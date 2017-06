Only in Decatur can you encounter wild animals who escaped from Scovill Zoo in a stolen golf cart or throw a party in a converted grain bin. Overlook Adventure Park promises a good time with 36-holes of mini-golf, a new Sky Trail Ropes Course and the GSI Party Bin – the perfect place to bring your friends together for a party after playing games. Rent the party bin for $40, plus 10-players minimum at $5/round of mini golf. Call 217-422-2316 to book your party.