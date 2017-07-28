The Godfather of Street Art Makes his Mark on Decatur

Renowned international artist Ron English came home to Decatur to create “Elefanka Trunk,” his original character painted on the side of Ken’s Aquarium and Pet Supply at 730 E. Cerro Gordo. Part of the Decatur Area Arts Council’s Mural Project, English and Team POPaganda finished the fourth mural in the series in mid-July.

The murals are original artwork you won’t find anywhere but in Decatur. Elefanka joins Commodore Stephen Decatur and a salute to the Decatur Staley’s football team created by artist Jerry Johnson, and Bob Marley’s “1 Love,” created by artist Shani Goss. Two other murals are slated for completion in 2017 on Oakland Avenue and West Main Street in Decatur.

For more information on the Mural Project, contact the Decatur Area Arts Council at 217-423-3189 or go to decaturarts.org/murals.