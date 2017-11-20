Dedicated in 1930, the Staley building was the vision of A. E. Staley, the man – a grand tribute to the company that reflected the spirit of the institution. Nicknamed the Castle in the Cornfields, the Neo Gothic building was appointed with rich mahogany and marble interiors and soared twelve stories high, topped by a lighted tower that could be seen for miles. In April 2017, Tate & Lyle joined the community in commemorating the first anniversary of the Staley Museum by illuminating the Staley Administration Building with its fully-restored network of colored ?oodlights that paint the structure in a series of dramatic color combinations – a light show you can now view in Decatur every night. Two of the original colored floodlights are on display at the Staley Museum.

Staley Museum

361 N. College

Decatur, Illinois

Hours are 1-4 pm Tuesday-Saturday

217-422-1212