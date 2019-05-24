Here & There – Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa, Oklahoma

It seems Tulsa has always been known for something.

Referred to as the “Oil Capital of the World” for most of the 20th century, the city’s success in the energy industry prompted construction booms in the popular Art Deco style of the time.

In 1925, Tulsa businessman Cyrus Avery began his campaign to create a road linking Chicago to Los Angeles by establishing the U.S. Highway 66 Association in Tulsa, earning the city the nickname the “Birthplace of Route 66”.

Tulsa’s music scene is also famous for the eponymous “Tulsa Sound” which blends rockabilly, country, rock ‘n’ roll, and blues and has inspired local artists like J.J. Cale and Leon Russell as well as international superstars like Eric Clapton.

The latest creative move by the city is a program called Tulsa Remote – they’ll pay you $10,000 to relocate there. Designed to attract remote workers to the city, ten recipients will be selected each year through their application process.

Its location in the center of the nation makes it a hub for logistics businesses; the Tulsa International Airport and the Tulsa Port of Catoosa connect the region with international trade and transportation. Amazon recently announced plans to build a more than 600,000-square-foot fulfillment center near the airport.

Since 1969, public displays of artwork in Tulsa have been funded by one percent of its annual city budget. Each year, a sculpture from a local artist is installed along the Arkansas River trail system, while other sculptures stand at local parks.

Even though Tulsa has seen population growth over the past two decades, ozone alerts and high crime rates are ongoing issues facing city leaders.

Vital Statistics Decatur, IL Tulsa, OK

Population: 71,435 403,622

Median Home Value: $78,300 $130,100

Median HH Income: $38,124 $43,134

Cost of Living Index: 83.6 86.3

Crime Rate 352.8 657.7

HERE Decatur, IL

2112 Barding Avenue

Price: $134,900 Square Feet: 2583

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2.5

Garage: 2-car attached

Year Built: 1988

Property Tax (2107): $2,768 Open concept, spacious lower level, deck and large yard.

THERE Tulsa, OK 10822 E. 26th Street

Price: $134,900 Square Feet: 1292

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2

Garage: 2-car

Year Built: 1967

Property Tax (2107): $1,111 Complete remodel, granite, hardwood floors, covered patio & porch

Here & There is presented by the city of Decatur. Tulsa information provided by the Tulsa Chamber of Commerce and City-Data.com. Real estate comparison provided by Realtor.com.

This article originally appeared in the June/July 2019 issue of Decatur Magazine. It may not be reproduced or redistributed in whole or in part without the publisher’s consent.

© Copyright 2019 Decatur Magazine – First String Productions. All rights reserved.