Here & There – Kenosha, WI

Kenosha, Wisconsin

Located on the southwestern shore of Lake Michigan, Kenosha is the county seat of Kenosha County, Wisconsin. With an estimated population of 99,889, it is the fourth-largest city in Wisconsin and the fourth-largest city on Lake Michigan.

Kenosha, decades ago a bustling hub of manufacturing, is today a bedroom community because of the ease of access to the Chicago-Milwaukee corridor. According to county statistics, 49% of Kenosha’s workforce commutes outside of Kenosha County to their positions. Many travel northward towards Milwaukee or south into the Chicago area with commute times ranging from 20-45 minutes respectively.

The importance of manufacturing jobs in Kenosha continues to diminish with only 11.7 percent of the total workforce of 66,362 area residents involved, a decline of 22 percent since 1990. During the same period, Kenosha experienced growth in the business and professional services sector – from 3.2 percent to 11 percent.

Snap-on Tools world headquarters and Jockey International corporate headquarters are in Kenosha, which is also home to Carthage College, a private university that is a member of the CCIW along with Millikin University in Decatur.

Popular tourism sites include the Jelly Belly Visitor Center store and factory tours and the Mars Cheese Castle with Wisconsin-related products. The Kenosha Harbor Market is a European-style Farmer’s Market held mid-May through mid-October on Second Avenue.

Vital Statistics Decatur, IL Kenosha, WI

Population: 71,435 456,396

Median HH Income: $38,124 $51,640

Median Home Price: $78,300 $152,700

Median Property Taxes: $2,019 $3,670

Cost of Living Index: 83.6 105.4

Air Quality Index: 55.4 73.4

HERE Decatur, IL

3420 Christmas Tree Road

Price: $154,900 Square Feet: 1,920

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2

Garage: 4-car

Year Built: 2002 Cape Cod on 3.6 acres, open concept, high ceilings, wood floors, French doors to covered porch.

THERE Kenosha, WI

7829 43rd Avenue

Price: $152,700 Square Feet: 1,029

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 1

Garage: 1-car

Year Built: 1961 South side ranch with hardwood floors, new windows, eat in kitchen – includes appliances.

