Here & There – Little Rock, Arkansas

Little Rock, Arkansas

Located in the middle of the state on the Arkansas River, Little Rock serves as the state capitol. With a population approaching 200,000, residents experience hot, humid summers and cool winters with little or no snow. Tucked in the foothills of the Ouachita Mountains and near Lake Maumelle provides plenty of space for outdoor activities.

Little Rock is home to the corporate headquarters of Dillard’s and Windstream Communication and also some of the largest non-profit organizations in the world. Winrock, Heifer International and The Nature Conservancy are located here, along with the Clinton Foundation and Presidential Museum.

Little Rock boasts lively cultural arts with community and repertory theatre, museums and art galleries, and the performing arts at the University of Arkansas. Wildwood Park for the Arts presents outdoor events and concerts.

State government is the largest employer, followed by medical services provided by the university. The city is a Foreign Trade Zone with an intermodal port on the river that has attracted international companies like Danish manufacturer LM Glasfiber who recently completed new facilities.

Little Rock has seen steady population growth over the past two decades, but is challenged with continued high crime rates, notably one of the highest in the nation, and more than double the rate in Decatur.

Vital Statistics Decatur, IL Little Rock, AR

Population: 71,435 198,546

Median Home Value: $78,300 $161,000

Median HH Income: $38,124 $45,605

Cost of Living Index: 83.6 86.0

Median Property Taxes: $2,019 $1,593

Crime Rate 352.8 759.7

Air Quality Index: 55.4 73.4

HERE Decatur, IL

5364 Wilcar Court

Price: $250,000 Square Feet: 2626

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 3.5

Garage: 3-car attached Park-like setting on half-acre, chef’s kitchen, formal living & dining rooms, home theater, deck & patio.

THERE Little Rock, AR

5052 Maple Leaf Dr

Price: $250,000 Square Feet: 1,978

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2

Garage: 2-car attached Brick ranch with side-load garage, hardwood floors, granite, refrigerator stays

Here & There is presented by the city of Decatur. Housing comparison provided by Realtor.com. Little Rock information provided by the Little Rock Chamber of Commerce and city-data.com.

This article originally appeared in the April/May 2019 issue of Decatur Magazine. It may not be reproduced or redistributed in whole or in part without the publisher’s consent.

© Copyright 2019 Decatur Magazine – First String Productions. All rights reserved.