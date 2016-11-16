Here & There – North Pole, Alaska

North Pole, Alaska

“Where the spirit of Christmas lives year-round.”

North Pole, Alaska, is a scenic small town of approximately 2,000 people that serves as the commercial hub of the “Greater North Pole” area of over 30,000 residents. With the magic of Christmas in its name and the great Alaskan outdoors for its backyard, North Pole is also home to Santa Claus.

The North Pole community has long held the dream of spurring economic development by capitalizing on the city’s name. Enhancing the themed environment has provided a destination for travelers, created local jobs, and catalyzed a host of other economic activity.

Driving through North Pole in any season, you will see why the city captures the imagination of visitors. Santa Claus Lane boasts three beautiful new traffic roundabouts within a quarter mile that are large enough to accommodate 13 reindeer and one overloaded sleigh at a design speed of 15 mph. This project also increased the number of candy-cane striped poles in the city from 25 to 44, giving North Pole the distinction of having the highest number of roundabouts and candy-cane poles per capita in the country.

No visit to North Pole would be complete without a stop at the world-famous Santa Claus House. As an extra treat, mail your postcards from the U.S. Post Office (Santa’s Zip Code is 99705) so that friends and family can receive mail postmarked from North Pole, Alaska. And be sure to enjoy a meal—at any time of the day or night—at one of the more than 20 restaurants featuring menus from around the world.

Vital Statistics Decatur, IL North Pole, AK

Median HH Income: $38,974 $66,145

Average Home Value: $82,600 $216,146

Cost of Living Index: 84.2 103.5

HERE Decatur, IL

2720 S. Long Creek Road

Price: $129,900 Square Feet: 1883

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2

Garage: 2-car attached

Year Built: 1978 Large ranch with atrium and spiral staircase to rooftop deck.

THERE North Pole, AK

2677 Lasalle Avenue

Price: $129,900 Square Feet: 768

Bedrooms: 2

Baths: 2

Garage: parking pad

Year Built: 1954 Complete remodel including master suite, city water and sewer, main level laundry.

Here & There is sponsored by the Economic Development Corp. of Macon County. Community information provided by the North Pole Chamber of Commerce. Housing information provided by Realtor.com. For more information (and to verify that what we’ve written is actually true) visit North Pole’s website at www.northpolealaska.com.

