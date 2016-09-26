Calendar – October / November 2016

ART

Spelling the Wind by Craig Dongoski – through October 7

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, Perkinson Gallery, 1184 W. Main St. A multimedia project that explores the boundaries between aural and visual arts, made possible by a grant from the Hardy Foundation, M-F 12-5pm when school is in session, free, 217-424-6227.



Decatur Public Library Exhibit – October

Decatur Public Library, Art Gallery, 130 N. Franklin St. Exhibition of selected works by Macon County 4H members, library open hours, free, 217-422-1509.



Rock Springs Exhibits – October

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Featuring the photographs of Curt Knapp in the North Gallery and Jerry Sievers in the South Gallery, nature center open hours, free, 217-423-7708.



October National Art Exhibit – October 1-27

Opening Reception – October 7

Madden Arts Center, Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St. Multi-media juried art exhibition featuring works by artists from across the nation, presented by Gallery 510 Artists Guild, Ltd. First Friday opening reception and awards presentation 10/7 with hors d’oeuvres, beverages and a talk by the exhibit judge, 5-7:30pm, free. October general exhibit viewing M-F 8:30am-4:30pm & Sa 10am-2pm, free, or 217-423-3189.

First Friday Gallery Walks – October 7 & November 4

Anne Lloyd Gallery @ 125 N. Water St., Blue Connection @ 117 N. Water St., Gallery 510 @ 160 E. Main St. An evening of unique art, artist talks, live music, hors d’oeuvres and beverages in three downtown Decatur art galleries, 5-7:30pm, free, 217-423-3189.



Gallery 510 Exhibit – October

First Friday Opening Reception – October 7

Gallery 510, 160 E. Main St. Featuring the wood burning works of Don Davis. First Friday opening reception 10/7, refreshments served, 5-7:30pm, artist talk 6:30pm, free. General exhibit hours Tu-F 11am-5pm, Sa 11am-3pm, free, 217-422-1509.



Perkinson Exhibit – October 10-November 4

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, Perkinson Gallery, 1184 W. Main St. Featuring the art works of Shane Harris, M-F 12-5pm when school is in session, free, 217-424-6227.



Decatur Airport Exhibit – November

Decatur Airport, Main Terminal, Lobby Gallery, 910 Airport Rd. Featuring Rae Nell Spencer’s watercolor paintings, airport lobby open hours, free, 217-422-1509.



Decatur Public Library Exhibit – November

Decatur Public Library, Art Gallery, 130 N. Franklin St. Featuring Sue Goodpaster’s paintings, library open hours, free, 217-422-1509.



Rock Springs Exhibits – November

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Featuring Barn Colony’s Art Show in the North Gallery and David Castor’s photography in the South Gallery, nature center open hours, free, 217-423-7708.



Lucien Kapp Retrospective Art Exhibit – November 1-23

Opening Reception – November 4

Madden Arts Center, Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St. Exhibit of 50 years of works by local artist Lucien Kapp, sponsored by First Mid-Illinois Band & Trust. Opening reception (11/4) 5-7:30pm, free. November general exhibit viewing M-F 8:30am-4:30pm & Sa 10am-2pm, free, or 217-423-3189.



Gallery 510 Exhibit – November

First Friday Opening Reception – November 4

Gallery 510, 160 E. Main St. Artist TBA. First Friday opening reception 11/4, refreshments served, 5-7:30pm, artist talk 6:30pm, free. November general exhibit Tu-F 11am-5pm, Sa 11am-3pm, free, 217-422-1509.



Perkinson Exhibit – November 7-19

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, Perkinson Gallery, 1184 W. Main St. Featuring the A.C.E. High School Art Exhibition showcasing works of Central Illinois High School art students, M-F 12-5pm when school is in session, free, 217-424-6227.



Perkinson Exhibit – November 21-January 20, 2017

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, Perkinson Gallery, 1184 W. Main St. David Linneweh’s recent paintings, M-F 12-5pm when school is in session, free, 217-424-6227.

CONCERTS & LIVE MUSIC

Millikin University Alumni Concert – October 2

Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St. Annual concert for the University Choir, plus Alumni Choir, 2pm, free, 217-424-6318.



Decatur Municipal Band Fall Concert – October 7

Tabernacle Baptist Church, 650 N. Wyckles Rd. Final concert of 2016 featuring classical, traditional and contemporary band fare, 7:30pm, free, 217-422-9168.



Millikin Wind Ensemble, Baseball and Music – October 7

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1184 W. Main St. Featuring trombonist John Huntoon, cellist Amy Catron and composer Michael Schelle, 7:30pm, free, 217-424-6318.



Dulcimer Music – October 8, 22 & November 5, 19

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. 10am-12pm, free, 217-423-7708.



Blue Grass Music Jams – October 9 & November 13

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. 1-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Road to Memphis Blues Challenge – October 15

Pop’s Place, 4335 W. Main St. Area blues bands vie for the chance to represent Decatur Blues Society at the International Blues Challenge held in Memphis, Tennessee, 1/31-2/4/2017, 2pm, free, 217-855-4262.



Masterworks II – October 22

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1184 W. Main St. The Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra performs Brahms and Dvorak with guest cellist Gabriel Cabezas, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.



Fall Choral Concerts– October 23

Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St. The Millikin University Choirs present their first full concert of the year, 2 & 4pm, free, 217-424-6318.



Halloween Concert – October 27-28

Millikin University, Shilling Hall, Albert Taylor Theatre, 1184 W. Main St.

Family-friendly concert by the Millikin Percussion Ensemble, Th 7:30pm, F 6 & 8pm, $, 217-424-6318.

Millikin Jazz Concerts – November 9 & 15

Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1360 W. Main St. Millikin University’s Jazz groups perform their annual fall concerts, 7:30pm, free, 217-433-4240.

Vocal Jazz – 11/9

Jazz Band – 11/15



LOFT 125 – November 11

Madden Arts Center, 3rd Floor, 125 N. Water St. Great entertainment in a laid back lounge-style setting, program TBA, BYOB, must be age 21 or older, 7-9pm, $, 217-423-3189.

The Jersey Tenors – November 12

Lincoln Square Theatre, 141 N. Main St. Songs from Frank Sinatra to Frankie Valli, presented by Investment Planners and IPI Wealth Management, proceeds benefit Decatur Christian School, dine before or after the show at participating local restaurants and a percentage of your bill will be donated to the school, 7:30pm, $, www.lincolnsquaretheatre.com or 217-425-6340.



Millikin Wind Ensemble – November 17

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1184 W. Main St. Concert with a salute to veterans, 7:30pm, free, 217-424-6318.



Opus 24 Fall Concert – November 22

St. Patrick Catholic Church, 407 E. Eldorado. Fall choral concert featuring sacred and secular music, 7:30pm, $, 217-422-1422.

COMEDY & THEATER

Headshot – September 29-October 2

Millikin University, Shilling Hall, Albert Taylor Theatre, 1184 W. Main St. A surrealistic audition causes a fierce competition among a group of actors, rated PG 13, presented by Millikin’s School of Theatre & Dance, Th, F & Sa 7:30pm, Sa & Su 2pm, $, 217-424-6318.



The Wonder Bread Years – October 9

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1184 W. Main St. A fresh and funny salute to Americana that walks the line between stand-up and theater, 2pm, $, 217-424-6318.

The Great American Trailer Park Musical – October 15-17 & 21-23

Decatur Civic Center, Theatre, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza. Hysterical parody of soap operas and stereotypes, adult language and situations, Sa’s 7:30pm, Su’s 2pm, $, 217-422-7300.



Gallagher: One Last Time – October 28

Lincoln Square Theatre, 141 N. Main St. Gallagher presents his comedy show with special guest Artie Fletcher, doors open 6:45pm, show 8pm, $, 217-706-5229.



Johnny Peers and Muttville Comix – October 30

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1184 W. Main St. Family-friendly show starring Ringling Brothers Clown College graduate Johnny Peers and his shelter dog rescues, 2pm, $, 217-424-6318.



Antigone – November 4-6 & 12-14

Richland Community College, Shilling Auditorium, 1 College Park. Classic Greek tragedy, F’s & Sa’s 7:30pm, Su’s 3pm, $, 217-875-7200 ext. 6215.



The Baby Boomer Comedy Show – November 5

Decatur Civic Center, Hickory Point Bank Arena, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza. Clean comedy for people born before seatbelts, safety helmets and Facebook, doors open 6:30pm, show 7:30pm, $, reserved seating, 217-422-6161 or 217-422-7300.



Jekyll and Hyde the Musical – November 11-13 & 18-20

Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary Anderson Plaza. Presented by Decatur Underground Theater and the Decatur Civic Center, F’s & Sa’s 7pm, Su’s 2pm, $, 217-422-7300.



Nice Work if You Can Get It – November 11-13

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1184 W. Main St. Uproarious musical tells the tale of a millionaire playboy on the eve of his fourth marriage, rated PG, F & Sa 7:30pm, Su 2pm, $, 217-424-6318.

HISTORY & MUSEUMS

Homestead Prairie Farm Open House – October

Rock Springs Conservation Area, Homestead Prairie Farm, 3939 Nearing Ln. Tour the historic 1860’s home listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Sa’s & Su’s 1-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.



Bethel School Open House – October 1

Friends Creek Regional Park, 13734 Friends Creek Park Rd. Tour one of Macon County’s last one-room schoolhouses, circa 1890, 1-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.



Pioneers, Patriots and Inventors: A Brief History of Decatur – October 2

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Presented by Millikin University’s Professor Emeritus Dr. Dan Guillory, 2pm, free, 217-423-7708.



Mid-1800’s Handbaskets – October 16

Rock Springs Conservation Area, Homestead Prairie Farm, 3939 Nearing Ln. See the different baskets used by women in the 19th century, 2-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.



Governor Richard Oglesby Mansion Open House – October 30 & November 27

421 W. William St. Visit the beautifully restored Victorian home of Illinois Governor Richard Oglesby, 2-4pm, $, 217-423-7708.



James Millikin Homestead Tours – October 30

125 S. Pine St. Tour the beautiful historic Victorian mansion that belonged to one of Decatur’s leading citizens, circa 1875, 2-4pm, $, 217-422-9003.



Lincoln’s First Illinois Homestead – November 5

Governor Richard Oglesby Mansion, 421 W. William St. Guest speaker Mark Sorensen presents a History Comes Alive program, reception follows, 4pm, free, 217-877-6768.



Candlelight Tour – November 12

Rock Springs Conservation Area, Homestead Prairie Farm, 3939 Nearing Ln. Experience Homestead Prairie Farm and 1860s life by candlelight and lamplight, refreshments served, 6:30-8:30pm, free, 217-423-7708.

NATURE & GARDENS

Building a Nature-Rich Community – October 6

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1184 W. Main St. Panel discussion on how to make Decatur and Macon County a nature-rich community, 3:30-5pm, free, 217-423-7708.



Heirloom Garden Open House – October 8

Rock Springs Conservation Area, Homestead Prairie Farm, 3939 Nearing Ln.

Tour the circa 1860 heirloom vegetable and herb gardens at the Homestead Prairie Farm, hosted by Master Gardeners volunteers, 2-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.



Sweethearts and Stars – October 15

Griswold Conservation Area, 9896 Meridian Rd., Blue Mound. Star gaze and learn about our solar system, refreshments served, 7pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.



Enjoying the Fall Colors – October 18

First Lutheran Church, 250 W. Decatur St. Elizabeth Jeffery from the University of Illinois Extension shares fall planting tips, presented by the Garden Club of Decatur, meeting 12:30, program 1pm, refreshments 2pm, free, 217-330-6614.



Family Hikes and Nature Programs – October & November

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln., free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

10/23 – Fall Color, 2pm

11/13 – Prairie Pride, 2pm

11/19 – Tree Identification, 10am

11/26 – Turkey Trot, 10am



Creepers of the Earth Trail Walk – October 30

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Trail walks through the pine forest, tours offered on the half-hour, 1-3:30pm, $, register online before 10/28, 217-423-7708.



Magnificent Mammals – November 5

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Feel the furs of wild animals and learn how they prepare for winter, 10am, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

EVENTS FOR CHILDREN & FAMILIES

School’s Out Day Camp – October 10 & November 23, 25

DISC, 1295 W. Wood St. Play games and take field trips, for ages 5-14, sponsored by the Decatur Park District, 6:30am-6pm, $, 217-429-3472.

10/10 – Overlook Adventure Mini Golf

11/23 – Sky Zone in Springfield

11/25 – Movie at the Strand



Boo at the Zoo – October 14-16, 21-23, 27-30

Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Rd. Safe Halloween family fun, costumes optional, 10/14, 21, 27-28 5:30-8pm, 10/15-16, 22-23, 29-30 3-8pm, $, 217-421-7435.



Halloween Fun Days at Overlook – October 23-31

Overlook Adventure Mini Golf, 2501 E. Nelson Park Rd. Special miniature golf days at Overlook, sponsored by the Decatur Park District, M-Th, 4-8pm, F 4-10pm, Sa 10am-10pm, Su 12-8pm, kids in costume golf for free with a paid adult, 217-422-2316.



Halloween Hoopla – October 25

Children’s Museum of Illinois, 55 S. Country Club Rd. Mad science, creepy crafts and fun for all ages, costumes encouraged, 10am-2pm, $, 217-423-5437.



Hallow-teen – October 29

Mt. Zion Convention Center, 1400 Mt. Zion Parkway, Mt. Zion. Geared for teens ages 12-18 with costume contest, Karaoke, big screen videos, photo booth and concessions for $, doors open 6:30, event 7-10pm, $, 217-864-5424.



Autumn Spectacular – November 6

Fairview Park, 1455 W. Fairview Park Dr. Cross country meet for kids ages 7-14, presented by the Decatur Park District, registration 12:30pm, course walk 1pm, race 1:30pm, $, 217-429-3472.



Santa House in Central Park – November 19, 25-26

Downtown Decatur, Central Park. Visit Santa, 11/19 6:30-8:30pm, 11/25 4-8pm, 11/26 11am-5pm, free, donations accepted, 217-422-2200.

SPORTS, HEALTH & FITNESS

Scareport Run the Runway – October 22

Decatur Airport, Gaitros Aviation Hanger, 910 Airport Rd. Lace up, dress up and join the 1-mile walk, 1-mile Tot Trot, 5K or 10K race, prizes in all age divisions for runners and best costume awards, sponsored by the Decatur Park District, Tot Trot & 1-mile walk 6:30pm, 5K & 10K races 7pm, $, 217-429-3472.



Cross Country Twosome Relay – October 23

Fairview Park, Pavilion #1, 1455 W. Fairview Park Dr. Divisions for youth, adult and parent/child twosome teams, compete on a one-mile loop course with each member running two miles alternately, half-mile Tot Trot before the race, sponsored by the Decatur Park District, registration 3:15pm, Tot Trot 4pm, relay race 4:10pm, $, 217-429-3472.



Macon County Heart Walk – October 25

Fairview Park, 1455 W. Fairview Park Dr. Walkers are encouraged to build teams and raise funds, healthy trick-or-treating, costumes encouraged, heart-healthy food and vendor booths on site, funds raised support the American Heart Association, 8am, www.maconcountyheartwalk.org or 217-899-6985.



Decatur Park District’s Turkey Trot – November 19

Fairview Park, Pavilion #1, 1455 W. Fairview Park Dr. Annual 5K and 10K run, 5K walk, half-mile Turkey Tot Trot, computerized results for 5K & 10K runs, prizes, presented by Tate & Lyle, check-in 6:30-7:15am, Tot Trot 7:30am, race 8am, $, 217-429-3472.

FESTIVALS & EXPOSITIONS

Fall Harvest Festival – October 30

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Family event with crafts, pumpkin rolling, child-sized straw maze, basic archery instruction, 1-4pm, free admission, $ for some events, 217-423-7708.



Pride of the Prairie Marble Show – November 3-5

Country Inn & Suites, 5150 Hickory Point Frontage Rd. Annual wall-to-wall collectible marble experience, Th & F 9am-10pm, Show Display Sa 9am-1pm, free admission, 217-872-2402.



Lady Palooza – November 17

Mt. Zion Convention Center, 1400 Mt. Zion Pkwy, Mt. Zion. Cash and carry booths with many vendors and goodies to sample, presented by Neuhoff Media, raffle proceeds benefit the United Way, 4-7pm, free admission, 217-620-8126.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Farmers Market – through October 29

Central Park, Downtown Decatur. Illinois’ oldest farmers market with produce grown by local farmers, Sa’s 8am-12pm, $ to purchase goods, 217-428-3380 or 217-520-5098.



Chamber Business Breakfast – October 5 & November 2

Decatur Club, 158 W. Prairie Ave. Breakfast and networking opportunities, business casual attire, 10/5 guest speaker Political Science Professor Larry Klugman, sponsored by the Greater Decatur Chamber of Commerce, 7-8am, $, reservations preferred, 217-422-2200.



Adult Bingo – October 19 & November 16

Fletcher Park Recreation Center, 323 Fletcher Pk. Blvd., Mt. Zion. 10-11am, free, 217-864-5424.



Paint, Stain and Varnish Collections – October 19

Macon County Environmental Management, 1750 N. 21st St. Bring old and discarded latex or oil based paints, stains and varnishes for proper disposal, residential items only, 12:30-5:30pm, free, 217-425-4505.

100th Birthday Bash – October 21

Lincoln Square Theatre. Festivities include music and dancing on stage, snacks and drinks, giant piñata, door prizes and birthday cake. 7-11 pm. $. Free open house from 11 am-3 pm on October 22.



Scrapbook Crop – October 22 & November 19

Fletcher Park Recreation Center, 323 Fletcher Pk. Blvd., Mt. Zion. Bring your scrapbooking supplies, lunch, dinner and snacks; also bring extra clearly marked scrapbooking supplies to sell, 10am-10pm, $, registration required 7 days prior, 217-864-5424.



Mt. Zion Christmas Craft Show – November 11-12

Mt. Zion Convention Center, 1400 Mt. Zion Parkway, Mt. Zion. Annual Christmas Craft show with over 70 vendors, F 7-9pm, Sa 9am-3pm, free admission, 217-864-5424.



Getting Ready for the Holidays with Fresh Evergreens – November 15

First Lutheran Church, 250 W. Decatur St. The Garden Club of Decatur shares holiday decorating ideas, meeting 12:30pm, program 1pm, tea 2pm, free, 217-330-6614.



Christmas Parade – November 19

Downtown Decatur. “It’s a Wonderful Life” is the theme for the Annual Nighttime Lighted Christmas Parade, sponsored by the Decatur Jaycees, entry fees used to send disabled children to summer camp, parade entry deadline 11/11, 5:30pm, free admission, 217-413-0990.



64th Annual Community Thanksgiving Luncheon – November 22

Decatur Civic Center Arena, #1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza. The community comes together to offer thanks for the year, community leaders are honored, doors open 12-1:30pm, $, reservations required, 217-422-2200.

