Here & There – 2018 Top Ten

2018 Top Ten

U.S. News & World Report recently released its third annual ranking of America’s 125 largest metropolitan areas based on affordability, job prospects and quality of life. The study analyzed survey responses from 3,000 people, as well as data collected from the U.S. Census, the Gallup-Healthways Well-Being Index, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the FBI Uniform Crime Report and other U.S. News rankings.

Although Decatur didn’t make the list, we were curious to see how our city stacked up to the “best.” Results were surprising. On the table below, we took the average of the top ten cities to compare Decatur’s data. Decatur comes out on top in almost every category, scoring highest in living well for less, which is based on the cost of living index, median home prices and free or affordable cultural arts offerings. Decatur also has the lowest property taxes and best air quality by a huge margin over any of the top ten.

Vital Statistics Decatur, IL Top 10 Average

Population: 71,435 456,396

Median HH Income: $38,124 $60,269

Median Home Price: $78,300 $283,606

Average Monthly Rent: $650 $1,064

Cost of Living Index: 83.6 89.7

(US Average 100)

Air Quality Index: 55.4 75

(US Average 74.7)

Crime Rate Index: 352.8 418

(higher = more crime, US Average 280.5)

HERE Decatur, IL

3070 Turpin Road

Price: $275,000 Square Feet: 3,920

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 4

Lot Size: 1.67 acres

Year Built: 1999 Private sunroom off master suite, lower level in-law suite, wrap around deck and secluded landscaped yard.

THERE Austin, TX

5504 Hummingbird Lane

Price: $275,000 Square Feet: 1,206

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 1

Lot Size: small lot

Year Built: 1935 Partially remodeled one-story, fully fenced, hardwood floors, back & front patios, no HOA fees.

Here & There is sponsored by Vieweg Real Estate in Decatur.

The US News & World Report Top Ten Best Places to Live include Austin, TX, Colorado Springs, CO, Denver, CO, Des Moines, IA, Fayetteville, AR, Portland, OR, Huntsville, AL, Washington DC, Minneapolis-St Paul, MN, and Seattle, WA.

This article originally appeared in the December 2018/January 2019 issue of Decatur Magazine. It may not be reproduced or redistributed in whole or in part without the publisher’s consent.

© Copyright 2018 Decatur Magazine – First String Productions. All rights reserved.