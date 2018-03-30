in this issue: April-May 2018
features
Good Taste
House specialties, farm fresh ingredients, creative blends and a comfortable ambiance all come together to create a recipe for success in Decatur.
Cover Illustration by Tronnie Goss
River Boat Cook
Traveling aboard the Mary Evelyn for 28 days at a stretch along the Mississippi River, longtime resident Cindy Blair commands the kitchen — preparing three daily meals for a 13-member crew.
Guts to Glory
Major renovations to two local landmarks — The Winery and Lock Stock & Barrel — prove the truth of the time-honored saying, “the more things change, the more they stay the same.”
Brew Gurus
Contributor French MacLean distills the secrets to great craft beers from Decatur’s brewmasters, whose success combines balance, perseverance, imagination — and a knack for knowing their customers.
Second To None
From coast to coast, and from shrimp to steak, the specialties at Decatur restaurants outrank some of the nation’s five-star biggies.
Farm Fresh Your Way
Whether you shop farmers markets, join a purchasing group, or order ready-to-eat Paleo/Whole30 meals, take your pick from Decatur’s locally sourced food options this season.
columns
business
The Newcomers
Even though they moved to Decatur for a variety of reasons, these local residents all have something in common – a genuine desire to make the most of living in their new hometown.
Profile: Ty Hildum
On board with Norfolk Southern since 1989, Ty Hildum prioritizes friendships, offers reasons to like trains — even when they stop us — and believes Decatur’s on the right track for major growth.
arts & entertainment
Trolley Talk: The Artistic Eye
The Decatur Area Arts Council celebrates the big 5-0 in July, and Executive Director Jerry Johnson chats about the Council’s history and his visions for more downtown murals and sidewalk art.
Derby Day in Decatur
The rubber ducks take to the water on Saturday, May 5, at the Children’s Museum of Illinois’ Duck Derby. A day of free family fun for a great cause!
travel & leisure
Here & There: Indianapolis
We traveled two hours east to the home of the INDY 500 to find out how living in Decatur stacks up to the “Star City.” Article online >
On The Boards
Whether it’s indoor paddle board yoga lessons or renting boards for outdoor fun on Lake Decatur, residents Aaron and Abi McIntosh share their love for paddle boarding all year.
home & garden
Digging in the Dirt
For those of us who live in Zone 5, growing season is fast approaching. Get prepared with hands-on classes and annual plant sales that will help get you started.
Easy Access
Navigating their 1920’s-era, west side home is simpler for Rick and Kathy Scott, thanks to a major renovation which, when completed this spring, will make the house handicap-accessible.
At Home with The Mangans
Since they first met as members of Millikin University’s marching band, Brian and Kim Mangan have built a life that balances all the things they love about living in Decatur.
departments
CONTRIBUTORS*
EVENT SPOTLIGHT*
HERE & THERE*
PARTY PIX*
CALENDAR OF EVENTS*
CHARITY DATEBOOK *
DINING OUT*
ONLY IN DECATUR*
*Available Online