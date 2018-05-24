Here & There – Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee, WI



Located on the southwestern shore of Lake Michigan, Milwaukee has a population of 595,070 and ranks 2nd largest in the Midwest, right behind Chicago.

Once known almost exclusively as a brewing and manufacturing powerhouse, Milwaukee has taken steps in recent years to reshape its image with numerous construction projects. In the past decade, major new additions to the city have included the Milwaukee Riverwalk, the Midwest Airlines Center, Miller Park, internationally renowned additions to the Milwaukee Art Museum and Pier Wisconsin, as well as major renovations to the Milwaukee Auditorium. In addition, new skyscrapers, condos, lofts and apartments have been constructed in neighborhoods on and near the lakefront and riverbanks.

Along with cultural development and urban living, a skyrocketing crime rate of 684.3 continues to be the major focus for city officials.

Service and managerial jobs are the fastest-growing segments of the Milwaukee economy and health care alone makes up 27% of the total workforce. The city is also home to the corporate headquarters for Harley Davidson Motorcycles and Johnson Controls.

Vital Statistics Decatur, IL Milwaukee, WI

Population: 71,435 595,070

Median HH Income: $38,124 $38,097

Median Home Value: $78,300 $119,900

Median Property Taxes: $2,019 $3,206

Cost of Living Index: 83.6 99.2

Crime Rate Index: 352.8 684.3

Air Quality Index: 55.4 73.7

HERE Decatur, IL

2081 W. Forest

Price: $119,900 Square Feet: 3,130

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2

Garage: 2.5 car

Year Built: 1954 West End with hardwood floors, glass fireplace, sunroom & patio.

THERE Milwaukee, WI

6248 N. 104th St.

Price: $199,900 Square Feet: 1,336

Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 2

Garage: 2-car

Year Built: 1971 Eat-in kitchen, laminate floors, fenced back yard, 1st floor master.

Here & There is sponsored by Vieweg Real Estate in Decatur. Housing comparison provided by Realtor.com. Milwaukee information provided by the Milwaukee Chamber of Commerce and city-data.org.

This article originally appeared in the June/July 2018 issue of Decatur Magazine. It may not be reproduced or redistributed in whole or in part without the publisher’s consent.

© Copyright 2018 Decatur Magazine – First String Productions. All rights reserved.