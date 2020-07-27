in this issue: August / September 2020
features
Anything But Normal
There are times when every day feels like the day before, even though our entire lives have changed. And playing by the rules has taken on a whole new meaning. Since Midwesterners normally don’t shy away from a challenge, how do we adapt to life during a global pandemic? In this issue, we talk to a few Decaturites who share their ideas.
cover design by Shani Goss
Wings of Hope
Decatur non-profit organizations remain positive and get creative to continue offering vital community services throughout all phases of reopening.
Theater on the Move
The performing arts students at Millikin University have access to a brand new, state of the art facility and dedicated, innovative faculty that will bring new theater experiences to Decatur – audiences are gonna love it!
The Thrill of Victory, the Agony of Delay
Two Central Illinois natives — and Olympians — recall former glories and face new challenges with the postponement of the Tokyo Games. Winning the Gold keeps them motivated.
Cooking with Fire
This primitive act helped lead to the rise of civilization. Today, it’s evolved into an American pastime practiced at three levels; the backyard cookout; competitions with like-minded fanatics; and as a business.
columns
business
Preservation Road
Helping to save over 180 of the city’s nearly lost landmarks, the Historical and Architectural Sites Commission works to conserve and preserve significant local structures in Decatur.
Right on Track
The historic Wabash Depot continues to meet modern needs thanks to its transformation from a 1900’s era train passenger facility to the current hub of Decatur’s “Antique Alley.”
arts & entertainment
Walk Through Time
Visiting part of Decatur’s past can be as simple as a walk around the block — Millikin Place gives beautiful architectural nods to yesteryear while maintaining its grandiose charm of today.
Tuned In
What starts as an interview about piano tuning with Chuck Beck turns into a “Supposedly Fun Thing” that comes highly recommended: competence.
travel & leisure
Get Your Motor Running
For motorcyclist Chris Brodnicki, taking a road trip to Shawnee National Forest in southern Illinois makes for a perfect getaway to enjoy history, scenery, and wide-open spaces. Whatever your mode of transport, keep the rubber side down and enjoy.
Dining Out
Browse local restaurants by category, including important contact information for indoor and outdoor seating, curbside pick-up and delivery.
departments
Contributors
Meet the writers, photographers and artists who create the words and images in each issue.
Party Pix
Celebrating 20 years of fundraising for good causes, the Community Foundation marked the occasion with wings and a party.
Stuff To Do
For the first time in over 90 days, residents have been released from self-isolation at home to venture out into the community. Check out the calendar for events that follow all the rules.
