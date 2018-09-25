Get Your Gourd On
A supplement to the story in the October/November 2018 issue of Decatur Magazine.
Pumpkins are also members of the large and diverse cucurbits family. So if you’d rather eat than decorate, try this recipe:
Pumpkin Pancakes (courtesy of the Great Pumpkin Patch)
1 egg
¼ cup plain yogurt
¾ cup milk
¾ cup pumpkin puree
2 T. melted butter
1 cup flour
¼ tsp. salt
1 tsp. baking powder
½ tsp. cinnamon
¼ tsp. nutmeg
½ tsp. ginger
In a large bowl, combine egg, yogurt, milk, pumpkin and butter. Whisk gently until smooth. Next, add other ingredients until well combined. Fry in hot skillet.