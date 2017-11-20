Christmas in the Country

The small towns surrounding Decatur are making plans to host special events for residents and visitors this year. From carriage rides through illuminated landscapes to parades and train rides with Santa Claus, the magic of the holiday season shines throughout Central Illinois.

Arthur Breakfast with Santa

For the early bird

Saturday, December 2, 7 a.m.

Yoder’s Kitchen

1195 E Columbia Street

Allerton Park, All is Bright

Enjoy a winter walk through lit gardens and warm up afterwards in the mansion with a hot toddy (cash bar). Vendors and live entertainment, too.

Friday, December 8, 5 to 8 p.m.

515 Old Timber Road, Monticello

Allerton Park, Holiday Showcase & Lunch Buffet

Enjoy a sumptuous buffet lunch (11:30 a.m. or 1:30 p.m.) and tour the mansion (on the hour

from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.) Carriage rides available throughout the estate.

Saturday and Sunday, December 9-10, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

515 Old Timber Road, Monticello

Allerton Park, Holiday Affair

Champagne dinner at the

Allerton Mansion.

Saturday, December 9, 6 to 10 p.m.

515 Old Timber Road, Monticello

Monticello Lunch with Santa on the Train

A holiday favorite is lunch with Santa and a one-hour train ride.

Saturday, December 2, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Sunday, December 3, 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Wabash Depot

Monticello Deluxe Lunch with Santa on the Train

Private dining car; 10 tables only.

Saturday, December 2, 1 to 2 p.m.

Sunday, December 3, 1 to 2 p.m.

Wabash Depot

Mt. Zion Christmas Extravaganza

The magic of the season comes alive with reindeer games, face painting and visits with Santa.

Saturday, December 2, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Convention Center

1400 Mt. Zion Parkway

Mt. Zion Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony

Meet Mrs. Claus and enjoy light refreshments.

Saturday, December 2, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Fletcher Park

323 Fletcher Park Boulevard

Mt. Zion Christmas Parade

Featuring Santa Claus and festive floats; gather afterwards for cocoa and donuts

Saturday, December 2, 9 a.m.

Mt. Zion Fire Department,

110 W Main Street

Parade route along Main Street

Monticello Christmas Parade

Usher in the holidays with a merry parade.

Saturday, December 2, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Parade route: North on Hamilton to Center, west on Center to State, south on State back to the school.

Oreana Lighted

Christmas Parade

Enjoy the first-ever Oreana Christmas Parade. Santa and the Grinch will be at the Community Center following the parade, pulled pork and hot dog supper.

Saturday, December 2, 4:30 to 9 p.m.

Parade will weave through Oreana’s main streets.

Shelbyville Festival of Lights

Drive through Forest Park and enjoy an amazing light show.

Through December 31, 5:30 to 9 p.m. (Fridays and Saturdays, 5:30 to 10 p.m.)

East North 9th Street

Shelbyville Live Nativity

Featuring actors in period costume, multiple sets and live animals.

Friday through Sunday, December 8-10, 6:30 to 9 p.m. each night.

Church of the Nazarene

701 W. North 3rd Street

Shelbyville John Hawk Christmas Vespers

Community singers and musicians share a longtime tradition.

Sunday, December 10, 4 p.m.

First United Methodist Church

205 W Main Street

Warrensburg Holiday Market

A showcase of handcrafted gift items.

Friday, November 17, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, November 18, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Perfect Pair Antiques

266 N State Route 121

Windsor Bethlehem Walk

Walk to the manger, and enjoy cookies and a warm drink while you wait.

Sunday, December 3, 5:30 to 7 p.m.

Windsor Methodist Church

1200 Ohio Avenue