in this issue: February / March 2020
features
Decatur Icons
Webster’s Dictionary defines an icon as a person or place that is revered or idolized – a definition that applies to many during Decatur’s 190-year history. We remember the accomplishments of great men and women whose significant contributions in Decatur have influenced the course of history here and around the world.
cover illustration by Shani Goss
Living the American Dream
Learn about the man heralded as a creative genius, prolific inventor and community champion whose life story chronicles the history of Decatur.
Shadows of Lincoln
Macon County boasts fifteen Looking for Lincoln wayside exhibits. The stories behind the exhibits reveal more than information about our sixteenth president – they highlight Decatur’s contribution during his journey to the White House.
The Transfer House
Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, this landmark Decatur building not only served as a transportation hub, but a venue for important public events including presidential speeches, concerts and community celebrations.
The Ruby Celebration
To commemorate their 40th anniversary, Decatur Quilters Guild members will hold a celebration quilt fest and raffle an original thirty-block quilt created for the event.
columns
business
Behind the Lens
A view of central Illinois through the eyes of the Decatur Camera Club, an organization founded over 80 years ago and created for hobbyists and professionals alike.
Kid Tested Gardening
Decatur Public Schools Ag Academy students offer tips and tricks for growing an indoor garden, even for those not born with green thumbs.
arts & entertainment
Final Curtain Call
In its tenth and final year, For the Love of It offers one last weekend of cabaret-style performances for a good cause. Organizers reflect on a decade of experiences and the funds raised for cancer research.
Polar Plunging
When challenged to Polar Plunge, Contributor Zach Shields organizes a demonstration dip to determine whether this Supposedly Fun Thing really is in fact “fun.”
Blaze of Glory
What does a former pro-hockey player, a young man from Russia and the Decatur Civic Center all have in common? They’re all part of the Decatur Blaze, our very own hockey team that’s goal oriented both on — and off — the ice.
travel
Treehouse Getaway
A community of small towns in Texas Hill Country provides the perfect backdrop for a quiet, relaxing vacation for Jen and Brad Swartz.
Soft Landings
Decatur is home to more than agricultural giants and down to earth people. Find out why our community is also a top draw for a wide variety of bird species throughout the year.
home
Recycling Superhero
Forget Captain Planet as your eco-warrior. There’s another trash fighter in town endowed with superhuman powers to collect the stuff not allowed in landfills. MCEM to the rescue!
Signature Dishes
Start out the new year with a visit to one of Decatur’s locally owned restaurants to discover the culinary delights our chefs are famous for…we’ve got the list to get you started.
departments
