ART

Decatur Airport Exhibit – October

Decatur Airport, Main Terminal, Lobby Gallery, 910 Airport Rd. Featuring the works of Sue Goodpaster, airport lobby open hours, free, 217-422-1509.

Decatur Public Library Exhibit – October

Decatur Public Library, Art Gallery, 130 N. Franklin St. Featuring an exhibition of selected works by Macon County 4-H members, library open hours, free, 217-422-1509.

Frank Lloyd Wright: Imperial Hotel Exhibit – October 1-November 30

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Featuring artifacts, furniture, ephemera and period photographs representing the history of one of Frank Lloyd Wright’s most famous buildings, The Imperial Hotel in Tokyo, M-F 12-5pm when school is in session, free, 217-424-6227.

Gallery 510 Exhibit – October

160 E. Main St. Featuring Sharon Zimmerman’s watercolor and acrylic paintings. First Friday opening reception 10/5, refreshments served, 5-7:30pm, artist talk 6:30pm, free. General exhibit hours Tu-F 11am-5pm, Sa 11am-3pm, free, 217-422-1509.

ArtFarm Exhibit – October

252 N. Park St. Features the Artist Pumpkin Fundraiser with pumpkins decorated by over 50 local artists for sale, First Friday opening 10/5, proceeds benefit Yoga4Cats and their mission. Costume Gala 10/26, prizes will be awarded for best costumes and cats will be available for adoption, 217-330-9664.

Rock Springs Exhibits – October

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Featuring the nature photographs of Curt Knapp in the North Gallery and Barb Stobaugh in the South Gallery, nature center open hours, free, 217-423-7708.

Wildflour Exhibit – October

Wildflour Artisan Bakery & Café, 256 W. Main St. Featuring Leta Burch’s artworks, café open hours, free, 217-422-1509.

October National 2018 – October 4-27

Opening Reception – October 5

Madden Arts Center, Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St. Multi-media juried art exhibition featuring works by artists from across the nation, presented by Gallery 510 Artists Guild, Ltd. First Friday opening reception 10/5 with hors d’oeuvres and beverages, 5-7:30pm, exhibit judge’s talk 6pm, free. October general exhibit viewing M-F 8:30am-4:30pm & Sa 10am-2pm, free, 217-423-3189.

First Friday Gallery Walks – October 5 & November 2

4 Downtown Art Galleries: Madden Arts Center’s Anne Lloyd Gallery and Blue Connection Gallery, 125 N. Water St.; Gallery 510, 160 E. Main St.; The ArtFarm, 252 N. Park St. An evening of unique art, artist talks, live music, hors d’oeuvres and beverages, 5-7:30pm, free, 217-423-3189.

Decatur Airport Exhibit – November

Decatur Airport, Main Terminal, Lobby Gallery, 910 Airport Rd. Featuring the artworks of Shirley Buescher, airport lobby open hours, free, 217-422-1509.

Decatur Public Library Exhibit – November

Decatur Public Library, Art Gallery, 130 N. Franklin St. Featuring Rae Nell Spencer’s works, library open hours, free, 217-422-1509.

Gallery 510 Exhibit – November

First Friday Opening Reception – November 2

Gallery 510, 160 E. Main St. Featuring Dan Modzelewski’s pastels, drawings and paintings. First Friday opening reception 11/2, refreshments served, 5-7:30pm, artist talk 6:30pm, free. November general exhibit hours Tu-F 11am-5pm, Sa 11am-3pm, free, 217-422-1509.

Rock Springs Exhibits – November

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Featuring Barn Colony’s Art Show in the North Gallery and David Castor’s nature photographs in the South Gallery, nature center open hours, free, 217-423-7708.

The World As I See It – November 1-26

Opening Reception – November 2

Madden Arts Center, Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St. Ukraine native David Brodsky captures the soul of telling moments in his photographs. First Friday opening reception 11/2, meet the artist 5-7:30pm, free. November general exhibit viewing M-F 8:30am-4:30pm & Sa 10am-2pm, free, or 217-423-3189.

Wildflour Exhibit – November

Wildflour Artisan Bakery & Café, 256 W. Main St. Featuring Annette Russo’s artworks, café open hours, free, 217-422-1509.

XMAS Articles 2018 – November 30-December 29

Opening Event – November 30

Madden Arts Center, Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St. Original art and fine crafts for sale from many artists in varied mediums, opening event 11/30 during the First Friday Gallery Walk 5-7:30pm. General gallery extended hours M-F 8:30am-5:30pm, Sa 10am-4pm, free admission, 217-423-3189.

CONCERTS & LIVE MUSIC

Homecoming 2018 Concert – October 5

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Millikin alumni return to campus to perform along with the Millikin Symphonic Wind Ensemble, 7:30pm, 217-424-6318.

Dulcimer Music – October 6, 20 & November 3, 17

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Listen to the Dulcimer Club musicians play old time music, 10am-12pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Joel Kim Booster – October 6

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. This Millikin University alumnus is one of Esquire’s 10 Comedians to Watch in 2018, viewer discretion advised, 9pm, $, 217-424-6318.

Decatur Municipal Band Fall Concert – October 9

Tabernacle Baptist Church, 650 N. Wyckles Rd. The final band concert of 2018, featuring classical, traditional and contemporary selections, 7:30pm, free, 217-422-9168.

Blue Grass Music Jams – October 14 & November 11

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Enjoy old time tunes played by local musicians, 1-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Flying Into Fall with Fun and Frolic – October 14

Decatur Conference Center and Hotel, 4191 US 36 West. Concert featuring Dave Bennett on the clarinet, Steve Lilly on the cornet, and the Finest Four, presented by The Juvae Jazz Society of Decatur and benefits the 2019 Central Illinois Jazz Festival, 2-5pm, $, 217-855-8495 or 217-546-1363.

Masterworks II – October 20

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. The Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra celebrates the Bernstein Centenary with an evening of American art music featuring all 20th century composers, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.

John O’Conor – October 27

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Irish pianist John O’Conor is recognized as the world’s premier Beethoven interpreter, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.

Live with Silent Film – November 3

Avon Theatre, 426 N. Water St. Millikin University’s Chamber Orchestra performs live along with the silent movie Charlie Chaplin’s, “The Kid,” 2 & 7:30pm, $, tickets at Millikin University’s Kirkland Box Office, 217-424-6318.

Colors for Trombone & Wind Ensemble by Bert Apermont – November 15

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. The Symphonic Wind Ensemble performs with special guest trombonist Peter Steiner, 7:30pm, 217-424-6318.

Millikin Jazz Showcase – November 16

Decatur Club, 158 W. Prairie Ave. Featuring Millikin University’s top jazz groups One Voice and Jazz Band I, hors d’oeuvres and drinks available for $, 6-8pm, $, free admission, 217-429-4240.

Opus 24 Fall Concert – November 20

St. Patrick Catholic Church, 407 E. Eldorado. Concert of fall and Christmas choral music with guest instrumentalists, 7:30pm, $, 217-422-1422.

COMEDY & THEATER

Julius Caesar – October 4-7

Millikin University, Shilling Hall, Albert Taylor Theatre, 1184 W. Main St. A sharp new re-telling of the classic tragedy, presented by Millikin’s School of Theatre & Dance, Th, F & Sa 7:30pm, Su 2pm, $, 217-424-6318.

Young Frankenstein The Musical – October 12-14 & 19-21

Decatur Civic Center Theatre, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza. An adaptation of Mel Brooks’ monstrously funny film, rated PG-13, presented by Theatre 7, F’s & Sa’s 7:30pm, Su’s 2pm, $, 217-422-6161.

Carrie: The Musical – October 26-November 10

Millikin University Pipe Dreams Studio Theatre, 1099 W. Wood St. Musical adapted from Stephen King’s novel, “Carrie,” which focuses on an awkward teenage girl with telekinetic powers who unleashes chaos, times vary, $, 217-424-6318.

Into The Woods – November 9-11 & 16-18

Decatur Civic Center Theatre, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza. A musical that entwines several plots of Brothers Grimm and Charles Perrault fairy tales, presented by Decatur Underground Theatre, F’s & Sa’s 7pm, Su’s 2pm, $, 217-422-7300.

Sister Act – November 9-11

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Musical production by Millikin’s School of Theatre and Dance, 2 & 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.

HISTORY & MUSEUMS

Bethel School Open House – October 6

Friends Creek Regional Park, 13734 Friends Creek Park Rd. Tour one of Macon County’s last one-room schoolhouses, circa 1890, 1-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Homestead Prairie Farm Open House – October

Rock Springs Conservation Area, Homestead Prairie Farm, 3939 Nearing Ln. Tour the historic 1860’s home listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Sa’s & Su’s 1-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Laura Ingalls Wilder: Her Life – October 13

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Guest speaker Janilyn Kocher, professor of history at Richland Community College, presents a program based on Wilder’s books and reveals more of her true life, 2pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Governor Richard Oglesby Mansion Open House – October 28 & November 25

421 W. William St. Visit the historic Decatur landmark and beautifully restored Victorian home of Illinois Governor Richard Oglesby, 2-4pm, $, 217-423-7708.

James Millikin Homestead Tour – October 28

125 S. Pine St. Tour the beautiful Victorian mansion, circa 1875, that belonged to one of Decatur’s leading citizens, 2-4pm, $, 217-422-9003.

Candlelight Tour – November 10

Rock Springs Conservation Area, Homestead Prairie Farm, 3939 Nearing Ln. Experience the Homestead Prairie Farm and 1860’s life by candlelight and lamplight, led by tour guides, refreshments served, 6:30-8:30pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Native American Games & Skills – November 25

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Play Native American games and learn about their history, try 3D archery shooting at life-sized animal targets, for ages 6 and older, 1-3pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

NATURE & GARDENS

Seed Collecting – October 6

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Help harvest native wildflower seeds from Rock Springs’ prairies to diversify the flora at other sites, high intensity work, no experience necessary, wear long pants, long sleeves and sturdy work shoes, lunch provided, 9-11am, free, reservations required by 10/4, 217-423-7708.

Conservation Areas in Fall – October 7 & November 4

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Look for wildlife and colorful fall foliage as the Nature Center staff drive you to Conservation District sites, 2-4pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

Hands on Horticulture with Hart – October 10

Macon County Extension Office, 3351 N. President Howard Brown Blvd. Program on utilizing dried flowers from the garden, 6-7:30pm, $, reservations required, 217-877-6042.

Macro & Close-up Photography – October 13

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Lecture and outdoor walk to photograph things in nature, bring your camera and tripod, sponsored by the Decatur Camera Club, 1-4pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

Bulbs, Bulbs and More Bulbs – October 16

First Lutheran Church, 250 W. Decatur St. The Garden Club of Decatur members explain how to care for bulbs in the garden and how to force bulbs indoors, 11:30am-2:00pm, $, reservations required, 217-864-1371.

Canoe the Sangamon – October 20

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. A leisurely exploration of the Sangamon River, all equipment provided, bring water, 1-4pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

Owl Camp – October 20

Illinois Raptor Center, 5685 W. Hill Rd. Fundraiser to benefit the Illinois Raptor Center’s Wildlife Hospital where participants will learn about and meet a live Eastern Screech Owl, Barn Owl, Barred Owl, Great Horned Owl and Snowy Owl, no sleeveless shirts or open-toed shoes, must be age 18 or older, 10am-3pm, $, reservations required, tojane@illinoisraptorcenter.org (preferred) or 217-963-6909.

Night Hike – November 17

Griswold Conservation Area, 9896 Meridian Rd., Blue Mound. Use your senses to find your way through the woods, 7-9pm, $, reservations required 217-423-7708.

EVENTS FOR CHILDREN & FAMILIES

The Presidency – October 2, 30 & November 6

Decatur Public Library, Madden Auditorium, 130 N. Franklin St. The final three of a six-part presentation by Decatur attorney Gary Geisler featuring a non-partisan discussion on the office of the American presidency, designed for high school students, but open to the public, 5:30-6:30pm, free, 217-424-2900.

Boo at the Zoo – October 12-14, 19-21, 25, 26-28

Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Rd. Safe Halloween family fun with hundreds of jack-o’-lanterns and spooky treat stations, ride on the Fright Night Express and the Endangered Species Carousel, come in costume if you wish, weekdays 5:30-8pm, weekends 3-8pm, $, 217-421-7435.

Coco: Day of the Dead Celebration – October 20

Madden Arts Center, 125 N. Water St. Play games, make colorful sugar skulls and spirit animals out of paint and clay, watch Coco on the big screen with snacks, games, prizes and more, dress as your favorite character, optional, for all ages, under age 5 needs accompanying adult, 1-3:30pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-3189.

Parents’ Night Out at the DISC – October 20 & November 10

DISC, 1295 W. Wood St. Kids participate in games, rock wall climbing, inflatables jumping, scooter riding and more, pizza provided, 5:30-8:30pm, $, 217-429-3472.

Halloween Hoopla – October 27

Children’s Museum of Illinois, 55 S. Country Club Rd. Enjoy the not-so-scary museum with lots of extra and special activities, Halloween attire optional, 10am-2pm, $, 217-423-5437.

SPORTS, HEALTH & FITNESS

Ice Skating – October & November

Decatur Civic Center Arena, 1 Gary Anderson Plaza. Bring your ice skates or rent the Civic Center’s, for open ice schedules visit www.decaturciviccenter.org, $, 217-422-7300.

Decatur Community Tennis Foundation Men’s Open – October 20-21

Decatur Athletic Club, 1010 W. South Side Dr. Tournament featuring college and local men’s open tennis players, $2,000 prize money, proceeds benefit and support community tennis in Decatur, Sa 9am-7pm, Su 9am-1pm, free admission, 217-423-7020.

Scareport: Run the Runway – October 20

Decatur Airport, 910 Airport Rd. A one-mile Tot Trot, 5K or 10K run on the lighted runway at Decatur Airport, prizes in all age divisions and awards for best costume, post-race party, registration & check-in 5:30pm, Tot Trot 6:30pm, 5K & 10K 7pm, registration required by 10/8 to guarantee a shirt, 217-429-3472.

Cross Country Twosome Relay – October 28

Fairview Park, 1455 W. Fairview Park Dr. A cross country race for two-person teams, total of four miles, ½ mile Tot Trot precedes the race, youth, adult, parent & child divisions, registration & check-in 3:15, race 4:15, $, 217-429-3472.

Autumn Spectacular Cross Country Meet – November 4

Fairview Park, 1455 W. Fairview Park Dr. Meet for boys and girls ages 7-18, registration & check-in 12:30pm, race 1:30pm, $, 217-429-3472.

2018 Turkey Trot – November 17

Fairview Park, Pavilion #1, 1455 W. Fairview Park Dr. Annual Tot Trot, 5K and 10K run, registration & check-in 6:45am, Tot Trot 7:30am, race 8am, $, 217-429-3472.

FESTIVALS & EXPOSITIONS

Decatur’s Smokin’ BBQ Festival – October 5-6

Downtown Decatur, Central Park, & Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza. A Kansas City BBQ-sanctioned event featuring BBQ, local craft beers and wines, live Blues music, kid-friendly activities and more, www.dsbbq.com for information.

Fall Harvest Festival – October 28

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Family event with fall-themed activities, 3D archery, children’s straw maze, wagon rides, tours of Homestead Prairie Farm and more, 1-4pm, free admission, $ for archery, 217-423-7708.

Lady Palooza – November 1

Mt. Zion Convention Center, 1400 Mt. Zion Pkwy, Mt. Zion. Ladies night out shopping event with purses, candles, jewelry, skin care items and more, raffle to benefit the United Way, sponsored by Neuhoff Media, 4-7pm, free admission, 217-423-9744.

Pride of the Prairie Marble Show – November 1-3

Country Inn & Suites, 5150 Hickory Point Frontage Rd. The 29th annual wall-to-wall collectible marble experience with displays, trading, buying and selling, free identification and appraisals, Th & F 9am-10pm, Show Display Sa 9am-1pm, free admission, 217-872-2402 or 217-422-8454.

Holiday Craft Show – November 9-10

Mt. Zion Convention Center, 1400 Mt. Zion Pkwy. Craft show with more than 70 vendors, F 7-9pm, Sa 9am-3pm, free admission, 217-864-5424.

Small Business Saturday Bonanza – November 24

Macon County Fairgrounds, Pride of the Prairie Center, 3700 N. Westlawn. Crafts, jewelry, clothing, gifts and much more, 9am-3pm, free admission, 217-875-0135.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Farmers Market – through October

Central Park, Downtown Decatur. Illinois’ oldest farmers market dating back to the late 1800s with farm fresh produce grown by local farmers, Sa’s 8am-12pm, $ to purchase goods, 217-520-5098.

Chamber Business Breakfast – October 3 & November 7

Decatur Club, 158 W. Prairie Ave. Hot breakfast, networking opportunities, sponsored by the Greater Decatur Chamber of Commerce, doors open 6:30am, breakfast & program 7-8am, $, tickets required, www.decaturchamber.com or 217-422-2200.

10/3 – speaker Dan Wolfe, Founder & CEO Cape Air

11/7 – speaker Dr. Kent Redfield, U of I Springfield

City-Wide Clean Up – October 11

Decatur Civic Center parking lot, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza. Dispose of large items such as furniture, mattresses, household items, and limited tires at no charge, no electronics, paint or yard waste accepted, 2-6pm, free, 217-424-2864 or 217-424-2335.

Second Saturday Book Sale – October 13 & November 10

Decatur Public Library, 2nd floor, 130 N. Franklin St. Used books for sale, hosted by Friends of the Decatur Public Library, proceeds benefit literacy-promoting programs at the Decatur Public Library, 9:30am-12:30pm, 217-791-4423.

Halloween Lunch for Seniors – October 25

Johns Hill Center, 601 S. Jasper St. A festive Halloween lunch for adults 55 and older, transportation provided for $, 12pm, $, reservations required by 10/18, 217-429-7750.

Greater Decatur Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner/Meeting – November 1

Decatur Conference Center & Hotel, 4191 W. US 36 West. Featuring a year in review and keynote speaker, business attire, doors open 5pm, dinner & speaker 6pm, $, reservations required, www.decaturchamber.com or 217-422-2200.

Sarah Grady: A Life and Time Remembered – November 3

James Millikin Homestead, 125 N. Pine St. Encore program based on the popular book, “The Forgotten Life of Sarah Grady,” by local author Mary Lynn, which details the Millikin Place neighborhood in the 1910s and the effects of Decatur’s 1918 flu pandemic, light refreshments served, must be able to climb steps to enter the Homestead and take tour, proceeds benefit the ongoing restoration of the Homestead, 1-2:30pm or 3:30-5pm, $, reservations required, limited seating, 217-855-0363.

Double Duty Seasonal Decoration – November 13

First Lutheran Church, 250 W. Decatur St. Garden Club of Decatur demonstration on how to change the same centerpiece design for October, November and December, 12:30-2pm, free, 217-864-1371.

Thanksgiving Lunch for Seniors – November 17

Johns Hill Center, 601 S. Jasper St. A traditional Thanksgiving feast for adults 55 and older, transportation provided for $, 12pm, $, reservations required by 11/10, 217-429-7750.

66th Annual Community Thanksgiving Luncheon – November 20

Decatur Civic Center Arena, #1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza. The community gathers to offer thanks and blessings for the year, community, business leaders and notable citizens are honored, doors open 11:30am, luncheon and program 12pm, $, reservations required, 217-422-2200.

Christmas Parade – December 1

Downtown Decatur. Annual Nighttime Lighted Christmas Parade, funds raised benefit Macon County CASA, 5:30pm, free admission, 217-872-3567.

For information on how to include your event on the calendar, contact Cultural Arts Editor Terrie Potter by email: ArtsEdit@aol.com or call 217-423-0422.