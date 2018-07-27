in this issue: August-September 2018
features
It’s Showtime!
Entertainment is alive in Decatur this season! Whether it’s a small venue or a festival stage, we have a diverse menu of performances that is sure to please people of all ages. We also go behind the music to see what it takes to bring quality acts to our town.
Booked
What does it take to bring top quality performances to local venues? Managers share the challenges and rewards of the “drama behind the drama.”
Small Venues
Go small and have a ball at Decatur’s more intimate venues, which regularly host Yoga & Beer, old time music jams, Open Mic Nights, trivia contests and paint parties.
Bigger And Better
Even more area vintners and brewers are on tap for Decatur Celebration’s 2018 wine and craft beer garden — a bistro-like area that seats 170 and unites a dedicated crew of community volunteers.
Setting the Stages
Decatur’s performing arts season spans the spectrum from traditional favorites to world premieres. Comedies, dramas, dance, choral, jazz, symphonies and more — there’s something for everyone.
Special: The Season
Your guide to great entertainment is inserted in this issue on page 17 and features the entire performing arts season with dates, details, how to order tickets and a handy 12-month planning calendar.
columns
business
Profile: Wegi Stewart
As she approaches retirement, The Community Foundation President Wegi Stewart connects the dots of a career focused on local philanthropy and shares the story of how she created a name for herself.
Trolley Talk X —
If These Streets Could Talk
Every turn of the downtown trolley tells a story for Decatur Celebration Director and Producer Lori Sturgill, who shares the highs, lows and humor of orchestrating Central Illinois’ largest street festival.
arts & entertainment
Hot Dogging
From concoctions like the “Scott Baioli” to the classic Coney, Decatur residents relish their hotdogs. Contributor French MacLean checks out the new Dog Haus, along with other local favorites.
At Home With The Comerfords
After ten years in the restaurant business, longtime Decatur residents Mike and Megan Comerford are enjoying a more relaxed pace that centers on teamwork and lots of family time.
travel & leisure
Beyond Words
Ranked among the world’s 10 best new museums by Fodor’s Travel, Chicago’s American Writers Museum celebrates our nation of writers and the masterpieces they create. Contributor Patricia Lathrom peruses.
All Aboard for Chattanooga
Nicknamed “Scenic City” and nestled in the Appalachian foothills, Chattanooga combines scenery, Civil War history, hip restaurants, outdoor adventures, unique accommodations . . . and super-speed Internet.
home & garden
Room by Room:
Vegas Style
Sam and Gina Madia used colors and décor elements from their longtime Las Vegas residence to transform ’90s bathrooms from dark and dated to sleek and contemporary.
Well Rooted
Using time-tested seeds and organic methods, the Prairie Homestead Farm’s unique Heritage Garden shows how gardens thrived in the 1860s. The plot’s rich harvests help feed local residents in need, too.
