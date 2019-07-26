Peoria, Arizona owes its founding to residents from Illinois. Lured to the area to work on the Arizona Canal, William John Murphy recruited settlers from his hometown of Peoria, Illinois to begin a new community. Five families relocated and when they recorded the plot map with Macicopa County in 1897, the settlement was named after their hometown.

Spurred by population growth from the railroads and post-war development, Peoria is now the largest Phoenix suburb. The mass production of air conditioning in the 1950s led to an increase in residential housing as new growth from Phoenix moved west.

Spring Training has a long history in Peoria. The Peoria sports Complex was completed in 1994 and was the first Major League Baseball spring training facility shared by two teams. The San Diego Padres and Seattle Mariners utilize the complex year-round for training and player development.

Even though Peoria’s identity is more related to resort and leisure living, the city’s economic plan includes a new freeway corridor to provide future commercial and industrial growth. City leaders are also working on solutions to poor air quality – Peoria’s ranking is 255, significantly worse than the nation’s average of 75 and much higher than Decatur’s ranking of 55.4.

Peoria AZ joins Decatur on the Top Ten List of Emerging Cities to Watch by Global Trades Magazine.

Vital Statistics Decatur, IL Peoria, AZ

Population: 71,435 164,198

Median Home Value: $78,300 $248,700

Median HH Income: $38,124 $68,882

Cost of Living Index: 83.6% 93.8%

Air Quality Index: 55.4 255

HERE Decatur, IL

315 Cale Court

Price: $225,000 Square Feet: 2904

Bedrooms: 4

Baths: 3.5

Garage: 3-car attached Hardwood floors, open concept, master suite, finished basement, large deck off kitchen.

THERE Peoria, AZ

6817 W. Yucca St.

Price: $250,000 Square Feet: 1537

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2

Garage: 2-car attached Starter home or investment property, tri-level, big backyard, no HOA, cooling refrigeration, current rental property.

Here & There is sponsored by the City of Decatur. Community information provided by the Peoria AZ Chamber of Commerce. Real estate information provided by Realtor.com.

This article originally appeared in the August/September 2019 issue of Decatur Magazine. It may not be reproduced or redistributed in whole or in part without the publisher’s consent.

© Copyright 2019 Decatur Magazine – First String Productions. All rights reserved.