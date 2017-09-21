ART

Decatur Airport Exhibit – October

Decatur Airport, Main Terminal, Lobby Gallery, 910 Airport Rd. Featuring the works of Sue Goodpaster, airport lobby open hours, free, 217-422-1509.



Decatur Public Library Exhibit – October

Decatur Public Library, Art Gallery, 130 N. Franklin St. Featuring an exhibition of selected works by Macon County 4H members, library open hours, free, 217-422-1509.



Gallery 510 Exhibit – October

First Friday Opening Reception – October 6

Gallery 510, 160 E. Main St. Featuring Barb Hodges’ jewelry. First Friday opening reception 10/6, refreshments served, 5-7:30pm, artist talk 6:30pm, free. General exhibit hours Tu-F 11am-5pm, Sa 11am-3pm, free, 217-422-1509.



Rock Springs Exhibits – October

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Featuring the nature photographs of Curt Knapp in the North Gallery and Barb Stobaugh in the South Gallery, nature center open hours, free, 217-423-7708.



Wildflour Exhibit – October

Wildflour Artisan Bakery & Café, 256 W. Main St. Featuring Jim Hill’s artworks, café open hours, free, 217-422-1509.



October National Art Exhibit – October 4-27

Opening Reception – October 6

Madden Arts Center, Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St. Multi-media juried art exhibition featuring works by artists from across the nation presented by Gallery 510 Artists Guild, Ltd. First Friday opening reception 10/6 with hors d’oeuvres, beverages and presentation by the exhibit judge, 5-7:30pm, free. October general exhibit viewing M-F 8:30am-4:30pm & Sa 10am-2pm, free, or 217-423-3189.



First Friday Gallery Walks – October 6 & November 3

Anne Lloyd Gallery – 125 N. Water St., Blue Connection – 117 N. Water St., Gallery 510 – 160 E. Main St. An evening of unique art, artist talks, live music, hors d’oeuvres and beverages in three downtown Decatur art galleries, 5-7:30pm, free, 217-423-3189.



You ROCK – October 14

Madden Arts Center, 125 N. Water St. Paint a design, word or quote on a rock and place it outdoors to brighten someone’s day, for kids through adults, children under 5 need accompanying adult, 11am-1pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-3189.



Decatur Airport Exhibit – November

Decatur Airport, Main Terminal, Lobby Gallery, 910 Airport Rd. Featuring the artworks of Sue Watts, airport lobby open hours, free, 217-422-1509.



Decatur Public Library Exhibit – November

Decatur Public Library, Art Gallery, 130 N. Franklin St. Featuring Doug Bergeron’s works, library open hours, free, 217-422-1509.



Nature by Kellie Rae Theiss Art Exhibit – November 1-22

Opening Reception – November 3

Madden Arts Center, Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St. Minnesota painter Kellie Rae Theiss paints creatures in their physical world. Meet the artist at the opening reception 11/3 5-7:30pm, free. November general exhibit viewing M-F 8:30am-4:30pm & Sa 10am-2pm, free, or 217-423-3189.



Gallery 510 Exhibit – November

First Friday Opening Reception – November 3

Gallery 510, 160 E. Main St. Featuring Jessica Disbrow’s watercolors. First Friday opening reception 11/3, refreshments served, 5-7:30pm, artist talk 6:30pm, free. November general exhibit Tu-F 11am-5pm, Sa 11am-3pm, free, 217-422-1509.



Rock Springs Exhibits – November

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Featuring Barn Colony’s Art Show in the North Gallery and the nature photography of David Castor in the South Gallery, nature center open hours, free, 217-423-7708.



Wildflour Exhibit – November

Wildflour Artisan Bakery & Café, 256 W. Main St. Featuring Judy Kimmons’ paintings, café open hours, free, 217-422-1509.



Perkinson Exhibit – November 6-18

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, Perkinson Gallery, 1184 W. Main St. Featuring the annual A.C.E. High School Art Exhibition, sponsored by the Millikin Art Department and Center for Entrepreneurship, M-F 12-5pm when school is in session, free, 217-424-6227.



Perkinson Exhibit – November 27-December 10

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, Perkinson Gallery, 1184 W. Main St. Taryn Pepping, Bachelor of Fine Arts Thesis Exhibition, focusing on her ceramics and paintings, M-F 12-5pm when school is in session, free, 217-424-6227.



CONCERTS & LIVE MUSIC

Homecoming 2017 Concert – October 6

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1184 W. Main St. Millikin alumni return to perform with the Millikin Symphonic Wind Ensemble, 7:30pm, free, 217-424-6318.



Dulcimer Music – October 7, 21 & November 4, 18

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln., 10am-12pm, free, 217-423-7708.



Blue Grass Music Jams – October 8 & November 12

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln., 1-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.



Millikin University Homecoming Concert – October 8

Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St. University Choir alumni return for a combined concert with this year’s choir, 2pm, free, 217-424-6318.



Decatur Municipal Band Fall Concert – October 10

Tabernacle Baptist Church, 650 N. Wyckles Rd. Final band concert of 2017, featuring classical, traditional and contemporary band fare, 7:30pm, free, 217-422-9168.



Marisha Wallace – October 12

Little Theatre on the Square, 16 E. Harrison St., Sullivan. Direct from Broadway, Marisha Wallace performs a unique blend of classics, jazz and gospel, 2pm, $, www.thelittletheatre.org or 217-728-7375.



Clue the Musical – October 13-15 & 20-22

Decatur Civic Center Theatre, 1 Gary Anderson Plaza. This internationally popular game is now a fun-filled musical, presented by Theatre 7, family friendly, F’s & Sa’s 7:30pm, Su’s 2pm, $, 217-413-0990.



Fall Choral Concerts– October 22

Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St. All Millikin University Choirs perform music from five centuries, Collegiate Chorale/Millikin Women 2pm, University Choir/Millikin Men 4pm, free, 217-424-6318.



Masterworks II – October 22

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1184 W. Main St. The Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra performs the music of John Williams, featuring guest Polish violinist Kinga Augustyn, 2pm, $, 217-424-6318.



Halloween Concert – October 26-27

Millikin University, Shilling Hall, Albert Taylor Theatre, 1184 W. Main St.

Family-friendly concert by the Millikin Percussion Ensemble, Th 7:30pm, F 6 & 8pm, $, 217-424-6318.



BritBeat – October 28

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1184 W. Main St. A journey and multimedia theatrical concert through the Beatles’ career, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.



Moscow Ballet – The Great Russian Nutcracker – November 4

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1184 W. Main St. Masterworks III, in collaboration with The Kirkland Fine Arts Series, ushers in the holiday season with the 1993 version of Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker set in Moscow, performed by the Moscow Ballet, 2 & 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.



Millikin Jazz Bands – November 8

Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1360 W. Main St. Millikin University’s Jazz Bands perform a variety of big band favorites, 7:30pm, free, 217-433-4240.



My Fair Lady the Musical – November 10-12 & 17-19

Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary Anderson Plaza. Presented by Decatur Underground Theater and the Decatur Civic Center, sponsored by Cromwell Radio Group, F’s & Sa’s 7pm, Su’s 2pm, $, www.decaturunderground.com or 217-422-7300.



Veterans Day Salute – November 10

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1184 W. Main St. Millikin Symphonic Wind Ensemble performs with guest conductor Colonel (Ret) Thomas Rotondi, Jr., a 1974 Millikin University graduate and the 8th Leader and Commander of The United States Army Band “Pershing’s Own” in Washington, DC, 7:30pm, free, 217-424-6318.



Millikin Vocal Jazz Ensembles – November 14

Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1360 W. Main St. Millikin University’s vocal ensembles One Voice and Blu Bop perform their annual fall concert, 7:30pm, free, 217-424-6305.



Millikin Jazz Showcase Dinner/Concert – November 17

Decatur Club, 158 W. Prairie Ave. An evening of fine dining and great music by Millikin University’s award-winning groups One Voice and Jazz Band, 6pm, $, reservations required, 217-429-4200.



Opus 24 Fall Concert – November 21

St. Patrick Catholic Church, 407 E. Eldorado. Seasonal choral music featuring brass and percussion, scholarship winner vocalists perform, 7:30pm, $, 217-422-1422. www.decaturopus.com



COMEDY & THEATER

Mainstage Shows

Little Theatre on the Square, 16 E. Harrison St., Sullivan, dates and show times vary, $, www.thelittletheatre.org or 217-728-7375.

10/1-10 – Greater Tuna

11/6-8 – Always Patsy Cline



The Undeniable Sound of Right Now – October 1 & 6-8

Millikin University Pipe Dreams Studio Theatre, 1099 W. Wood St. Bringing comedy and heartbreak to life as Hank struggles to keep his legendary rock club going, times vary, $, 217-424-6318.



Intimate Apparel – October 5-8

Millikin University, Shilling Hall, Albert Taylor Theatre, 1184 W. Main St. An early 20th century New York seamstress realizes that some threads holding her hopes and dreams together are in danger of being cut, presented by Millikin’s School of Theatre & Dance, Th, F & Sa 7:30pm, Sa & Su 2pm, $, 217-424-6318.



Lizzie – October 27-29, November 3-5 & November 10-12

Millikin University Pipe Dreams Studio Theatre, 1099 W. Wood St. Legendary Lizzie Borden’s story, times vary, $, 217-424-6318.



A Night of Comedy with Don Freisen – October 28

Decatur Civic Center Theatre, 1 Gary Anderson Plaza. Experience family-friendly comedian Don Friesen, suitable for all ages, 7:30pm, $, 217-422-7300.



9 to 5 The Musical – November 9-12

Millikin University, Shilling Hall, Albert Taylor Theatre, 1184 W. Main St. Based on the hilarious and high-energy 1980 movie, presented by Millikin’s School of Theatre & Dance, Th, F & Sa 7:30pm, Sa & Su 2pm, $, 217-424-6318.



HISTORY & MUSEUMS

How Children Dressed in Lincoln’s Time – October 1

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Volunteer Nancy Torgerson shares her collection of antique and reproduction children’s clothes, 2-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.



Local Sports Exhibit – October 1-November 30

Macon County History Museum, 5580 N. Fork Rd. Featuring local high school and Millikin University sports, Staley football and baseball teams, the Decatur Commodores and Fans Field and local residents who played professional sports, Tu-Sa 1-4pm, $, 217-422-4919.



Bethel School Open House – October 7

Friends Creek Regional Park, 13734 Friends Creek Park Rd. Tour one of Macon County’s last one-room schoolhouses circa 1890, 1-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.



Homestead Prairie Farm Open House – October

Rock Springs Conservation Area, Homestead Prairie Farm, 3939 Nearing Ln. Tour the historic 1860’s home listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Sa’s & Su’s 1-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.



Historic Decatur Van Tour – October 8 & 22

Departs from Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Tour stops at local landmarks and points of interest including the Transfer House, Powers Mansion, Millikin Place and downtown Decatur, 2-4pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

Treasures from the Attic – October 21

Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary Anderson Plaza. Bring two treasures for a verbal appraisal by accredited antique and art appraiser Ed Walker, more than two items appraised for additional fee, proceeds benefit the Macon County History Museum, 10am-2pm, $, 217-422-4919.



Governor Richard Oglesby Mansion Open House – October 29 & November 26

421 W. William St. Visit the historic Decatur landmark and beautifully restored Victorian home of Illinois Governor Richard Oglesby, 2-4pm, $, 217-423-7708.



James Millikin Homestead Tours – October 29

125 S. Pine St. Tour the beautiful historic Victorian mansion that belonged to one of Decatur’s leading citizens, circa 1875, 2-4pm, $, 217-422-9003.



Candlelight Tour – November 18

Rock Springs Conservation Area, Homestead Prairie Farm, 3939 Nearing Ln. Experience Homestead Prairie Farm and 1860’s life by candlelight and lamplight, refreshments served, 6:30-8:30pm, free, 217-423-7708.



NATURE & GARDENS

Nature Programs and Family Hikes – October & November

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln., 10/1 & 11/5 travel by van, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

10/1 & 11/5 – Wildlife and Fall Foliage, Conservation District sites, 2-4pm

11/11 – Birds of a Feather Hike, 10am



Snake & Turtle Show – November 19

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. See, feel and watch several species of Macon County’s live reptiles, 2pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

EVENTS FOR CHILDREN & FAMILIES

School House Rock Live – October 1

Decatur Civic Center Theatre, 1 Gary Anderson Plaza. Fun for all ages, presented by MSM, 2pm, $, 217-791-2658.



Boo at the Zoo – October 13-15, 20-22, 26-29

Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Rd. Safe Halloween family fun with hundreds of jack-o’-lanterns and spooky treat stations, ride on the Fright Night Express and the Endangered Species Carousel, costumes optional, 10/13, 20, 26, 27 5:30-8pm, 10/14, 15, 21, 22, 28, 29 3-8pm, $, 217-421-7435.



Evening Campfire – October 13

Friends Creek Conservation Area, 13734 Friends Creek Park Rd., Cisco. An evening of stories, games and marshmallow roasting, 7-9pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.



Halloween Hoopla – October 14

Children’s Museum of Illinois, 55 S. Country Club Rd. Science and art activities for children and families, Halloween costumes encouraged, children under age 16 must be accompanied by a paying adult, 10am-2pm, $, 217-423-5437.



Harry Potter Fest – October 20

Madden Arts Center, 125 N. Water St. Hat sorting, Honey Dukes Candy Shop, Ollivanders Wand Shop, Gringotts Bank, Quidditch, Harry Potter-themed art projects, snacks, butter beer and more, for ages 6 and older, children under 5 need accompanying adult, 6-8:30pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-3189.



Santa House in Central Park – November 18, 24-25

Downtown Decatur, Central Park. Kids visit Santa, 11/18 6:30-8pm, 11/24 4-8pm, 11/25 11am-5pm, free, donations accepted, 217-422-2200.

SPORTS, HEALTH & FITNESS

Ice Skating – October 6-November

Decatur Civic Center Arena, 1 Gary Anderson Plaza. Bring your ice skates or rent at the Civic Center, $, for open ice schedules www.decaturciviccenter.org or 217-422-7300.



3D Archery – October 7 & November 4

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Rotate through life-like animal targets, basic instruction provided, bring your equipment or use Rock Springs’, for ages 10 and older, 2-4pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-7708.



Walk to End Alzheimer’s – October 7

Fairview Park, 1455 W. Fairview Park Dr. The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s, registration 8:30am, ceremony 9:45am, walk 10am, $, 217-801-9352.



Macon County Heart & Stroke Walk – October 21

Fairview Park, 1455 W. Fairview Park Dr. Healthy trick-or-treating, fitness activities, games, heart-healthy foods and vendor booths, funds raised support the American Heart Association, open to all ages, activities 8am, program 9am, walk 9:15am, www.maconcountyheartwalk.org or 217-331-6775.



Scareport Run the Runway – October 21

Decatur Airport, Gaitros Aviation Hanger, 910 Airport Rd. A 1-mile Tot Trot, 5K or 10K race, prizes in all age divisions for runners and best costume awards, benefit for youth outreach efforts at Decatur Airport, Tot Trot 6:30pm, 5K & 10K races 7pm, $, register at www.ACTIVE.com or 217-429-3472.



Cross Country Twosome Relay – October 22

Fairview Park, Pavilion #1, 1455 W. Fairview Park Dr. Divisions for youth, adult and parent/child twosome teams, compete on a one-mile loop course with each member running two miles alternately, one-half mile Tot Trot before the race, sponsored by the Decatur Park District, registration 3:15pm, Tot Trot 4pm, relay race 4:10pm, $, 217-429-3472.



Autumn Spectacular Cross Country Meet – November 5

Fairview Park, 1455 W. Fairview Park Dr. Meet for boys and girls ages 7-18, awards for the top 6 finishers in each age group, registration 12:30pm, course walk 1pm, race 1:30pm, $, 217-429-3472.



Decatur Park District’s Turkey Trot – November 18

Fairview Park, Pavilion #1, 1455 W. Fairview Park Dr. Annual 5K and 10K run, 5K walk, ½ mile Turkey Tot Trot, computerized results for 5K & 10K runs, prizes, presented by Tate & Lyle, register at www.ACTIVE.com by 11/15, check-in 6:45-7:30am, Tot Trot 7:30am, race 8am, $, 217-429-3472.



Midwest Open Taekwondo Championship – November 18-19

Decatur Conference Center and Hotel, 4191 W. US Route 36. All styles of martial arts included for ages 3 and older, 10am, $, 217-875-5031.



FESTIVALS & EXPOSITIONS

Fall Harvest Festival – October 29

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Crafts, pumpkin rolling, child-sized straw maze, wagon rides, basic archery and instruction, 1-4pm, free admission, $ for archery, 217-423-7708.



Pride of the Prairie Marble Show – November 2-4

Country Inn & Suites, 5150 Hickory Point Frontage Rd. The 28th annual wall-to-wall collectible marble experience, free identification and appraisals, Th & F 9am-10pm, Show Display Sa 9am-1pm, free admission, 217-872-2402.









SPECIAL EVENTS

Farmers Market – through October 28

Central Park, Downtown Decatur. Illinois’ oldest market with fresh produce grown by local farmers, Sa’s 8am-12pm, $ to purchase goods, 217-428-3380 or 217-520-5098.



Chamber Business Breakfast – October 4 & November 1

Decatur Club, 158 W. Prairie Ave. Hot breakfast, networking opportunities, guest speaker 10/4 Rocki Wilkerson, director of Workforce Investment Solutions, sponsored by the Greater Decatur Chamber of Commerce, doors open & breakfast 6:30am, program 7-8am, $, reservations preferred, www.decaturchamber.com or 217-422-2200.



Paint, Stain and Varnish Collections – October 11

Macon County Environmental Management, 1750 N. 21st St. Proper disposal of old and discarded wet paints, stains and varnishes, latex or oil based paints accepted, stains and varnishes in original labeled containers, residential items only, 9:30am-1pm, free, 217-425-4505.

Second Saturday Book Sale – October 14 & November 4

Decatur Public Library, 2nd floor, 130 N. Franklin St. Sale of used books, CDs, DVDs and other items, proceeds benefit literacy-promoting programs at the Decatur Public Library, hosted by Friends of the Decatur Public Library, 9:30am-12:30pm, 217-424-2900 ext. 133.



Greater Decatur Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting – October 19

Decatur Conference Center & Hotel, Fountain Hall, 4191 W. US Highway 36. Featuring a year in review and keynote speaker Decatur native Andrea Fairchild, President of Kobe, Inc., business attire, cocktails 5pm, dinner & program 6-9pm, $, reservations required, www.decaturchamber.com or 217-422-2200.

Pancake & Sausage Breakfast – October 21

Mt. Zion Convention Center, 1400 Mt. Zion Pkwy, Mt. Zion. Breakfast served with proceeds to benefit the Mt. Zion Police and Fire Departments, squad car, bike patrol officer and fire truck for kids to see, safety and health information, free health screenings, sponsored by Decatur Memorial Hospital, 8am-12pm, $ for breakfast, 217-876-3239.



City-Wide Clean Up – October 26

Decatur Civic Center parking lot, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza. Residents may dispose of furniture, mattresses, household items and limited tires at no charge, no electronics, paint or yard waste accepted, 2-6pm, free, 217-424-2864 or 217-424-2727.



Lady Palooza – November 2

Mt. Zion Convention Center, 1400 Mt. Zion Pkwy, Mt. Zion. Cash and carry booths with homemade crafts, designer jewelry, purses, salon products, goodies to sample and more, presented by Neuhoff Media, 4-7pm, free admission, 217-423-9744.

Dinner & Reverse Raffle – November 4

Mt. Zion Convention Center, 1400 Mt. Zion Pkwy, Mt. Zion. Dinner catered by Angelos, 50/50 raffles, basket raffles, music, dancing, contests, prize money, cash bar, proceeds benefit the Fletcher Park Splashpad, for ages 18 and older, doors open 6pm, dinner 7pm, drawings 8pm, $, reservations required, 217-864-5424.



Christmas Parade – November 18

Downtown Decatur. “It’s a Wonderful Life” is the theme for the Annual Nighttime Lighted Christmas Parade, sponsored by the Decatur Jaycees, 5:30pm, free admission, 217-413-0990.



65th Annual Community Thanksgiving Luncheon – November 21

Decatur Civic Center Arena, #1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza. The community comes together to offer thanks and blessings for the year, community, business leaders and notable citizens are honored, 12-1:30pm, $, reservations required, 217-422-2200.



Small Business Saturday – November 25

Decatur Small Businesses. Join the Greater Decatur Chamber of Commerce and American Express to support our community’s small businesses, Shop Small Shop LOCAL! www.decaturchamber.com or 217-422-2200.

