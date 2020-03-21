

business

Beyond the Gates

Greenwood Cemetery’s history includes rumored hauntings, but the rolling hills and 63,000-plus graves also serve as the final resting place for the Native Americans, early settlers, Civil War soldiers and many Decatur icons.

Journey of Joy

It started with a man making candles in the small kitchen of his Decatur home and grew to over 6,600 square feet of manufacturing and retail space in downtown Arthur, Illinois. We follow his road to success.