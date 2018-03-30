Good Taste



business



The Newcomers

Even though they moved to Decatur for a variety of reasons, these local residents all have something in common – a genuine desire to make the most of living in their new hometown.

Profile: Ty Hildum

On board with Norfolk Southern since 1989, Ty Hildum prioritizes friendships, offers reasons to like trains — even when they stop us — and believes Decatur’s on the right track for major growth.