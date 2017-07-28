Decatur Celebration Announces New Wine and Craft Beer Garden

Now in its seventh year, wine enthusiasts have found their home at Decatur Celebration. This year, organizers are kicking it up a notch by adding craft beer offerings and expanding the garden to a new location.

The new location in Plaza Park at William & Water will continue to offer a relaxing bistro atmosphere with plenty of seating at café tables, umbrellas for shade and the smooth sounds of blues musicians playing on the nearby Cabaret Stage.

Participating Illinois Wineries and Craft Breweries give patrons the choice of purchasing 10 tasting tickets with a souvenir glass (while quantities last) for $10 or by the glass for $5. Patrons may also purchase wine by the glass or bottle directly from the winery via their individual payment methods. Patrons may enjoy open bottles of wine to share with friends inside the Garden area, as well as, packaged wine to take off the premises.

The Wine & Craft Beer Garden will also host the 3rd Annual Decatur Celebration Homebrew Competition on Saturday, August 5, with judging beginning at 1:00 pm. Organized by Door 4 Brewing Company Head Brewer, Jimmy Misner, the “Best of Celebration” winning beer will be brewed and available for purchase at Decatur Brew Works this fall.

Garden Hours

Fri August 4 | 5:00-10:00 pm

Sat August 5 | 12:00 -10:00 pm

Sun August 6 | 12:00- 8:00 pm

For a complete list of Illinois wineries and craft breweries and the Cabaret band schedule, go to decaturcelebration.com. The Wine & Craft Beer Garden is sponsored by Hickory Point Bank, Decatur Magazine, and Events Plus.