Here & There – Central Illinois

We’re all connected by highways, interstates and the cost of doing business in Illinois. But, each community in the center part of the state has its own distinct personality: Decatur has strength in the agribusiness, research and transportation industries; Springfield in state government and service agencies; Champaign in higher education and technology; and Bloomington in the insurance industry.

Even though our foundations are different, we were curious how the numbers compare in areas that affect our quality of life, like air quality, crime rates and home values. The cost of living index is affordable in all four cities, ranging from 83.6 in Decatur to 88.3 in Champaign. But, you’ll notice a wide difference in median home values and crime rates.

HERE Decatur, IL

529 Woodhill Drive

Price: $129,900 Square Feet: 2,870

Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 2.5

Garage: 2-car attached

Year Built: 1964

THERE Springfield, IL

595 E. Andrew Road

Price: $129,000 Square Feet: 1,819

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 1

Garage: 2-car detached

Year Built: 1963

Here & There is sponsored by Vieweg Real Estate in Decatur.

Real estate information provided by Realtor.com.

For purposes of comparison, we did not include the university towns of Urbana and Normal due to the wide fluctuations in population during the year.

This article originally appeared in the December/January 2018 issue of Decatur Magazine. It may not be reproduced or redistributed in whole or in part without the publisher’s consent.

© Copyright 2017 Decatur Magazine – First String Productions. All rights reserved.