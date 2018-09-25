Get Your Gourd On

A supplement to the story in the October/November 2018 issue of Decatur Magazine.

Pumpkins are also members of the large and diverse cucurbits family. So if you’d rather eat than decorate, try this recipe:

Pumpkin Pancakes (courtesy of the Great Pumpkin Patch)

1 egg

¼ cup plain yogurt

¾ cup milk

¾ cup pumpkin puree

2 T. melted butter

1 cup flour

¼ tsp. salt

1 tsp. baking powder

½ tsp. cinnamon

¼ tsp. nutmeg

½ tsp. ginger

In a large bowl, combine egg, yogurt, milk, pumpkin and butter. Whisk gently until smooth. Next, add other ingredients until well combined. Fry in hot skillet.