in this issue: August / September 2019
features
Creative Power
A community that supports artistic endeavors cultivates an environment of inspiration, originality – and excitement. Take a look around and you’ll discover how creativity works in Decatur.
Master of Moving Parts
Darren Miller’s sculptures reflect his knowledge of machinery, his love of music and dance and his observations of the natural world, presented in a package of abstract expressionism that’s larger than life.
Trolley Talk XVI — Art Farming
Trolley Talk once again occurs sans trolley, but that doesn’t stop contributor Zach Shields from a long conversation with Peggy Baity about the Decatur arts scene.
Pops on the Lake
Find out what Director Dr. Sergey Bogza has in store for this beloved annual performance as the Millikin-Decatur Symphony Orchestra returns to the shores of Lake Decatur on Labor Day.
Tribute to a Grand Dame
We salute a Decatur landmark, part of a by-gone era that has created fond memories for thousands of residents who remember the Staley Pump House during its prime.
Special: The Season
Your guide to great entertainment is inserted in this issue and features
the entire performing arts season with dates, details, how to order tickets and a handy 12-month planning calendar.
columns
business
Rebuilding Decatur
As neighborhood revitalization moves forward, Mayor Julie Moore-Wolfe and City Council members welcome the fresh perspectives of City Manager Scot Wrighton, a self-described “change agent.”
Passing the Torch
Contributor Glenn Tiede meets up with two family-owned businesses in Decatur that are preparing to hand off to the next generation.
arts & entertainment
Season Preview
A sneak peek at must-see performances coming to Decatur stages including a variety of styles, seasons, cultures and eras to entertain and delight guests of all ages.
Natural Beauty
With a focus on native flora, natural ecosystems, appealing landscapes and curb appeal, local groups and organizations strive to keep Decatur blooming and beautiful.
travel & leisure
The Iron Skillet Age
Contributor French McLean travels to Blue Mound where Iron Star Antiques dishes out information — and recipes — for cast iron skillet cooking.
Homegrown Student Farms
At the root of it all is student learning and sustainability. Richland Community College’s popular Saturday Market continues to sell fresh local produce gleaned from the school’s agricultural classroom curriculum.
home
At Home with the Lambdins
Giving 110% to their jobs is the Lambdin way, which is why time off the clock is equally important. One specific aspect of their home especially supports their work hard, play hard lifestyle.
Mr. Abs
Local bodybuilder Murrell Hall was Decatur’s oldest personal trainer before his recent retirement. But that’s the least interesting factoid about a man whose bodybuilding career is nearly as rock solid as his abs.
departments
CONTRIBUTORS*
WORD OF MOUTH*
NEIGHBORS
HERE & THERE*
PARTY PIX*
CALENDAR OF EVENTS*
CHARITY DATEBOOK *
DINING OUT*
ONLY IN DECATUR*
*Available Online