in this issue: December / January 2019
features
Elf Magic
Santa’s Elves have been working behind the scenes to make your holidays merry and bright this season, with tips to spruce up your trees and tables, events to get you in the spirit, and gift ideas for everyone on your list. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!
Dressed in their Holiday Best
Partygoers aren’t the only ones that dress up for the season. Decatur’s grand historic mansions get all gussied up, too, in holiday finery that reflects a bygone era.
Trolley Talk XII —
Here Comes Santa Claus
The man behind the myth swaps a reindeer-powered sleigh for Decatur’s downtown trolley and shares his unique “trade secrets” with Contributor Zach Shields.
Saturday Night Lights
‘Twas the first of December and all through downtown, hundreds of lights twinkled and magic was found. Under new management, Decatur’s annual Christmas parade promises a post-Thanksgiving nighttime extravaganza.
Over the Top
Holiday decorating reaches new heights in these Decatur homes — with up to 15 themed and color-coordinated trees, five-foot wreathes and treasures in every nook and cranny. Extra storage space required…
Aperitifs and Digestifs
Local bartenders know how to stimulate your appetite and prep your palate for a good meal in Decatur’s fine dining rooms during the holidays. Contributor Glenn Tiede breaks it down.
columns
business
The Annual Guild Gala
“Sleigh Bells Ring, Come and Listen,” is the fundraising extravaganza hosted by the Symphony Orchestra Guild this year to herald in the holiday season and celebrate music in our community.
Tag It or Bag It
Whether you “reserve” your favorite fir or pick a rooted ball-and-burlap tree for post-holiday planting, area tree farms make sure the hunt is worth the trip.
arts & entertainment
Holiday Datebook
From the Symphony Guild’s fundraising gala to the New Year’s Eve Ice Skating Party, our event calendar notes festive celebrations in Decatur for all ages to enjoy. available online >
Santa Encounters
Whether he’s sipping cocoa at the Children’s Museum or running laps at the Decatur Indoor Sports Center, jolly old St. Nick’s many local appearances delight kids of all ages.
home
At Home with the Deerings
After several years in Tampa, Florida, Regan and Brian Deering and their three children returned to their Decatur roots — even moving back into the South Shores dream home they had built and sold.
Holiday Table Tops
Whether your style is simple or elegant, let your table do the talking! Local designers share tips to fit your taste and your budget.
food & beverage
Food from the Homeland
Contributor French MacLean stops at several of Decatur’s popular ethnic restaurants, sampling their traditional holiday specialties and learning of stories behind the recipes.
Going Back to Tuscany
Owner Qamil Ballazhi, who hails from Albania, just 40 miles across the Adriatic Sea from Italy, is no stranger to the cuisine of Tuscany. His new restaurant on Decatur’s north side features the best of central Italian fare.
departments
CONTRIBUTORS*
EVENT SPOTLIGHT*
HERE & THERE*
PARTY PIX*
CALENDAR OF EVENTS*
HOLIDAY DATEBOOK *
DINING OUT*
ONLY IN DECATUR*
*Available Online