Here & There – Greenville, North Carolina

Located 85 miles west of Raleigh on what locals refer to as the “Inner Bank,” Greenville has a population of 92,156 and is the 10th largest city in North Carolina. Rated in the Top 50 Most Livable Communities, the largest employer is Eastern Carolina University with a student enrollment over 25,000.

Downtown Greenville underwent a major revitalization fifteen years ago and renamed its central business district “Uptown” to better reflect the transformation. This area is adjacent to the university, so most events revolve around the campus. Greenville also has First Friday Art Walks, along with performing arts productions, summer stock theatre and concerts that utilize the student talent. The uptown area has eight art galleries and museums that host exhibits of local work.

Freeboot Fridays kick off home football game weekends with music, art, food and beverage on the streets of uptown the night before each game and are popular with the locals and visitors.

Greenville has 30 parks, with the 324-acre River Park North as the largest. The 2.5 mile Green Mill Run Greenway trail system was recently added for biking and hiking. The Pitt County Arboretum is a 7-acre educational facility that offers programs on sustainability and eco-friendly practices.

Even though the Greenville median household income is lower than Decatur’s, the median home value and the cost of living index is higher – 90.6 in Greenville compared to Decatur’s affordable 82.8.

Vital Statistics Decatur, IL Greenville, NC

Population: 72,174 92,156

Median HH Income: $43,225 $39,243

Median Home Value: $80,100 $156,700

Average Rent: $662 $818

Average Property Tax: $1,921 $1,802

Cost of Living Index: 82.8 90.6

HERE Decatur, IL

408 Timber Dr.

Price: $145,000 Square Feet: 1892

Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 2.5

Year Built: 1969

Type: 2-story colonial

Garage: 2-car attached Brick home near Lake Decatur, fireplace, master suite, beautiful landscaped yard, family room.

THERE Greenville, NC

109 North Jarvis

Price: $145,000 Square Feet: 1040

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2

Year Built: 1940

Type: 1-story ranch

Garage: off-street Great investment property, easy walk to ECU campus, fenced yard and covered porch.

Here & There is sponsored by City of Decatur Economic Development. Greenville information provided by the Greenville Chamber of Commerce. Real estate listings provided by Realtor.com.

