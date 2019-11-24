

business

Celebrations of Remembrance

Decatur’s local hospitals honor our loved ones during their annual holiday tributes. Both long-running traditions offer support and spread messages of peace, love and hope.

Inspired Inventors

When Decatur dentist Amanda Lewis found herself holding lip gloss but in need of dental floss, the idea for a new product was born. Patented, manufactured and available locally, it fits as easily in stockings as it does pockets.