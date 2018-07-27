Here & There – Chattanooga, TN
Chattanooga, TN
Chattanooga, TN is a city located along the Tennessee River near the southeastern corner of Tennessee. With an estimated population of 177,582 in 2017, it is the fourth-largest city in Tennesse. Served by multiple railroads and Interstate highways, Chattanooga is a transit hub. Chattanooga boasts that they have low cost of business, with manufacturing wages 17% below the national average
Chattanooga offers an incredible combination of breathtaking scenic beauty, revitalized riverfront; 13-mile paved Riverwalk scattered with attractions, parks, restaurants and riverboats; outdoor adventures, rich history, numerous accommodations, restaurants to please every palate, thriving arts scene, shopping and many annual events that provide plenty of year-round fun.
Because of the diversity and quality of Chattanooga’s attractions, the city has been added to the must-see destinations from the New York Times, Outside magazine, Travel+Leisure, Today Show, Southern Living, Garden & Gun, U.S. News & World Report and many others.
Vital Statistics Decatur, IL Chattanooga, TN
Population: 71,435 177,582
Median HH Income: $38,124 $41,226
Median Home Value: $78,300 $164,400
Median Property Taxes: $2,019 $1,864
Cost of Living Index: 83.6 89.7
Crime Rate Index: 352.8 559.2
Air Quality Index: 55.4 69.5
1150 Meadowview Dr.
Price: $249,900
Square Feet: 3,358
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 2.5
In town convenience but small town schools. Updated space with over 3,300 square feet of living space with finished basement family room and home gym.
104 Asbury Dr.
Price: $259,900
Square Feet: 2,001
Bedrooms: 4
Baths: 2
Newly renovated 1930s Bungalow. New hardwoods, quartz countertops in the kitchen, stainless appliances, glass backsplash, electrical updated, new light fixtures in many rooms.
Here & There is sponsored by Vieweg Real Estate in Decatur. Housing comparison provided by Realtor.com. Chattanooga information provided by the Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce and city-data.org.
