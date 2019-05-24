Calendar – June/July 2019
ART
Central Illinois Title Co. Exhibit – thru June
Central IL Title Co., 145 S. Water St. Featuring the works of Mike Delaney and Shirley Buescher, business open hours, free, 217-422-1509.
Art Exhibit Open House – June 1
Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. “Nature through Art” exhibit by local artists and the submissions and winners of the children’s and teens’ Wildlife Art Contest, refreshments, 2pm, free, 217-423-7708.
Decatur Airport Exhibit – June
Decatur Airport, Main Terminal, Lobby Gallery, 910 S. Airport Rd. Featuring Sue Watts’ works, airport lobby open hours, free, 217-422-1509.
Library Exhibit – June
Decatur Public Library, Art Gallery, 130 N. Franklin St. Featuring Carol Kessler’s works, library hours, free, 217-422-1509.
Rock Springs Exhibit – June
Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Featuring the wildlife and nature photography by Chris and Alan Perry in the North Gallery and Kattina Williams in the South Gallery, Nature Center open hours, free, 217-423-7708.
Wildflour Exhibit – June
Wildflour Artisan Bakery & Café, 256 W. Main St. Nicole Christison’s works on exhibit, café open hours, free, 217-422-1509
ArtFarm Opening Reception – June 7
ArtFarm Exhibit – June
The ArtFarm, 11:11/Ankrom Gallery, 252 N. Park St. Opening reception and artists meet and greet 6/7 featuring “Death Show” a collaborative artworks exhibit by Lydia Puddicombe, Kim Caisse and Eli Brown, 5-7:30pm, free. General exhibit hours Tu-F 9am-5pm, Sa 10am-5pm, free, 217-330-9664.
EASTERN EUROPE: Kindred Cultures – June 7-July 29
Opening Cultural Event – June 7
Madden Arts Center, Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St. Exhibit of art and artifacts from Russia, Czech Republic, Romania and more. Opening Cultural Event 6/7 for the entire family with the Chicago Cossacks’ traditional folk music and dancers, crafts, tastes of authentic ethnic cuisine by Chef Nick from Bizou, parental supervision required, 5-7:30pm, free. General exhibit hours M-F 8:30am-4:30pm, Sa 10am-4pm, free, 217-423-3189.
First Friday Gallery Walks – June 7 & July 12
Downtown Decatur Art Galleries: Anne Lloyd Gallery and Blue Connection, 125 N. Water St.; Illinois Art Gallery, 160 E. Main St.; The ArtFarm, 252 N. Park St. Visit four downtown Decatur art galleries featuring unique art, artist talks, live music, and refreshments, 5-7:30pm, free, 217-423-3189.
Illinois Art Gallery First Friday Opening – June 7
Illinois Art Gallery Exhibit – June
Illinois Art Gallery, 160 E. Main St. First Friday opening reception 6/7 featuring the works of Dan Modzelewski, refreshments served, 5-7:30pm, artist talk 6:30pm, free. General exhibit hours Tu-F 11am-5pm, Sa 11am-3pm, free, 217-422-1509.
Central Illinois Title Co. Exhibit – July-September
Central IL Title Co., 145 S. Water St. Featuring the works of Annette Russo, business open hours, free, 217-422-1509.
Decatur Airport Exhibit – July
Decatur Airport, Main Terminal, Lobby Gallery, 910 S. Airport Rd. Featuring the works of Carol Kessler, airport lobby open hours, free, 217-422-1509.
Library Exhibit – July
Decatur Public Library, Art Gallery, 130 N. Franklin St. Featuring the works of Sue Watts, library hours, free, 217-422-1509.
Rock Springs Exhibit – July
Rock Springs Nature Center, Exhibit Hall, 3939 Nearing Ln. Featuring Sue Watts’ nature watercolor paintings in the North Gallery and Robert Reed’s nature photography in the South Gallery, Nature Center open hours, free, 217-423-7708.
ArtFarm Opening Reception – July 12
ArtFarm Exhibit – July
The ArtFarm, 11:11/Ankrom Gallery, 252 N. Park St. Opening reception and artist meet and greet 7/12 featuring Wabi-Sabi by Jennifer Watkins, 5-7:30pm, free. General exhibit hours Tu-F 9am-5pm, Sa 10am-5pm, free, 217-330-9664.
Illinois Art Gallery First Friday Opening – July 12
Illinois Art Gallery Exhibit – July
Illinois Art Gallery, 160 E. Main St. First Friday opening reception 7/12, featuring Mike Delaney’s works, refreshments served, 5-7:30pm, artist talk 6:30pm, free. General exhibit hours, Tu-F 11am-5pm, Sa 11am-3pm, free, 217-422-1509.
CONCERTS & LIVE MUSIC
Devon G. Buffett Lakeshore Amphitheater Concerts – June & July
2686 E. Cantrell St., doors open 7pm, $ unless otherwise noted, 217-422-5911.
6/1 – Kevin Chalfant’s Journey Experience
6/7 – Wedding Banned
6/19 – Decatur Municipal Band, free
6/20 – 95Q Fan Appreciation with Phil Vassar & Eric Burgett, free
6/21 – Heartache Tonight (Eagles Tribute)
6/29 – Christian Day featuring Jordan Feliz
7/4 – Red Carpet Riot
7/12 – Lick Creek
7/13 – Leonid & Friends
7/20 – Kip Moore with Drake White & The Big Fire
7/26 – The Breakfast Club
Dulcimer Music – June 1, 15, 29 & July 13, 27
Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Tranquil music played by the Dulcimer Club, 10am-12pm, free, 217-423-7708.
Outdoor Summer Concert Series – June & July
Rock Springs Conservation Area, West Lawn, 3939 Nearing Ln. An evening of bluegrass, folk, or old-time country music, bring a lawn chair, rain location inside the Nature Center, 7-8pm, free, 217-423-7708.
6/2 – Cactus Ranch
6/16 – Burr Oak String Band
6/30 – Stone and Snow
7/21 – Switchback
7/28 – Cross Country Classics
Decatur Municipal Band Concerts – June & July
The 162nd annual family friendly summer band concerts performed since 1857, featuring traditional and contemporary band music, directed by Jim Culbertson, bring lawn chairs and/or blankets, free, 217-855-3908.
6/3-7/29 – M’s, Central Park in Downtown Decatur, 7pm
6/9-7/28 – Su’s, Fairview Park, Large Pavilion, 1455 W. Fairview Park Dr., 6pm
6/19 – Devon G. Buffett Lakeshore Amphitheater, 2686 E. Cantrell St., 7pm
7/17 – Millikin University Quad, 1184 W. Main St., 7pm
Blue Grass Music Jams – June 9 & July 14
Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Enjoy old time foot-tappin’ tunes played by local musicians, bring your instrument and play or just enjoy the music, 1-4pm free, 217-423-7708.
First Gig Live in Concert – July 27
Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. The 6th annual event, sponsored in part by the Decatur Park District, 12-3pm, free with donations welcome, 217-422-7300.
COMEDY & THEATER
Summer Mainstage Shows – June & July
Little Theatre on the Square, 16 E. Harrison St., Sullivan, IL, dates vary, matinees 2pm, evening shows 8pm, $, 217-728-7375.
6/5-6/16 – The Night the Music Lived
6/19-6/30 – The Little Mermaid
7/3-7/14 – Oklahoma!
7/17-7/28 – Newsies
7/31-8/11 – The Full Monty (PG-13)
Theatre for Young Audiences – June & July
Little Theatre on the Square, 16 E. Harrison St., Sullivan, IL, 10:30am, dates vary, $, 217-728-7375.
6/7-6/15 – Rapunzel in The Wild West
7/5-7/13 – Peter Pan, Jr.
Aladdin KIDS – July 19-20
Decatur Civic Center Theatre, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Performance by B.O.S.S. Jr. (Best Of Summer Stock) actors in grades 2-12, F 7pm, Sa 2pm, $, 217-422-5911.
Mary Poppins Jr. – July 20-21
Decatur Civic Center Theatre, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Performance by B.O.S.S., Sr. (Best Of Summer Stock) actors ages 11-18, Sa 7pm, Su 2pm, $, 217-422-5911.
HISTORY & MUSEUMS
Bethel School Open House – June 1 & July 6
Friends Creek Conservation Area, 13734 Friends Creek Park Rd., Cisco, IL. Tour one of Macon County’s last one-room schoolhouses circa 1890 which served the community for over 50 years, now restored as a museum, 1-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.
Homestead Prairie Farm Tours – June & July
Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Tour the historic 1860s Decatur farm house listed on the National Register of Historic Places, learn what life was like in Decatur in the 1800s, Sa’s & Su’s 1-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.
Governor Richard Oglesby Mansion Open House – June & July
421 W. William St. Tour the restored Victorian home of the Illinois Governor and learn of his friendship with Abraham Lincoln and his life as a Civil War General, 6/30 & 7/28 and W’s and Sa’s, 2-4pm, $,
217-423-7708.
The Orphan Trains in Illinois – June 23
Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Guest speaker Rochelle Gridley, Central Illinois librarian and volunteer at the McLean County Museum of History, tells the stories of several local children who were some of the 200,000 orphans brought to the Midwest from the East Coast in the 1850s to the 1920s on the famed Orphan Trains, 2pm, free, 217-423-7708.
Independence Day 1860 – June 29
Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Celebrate our nation’s birthday 1860s style with Homestead Prairie Farm tours, old-time toys and games, concert by the Rock Springs Dulcimer Club, ice cream social, bring a picnic lunch for the lawn if desired, 12-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.
James Millikin Homestead Tours – June 30 & July 28
125 S. Pine St. Tour one of Decatur’s beautiful historic Victorian mansions, circa 1875, that belonged to Millikin University founder James Millikin and his wife, Anna, all proceeds benefit the preservation and maintenance of the home, 2-4pm, $,
217-422-9003.
NATURE & GARDENS
Saturday Zoo Buzz – June & July
Scovill Zoo, Education Center, 71 S. Country Club Rd. The first Saturday of the month enjoy coffee, snacks and a presentation by zoo professionals from around Illinois, adult-focused sessions feature local, national and global conservation topics, 9-10am, $, 217-421-7435.
6/1 – Exotic & Unusual Pets
7/6 – Illinois Conservation Projects
Snake & Turtle Shows – June 6 & July 11
Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Several species shown by the naturalist, see, feel and watch the live reptiles, 6-7pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.
Family Hikes & Walks – June & July
Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln., free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.
6/17 – Strawberry Moon, 9pm
7/14 – Prairie Ecology, 2pm
Let’s Rock! – June 22
Griswold Conservation Area, 9896 Meridian Rd., Blue Mound, IL. Rock hounds learn about rocks and how they are formed, search through a glacial kame to see what you can find, 2pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.
Dendrochronology: Applications in Historic & Prehistoric Archaeology – June 27
Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Guest speaker Dr. Glen Freimuth, retired archaeologist and Professor Emeritus Richland Community College, presents a program on dendrochronology (tree ring dating) and its application in archaeology, climatology and ecology, 2pm, free, 217-423-7708.
Bats in the Barn – July 20
Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Myths about bats of the night will be busted, carpool to Sand Creek Conservation Area to observe wild bats as they fly out for a night of hunting, 7-9pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.
EVENTS FOR CHILDREN & FAMILIES
Airport Fun Day – June 1
Decatur Airport, EAA Hangar #107, 910 S. Airport Rd. Fun for all ages, K9 demonstrations, Scovill Mobile Zoo, explore Decatur Park District’s Striker emergency vehicle, pancake breakfast sponsored by the Experimental Aircraft Association, 8-11am, free, 217-422-5911.
33rd Annual Faerie Garden Tea Party – June 8
Mari-Mann Herb Farm, 1405 Marimann Ln. Discover the magic and wonder of faeries in the garden with a garden tour and stories followed by an afternoon high tea, fun for all ages, faerie costumes welcome, 10am-12pm, $, reservations required, 217-429-1555.
Free Movie Nights – June & July
Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, 2686 E. Cantrell St. Movies presented by Scott State Bank, dusk, free, 217-422-5911.
6/14 – Bohemian Rhapsody
6/28 – Ralph Breaks the Internet 2
7/5 – The Sandlot
7/27 – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
Dads’ Day Dollar Deal – June 16
Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Rd. Celebrate Father’s Day with $1 per person admission for all dads and the entire family, 9:30am-5pm, $, 217-421-7435.
Mad Hatter Party – June 21
Madden Arts Center, 125 N. Water St. Create mad hats with paper, paint and a variety of other materials, games, snacks, treats and more, prizes for the craziest, cutest and most unique hat, fun for all ages, 1-3pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-3189.
Twilight Tuesdays at Scovill Zoo – June 25 & July 30
Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Rd. Find out how the zoo animals spend their evenings during zoo special Tuesdays, extended hours 5-8pm, $, 217-421-7435.
Despicable Me Family Event – June 28
Madden Arts Center, 125 N. Water St. “Despicable Me” movie on the big screen, make a Minion Weeble figure, games, prizes and snacks, Ty brand Minion Beanie Baby to take home, all ages welcome, 6-9pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-3189.
Family Campout at Scovill Zoo – July 12-13
Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Rd. Dinner around the campfire, an evening zoo tour, animal encounters, train ride and light breakfast, bring your tent and sleeping bags, spaces limited, 6pm-9am, $, 217-421-7435.
Ice Cream Safari – July 21
Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Rd. A wild safari through the zoo, sample different ice cream flavors at various stations, presented by Prairie Farms Dairy, 1-4pm, $, 217-421-7435.
SPORTS, HEALTH & FITNESS
National Running Day – BIG RUN 5K – June 5
Fleet Feet, 1090 W. Wood St. Run as others around the nation are running on National Running Day, race, food and fun, 6pm, 217-422-5911.
DECU Glow Run 4 MRI – June 8
Hickory Point Golf Club, 727 W. Weaver Rd., Forsyth, IL. Run/walk and after-party featuring live music from Wreckless Whiskey, race entry includes t-shirt, glow gear and after-party, other glow attire encouraged, fun for all ages, all proceeds benefit Decatur Earth Mover’s (DECU) charity of the year Macon Resources, Inc. (MRI), race 8pm, music 9pm, $, 217-875-2301.
Tuesday Night Park Runs – June 11-July 30
Fairview Park, Pavilion #1, 1455 W. Fairview Park Dr. Weekly family event includes half-mile Tot Trot, one-mile fun run, and various distance runs, for all ages and skill levels, proceeds benefit Staley Striders youth programs, Tu’s, registration 5:30pm, runs 6pm, $, 217-422-5911.
Yoga in the Park – June 15 & July 20
Nelson Park, Nelson Fitness Pavilion, 2301 E. Lakeshore Dr. Public community yoga session in the great outdoors led by licensed area instructors, bring a mat and drinking water, wear comfortable clothing, 9-10am, free, 217-422-5911.
Pro Tips/Family Fun Nights – June 20, 27 & July 11, 18, 25
Hickory Point Golf Course, 727 W. Weaver Rd. Join Decatur Park District’s golf professionals for golf tips on the driving range and putting green, enjoy all the range balls you can hit, for all skill levels, 6-7pm, $, 217- 422-5911.
Come Together, Be Empowered 5K Walk/Run Event – June 29
Fairview Park, 2095 W. Eldorado St. The 9th annual community event focuses on the fight against ovarian, breast and cervical cancers and the education, awareness, screening and treatment for all women, 100% of all proceeds stay in the Decatur Community, pre-event events and exhibits 7:15am, run/walk 8:30am, $, reservations required, 217-876-4752 or 217-521-3299.
Staley Run, White & Blue – July 4
Overlook Adventure Park, 2501 E. Nelson Park Rd. Compete in the ½ mile kids run, 5K run, or a 2-mile walk/run, awards in each age division for runners, refreshments provided, presented by Tate & Lyle, register www.runsignup.com by 6/21 to guarantee a shirt or tank, packet pick-up 7/3 4-6pm, race day registration 6:30-7:15am, Kids Run 7:30am, races and walk 8am, $, 217-429-3472.
FESTIVALS & EXPOSITIONS
Macon County Fair – June 4-9
Macon County Fair Grounds, 3700 N. Westlawn Ave. The 163rd annual county fair with pageants, rodeo, truck and tractor pulls, demolition derby, harness racing, petting zoo and more, Tu-F 5-10pm, Sa 11:30 am-12am, Su 1-8:30pm, free admission, 217-875-0135.
4th of July Celebration – July 4
Devon G. Buffett Lakeshore Amphitheater, 2686 E. Cantrell St. Decatur Park District’s Independence Day celebration, sponsored by Decatur Earthmover Credit Union, free, 217-422-5911.
10am-3pm – Teamed for Defense, appreciation for armed forces & 1st responders
5pm – BOSS Jr. performance
5:30pm – BOSS performance
6pm – Red Carpet Riot
Dusk – Fireworks display
Warrensburg Corn Festival – July 25-27
Illini Park & Village of Warrensburg, 155 E. Main St., Warrensburg, IL. Family friendly event with live music, 5K run/walk, helicopter rides, parade, bounce houses, craft and food vendors, Maddox sweet corn, car show and more, Th 4-10pm, F 4-11pm, Sa 7am-11pm, free admission, 217-433-0822.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Farmers Market – June & July
Central Park, Downtown Decatur. Illinois’ oldest farmers market dating back to the late 1800s with sales of baked goods, jams, jellies, and farm fresh produce grown by local farmers, Sa’s 8am-12pm, $ to purchase
goods, 217-428-3380 or 217-520-5098.
Saturday Market – June & July
Richland Community College, outside Bistro Five Thirty Seven, 1 College Park. Fresh fruits and vegetables, plants grown by Richland students and local farmers, baked goods, cheese, candy and fudge, hosted by Richland Student Farms, Sa’s 8am-12pm, $ to purchase goods, 217-855-7200 ext. 6442.
Second Saturday Book Sales – June 8 & July 13
Decatur Public Library, 2nd Floor, 130 N. Franklin St. Sale of used books, cd’s, DVD’s and other items, presented by Friends of the Decatur Public Library, proceeds benefit literacy promoting programs at the Decatur Public Library, 9:30am-12:30pm, 217-791-4423.
WeGrow Farmer’s Market – June & July
Corner of Fairview Ave. and Wood St. Community Farmer’s Market with produce, floral, food and craft vendors, children’s activities, live music, Th’s 4:30-6:30pm, $ to purchase goods, 217-424-6395.
Museum After Dark – June 15
Children’s Museum of Illinois, 55 S. Country Club Rd. An adult immersive and interactive art experience with fun, food and one-of-a-kind photo opportunities, for ages 21 and older, 7-10pm, $, registration preferred, 217-423-5437.
All American Dog Birthday Party – June 22
Macon County Animal Control & Care Center, 2820 E. Parkway Dr. Open House to visit all adoptable shelter pets, refreshments, family friendly activities and special adoption prices, 12-4pm, free admission, 217-423-7387.
Mari-Mann Herbs’ Gooder Summer BBQ – June 24 & July 29
Mari-Mann Herbs, 1405 MariMann Ln. Summer BBQ in the Herb Garden, Chef Brian Pehr’s cooking demonstrations, tips, recipes and full meal provided, outdoor seating weather permitting, BYOB, 6-8pm, $, reservations required, 217-429-1555.
Senior Independence Day Lunch – July 17
Johns Hill Senior Center, 601 S. Jasper St. Enjoy lunch with your senior friends, transportation available for $, 12-2pm, $, register by 7/10, 217-429-7750.
CHARITY DATEBOOK
Mark your calendars for these fundraising events benefitting local charities.
United Way’s Ride United 2019 – June 2
Fairview Park, 2095 W. Eldorado St. Annual bicycling race with several routes of varying length available, riders of any skill and age are welcome, proceeds benefit United Way of Decatur and Mid-IL, 6:30am-1pm, $, reservations required, 217-422-8537.
Retro @ The Texaco – June 14
Historic/Renovated Texaco Station, 266 W. Main St. Join the Symphony Orchestra Guild of Decatur at the garage for dinner, dancing to the decades with the Dr. Dave Power Trio Plus, 50-50 raffle, silent auction and upscale garage sale, summer casual or retro attire optional, proceeds benefit the Millikin Decatur Symphony Orchestra and Music Education programs funded by the Symphony Orchestra Guild of Decatur, for ages 21 and older, 6-9:30pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-3189.
ART ON MAIN – June 21-22
Illinois Art Gallery, 160 E. Main St. Artwork sale and fund raising event for the Illinois Art Gallery, funds raised for art programming and Gallery support, for ages 21 and older, free admission, reservations encouraged, 217-422-1509.
Macon County Garden Walk – June 23
Start at St. Mary’s Hospital Garden 1800 E. Lake Shore Dr. Explore and get inspired by nine Decatur gardens, proceeds used for Master Gardener scholarships and community projects, 2-6pm, $, 217-877-6042.
Warrensburg Tour De Corn Bicycle Fun Ride – June 23
Warrrensburg-Latham High School. Maps available at race start for three routes of 20 miles, 40 miles and 62 miles, proceeds benefit the Warrensburg Corn Festival 7/25-27, 7am, $, 217-519-2062.
Old-Fashioned Lawn Party – July 10
James Millikin Homestead, 125 N. Pine St. Concert by the Greater Decatur Youth Band and the Summer Strings music program, ice cream, popcorn and water available for purchase, bring lawn chairs or blankets, proceeds from concessions benefit the preservation and maintenance of the Homestead, rain date 7/11, 6pm, free, $ for concessions, 217-422-9003.
Mugsy Sent Me: Speakeasy Dinner Theatre – July 12-13
Decatur Club, 158 W. Prairie Ave. A roaring ’20s event, whisper the secret phrase to get past the goons out front, pick the ending before the coppers arrive, interact with the cast, photo booth and raffle, dress to kill, best costume prizes, 1920s clothing encouraged, proceeds support the theater arts in Decatur and future Theatre 7 shows, doors open 6pm, dinner 6:30pm, $, reservations required by 7/9, 217-429-4200.
Relay for Life of Macon County – July 19-20
Richland Community College, Shilling Center, 1 College Pk. Annual overnight relay-team fundraising event to celebrate the lives of people who have battled cancer, to remember loved ones lost, and to fight back against the disease, funds raised benefit the American Cancer Society who provides services and support to cancer survivors and their families in Macon County, Survivor Dinner 7/19 4-6pm, free admission, 217-433-9348.
Big Obstacle 3K 2019 – July 20
Fairview Park, 2095 W. Eldorado St. Annual event, professionally timed, 1.8-mile obstacle course with climbing walls, tunnels, inflatable obstacles and more, competitive, non-competitive and kids heats available, post-party with music, food and beverages, proceeds benefit United Way of Decatur and Mid-IL, 9am-12pm, $, reservations required, 217-422-8537.