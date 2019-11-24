in this issue: December / January 2020
features
Christmas Classics
Every family has their favorites – time honored holiday traditions that bring joy to our celebrations and create the magic of the season we all cherish.
Elaborate Elf Adventures
Supposedly Fun Things’ holiday edition explores the craze that is keeping parents of young children up even later than usual during the entire Christmas season in Decatur.
Pet Presents
When it comes time for gift giving, many pet-owning households are sure to include their furry friends. Gift ideas for your charismatic canine, and even finicky feline, abound.
Trinkets and Treasures
Searching for a creative gift? Decatur Magazine contributors Bailey Broderick, Shani Goss and Jamie Muscato team up to curate a selection of handmade originals from our downtown art galleries.
“Well, Are You Coming?”
The magical story comes to life when the train departs for the North Pole from the depot at the Monticello Railway Museum. Take a look behind the scenes at this popular reenactment of The Polar Express.™
columns
business
Celebrations of Remembrance
Decatur’s local hospitals honor our loved ones during their annual holiday tributes. Both long-running traditions offer support and spread messages of peace, love and hope.
Inspired Inventors
When Decatur dentist Amanda Lewis found herself holding lip gloss but in need of dental floss, the idea for a new product was born. Patented, manufactured and available locally, it fits as easily in stockings as it does pockets.
arts & entertainment
Time for Tea
The old English tradition of tea service has found its way into Decatur as local establishments host special events during the holidays.
Guiding Bite
Find out what’s new in Decatur’s culinary world this holiday season, as local chefs release their seasonal menus, popular entertainment returns and a new coffee shop is announced.
travel
Winter Sports
For those devoted to being outside, winter’s chill isn’t enough to keep them home. In fact, the right conditions provide rare opportunities for iceboating, ice fishing and cross-country skiing right here in Decatur.
Cold Weather Wardrobe
When braving the elements for a winter workout, contributor Sally Betscher gives the rundown on how to dress for success.
home & garden
Elves at Work
Magic elves really do exist, in the form of Cindy Deadrick-Wolfer, Amy Shelton and Gayle Harbison. Offering a variety of interior and exterior holiday decorating services, they’ll put up, take down and even store your seasonal swag.
Front Door Décor
Front doors do more than keep out the winter cold — they’re the first opportunity to show off a little holiday style. Check out these tips on decorations that last through the holiday and winter seasons this year.
departments
