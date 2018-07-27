Here & There – Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga, TN is a city located along the Tennessee River near the southeastern corner of Tennessee. With an estimated population of 177,582 in 2017, it is the fourth-largest city in Tennesse. Served by multiple railroads and Interstate highways, Chattanooga is a transit hub. Chattanooga boasts that they have low cost of business, with manufacturing wages 17% below the national average

Chattanooga offers an incredible combination of breathtaking scenic beauty, revitalized riverfront; 13-mile paved Riverwalk scattered with attractions, parks, restaurants and riverboats; outdoor adventures, rich history, numerous accommodations, restaurants to please every palate, thriving arts scene, shopping and many annual events that provide plenty of year-round fun.

Because of the diversity and quality of Chattanooga’s attractions, the city has been added to the must-see destinations from the New York Times, Outside magazine, Travel+Leisure, Today Show, Southern Living, Garden & Gun, U.S. News & World Report and many others.

Vital Statistics Decatur, IL Chattanooga, TN

Population: 71,435 177,582

Median HH Income: $38,124 $41,226

Median Home Value: $78,300 $164,400

Median Property Taxes: $2,019 $1,864

Cost of Living Index: 83.6 89.7

Crime Rate Index: 352.8 559.2

Air Quality Index: 55.4 69.5

HERE Decatur, IL

1150 Meadowview Dr.

Price: $249,900 Square Feet: 3,358

Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 2.5 In town convenience but small town schools. Updated space with over 3,300 square feet of living space with finished basement family room and home gym.

THERE Chattanooga, TN

104 Asbury Dr.

Price: $259,900 Square Feet: 2,001

Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 2 Newly renovated 1930s Bungalow. New hardwoods, quartz countertops in the kitchen, stainless appliances, glass backsplash, electrical updated, new light fixtures in many rooms.

Here & There is sponsored by Vieweg Real Estate in Decatur. Housing comparison provided by Realtor.com. Chattanooga information provided by the Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce and city-data.org.

This article originally appeared in the August/September 2018 issue of Decatur Magazine. It may not be reproduced or redistributed in whole or in part without the publisher’s consent.

© Copyright 2018 Decatur Magazine – First String Productions. All rights reserved.