-422-1509.

Decatur Airport Exhibit – July

Decatur Airport, Main Terminal, Lobby Gallery, 910 S. Airport Rd. Featuring the works of Carol Kessler, airport lobby open hours, free, 217-422-1509.

Library Exhibit – July

Decatur Public Library, Art Gallery, 130 N. Franklin St. Featuring the works of Sue Watts, library hours, free, 217-422-1509.

Rock Springs Exhibit – July

Rock Springs Nature Center, Exhibit Hall, 3939 Nearing Ln. Featuring Sue Watts’ nature watercolor paintings in the North Gallery and Robert Reed’s nature photography in the South Gallery, Nature Center open hours, free, 217-423-7708.

ArtFarm Opening Reception – July 12

ArtFarm Exhibit – July

The ArtFarm, 11:11/Ankrom Gallery, 252 N. Park St. Opening reception and artist meet and greet 7/12 featuring Wabi-Sabi by Jennifer Watkins, 5-7:30pm, free. General exhibit hours Tu-F 9am-5pm, Sa 10am-5pm, free, 217-330-9664.

Illinois Art Gallery First Friday Opening – July 12

Illinois Art Gallery Exhibit – July

Illinois Art Gallery, 160 E. Main St. First Friday opening reception 7/12, featuring Mike Delaney’s works, refreshments served, 5-7:30pm, artist talk 6:30pm, free. General exhibit hours, Tu-F 11am-5pm, Sa 11am-3pm, free, 217-422-1509.



CONCERTS & LIVE MUSIC

Devon G. Buffett Lakeshore Amphitheater Concerts – June & July

2686 E. Cantrell St., doors open 7pm, $ unless otherwise noted, 217-422-5911.

6/1 – Kevin Chalfant’s Journey Experience

6/7 – Wedding Banned

6/19 – Decatur Municipal Band, free

6/20 – 95Q Fan Appreciation with Phil Vassar & Eric Burgett, free

6/21 – Heartache Tonight (Eagles Tribute)

6/29 – Christian Day featuring Jordan Feliz

7/4 – Red Carpet Riot

7/12 – Lick Creek

7/13 – Leonid & Friends

7/20 – Kip Moore with Drake White & The Big Fire

7/26 – The Breakfast Club

Dulcimer Music – June 1, 15, 29 & July 13, 27

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Tranquil music played by the Dulcimer Club, 10am-12pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Outdoor Summer Concert Series – June & July

Rock Springs Conservation Area, West Lawn, 3939 Nearing Ln. An evening of bluegrass, folk, or old-time country music, bring a lawn chair, rain location inside the Nature Center, 7-8pm, free, 217-423-7708.

6/2 – Cactus Ranch

6/16 – Burr Oak String Band

6/30 – Stone and Snow

7/21 – Switchback

7/28 – Cross Country Classics

Decatur Municipal Band Concerts – June & July

The 162nd annual family friendly summer band concerts performed since 1857, featuring traditional and contemporary band music, directed by Jim Culbertson, bring lawn chairs and/or blankets, free, 217-855-3908.

6/3-7/29 – M’s, Central Park in Downtown Decatur, 7pm

6/9-7/28 – Su’s, Fairview Park, Large Pavilion, 1455 W. Fairview Park Dr., 6pm

6/19 – Devon G. Buffett Lakeshore Amphitheater, 2686 E. Cantrell St., 7pm

7/17 – Millikin University Quad, 1184 W. Main St., 7pm

Blue Grass Music Jams – June 9 & July 14

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Enjoy old time foot-tappin’ tunes played by local musicians, bring your instrument and play or just enjoy the music, 1-4pm free, 217-423-7708.

First Gig Live in Concert – July 27

Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. The 6th annual event, sponsored in part by the Decatur Park District, 12-3pm, free with donations welcome, 217-422-7300.



COMEDY & THEATER

Summer Mainstage Shows – June & July

Little Theatre on the Square, 16 E. Harrison St., Sullivan, IL, dates vary, matinees 2pm, evening shows 8pm, $, 217-728-7375.

6/5-6/16 – The Night the Music Lived

6/19-6/30 – The Little Mermaid

7/3-7/14 – Oklahoma!

7/17-7/28 – Newsies

7/31-8/11 – The Full Monty (PG-13)

Theatre for Young Audiences – June & July

Little Theatre on the Square, 16 E. Harrison St., Sullivan, IL, 10:30am, dates vary, $, 217-728-7375.

6/7-6/15 – Rapunzel in The Wild West

7/5-7/13 – Peter Pan, Jr.

Aladdin KIDS – July 19-20

Decatur Civic Center Theatre, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Performance by B.O.S.S. Jr. (Best Of Summer Stock) actors in grades 2-12, F 7pm, Sa 2pm, $, 217-422-5911.

Mary Poppins Jr. – July 20-21

Decatur Civic Center Theatre, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Performance by B.O.S.S., Sr. (Best Of Summer Stock) actors ages 11-18, Sa 7pm, Su 2pm, $, 217-422-5911.



HISTORY & MUSEUMS

Bethel School Open House – June 1 & July 6

Friends Creek Conservation Area, 13734 Friends Creek Park Rd., Cisco, IL. Tour one of Macon County’s last one-room schoolhouses circa 1890 which served the community for over 50 years, now restored as a museum, 1-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Homestead Prairie Farm Tours – June & July

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Tour the historic 1860s Decatur farm house listed on the National Register of Historic Places, learn what life was like in Decatur in the 1800s, Sa’s & Su’s 1-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Governor Richard Oglesby Mansion Open House – June & July

421 W. William St. Tour the restored Victorian home of the Illinois Governor and learn of his friendship with Abraham Lincoln and his life as a Civil War General, 6/30 & 7/28 and W’s and Sa’s, 2-4pm, $,

217-423-7708.

The Orphan Trains in Illinois – June 23

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Guest speaker Rochelle Gridley, Central Illinois librarian and volunteer at the McLean County Museum of History, tells the stories of several local children who were some of the 200,000 orphans brought to the Midwest from the East Coast in the 1850s to the 1920s on the famed Orphan Trains, 2pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Independence Day 1860 – June 29

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Celebrate our nation’s birthday 1860s style with Homestead Prairie Farm tours, old-time toys and games, concert by the Rock Springs Dulcimer Club, ice cream social, bring a picnic lunch for the lawn if desired, 12-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.

James Millikin Homestead Tours – June 30 & July 28

125 S. Pine St. Tour one of Decatur’s beautiful historic Victorian mansions, circa 1875, that belonged to Millikin University founder James Millikin and his wife, Anna, all proceeds benefit the preservation and maintenance of the home, 2-4pm, $,

217-422-9003.



NATURE & GARDENS

Saturday Zoo Buzz – June & July

Scovill Zoo, Education Center, 71 S. Country Club Rd. The first Saturday of the month enjoy coffee, snacks and a presentation by zoo professionals from around Illinois, adult-focused sessions feature local, national and global conservation topics, 9-10am, $, 217-421-7435.

6/1 – Exotic & Unusual Pets

7/6 – Illinois Conservation Projects

Snake & Turtle Shows – June 6 & July 11

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Several species shown by the naturalist, see, feel and watch the live reptiles, 6-7pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

Family Hikes & Walks – June & July

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln., free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

6/17 – Strawberry Moon, 9pm

7/14 – Prairie Ecology, 2pm

Let’s Rock! – June 22

Griswold Conservation Area, 9896 Meridian Rd., Blue Mound, IL. Rock hounds learn about rocks and how they are formed, search through a glacial kame to see what you can find, 2pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

Dendrochronology: Applications in Historic & Prehistoric Archaeology – June 27

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Guest speaker Dr. Glen Freimuth, retired archaeologist and Professor Emeritus Richland Community College, presents a program on dendrochronology (tree ring dating) and its application in archaeology, climatology and ecology, 2pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Bats in the Barn – July 20

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Myths about bats of the night will be busted, carpool to Sand Creek Conservation Area to observe wild bats as they fly out for a night of hunting, 7-9pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.



EVENTS FOR CHILDREN & FAMILIES

Airport Fun Day – June 1

Decatur Airport, EAA Hangar #107, 910 S. Airport Rd. Fun for all ages, K9 demonstrations, Scovill Mobile Zoo, explore Decatur Park District’s Striker emergency vehicle, pancake breakfast sponsored by the Experimental Aircraft Association, 8-11am, free, 217-422-5911.

33rd Annual Faerie Garden Tea Party – June 8

Mari-Mann Herb Farm, 1405 Marimann Ln. Discover the magic and wonder of faeries in the garden with a garden tour and stories followed by an afternoon high tea, fun for all ages, faerie costumes welcome, 10am-12pm, $, reservations required, 217-429-1555.

Free Movie Nights – June & July

Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, 2686 E. Cantrell St. Movies presented by Scott State Bank, dusk, free, 217-422-5911.

6/14 – Bohemian Rhapsody

6/28 – Ralph Breaks the Internet 2

7/5 – The Sandlot

7/27 – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Dads’ Day Dollar Deal – June 16

Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Rd. Celebrate Father’s Day with $1 per person admission for all dads and the entire family, 9:30am-5pm, $, 217-421-7435.

Mad Hatter Party – June 21

Madden Arts Center, 125 N. Water St. Create mad hats with paper, paint and a variety of other materials, games, snacks, treats and more, prizes for the craziest, cutest and most unique hat, fun for all ages, 1-3pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-3189.

Twilight Tuesdays at Scovill Zoo – June 25 & July 30

Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Rd. Find out how the zoo animals spend their evenings during zoo special Tuesdays, extended hours 5-8pm, $, 217-421-7435.

Despicable Me Family Event – June 28

Madden Arts Center, 125 N. Water St. “Despicable Me” movie on the big screen, make a Minion Weeble figure, games, prizes and snacks, Ty brand Minion Beanie Baby to take home, all ages welcome, 6-9pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-3189.

Family Campout at Scovill Zoo – July 12-13

Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Rd. Dinner around the campfire, an evening zoo tour, animal encounters, train ride and light breakfast, bring your tent and sleeping bags, spaces limited, 6pm-9am, $, 217-421-7435.

Ice Cream Safari – July 21

Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Rd. A wild safari through the zoo, sample different ice cream flavors at various stations, presented by Prairie Farms Dairy, 1-4pm, $, 217-421-7435.



SPORTS, HEALTH & FITNESS

National Running Day – BIG RUN 5K – June 5

Fleet Feet, 1090 W. Wood St. Run as others around the nation are running on National Running Day, race, food and fun, 6pm, 217-422-5911.

DECU Glow Run 4 MRI – June 8

Hickory Point Golf Club, 727 W. Weaver Rd., Forsyth, IL. Run/walk and after-party featuring live music from Wreckless Whiskey, race entry includes t-shirt, glow gear and after-party, other glow attire encouraged, fun for all ages, all proceeds benefit Decatur Earth Mover’s (DECU) charity of the year Macon Resources, Inc. (MRI), race 8pm, music 9pm, $, 217-875-2301.

Tuesday Night Park Runs – June 11-July 30

Fairview Park, Pavilion #1, 1455 W. Fairview Park Dr. Weekly family event includes half-mile Tot Trot, one-mile fun run, and various distance runs, for all ages and skill levels, proceeds benefit Staley Striders youth programs, Tu’s, registration 5:30pm, runs 6pm, $, 217-422-5911.

Yoga in the Park – June 15 & July 20

Nelson Park, Nelson Fitness Pavilion, 2301 E. Lakeshore Dr. Public community yoga session in the great outdoors led by licensed area instructors, bring a mat and drinking water, wear comfortable clothing, 9-10am, free, 217-422-5911.

Pro Tips/Family Fun Nights – June 20, 27 & July 11, 18, 25

Hickory Point Golf Course, 727 W. Weaver Rd. Join Decatur Park District’s golf professionals for golf tips on the driving range and putting green, enjoy all the range balls you can hit, for all skill levels, 6-7pm, $, 217- 422-5911.

Come Together, Be Empowered 5K Walk/Run Event – June 29

Fairview Park, 2095 W. Eldorado St. The 9th annual community event focuses on the fight against ovarian, breast and cervical cancers and the education, awareness, screening and treatment for all women, 100% of all proceeds stay in the Decatur Community, pre-event events and exhibits 7:15am, run/walk 8:30am, $, reservations required, 217-876-4752 or 217-521-3299.

Staley Run, White & Blue – July 4

Overlook Adventure Park, 2501 E. Nelson Park Rd. Compete in the ½ mile kids run, 5K run, or a 2-mile walk/run, awards in each age division for runners, refreshments provided, presented by Tate & Lyle, register www.runsignup.com by 6/21 to guarantee a shirt or tank, packet pick-up 7/3 4-6pm, race day registration 6:30-7:15am, Kids Run 7:30am, races and walk 8am, $, 217-429-3472.

FESTIVALS & EXPOSITIONS

Macon County Fair – June 4-9

Macon County Fair Grounds, 3700 N. Westlawn Ave. The 163rd annual county fair with pageants, rodeo, truck and tractor pulls, demolition derby, harness racing, petting zoo and more, Tu-F 5-10pm, Sa 11:30 am-12am, Su 1-8:30pm, free admission, 217-875-0135.

4th of July Celebration – July 4

Devon G. Buffett Lakeshore Amphitheater, 2686 E. Cantrell St. Decatur Park District’s Independence Day celebration, sponsored by Decatur Earthmover Credit Union, free, 217-422-5911.

10am-3pm – Teamed for Defense, appreciation for armed forces & 1st responders

5pm – BOSS Jr. performance

5:30pm – BOSS performance

6pm – Red Carpet Riot

Dusk – Fireworks display

Warrensburg Corn Festival – July 25-27

Illini Park & Village of Warrensburg, 155 E. Main St., Warrensburg, IL. Family friendly event with live music, 5K run/walk, helicopter rides, parade, bounce houses, craft and food vendors, Maddox sweet corn, car show and more, Th 4-10pm, F 4-11pm, Sa 7am-11pm, free admission, 217-433-0822.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Farmers Market – June & July

Central Park, Downtown Decatur. Illinois’ oldest farmers market dating back to the late 1800s with sales of baked goods, jams, jellies, and farm fresh produce grown by local farmers, Sa’s 8am-12pm, $ to purchase

goods, 217-428-3380 or 217-520-5098.

Saturday Market – June & July

Richland Community College, outside Bistro Five Thirty Seven, 1 College Park. Fresh fruits and vegetables, plants grown by Richland students and local farmers, baked goods, cheese, candy and fudge, hosted by Richland Student Farms, Sa’s 8am-12pm, $ to purchase goods, 217-855-7200 ext. 6442.

Second Saturday Book Sales – June 8 & July 13

Decatur Public Library, 2nd Floor, 130 N. Franklin St. Sale of used books, cd’s, DVD’s and other items, presented by Friends of the Decatur Public Library, proceeds benefit literacy promoting programs at the Decatur Public Library, 9:30am-12:30pm, 217-791-4423.

WeGrow Farmer’s Market – June & July

Corner of Fairview Ave. and Wood St. Community Farmer’s Market with produce, floral, food and craft vendors, children’s activities, live music, Th’s 4:30-6:30pm, $ to purchase goods, 217-424-6395.

Museum After Dark – June 15

Children’s Museum of Illinois, 55 S. Country Club Rd. An adult immersive and interactive art experience with fun, food and one-of-a-kind photo opportunities, for ages 21 and older, 7-10pm, $, registration preferred, 217-423-5437.

All American Dog Birthday Party – June 22

Macon County Animal Control & Care Center, 2820 E. Parkway Dr. Open House to visit all adoptable shelter pets, refreshments, family friendly activities and special adoption prices, 12-4pm, free admission, 217-423-7387.

Mari-Mann Herbs’ Gooder Summer BBQ – June 24 & July 29

Mari-Mann Herbs, 1405 MariMann Ln. Summer BBQ in the Herb Garden, Chef Brian Pehr’s cooking demonstrations, tips, recipes and full meal provided, outdoor seating weather permitting, BYOB, 6-8pm, $, reservations required, 217-429-1555.

Senior Independence Day Lunch – July 17

Johns Hill Senior Center, 601 S. Jasper St. Enjoy lunch with your senior friends, transportation available for $, 12-2pm, $, register by 7/10, 217-429-7750.

For information on how to include your event on the calendar, contact Cultural Arts Editor Terrie Potter by email: ArtsEdit@aol.com or call 217-423-0422.