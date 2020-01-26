

arts & entertainment

Final Curtain Call

In its tenth and final year, For the Love of It offers one last weekend of cabaret-style performances for a good cause. Organizers reflect on a decade of experiences and the funds raised for cancer research.

Polar Plunging

When challenged to Polar Plunge, Contributor Zach Shields organizes a demonstration dip to determine whether this Supposedly Fun Thing really is in fact “fun.”

Blaze of Glory

What does a former pro-hockey player, a young man from Russia and the Decatur Civic Center all have in common? They’re all part of the Decatur Blaze, our very own hockey team that’s goal oriented both on — and off — the ice.