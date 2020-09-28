ART

As I See It – through October 29

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, Perkinson Gallery, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. A collection of work by Robert Sedestrom, M-F 12-5pm, free, 217-424-6227.

Decatur Airport Exhibit – October

Decatur Airport, Main Terminal, Lobby Gallery, 910 Airport Rd. Featuring Juan Cervantes’ paintings, airport lobby open hours, free, 217-422-1509.

Decatur Public Library Exhibit – October

Decatur Public Library, Art Gallery, 130 N. Franklin St. Barbara Dove’s oil paintings exhibited, library open hours, free, 217-422-1509.

Gallery 510 Exhibit – October

Gallery 510, 160 E. Main St. Featuring Rae Nell Spencer’s watercolor paintings, Tu-F 11am-5pm, Sa 11am-3pm, free, 217-422-1509.

Rock Springs Exhibits – October

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Exhibit of nature photographs by Curt Knapp in the North Gallery and by Barb Stobaugh in the South Gallery, nature center open hours, free, 217-423-7708.

October National 2020 – October 2-29

Madden Arts Center, Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St. Multi-media juried art exhibition featuring works by artists nationwide, presented by Gallery 510, M-F 9am-4pm, Sa 10am-2pm, free, 217-423-3189.

Decatur Airport Exhibit – November

Decatur Airport, Main Terminal, Lobby Gallery, 910 Airport Rd. Featuring Jessica Disbrow’s paintings, airport lobby open hours, free, 217-422-1509.

Decatur Public Library Exhibit – November

Decatur Public Library, Art Gallery, 130 N. Franklin St. Sue Goodpaster’s paintings, library open hours, free, 217-422-1509.

Gallery 510 Exhibit – November

Gallery 510, 160 E. Main St. Featuring Carol Kessler’s paintings, Tu-F 11am-5pm, Sa 11am-3pm, free, 217-422-1509.

Rock Springs Exhibits – November

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Exhibit of David Castor’s nature photographs in the South Gallery, nature center open hours, free, 217-423-7708.

ACE Annual High School Art Exhibition – November 9-21

Millikin University, Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Local high school students exhibit their works in varied mediums, M-F 12-5pm, free, 217-424-6227.

Holiday Gift Shoppe – November 14-December 24

Grand Opening – November 13, 5-7:30pm

Small Business Saturday Event – November 28, 10-4pm

Madden Arts Center, Anne Lloyd Gallery, 125 N. Water St. Decatur Area Arts Council’s shop featuring original art and fine crafts from more than 50 artists in varied mediums, free admission, regular gallery shop hours M-F 9am-4:30pm, Sa 10am-2pm, 217-423-3189.

Millikin University Exhibit – November 30-January 22, 2021

Kirkland Fine Arts Center, 1215 N. Kirkland Dr. Selected artworks displayed from Millikin University’s permanent collection, M-F 12-5pm, free, 217-424-6227.

CONCERTS & LIVE MUSIC

Cross Country Classics – October 1 & November 5

Rock Springs Nature Center, outside pavilion, 3939 Nearing Ln. Gospel, classic country and classic hits performed by local musicians, bring lawn chairs and/or blankets, 6-7:30pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Dulcimer Music – October 3, 17, 31 & November 14, 28

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Listen to the Dulcimer Club musicians play old time music, 10am-12pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Blue Grass Music Jams – October 11 & November 8

Rock Springs Nature Center, outside pavilion, 3939 Nearing Ln. Enjoy old time tunes performed by local musicians, bring lawn chairs and/or blankets, 1-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Shape Note Singing – November 29

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. The Charleston-Mattoon Sacred Harp Singers perform a traditional style of unique unaccompanied singing, 2pm, free, 217-423-7708.

HISTORY & MUSEUMS

Bethel School Open House – October 3

Friends Creek Regional Park, 13734 Friends Creek Park Rd. Tour one of Macon County’s last one-room schoolhouses circa 1890, 1-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Homestead Prairie Farm Open House – October

Rock Springs Conservation Area, Homestead Prairie Farm, 3939 Nearing Ln. Tour the historic 1860’s home listed on the National Register of Historic Places and experience what life was like in Decatur during the nineteenth century, Sa’s & Su’s 1-4pm, free, 217-423-7708.

Archaeology Open House – October 4

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Discover treasures found beneath the Trobaugh-Good historic house after recent repairs were made to its foundation, then try sifting through the dirt for more artifacts, 2-4pm, 217-423-7708.

Campfire Legends & Stories – November 7

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. A naturalist tells stories about wildlife and shares Native American legends around a campfire, 7pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

Candlelight Tour – November 14

Rock Springs Conservation Area, Homestead Prairie Farm, 3939 Nearing Ln. Experience the Homestead Prairie Farm and 1860’s life by candlelight and lamplight led by guides dressed in period clothing, 6:30-8:30pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

Native American Games & Skills – November 28

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Learn about the culture and lifestyles of Illinois’ Native Americans from over 200 years ago, discover the art of beading, and try 3D archery, 2-4pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

NATURE & GARDENS

Canoe the Sangamon – October 17

Rock Springs Nature Center guides lead a leisurely exploration of the Sangamon River, all equipment provided, at least one adult required per canoe, 1-4pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

Nature Hikes – October 17 & 31

Fort Daniel Conservation Area (FDCA) 4975 Fort Daniel Rd. or Rock Springs Conservation Area (RSCA), 3939 Nearing Ln., free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

10/17 – Bird Migration, FDCA, 10am

10/31 – Halloween Hike (costumes welcome), RSCA, 2pm

11/29 – Full Moon Astronomy, RSCA, 7pm

Snake & Turtle Show – November 15

Rock Springs Conservation Area, 3939 Nearing Ln. Meet and hear about Rock Springs’ animals and their ways of life, several species will be presented, 2pm, $, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

Predators of the Prairie – November 21

Rock Springs Nature Center, 3939 Nearing Ln. Program about the animal predators found in the prairies, then take a walk outside and try to spot some, 2pm, free, reservations required, 217-423-7708.

EVENTS FOR CHILDREN & FAMILIES

Scovill Zoo Buddies – October 13 & November 10

Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Rd. Little zoo enthusiasts have their own animal adventures each month discovering a new species or environment, take-home zoo buddy toy included, for kids ages 3-5, 10-11am or 2-3pm, $, registration required at www.scovillzoo.com or 217-421-7435.

10/13 – Slithering Snakes

11/10 – Radical Rodents

Boo at the Zoo – October 16-31

Scovill Zoo, 71 S. Country Club Rd. Safe Halloween family fun featuring treat collecting and decorations, come in costume if you wish, PPE face masks required, check website for updates, limited reservations, registration online required for entry, www.scovillzoo.com, Th’s & F’s 5:30-8pm, Sa’s & Su’s 3-8pm, except 10/31 3-6pm, $, 217-421-7435.

SPORTS, HEALTH & FITNESS

Penguin in the Park Virtual 5K – October 10-18

Packet Pick-up, Fairview Park, large pavilion, 1300 W. Eldorado St. Run your own 5K route at your convenience, submit your time online, race goodie bags, t-shirts, finisher medals and more provided, proceeds benefit the Decatur Indoor Sports Center Youth Programs and Millikin University John “The Penguin” Bingham Scholarship, registration www.penguininthepark.com open through 10/7, packet pick-up 10/10 9am-1pm, $, 217-615-0511.

EXPOSITIONS

Pride of the Prairie Marble Show – November 4-7

Country Inn & Suites, 5150 Hickory Point Frontage Rd. The 31st annual wall-to-wall collectible marble experience with trading, buying and selling, free marble identification and appraisals, 9am-room close, free admission, 217-862-2402 or 217-422-8454.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Haunted Decatur – October 2020

Spirited 3-hour bus tour that explores Decatur’s most haunted locations on weekends in October, tours depart from the Civic Center South parking lot at 411 E. William St. $32/person. Order tickets at haunteddecatur.com

En Plein Air – October 10th

Get a jump on your Christmas shopping with this outdoor sidewalk sale featuring several ArtFarm artists. Handmade goods, gifts and wearables. ArtFarm, 252 N. Park St., 10am-2pm.

Energy Art & Medium Readings – October 30th

Debra Joy combines her love of color, intuition and seeing/sensing auras to create a drawing specifically for you. Oftentimes it shows your past, your present and possibilities for your future. Debra balances her readings with humor, laughter, mirth and spirit. She leaves you with a sense of hope, empowerment and a picture to reflect your auric beauty. Open for late night shopping! ArtFarm, 252 N. Park St., 4pm-8pm. 20 minute readings, $35/session. Pre-registration required 217-330-9664.

