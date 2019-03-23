in this issue: April / May 2019
features
Animal Stories
Tales about the animal world go back centuries and almost always end with a moral to the story. In fact, we found dogs with an attitude, singing coyotes and a wandering chicken right here in Decatur that tell us something about life and the lessons to be learned along the way.
Dog Sense
Local entrepreneur and canine communicator, Hollie Major, shares what she’s learned about dogs during her journey from bather to groomer to dog whisperer.
Coyote Chorus
Also known as “song dogs,” coyotes are Illinois’ largest predator. Considered a menace by some and a gift by others, these nocturnal serenaders are here to stay.
Flash Jordan and His Chicken
After 38 years in their original establishment, Flash — and his famed fried chicken — made the move across the road to a bigger Wagon.
A Big Pile of Solid Waste
Good compost is the key to beautiful gardens. Contributor Meredith Jackson unearths a valuable recipe to cook your own miracle mixture, along with other tips to keep your gardens growing.
columns
business
Easy Like Sunday Morning Brunch
Offering a variety of foods, drinks and specials, these Decatur restaurants make Sunday brunching easy — and delicious!
Trolley Talk XIV — Enjoy the Journey
Despite being stuck indoors, visitor’s bureau director Teri Hammel, covers a lot of ground discussing Illinois tourism, local attractions and more.
arts & entertainment
Profile: Annette Russo
The rich, original works of retired Millikin University assistant art professor and longtime local artist Annette Russo reflect her passion for texture, layering, animals, nature — and Decatur.
More Than Books
In a world of e-books, e-readers and Internet search engines, we explore the Decatur Public Library’s offerings that keep it relevant and go way beyond books.
Write Stuff
Contributor Patricia Lathrom shares her accounts of an eclectic mix of Decatur locals who meet over coffee to swap stories they’ve written – a group that flies high on experience, talent and camaraderie.
travel
O Canada!
A girls’ trip to Québec, Canada for shopping, eating and exploring turns into tales of architecture, heritage and culture reminiscent of a French-European setting.
Next Stop on the Beer Trail
Contributor French McLean raises a glass to our local brewers — all featured on popular craft beer websites — for putting Decatur on the map in the expanding craft beer market.
home & garden
Neighbors
They all moved here for different reasons but share one thing in common – they’re enthusiastic new residents who are proud to call Decatur home.
Living at The Commodore
A look into Decatur’s oldest co-op complex reveals stunning interiors, historic charm and friendly neighbors living comfortably behind its stately façade.
departments
