ART

Hidden Mothers – through October 25

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Exhibit by Megan Jacobs referencing the early usages of photography when exposure times were long and mothers hid under fabric to hold their children for the duration of the exposure, M-F 12-5pm when school is in session, free, 217-424-6227.

Central Illinois Title Co. Exhibit – October & November

Central IL Title Co., 145 S. Water St. Featuring the works of Carol Kessler, business open hours, free, 217-422-1509.

Decatur Airport Exhibit – October-November

Decatur Airport, Main Terminal, Lobby Gallery, 910 Airport Rd. Featuring the works of Annette Russo, airport lobby open hours, free, 217-422-1509.

Decatur Public Library Exhibit – October

Decatur Public Library, Art Gallery, 130 N. Franklin St. Featuring an exhibit of works by Macon County 4H members and MRI “Voices Through Art”, library open hours, free, 217-422-1509.

Rock Springs Exhibits – October

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Featuring the nature photographs of Curt Knapp in the North Gallery and Barb Stobaugh in the South Gallery, nature center open hours, free, 217-423-7708.

Wildflour Exhibit – October & November

Wildflour Artisan Bakery & Café, 256 W. Main St. Featuring Barbara Dove’s oil paintings, café open hours, free, 217-422-1509.

ArtFarm Exhibit – October 4-31

Opening Reception – October 4

The ArtFarm, 11:11/Ankrom Gallery, 252 N. Park St. Opening Reception 10/4 for Zac Atkinson’s “Calamityville”, refreshments, artist meet & greet, 5-7:30pm, free, October exhibit hours Tu-F 9am-5pm, Sa 10am-2pm, free, 217-330-9664.

Gallery 510 Exhibit – October

First Friday Opening Reception – October 4

Gallery 510, 160 E. Main St. Featuring the works of Leta Burch, First Friday Opening Reception 10/4, refreshments served, 5-7:30pm, artist talk 6:30pm, free, exhibit hours Tu-F 11am-5pm, Sa 11am-3pm, free, 217-422-1509.

October National 2019 – October 4-30

Opening Reception – October 4

Madden Arts Center, Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St. Multi-media juried art exhibition featuring works by artists from across the nation presented by Gallery 510, First Friday Opening Reception 10/4, refreshments served, 5-7:30pm, judge’s talk 6pm, free, exhibit hours M-F 8:30am-4:30pm, Sa 10am-2pm, free, 217-423-3189.

Decatur Barn Colony Artists – October 7-November 25

Madden Arts Center, 125 N. Water St. Artists meet for fun shared hands-on painting and learning, and to support the arts, guests welcome, M’s 7-9pm, free, 217-791-4423.

Decatur Camera Club Events – October 10, 24

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln., 6-8pm, free, 217-412-4900.

10/10 – Flash Photography Part 2

10/24 – Layers, Masks, and Blending Modes

World War II Posters – October 28-November 15

Reception – November 11

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Hundreds of artists produced posters to rally support on the home front during WWII, posters from Marc Willis’s personal collection, Reception 11/11 5-7pm, exhibit hours M-F 12-5pm when school is in session, free, 217-424-6227.

Gallery 510 Exhibit – November

First Friday Opening Reception – November 1

Gallery 510, 160 E. Main St. Featuring the works of Michael Delaney, First Friday Opening Reception 11/2, refreshments served, 5-7:30pm, free, November exhibit hours Tu-F 11am-5pm, Sa 11am-3pm, free, 217-422-1509.

Rock Springs Exhibits – November

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Featuring Barn Colony’s Art Show in the North Gallery and David Castor’s nature photographs in the South Gallery, nature center open hours, free, 217-423-7708.

Fall Photography Workshop – November 2

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Photograph changing fall colors and beautiful autumn scenery with the Decatur Camera Club, bring your camera and tripod if you have one, 1-4pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

Holiday Gift Shoppe – November 8-December 28

Opening Event – November 8

Madden Arts Center, Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St. Decatur Area Arts Council’s shop featuring original art and fine crafts for sale from many artists in varied mediums, Opening Event 11/8, 5-7:30pm, free admission, gallery extended hours M-F 8:30am-4:30pm, Sa 10am-4pm, 217-423-3189.

ACE Annual High School Art Exhibition – November 18-23

Reception – November 23

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Local high school students exhibit their works in varied mediums, Reception 11/23 4-5pm, exhibit hours M-F 12-5pm when school is in session, free, 217-424-6227.

CONCERTS, LIVE MUSIC & MOVIES

Cross Country Classics – October 3 & November 7

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Gospel, classic country and classic hits played by local musicians, 6-7:30pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Dulcimer Music – October 5, 19 & November 2, 16

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Listen to the Dulcimer Club musicians play old time music, 10am-12pm, free, 217-423-7708.

U. S. Air Force Band – October 5

Decatur Civic Center Theater, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. The United States Air Force Mid-America Concert Band celebrates the 50th anniversary of the moon landing and the 80th anniversary of the Wizard of Oz, featuring vocal selections from The Wiz, Wicked and the beloved movie, 7pm, free, 217-422-2200.

Decatur Municipal Band Fall Concert – October 8

Tabernacle Baptist Church, 650 N. Wyckles Rd. The 160th annual fall, and final band concert of 2019, featuring classical, traditional and contemporary band fare, 7:30pm, free, 217-422-9168.

Blue Grass Music Jams – October 13 & November 10

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Enjoy old time foot-tappin’ tunes played by local musicians, bring your instrument and play along or just enjoy the music, 1-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Celebration – October 13

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Millikin University’s Wind Ensemble I, 4pm, 217-424-6318.

Swing Into Fall with Fun and Frolic – October 14

Decatur Club, 158 W. Prairie Ave. Liberty Jazz Band from Mexico, Missouri performs, presented by The Juvae Jazz Society of Decatur, 2-5pm, $, 217-855-8495 or 217-546-1363.

Honor Band Festival Concert – October 21

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Millikin University/High School Honor Band Festival concert, 7pm, 217-424-6318.

Masterworks II – October 26

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. The Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra features the works of Gounod, Mahler, and Shostakovich, 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.

Fall Choral Concerts – October 27

Central Christian Church, 650 W. William St. Two of Millikin University choirs perform in each concert singing programs of varied repertoire drawn from five centuries, 4 & 6 pm, 217-424-6318.

Halloween Percussion Concert – October 31 & November 1

Millikin University, Shilling Hall, Albert Taylor Theatre, 1184 W. Main St. Family-friendly concert by the Millikin Percussion Ensemble in the infamously haunted Albert Taylor Theatre, Th 7:30pm, F 6 & 8pm, $, 217-424-6318.

Fall Jazz Concert – November 1

Millikin University, University Commons, Banquet Halls A & B, 1184 W. Main St. Jazz Band II and Blue Bop in concert, 7:30pm, free, 217-424-6318.

Moscow Ballet – The Great Russian Nutcracker – November 2

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1184 W. Main St. The 1993 version of Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker set in Moscow, performed by the Moscow Ballet and accompanied by the Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra, 2 & 7:30pm, $, 217-424-6318.

Fall Jazz Concert – November 12

Millikin University, University Commons, 1184 W. Main St. Featuring Millikin’s Jazz Band II and Blue Bop, 7:30pm, 217-424-6318.

Millikin Jazz Showcase – November 15

Decatur Club, 158 W. Prairie Ave. Featuring Millikin University’s top jazz groups One Voice and Millikin Jazz Band I, hors d’oeuvres and drinks available for $, 6-8pm, $, free admission, 217-424-6318.

Let’s Dance – November 20

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Millikin University’s Wind Ensemble II performs, 7:30pm, 217-424-6318.

Opus 24 Fall Concert – November 26

St. Patrick Catholic Church, 407 E. Eldorado. “All the Stars Come Forth” choral concert of fall, Advent and Christmas music with brass, 7:30pm, $, 217-422-1422.

COMEDY & THEATRE

Medea – October 10-13

Millikin University, Shilling Hall, Albert Taylor Theatre, 1184 W. Main St. A wife, mother and powerful sorceress exacts an appalling revenge that will destroy everything she holds dear, by Euripides, presented by Millikin’s School of Theatre & Dance, Th, F & Sa 7:30pm, Su 2pm, $, 217-424-6318.

Lucky Stiff – October 11-13, 18-20

Decatur Civic Center Theatre, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Offbeat hilarious murder mystery complete with mistaken identities, diamonds and a corpse in a wheelchair, presented by Theatre 7, F’s & Sa’s 7:30pm, Su’s 2pm, $, 217-422-6161.

All Shook Up – November 8-10 & 15-17

Decatur Civic Center Theatre, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. All American jukebox musical featuring Elvis Presley’s songs like Heartbreak Hotel, Hound Dog, Jailhouse Rock and more, presented by Decatur Underground Theatre, F’s & Sa’s 7pm, Su’s 2pm, $, 217-620-2448.

Frozen, Jr. – November 8-10

The Little Theatre On The Square, 16 E. Harrison, St., Sullivan, IL, dates vary, matinees 2pm, evening shows 7pm, $, tickets 217-728-7375.

Chicago-The Musical – November 15-17

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1184 W. Main St. Co-production between Millikin University’s School of Theatre and Dance and Kirkland Fine Arts Center, F & Sa 7:30pm, Su 2pm, $, 217-424-6318.

Plight Before Christmas Dinner Theater – November 22-23

Decatur Club, 158 W. Prairie Ave. An hilarious Christmas Story, Wild West melodrama mashup includes song parodies and puns, Holiday Dinner Theatre presented by Theatre 7, $, 217-429-4200.



HISTORY & MUSEUMS

Bethel School Open House – October 5

Friends Creek Regional Park, 13734 Friends Creek Park Rd. Tour one of Macon County’s last one-room schoolhouses circa 1890 which served the community for over 50 years, 1-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Homestead Prairie Farm Open House – October 5-27

Rock Springs Conservation Area, Homestead Prairie Farm, 3939 Nearing Ln. Tour the historic 1860s home listed on the National Register of Historic Places and experience what life was like in Decatur in the nineteenth century, Sa’s & Su’s 1-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Archaeology Open House – October 6

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Help staff and volunteers sift through dirt removed from under the Trobaugh-Good Historic House which has lain undisturbed for over 100 years, 1-4pm, 217-423-7708.

Vintage Baseball – October 26

Rock Springs Conservation Area, Trobaugh Field, 3939 Nearing Ln. The local Rock Springs Ground Squirrels baseball game – a true gentleman’s Good Will match, vintage uniforms and authentic 1858 rules, around or about 1pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Governor Richard Oglesby Mansion Open House – October 27 & November 24

421 W. William St. Visit the historic Decatur landmark and beautifully restored Victorian home of Illinois Governor Richard Oglesby, 2-4pm, $, 217-423-7708.

James Millikin Homestead Tour – October 27

125 S. Pine St. Tour one of Decatur’s beautiful historic Victorian mansions that belonged to one of Decatur’s leading citizens and is listed in the National Register of Historic Places, circa 1875, 2-4pm, $, 217-422-9003.

Candlelight Tour – November 9

Rock Springs Conservation Area, Homestead Prairie Farm, 3939 Nearing Ln. Experience the Homestead Prairie Farm and 1860s life by candlelight and lamplight led by guides dressed in period clothing, refreshments served, 6:30-8:30pm, free, 217-423-7708.

The Castle in the Cornfield – November 13

Madden Arts Center, 125 N. Water St., 3rd Floor. Hear about the history of the Staley office building, the crown jewel of the Staley Company and Decatur, and its place in the art deco style, presented by Lesley Nicholson, 6:30-7:30pm, free, 217-423-3189.

NATURE & GARDENS

Saturday Zoo Buzz – October 5 & November 2

Scovill Zoo, Education Center, 71 S. Country Club Rd. Enjoy coffee, snacks and a presentation by zoo professionals from around Illinois, adult-focused sessions feature local, national and global conservation topics, 9-10:30am, $, 217-421-7435.

10/5 – Modern Zoo Administration

11/2 – Animal Health Care

Seed Collecting – October 6

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Help harvest native wildflower seeds from Rock Springs’ prairies to improve the quality of habitat at other sites, light intensity work picking seed from stalks and walking through tall vegetation, no experience necessary, lunch provided, wear long pants, long sleeves, sturdy work shoes, 9-11am, free, reservations required by 10/3, 217-542-7351.

Nature Hikes – October 12 & November 3

Rock Springs Conservation Area (RSCA), 3939 Nearing Ln. or Sand Creek Conservation Area (SCCA), 4314 S. Franklin Street Rd., 2pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

10/12 – Seasons Change, RSCA

11/3 – Fall Back Daylight Savings, SCCA

Canoe the Sangamon – October 19 & November 9

Meeting locations TBD prior to dates. Rock Springs Nature Center leads leisurely explorations of the Sangamon River, all equipment provided, at least one adult required per canoe, 1-4pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

Flower Power Story Time – October 20 & November 17

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Join a naturalist as he or she reads stories about nature and wildlife, then take a short hike, 3-3:30pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

10/20 – The Prairie Rose

11/17 – Goldenrod

Making Room for Hygge in Your Garden – November 12

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1 Bachrach Ct. Discover the Danish garden concept called Hygge which roughly translates to “Well-being”, presented by the Garden Club of Decatur, 1-2pm, free, 217-620-6850.

Sounds of the Prairie – November 16

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Listen and identify sounds in a prairie habitat, discover how sound is made, how you hear, and how to make your own sounds using unusual instruments, short hike, 2pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

EVENTS FOR CHILDREN & FAMILIES

Music at the Museum – October 4, 18 & November 1, 15

Children’s Museum of Illinois, 55 S. Country Club Rd. Join the Awesome Squad for a free and interactive music program, 10am, free, 217-423-5437.

Tinkering Toddlers – October 11, 25 & November 8, 22

Children’s Museum of Illinois, 55 S. Country Club Rd. Bring your 2-4 year olds to learn about science in a hands-on environment, 10am, free, 217-423-5437.

Boo at the Zoo – October 17-27

Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Rd. Safe Halloween family fun featuring treat collecting, decorations, carousel rides and a spooky (non-extended) train ride, come in costume if you wish, 10/17, 18, 24, 25 5:30-8pm & 10/19, 20, 26, 27, 3-8pm, $, 217-421-7435.

When I Grow Up – October 17

Children’s Museum of Illinois, 55 S. Country Club Rd. Learn about what you can be when you grow up, meet police officers, doctors, construction workers and more, costumes encouraged, 5-8pm, $, 217-423-5437.

Parents’ Night Out at the DISC – October 19 & November 16

Decatur Indoor Sports Center (DISC), 1295 W. Wood St. Kids participate in games, rock wall climbing, inflatables jumping, scooter riding and more, pizza provided, 5:30-8:30pm, $, registration required by 10/16 & 11/13,

217-429-3472.

Inside, Outside, and In-Between – October 26-27

Millikin University, Shilling Hall, Albert Taylor Theatre, 1184 W. Main St. Production for children playfully discovers many ways to enter and exit situations and when in between can be just right, co-produced by Millikin University School of Theatre & Dance and the Golden K Kiwanis Club, 217-424-6318.

Autumn Spectacular Cross Country Meet – October 27

Fairview Park, 1455 W. Fairview Park Dr. Meet for boys and girls ages 7-18, awards for top 6 finishers in each group, registration 12:30pm, course walk 1pm, race 1:30pm, $, 217-429-3472.

Bright Girls Bright Futures: Empowering Girls for life – November 16

Decatur Indoor Sports Center (DISC), 1295 W. Wood St. Event designed to educate, inform, empower, and lead Jr. High and High School girls ages 11-18 to follow their dreams and create a strong future for themselves, female speakers from different industries, 10am-3pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-9744.

SPORTS, HEALTH & FITNESS

Scareport: Run the Runway – October 19

Decatur Airport, Gaitros Aviation Hangar, 910 Airport Rd. A 1-mile Tot Trot and 5K or 10K races on the runway, prizes in all age divisions and awards for best costume, 6-9pm, $, registration required by 10/7 to guarantee a shirt, 217-429-3472.

Turkey Trot – November 23

Fairview Park, 1455 W. Fairview Park Dr. Annual ½ mile Turkey Tot Trot, 5K and 10K run, or 5K recreational walk, register by 11/8 to guarantee long-sleeved shirt, check-in 6:30-7:15am, Tot Trot 7:30am, Race 8am, $, 217-429-3472.



FESTIVALS & EXPOSITIONS

Fall Harvest Festival – October 27

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Family event with fall themed activities, 3D archery, children’s straw maze, wagon rides, tours of Homestead Prairie Farm and more, 1-4pm, free admission, $ for archery, 217-423-7708.

Dead in Decatur Film Festival – November 1-2

Madden Arts Center, 125 N. Water St. Showing the finest independent horror, science fiction, fantasy and tokusatsu films from across the globe, exposing local DIY filmmakers to a larger audience, F 6-11pm, Sa 12-11pm, free, 217-423-3189.

Pride of the Prairie Marble Show – November 7-9

Country Inn & Suites, 5150 Hickory Point Frontage Rd. The 30th annual wall-to-wall collectible marble experience with displays, trading, buying and selling, free identification and appraisals, Th & F 9am-10pm, Show Display Sa 9am-1pm, free admission, 217-872-2402 or 217-422-8454.



SPECIAL EVENTS

Farmers Market – through October

Central Park, Downtown Decatur. Illinois’ oldest farmers market dating back to the late 1800s with sales of baked goods, jams, jellies, and farm fresh produce grown by local farmers, Sa’s 8am-12pm, $ to purchase goods, 217-428-3380 or 217-520-5098.

Annual Candle Lighting Ceremony – October 15

First Presbyterian Church, 204 W. Prairie Ave. Remember those who have died due to domestic violence and celebrate the survivors and those working to end the violence, 7pm, free, 217-423-6616.

Cooking Shows – October 21 & November 11

Mari-Mann Herb Co., 1405 Mari-Mann Ln. A “Gooder” meal prepared by Millikin University’s Executive Chef Brian Pehr, cooking demonstrations, tips, recipes, full meal provided, BYOB, 6-8pm, $, reservations required, 217-429-1555.

10/21 – Fall BBQ Pork, served outside

11/11 – Stuffed Pork Chops, served in the Tea Room

Witches Night Out – October 24

Downtown Decatur. Retail stores are open for fun as the witches go from shop to shop, costumes appreciated, 5-8pm, free to attend, 217-422-2674.

City-Wide Clean Up – October 26

Decatur Civic Center parking lot, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plz. Decatur residents dispose of large household items, no appliances, paint, electronics or yard waste accepted, must provide proof of Decatur address, 8am-12pm, free, 217-424-2700.

67th Annual Community Thanksgiving Luncheon – November 26

Decatur Civic Center Arena, #1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza. Luncheon since 1953 for the community to come together and offer thanks and blessings for the year, hosted by the Greater Decatur Chamber of Commerce, doors open 11:30am, luncheon and program 12pm, $, reservations required, 217-422-2200.

For information on how to include your event on the calendar, contact Cultural Arts Editor Terrie Potter by email: ArtsEdit@aol.com or call 217-423-0422.