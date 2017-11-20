Christmas in the Country
The small towns surrounding Decatur are making plans to host special events for residents and visitors this year. From carriage rides through illuminated landscapes to parades and train rides with Santa Claus, the magic of the holiday season shines throughout Central Illinois.
Arthur Breakfast with Santa
For the early bird
Saturday, December 2, 7 a.m.
Yoder’s Kitchen
1195 E Columbia Street
Allerton Park, All is Bright
Enjoy a winter walk through lit gardens and warm up afterwards in the mansion with a hot toddy (cash bar). Vendors and live entertainment, too.
Friday, December 8, 5 to 8 p.m.
515 Old Timber Road, Monticello
Allerton Park, Holiday Showcase & Lunch Buffet
Enjoy a sumptuous buffet lunch (11:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m.) and tour the mansion (on the hour
from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.) Carriage rides available throughout the estate.
Saturday and Sunday, December 9-10, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
515 Old Timber Road, Monticello
Allerton Park, Holiday Affair
Champagne dinner at the
Allerton Mansion.
Saturday, December 9, 6 to 10 p.m.
515 Old Timber Road, Monticello
Monticello Lunch with Santa on the Train
A holiday favorite is lunch with Santa and a one-hour train ride.
Saturday, December 2, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Sunday, December 3, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Wabash Depot
Monticello Deluxe Lunch with Santa on the Train
Private dining car; 10 tables only.
Saturday, December 2, 1 to 2 p.m.
Sunday, December 3, 1 to 2 p.m.
Wabash Depot
Mt. Zion Christmas Extravaganza
The magic of the season comes alive with reindeer games, face painting and visits with Santa.
Saturday, December 2, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Convention Center
1400 Mt. Zion Parkway
Mt. Zion Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony
Meet Mrs. Claus and enjoy light refreshments.
Saturday, December 2, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Fletcher Park
323 Fletcher Park Boulevard
Mt. Zion Christmas Parade
Featuring Santa Claus and festive floats; gather afterwards for cocoa and donuts
Saturday, December 2, 9 a.m.
Mt. Zion Fire Department,
110 W Main Street
Parade route along Main Street
Monticello Christmas Parade
Usher in the holidays with a merry parade.
Saturday, December 2, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Parade route: North on Hamilton to Center, west on Center to State, south on State back to the school.
Oreana Lighted
Christmas Parade
Enjoy the first-ever Oreana Christmas Parade. Santa and the Grinch will be at the Community Center following the parade, pulled pork and hot dog supper.
Saturday, December 2, 4:30 to 9 p.m.
Parade will weave through Oreana’s main streets.
Shelbyville Festival of Lights
Drive through Forest Park and enjoy an amazing light show.
Through December 31, 5:30 to 9 p.m. (Fridays and Saturdays, 5:30 to 10 p.m.)
East North 9th Street
Shelbyville Live Nativity
Featuring actors in period costume, multiple sets and live animals.
Friday through Sunday, December 8-10, 6:30 to 9 p.m. each night.
Church of the Nazarene
701 W. North 3rd Street
Shelbyville John Hawk Christmas Vespers
Community singers and musicians share a longtime tradition.
Sunday, December 10, 4 p.m.
First United Methodist Church
205 W Main Street
Warrensburg Holiday Market
A showcase of handcrafted gift items.
Friday, November 17, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday, November 18, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Perfect Pair Antiques
266 N State Route 121
Windsor Bethlehem Walk
Walk to the manger, and enjoy cookies and a warm drink while you wait.
Sunday, December 3, 5:30 to 7 p.m.
Windsor Methodist Church
1200 Ohio Avenue