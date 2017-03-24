Happy Endings
Happy Endings Website Links
A supplement to the story published in the April/May 2017 issue of Decatur Magazine.
Humane Society of Decatur and Macon County: http://hsdmc.org/home.aspx
Macon County Animal Control and Care Center: http://www.sheriff-macon-il.us/animal_control.html
Decatur & Macon County Animal Shelter Foundation: http://www.dmcasf.org/adoptable-pets/
Adopt a Greyhound: http://www.adopt-a-greyhound.org/
REGAP of Illinois: http://regapgreyhounds.org/
AKC Breed-Specific Rescue Groups Network: http://www.akc.org/dog-breeds/rescue-network/
Love a Golden Rescue, St. Louis: http://www.loveagolden.com/index.htm
Adopt a Golden Atlanta (started Turkey rescue movement): http://adoptagoldenatlanta.com/
Fox 2 Now St. Louis (video on Turkey dogs)
http://fox2now.com/2016/08/19/turkey-dogs-find-forever-homes-6000-miles-away-in-st-louis/
Hudson Halfway Home: https://hudsonhalfway.wordpress.com/
- Animal anthropologists believe the greyhound is one of the seminal canine breeds from which virtually all domestic dogs descend, appearing in cave drawings over 8,000 years ago.
- Turkish shelter workers make beaded necklaces for each dog with special “evil eye” beads to ward away bad spirits and ensure a safe journey.
- Breed-specific rescues require veterinarian or personal references and adoption fees, and some require a home check. Rescue volunteers assess individual dogs and interview applicants to match personalities and lifestyles.